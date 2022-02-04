US Markets

Speculators raise corn net long position-CFTC

Large speculators raised their net long position in Chicago Board of Trade corn futures in the week to Feb. 1, regulatory data released on Friday showed.

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, increased their net short position in CBOT wheat and raised their net long position in soybeans.

 SUPPLEMENTAL      Non-Comm               Indexes                  Comm
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
 Corn               289,313     12,792    435,629     -6,761   -688,807     -7,051
 Soybeans           132,483     42,832    191,922        807   -284,565    -40,772
 Soyoil              38,111     10,573    118,982       -488   -170,359    -12,280
 CBOT wheat         -46,462    -13,462    139,667      1,445    -88,798      8,279
 KCBT wheat          14,424     -1,352     55,535       -520    -71,784        849
 =================================================================================

 FUTURES + OPTS     Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
 Corn               372,551      6,946    276,197    -15,185   -685,597     -7,284
 Soybeans           154,488     39,594    134,702     -9,648   -290,658    -33,572
 Soymeal             76,743     12,409     94,979     -5,116   -222,225    -17,498
 Soyoil              80,476     11,704     86,427     -1,692   -177,504    -10,041
 CBOT wheat         -26,452    -13,025     89,444      1,259    -72,282      8,556
 KCBT wheat          37,799     -2,835     25,491       -352    -61,419      1,061
 MGEX wheat           3,960        619      2,416        467    -13,764       -438
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat         15,307    -15,241    117,351      1,374   -147,465      9,179

 Live cattle         69,272     19,951     80,727       -637   -155,912    -19,913
 Feeder cattle       -2,019     -2,202      5,828      1,190        673         29
 Lean hogs           69,968      3,060     60,189       -162   -120,739     -3,806

                      Other             NonReport                  Open
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
 Corn                72,983     14,504    -36,135      1,021  1,979,521     75,727
 Soybeans            41,308      6,494    -39,839     -2,867  1,006,519    122,677
 Soymeal             18,592      6,681     31,910      3,523    478,164     26,740
 Soyoil              -2,665     -2,166     13,266      2,195    496,168     40,238
 CBOT wheat          13,697       -527     -4,407      3,738    492,052     -5,978
 KCBT wheat          -3,696      1,104      1,825      1,023    246,168      4,085
 MGEX wheat           3,648       -165      3,741       -483     71,980       -629
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat         13,649        412      1,159      4,278    810,200     -2,522

 Live cattle         18,759      3,180    -12,847     -2,580    387,842      1,402
 Feeder cattle        2,404      1,304     -6,887       -320     55,921     -1,470
 Lean hogs            4,794        184    -14,211        724    329,074     14,588
 =================================================================================

 FUTURES ONLY       Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
 Corn               368,829      8,705    289,759    -13,117   -697,422     -5,075
 Soybeans           149,444     41,441    146,602     -4,254   -302,179    -38,524
 Soymeal             77,581     12,889     97,173     -3,629   -224,138    -18,922
 Soyoil              78,909     12,031     87,524     -1,581   -174,112     -6,649
 CBOT wheat         -29,130    -13,940     87,781      1,337    -82,681      7,288
 KCBT wheat          37,412     -1,968     25,761     -1,411    -61,780        217
 MGEX wheat           3,956        627      2,700        425    -15,354       -551
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat         12,238    -15,281    116,242        351   -159,815      6,954

 Live cattle         64,336     18,344     81,657        -38   -139,192    -14,087
 Feeder cattle       -2,333     -2,278      5,817      1,160         -9       -124
 Lean hogs           67,771      3,808     59,772       -400   -106,920     -1,851

                      Other             NonReport                  Open
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
 Corn                86,391      7,417    -47,557      2,070  1,568,959     29,835
 Soybeans            43,929      3,060    -37,796     -1,723    796,285     60,319
 Soymeal             21,258      6,932     28,126      2,730    415,978      9,643
 Soyoil              -4,499     -6,093     12,178      2,292    439,646     27,814
 CBOT wheat          29,480      2,629     -5,450      2,686    391,162        896
 KCBT wheat          -2,625      1,840      1,232      1,322    218,513      6,553
 MGEX wheat           5,387        -41      3,311       -460     67,962       -436
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat         32,242      4,428       -907      3,548    677,637      7,013

 Live cattle          1,172     -1,477     -7,973     -2,742    334,255     -1,375
 Feeder cattle        2,467      1,815     -5,942       -573     47,568        182
 Lean hogs           -8,250     -2,333    -12,373        776    258,676      8,798
 =================================================================================

                        SUPPLEMENTAL        FUTURES + OPTS        FUTURES ONLY
 Corn                 <0#4CFTC002602>     <0#3CFTC002602>     <0#1CFTC002602>
 Soybeans             <0#4CFTC005602>     <0#3CFTC005602>     <0#1CFTC005602>
 Soymeal                                  <0#3CFTC026603>     <0#1CFTC026603>
 Soyoil               <0#4CFTC007601>     <0#3CFTC007601>     <0#1CFTC007601>
 CBOT wheat           <0#4CFTC001602>     <0#3CFTC001602>     <0#1CFTC001602>
 KCBT wheat           <0#4CFTC001612>     <0#3CFTC001612>     <0#1CFTC001612>
 MGEX wheat                               <0#3CFTC001626>     <0#1CFTC001626> 

 Live cattle                              <0#3CFTC057642>     <0#1CFTC057642>
 Feeder cattle                            <0#3CFTC061641>     <0#1CFTC061641>
 Lean hogs                                <0#3CFTC054642>     <0#1CFTC054642>

Additional CFTC data can be found at 0#CFTC or CFTCGUIDE or the CFTC website at 
http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm
Reporting by Mark Weinraub)
((mark.weinraub@thomsonreuters.com)(+1 312 408 8587)(Reuters Messaging: mark.weinraub.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

