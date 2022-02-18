Speculators raise corn net long position-CFTC

Feb 18 (Reuters) - Large speculators raised their net long position in Chicago Board of Trade corn futures in the week to Feb. 15, regulatory data released on Friday showed. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, increased their net short position in CBOT wheat and raised their net long position in soybeans. SUPPLEMENTAL Non-Comm Indexes Comm Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Corn 259,453 5,840 434,908 -6,847 -666,112 3,596 Soybeans 140,298 776 190,352 2,553 -297,073 -5,534 Soyoil 31,737 -812 120,689 1,720 -166,335 -2,405 CBOT wheat -55,988 -5,754 146,811 3,650 -87,336 1,895 KCBT wheat 12,614 748 57,435 337 -70,607 1,285 ================================================================================= FUTURES + OPTS Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Corn 325,514 -11,818 289,981 11,311 -667,107 -4,189 Soybeans 175,372 9,057 131,763 4,458 -306,822 -10,297 Soymeal 89,170 1,031 92,305 -645 -227,598 -932 Soyoil 70,381 -2,402 91,982 2,356 -173,658 -2,362 CBOT wheat -34,658 -5,106 96,188 2,576 -71,311 1,603 KCBT wheat 36,050 1,578 26,919 -66 -61,033 789 MGEX wheat 5,268 1,672 2,107 -259 -17,004 -2,264 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat 6,660 -1,856 125,214 2,251 -149,348 128 Live cattle 86,061 4,219 83,598 -281 -170,896 -4,658 Feeder cattle 3,256 2,541 6,954 388 -2,619 -1,034 Lean hogs 79,242 571 62,392 305 -135,250 -2,113 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg Corn 79,860 7,285 -28,249 -2,589 2,062,677 64,665 Soybeans 33,264 -5,421 -33,577 2,204 1,124,836 46,146 Soymeal 16,866 1,386 29,259 -840 524,560 14,213 Soyoil -2,613 911 13,908 1,498 486,365 1,797 CBOT wheat 13,267 718 -3,487 210 511,039 24,561 KCBT wheat -2,495 69 558 -2,370 249,029 8,655 MGEX wheat 4,783 874 4,846 -24 74,066 1,797 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat 15,555 1,661 1,917 -2,184 834,134 35,013 Live cattle 21,479 2,314 -20,241 -1,594 406,721 14,573 Feeder cattle 2,453 -753 -10,045 -1,142 58,181 1,799 Lean hogs 7,383 1,132 -13,768 106 367,616 9,460 ================================================================================= FUTURES ONLY Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Corn 323,199 -11,251 303,932 12,769 -678,901 -4,864 Soybeans 172,853 8,517 142,788 3,674 -329,226 -14,032 Soymeal 89,886 1,405 94,719 -984 -230,480 -2,236 Soyoil 69,695 -1,877 91,094 1,237 -171,746 -4,122 CBOT wheat -36,606 -4,637 94,971 2,867 -84,958 -826 KCBT wheat 35,725 1,687 27,285 151 -61,480 525 MGEX wheat 5,267 1,673 2,367 -276 -18,658 -2,333 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat 4,386 -1,277 124,623 2,742 -165,096 -2,634 Live cattle 81,318 3,731 83,585 -228 -153,260 -2,527 Feeder cattle 2,691 2,406 6,855 304 -2,681 -808 Lean hogs 75,198 553 62,507 850 -118,674 -2,044 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg Corn 91,293 6,141 -39,523 -2,795 1,607,591 32,273 Soybeans 43,879 -1,515 -30,294 3,356 856,917 24,299 Soymeal 19,658 1,879 26,217 -64 448,483 12,545 Soyoil -2,375 3,162 13,332 1,600 420,333 -8,679 CBOT wheat 30,760 2,369 -4,167 227 402,232 17,060 KCBT wheat -1,429 -184 -101 -2,179 221,307 8,618 MGEX wheat 6,534 939 4,490 -3 69,334 1,330 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat 35,865 3,124 222 -1,955 692,873 27,008 Live cattle 2,249 27 -13,892 -1,003 355,131 9,674 Feeder cattle 1,517 -1,078 -8,382 -824 47,746 908 Lean hogs -7,866 137 -11,165 504 280,069 3,827 ================================================================================= SUPPLEMENTAL FUTURES + OPTS FUTURES ONLY Corn <0#4CFTC002602> <0#3CFTC002602> <0#1CFTC002602> Soybeans <0#4CFTC005602> <0#3CFTC005602> <0#1CFTC005602> Soymeal <0#3CFTC026603> <0#1CFTC026603> Soyoil <0#4CFTC007601> <0#3CFTC007601> <0#1CFTC007601> CBOT wheat <0#4CFTC001602> <0#3CFTC001602> <0#1CFTC001602> KCBT wheat <0#4CFTC001612> <0#3CFTC001612> <0#1CFTC001612> MGEX wheat <0#3CFTC001626> <0#1CFTC001626> Live cattle <0#3CFTC057642> <0#1CFTC057642> Feeder cattle <0#3CFTC061641> <0#1CFTC061641> Lean hogs <0#3CFTC054642> <0#1CFTC054642> Additional CFTC data can be found at 0#CFTC or CFTCGUIDE or the CFTC website at http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm Reporting by Mark Weinraub) ((mark.weinraub@thomsonreuters.com)(+1 312 408 8587)(Reuters Messaging: mark.weinraub.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

