US Markets

Speculators raise corn net long position-CFTC

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BING GUAN

Large speculators raised their net long position in Chicago Board of Trade corn futures in the week to Feb. 22, regulatory data released on Friday showed. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, trimmed their net short position in CBOT wheat and raised their net long position in soybeans. SUPPLEMENTAL Non-Comm Indexes Comm

    Feb 25 (Reuters) - Large speculators raised their net long position in Chicago Board of Trade corn futures in the week to Feb. 22, regulatory data released on Friday showed.
The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, trimmed their net short position in CBOT wheat and raised their net long position in soybeans.

 SUPPLEMENTAL      Non-Comm               Indexes                  Comm
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
 Corn               286,692     27,239    445,034     10,125   -702,827    -36,715
 Soybeans           144,862      4,563    192,662      2,311   -306,408     -9,336
 Soyoil              41,045      9,308    123,357      2,669   -178,852    -12,517
 CBOT wheat         -40,327     15,662    145,684     -1,125    -98,575    -11,240
 KCBT wheat          16,997      4,384     58,358        923    -75,920     -5,312
 =================================================================================

 FUTURES + OPTS     Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
 Corn               354,436     28,922    297,381      7,399   -702,628    -35,522
 Soybeans           180,334      4,962    132,138        375   -315,154     -8,332
 Soymeal             90,417      1,247     94,704      2,399   -232,594     -4,995
 Soyoil              79,200      8,819     91,235       -748   -183,177     -9,519
 CBOT wheat         -18,053     16,606     91,961     -4,226    -81,625    -10,315
 KCBT wheat          40,780      4,729     25,544     -1,374    -64,770     -3,736
 MGEX wheat           6,983      1,715      2,472        365    -18,838     -1,834
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat         29,710     23,050    119,977     -5,235   -165,233    -15,885

 Live cattle         85,433       -629     84,159        561   -168,684      2,212
 Feeder cattle        2,667       -589      6,843       -110       -886      1,734
 Lean hogs           76,961     -2,281     64,003      1,609   -136,893     -1,644

                      Other             NonReport                  Open
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
 Corn                79,711       -150    -28,899       -651  1,947,320   -115,356
 Soybeans            33,798        534    -31,116      2,461  1,036,939    -87,897
 Soymeal             18,181      1,315     29,291         33    489,168    -35,393
 Soyoil              -1,705        908     14,449        541    457,440    -28,925
 CBOT wheat          14,499      1,231     -6,783     -3,296    471,913    -39,126
 KCBT wheat          -2,118        376        564          6    233,966    -15,063
 MGEX wheat           4,861         78      4,521       -325     70,932     -3,134
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat         17,242      1,685     -1,698     -3,615    776,811    -57,323

 Live cattle         21,030       -449    -21,937     -1,695    414,494      7,774
 Feeder cattle        1,687       -766    -10,312       -268     57,428       -753
 Lean hogs            9,144      1,761    -13,214        554    362,129     -5,487
 =================================================================================

 FUTURES ONLY       Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
 Corn               344,790     21,591    309,500      5,568   -720,462    -41,561
 Soybeans           171,384     -1,469    138,788     -4,000   -335,543     -6,317
 Soymeal             89,449       -437     97,289      2,570   -235,786     -5,306
 Soyoil              78,269      8,574     91,971        877   -189,243    -17,497
 CBOT wheat         -19,518     17,088     93,266     -1,705    -82,637      2,321
 KCBT wheat          40,364      4,639     26,504       -781    -64,533     -3,053
 MGEX wheat           6,983      1,716      2,465         98    -19,288       -630
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat         27,829     23,443    122,235     -2,388   -166,458     -1,362

 Live cattle         80,955       -363     84,079        494   -151,363      1,897
 Feeder cattle        2,110       -581      6,868         13     -1,207      1,474
 Lean hogs           73,365     -1,833     63,623      1,116   -119,262       -588

                      Other             NonReport                  Open
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
 Corn               106,952     15,659    -40,780     -1,257  1,563,758    -43,833
 Soybeans            55,080     11,201    -29,709        585    826,824    -30,093
 Soymeal             22,651      2,993     26,397        180    440,199     -8,284
 Soyoil               4,824      7,199     14,179        847    410,654     -9,679
 CBOT wheat          15,616    -15,144     -6,727     -2,560    379,308    -22,924
 KCBT wheat          -2,661     -1,232        326        427    213,586     -7,721
 MGEX wheat           5,476     -1,058      4,364       -126     68,647       -687
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat         18,431    -17,434     -2,037     -2,259    661,541    -31,332

 Live cattle          1,288       -961    -14,959     -1,067    361,049      5,918
 Feeder cattle        1,026       -491     -8,797       -415     46,880       -866
 Lean hogs           -6,927        939    -10,799        366    282,193      2,124
 =================================================================================

                        SUPPLEMENTAL        FUTURES + OPTS        FUTURES ONLY
 Corn                 <0#4CFTC002602>     <0#3CFTC002602>     <0#1CFTC002602>
 Soybeans             <0#4CFTC005602>     <0#3CFTC005602>     <0#1CFTC005602>
 Soymeal                                  <0#3CFTC026603>     <0#1CFTC026603>
 Soyoil               <0#4CFTC007601>     <0#3CFTC007601>     <0#1CFTC007601>
 CBOT wheat           <0#4CFTC001602>     <0#3CFTC001602>     <0#1CFTC001602>
 KCBT wheat           <0#4CFTC001612>     <0#3CFTC001612>     <0#1CFTC001612>
 MGEX wheat                               <0#3CFTC001626>     <0#1CFTC001626> 

 Live cattle                              <0#3CFTC057642>     <0#1CFTC057642>
 Feeder cattle                            <0#3CFTC061641>     <0#1CFTC061641>
 Lean hogs                                <0#3CFTC054642>     <0#1CFTC054642>

Additional CFTC data can be found at 0#CFTC or CFTCGUIDE or the CFTC website at 
http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm
Reporting by Mark Weinraub)
((mark.weinraub@thomsonreuters.com)(+1 312 408 8587)(Reuters Messaging: mark.weinraub.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Commodities

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular