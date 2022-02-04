Speculators raise corn net long position-CFTC

Feb 4 (Reuters) - Large speculators raised their net long position in Chicago Board of Trade corn futures in the week to Feb. 1, regulatory data released on Friday showed. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, increased their net short position in CBOT wheat and raised their net long position in soybeans. SUPPLEMENTAL Non-Comm Indexes Comm Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Corn 289,313 12,792 435,629 -6,761 -688,807 -7,051 Soybeans 132,483 42,832 191,922 807 -284,565 -40,772 Soyoil 38,111 10,573 118,982 -488 -170,359 -12,280 CBOT wheat -46,462 -13,462 139,667 1,445 -88,798 8,279 KCBT wheat 14,424 -1,352 55,535 -520 -71,784 849 ================================================================================= FUTURES + OPTS Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Corn 372,551 6,946 276,197 -15,185 -685,597 -7,284 Soybeans 154,488 39,594 134,702 -9,648 -290,658 -33,572 Soymeal 76,743 12,409 94,979 -5,116 -222,225 -17,498 Soyoil 80,476 11,704 86,427 -1,692 -177,504 -10,041 CBOT wheat -26,452 -13,025 89,444 1,259 -72,282 8,556 KCBT wheat 37,799 -2,835 25,491 -352 -61,419 1,061 MGEX wheat 3,960 619 2,416 467 -13,764 -438 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat 15,307 -15,241 117,351 1,374 -147,465 9,179 Live cattle 69,272 19,951 80,727 -637 -155,912 -19,913 Feeder cattle -2,019 -2,202 5,828 1,190 673 29 Lean hogs 69,968 3,060 60,189 -162 -120,739 -3,806 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg Corn 72,983 14,504 -36,135 1,021 1,979,521 75,727 Soybeans 41,308 6,494 -39,839 -2,867 1,006,519 122,677 Soymeal 18,592 6,681 31,910 3,523 478,164 26,740 Soyoil -2,665 -2,166 13,266 2,195 496,168 40,238 CBOT wheat 13,697 -527 -4,407 3,738 492,052 -5,978 KCBT wheat -3,696 1,104 1,825 1,023 246,168 4,085 MGEX wheat 3,648 -165 3,741 -483 71,980 -629 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat 13,649 412 1,159 4,278 810,200 -2,522 Live cattle 18,759 3,180 -12,847 -2,580 387,842 1,402 Feeder cattle 2,404 1,304 -6,887 -320 55,921 -1,470 Lean hogs 4,794 184 -14,211 724 329,074 14,588 ================================================================================= FUTURES ONLY Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Corn 368,829 8,705 289,759 -13,117 -697,422 -5,075 Soybeans 149,444 41,441 146,602 -4,254 -302,179 -38,524 Soymeal 77,581 12,889 97,173 -3,629 -224,138 -18,922 Soyoil 78,909 12,031 87,524 -1,581 -174,112 -6,649 CBOT wheat -29,130 -13,940 87,781 1,337 -82,681 7,288 KCBT wheat 37,412 -1,968 25,761 -1,411 -61,780 217 MGEX wheat 3,956 627 2,700 425 -15,354 -551 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat 12,238 -15,281 116,242 351 -159,815 6,954 Live cattle 64,336 18,344 81,657 -38 -139,192 -14,087 Feeder cattle -2,333 -2,278 5,817 1,160 -9 -124 Lean hogs 67,771 3,808 59,772 -400 -106,920 -1,851 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg Corn 86,391 7,417 -47,557 2,070 1,568,959 29,835 Soybeans 43,929 3,060 -37,796 -1,723 796,285 60,319 Soymeal 21,258 6,932 28,126 2,730 415,978 9,643 Soyoil -4,499 -6,093 12,178 2,292 439,646 27,814 CBOT wheat 29,480 2,629 -5,450 2,686 391,162 896 KCBT wheat -2,625 1,840 1,232 1,322 218,513 6,553 MGEX wheat 5,387 -41 3,311 -460 67,962 -436 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat 32,242 4,428 -907 3,548 677,637 7,013 Live cattle 1,172 -1,477 -7,973 -2,742 334,255 -1,375 Feeder cattle 2,467 1,815 -5,942 -573 47,568 182 Lean hogs -8,250 -2,333 -12,373 776 258,676 8,798 ================================================================================= SUPPLEMENTAL FUTURES + OPTS FUTURES ONLY Corn <0#4CFTC002602> <0#3CFTC002602> <0#1CFTC002602> Soybeans <0#4CFTC005602> <0#3CFTC005602> <0#1CFTC005602> Soymeal <0#3CFTC026603> <0#1CFTC026603> Soyoil <0#4CFTC007601> <0#3CFTC007601> <0#1CFTC007601> CBOT wheat <0#4CFTC001602> <0#3CFTC001602> <0#1CFTC001602> KCBT wheat <0#4CFTC001612> <0#3CFTC001612> <0#1CFTC001612> MGEX wheat <0#3CFTC001626> <0#1CFTC001626> Live cattle <0#3CFTC057642> <0#1CFTC057642> Feeder cattle <0#3CFTC061641> <0#1CFTC061641> Lean hogs <0#3CFTC054642> <0#1CFTC054642> Additional CFTC data can be found at 0#CFTC or CFTCGUIDE or the CFTC website at http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm Reporting by Mark Weinraub) ((mark.weinraub@thomsonreuters.com)(+1 312 408 8587)(Reuters Messaging: mark.weinraub.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

