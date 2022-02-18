US Markets

Speculators raise corn net long position-CFTC

    Feb 18 (Reuters) - Large speculators raised their net long position in Chicago Board of Trade corn futures in the week to Feb. 15, regulatory data released on Friday showed.
The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, increased their net short position in CBOT wheat and raised their net long position in soybeans.

 SUPPLEMENTAL      Non-Comm               Indexes                  Comm
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
 Corn               259,453      5,840    434,908     -6,847   -666,112      3,596
 Soybeans           140,298        776    190,352      2,553   -297,073     -5,534
 Soyoil              31,737       -812    120,689      1,720   -166,335     -2,405
 CBOT wheat         -55,988     -5,754    146,811      3,650    -87,336      1,895
 KCBT wheat          12,614        748     57,435        337    -70,607      1,285
 =================================================================================

 FUTURES + OPTS     Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
 Corn               325,514    -11,818    289,981     11,311   -667,107     -4,189
 Soybeans           175,372      9,057    131,763      4,458   -306,822    -10,297
 Soymeal             89,170      1,031     92,305       -645   -227,598       -932
 Soyoil              70,381     -2,402     91,982      2,356   -173,658     -2,362
 CBOT wheat         -34,658     -5,106     96,188      2,576    -71,311      1,603
 KCBT wheat          36,050      1,578     26,919        -66    -61,033        789
 MGEX wheat           5,268      1,672      2,107       -259    -17,004     -2,264
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat          6,660     -1,856    125,214      2,251   -149,348        128

 Live cattle         86,061      4,219     83,598       -281   -170,896     -4,658
 Feeder cattle        3,256      2,541      6,954        388     -2,619     -1,034
 Lean hogs           79,242        571     62,392        305   -135,250     -2,113

                      Other             NonReport                  Open
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
 Corn                79,860      7,285    -28,249     -2,589  2,062,677     64,665
 Soybeans            33,264     -5,421    -33,577      2,204  1,124,836     46,146
 Soymeal             16,866      1,386     29,259       -840    524,560     14,213
 Soyoil              -2,613        911     13,908      1,498    486,365      1,797
 CBOT wheat          13,267        718     -3,487        210    511,039     24,561
 KCBT wheat          -2,495         69        558     -2,370    249,029      8,655
 MGEX wheat           4,783        874      4,846        -24     74,066      1,797
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat         15,555      1,661      1,917     -2,184    834,134     35,013

 Live cattle         21,479      2,314    -20,241     -1,594    406,721     14,573
 Feeder cattle        2,453       -753    -10,045     -1,142     58,181      1,799
 Lean hogs            7,383      1,132    -13,768        106    367,616      9,460
 =================================================================================

 FUTURES ONLY       Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
 Corn               323,199    -11,251    303,932     12,769   -678,901     -4,864
 Soybeans           172,853      8,517    142,788      3,674   -329,226    -14,032
 Soymeal             89,886      1,405     94,719       -984   -230,480     -2,236
 Soyoil              69,695     -1,877     91,094      1,237   -171,746     -4,122
 CBOT wheat         -36,606     -4,637     94,971      2,867    -84,958       -826
 KCBT wheat          35,725      1,687     27,285        151    -61,480        525
 MGEX wheat           5,267      1,673      2,367       -276    -18,658     -2,333
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat          4,386     -1,277    124,623      2,742   -165,096     -2,634

 Live cattle         81,318      3,731     83,585       -228   -153,260     -2,527
 Feeder cattle        2,691      2,406      6,855        304     -2,681       -808
 Lean hogs           75,198        553     62,507        850   -118,674     -2,044

                      Other             NonReport                  Open
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
 Corn                91,293      6,141    -39,523     -2,795  1,607,591     32,273
 Soybeans            43,879     -1,515    -30,294      3,356    856,917     24,299
 Soymeal             19,658      1,879     26,217        -64    448,483     12,545
 Soyoil              -2,375      3,162     13,332      1,600    420,333     -8,679
 CBOT wheat          30,760      2,369     -4,167        227    402,232     17,060
 KCBT wheat          -1,429       -184       -101     -2,179    221,307      8,618
 MGEX wheat           6,534        939      4,490         -3     69,334      1,330
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat         35,865      3,124        222     -1,955    692,873     27,008

 Live cattle          2,249         27    -13,892     -1,003    355,131      9,674
 Feeder cattle        1,517     -1,078     -8,382       -824     47,746        908
 Lean hogs           -7,866        137    -11,165        504    280,069      3,827
 =================================================================================

                        SUPPLEMENTAL        FUTURES + OPTS        FUTURES ONLY
 Corn                 <0#4CFTC002602>     <0#3CFTC002602>     <0#1CFTC002602>
 Soybeans             <0#4CFTC005602>     <0#3CFTC005602>     <0#1CFTC005602>
 Soymeal                                  <0#3CFTC026603>     <0#1CFTC026603>
 Soyoil               <0#4CFTC007601>     <0#3CFTC007601>     <0#1CFTC007601>
 CBOT wheat           <0#4CFTC001602>     <0#3CFTC001602>     <0#1CFTC001602>
 KCBT wheat           <0#4CFTC001612>     <0#3CFTC001612>     <0#1CFTC001612>
 MGEX wheat                               <0#3CFTC001626>     <0#1CFTC001626> 

 Live cattle                              <0#3CFTC057642>     <0#1CFTC057642>
 Feeder cattle                            <0#3CFTC061641>     <0#1CFTC061641>
 Lean hogs                                <0#3CFTC054642>     <0#1CFTC054642>

Additional CFTC data can be found at 0#CFTC or CFTCGUIDE or the CFTC website at 
http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm
Reporting by Mark Weinraub)
((mark.weinraub@thomsonreuters.com)(+1 312 408 8587)(Reuters Messaging: mark.weinraub.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

