Speculators raise corn net long position-CFTC

Feb 25 (Reuters) - Large speculators raised their net long position in Chicago Board of Trade corn futures in the week to Feb. 22, regulatory data released on Friday showed. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, trimmed their net short position in CBOT wheat and raised their net long position in soybeans. SUPPLEMENTAL Non-Comm Indexes Comm Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Corn 286,692 27,239 445,034 10,125 -702,827 -36,715 Soybeans 144,862 4,563 192,662 2,311 -306,408 -9,336 Soyoil 41,045 9,308 123,357 2,669 -178,852 -12,517 CBOT wheat -40,327 15,662 145,684 -1,125 -98,575 -11,240 KCBT wheat 16,997 4,384 58,358 923 -75,920 -5,312 ================================================================================= FUTURES + OPTS Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Corn 354,436 28,922 297,381 7,399 -702,628 -35,522 Soybeans 180,334 4,962 132,138 375 -315,154 -8,332 Soymeal 90,417 1,247 94,704 2,399 -232,594 -4,995 Soyoil 79,200 8,819 91,235 -748 -183,177 -9,519 CBOT wheat -18,053 16,606 91,961 -4,226 -81,625 -10,315 KCBT wheat 40,780 4,729 25,544 -1,374 -64,770 -3,736 MGEX wheat 6,983 1,715 2,472 365 -18,838 -1,834 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat 29,710 23,050 119,977 -5,235 -165,233 -15,885 Live cattle 85,433 -629 84,159 561 -168,684 2,212 Feeder cattle 2,667 -589 6,843 -110 -886 1,734 Lean hogs 76,961 -2,281 64,003 1,609 -136,893 -1,644 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg Corn 79,711 -150 -28,899 -651 1,947,320 -115,356 Soybeans 33,798 534 -31,116 2,461 1,036,939 -87,897 Soymeal 18,181 1,315 29,291 33 489,168 -35,393 Soyoil -1,705 908 14,449 541 457,440 -28,925 CBOT wheat 14,499 1,231 -6,783 -3,296 471,913 -39,126 KCBT wheat -2,118 376 564 6 233,966 -15,063 MGEX wheat 4,861 78 4,521 -325 70,932 -3,134 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat 17,242 1,685 -1,698 -3,615 776,811 -57,323 Live cattle 21,030 -449 -21,937 -1,695 414,494 7,774 Feeder cattle 1,687 -766 -10,312 -268 57,428 -753 Lean hogs 9,144 1,761 -13,214 554 362,129 -5,487 ================================================================================= FUTURES ONLY Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Corn 344,790 21,591 309,500 5,568 -720,462 -41,561 Soybeans 171,384 -1,469 138,788 -4,000 -335,543 -6,317 Soymeal 89,449 -437 97,289 2,570 -235,786 -5,306 Soyoil 78,269 8,574 91,971 877 -189,243 -17,497 CBOT wheat -19,518 17,088 93,266 -1,705 -82,637 2,321 KCBT wheat 40,364 4,639 26,504 -781 -64,533 -3,053 MGEX wheat 6,983 1,716 2,465 98 -19,288 -630 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat 27,829 23,443 122,235 -2,388 -166,458 -1,362 Live cattle 80,955 -363 84,079 494 -151,363 1,897 Feeder cattle 2,110 -581 6,868 13 -1,207 1,474 Lean hogs 73,365 -1,833 63,623 1,116 -119,262 -588 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg Corn 106,952 15,659 -40,780 -1,257 1,563,758 -43,833 Soybeans 55,080 11,201 -29,709 585 826,824 -30,093 Soymeal 22,651 2,993 26,397 180 440,199 -8,284 Soyoil 4,824 7,199 14,179 847 410,654 -9,679 CBOT wheat 15,616 -15,144 -6,727 -2,560 379,308 -22,924 KCBT wheat -2,661 -1,232 326 427 213,586 -7,721 MGEX wheat 5,476 -1,058 4,364 -126 68,647 -687 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat 18,431 -17,434 -2,037 -2,259 661,541 -31,332 Live cattle 1,288 -961 -14,959 -1,067 361,049 5,918 Feeder cattle 1,026 -491 -8,797 -415 46,880 -866 Lean hogs -6,927 939 -10,799 366 282,193 2,124 ================================================================================= SUPPLEMENTAL FUTURES + OPTS FUTURES ONLY Corn <0#4CFTC002602> <0#3CFTC002602> <0#1CFTC002602> Soybeans <0#4CFTC005602> <0#3CFTC005602> <0#1CFTC005602> Soymeal <0#3CFTC026603> <0#1CFTC026603> Soyoil <0#4CFTC007601> <0#3CFTC007601> <0#1CFTC007601> CBOT wheat <0#4CFTC001602> <0#3CFTC001602> <0#1CFTC001602> KCBT wheat <0#4CFTC001612> <0#3CFTC001612> <0#1CFTC001612> MGEX wheat <0#3CFTC001626> <0#1CFTC001626> Live cattle <0#3CFTC057642> <0#1CFTC057642> Feeder cattle <0#3CFTC061641> <0#1CFTC061641> Lean hogs <0#3CFTC054642> <0#1CFTC054642> Additional CFTC data can be found at 0#CFTC or CFTCGUIDE or the CFTC website at http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm Reporting by Mark Weinraub) ((mark.weinraub@thomsonreuters.com)(+1 312 408 8587)(Reuters Messaging: mark.weinraub.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

