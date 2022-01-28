US Markets

Speculators raise corn net long position-CFTC

Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/DANE RHYS

Large speculators raised their net long position in Chicago Board of Trade corn futures in the week to Jan. 25, regulatory data released on Friday showed.

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, trimmed their net short position in CBOT wheat and raised their net long position in soybeans.

 SUPPLEMENTAL      Non-Comm               Indexes                  Comm
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
 Corn               276,521     51,693    442,390        234   -681,756    -49,211
 Soybeans            89,651     18,334    191,114    -14,149   -243,793     -5,938
 Soyoil              27,538     15,582    119,470        468   -158,080    -17,648
 CBOT wheat         -33,001      9,143    138,222        402    -97,077    -10,568
 KCBT wheat          15,775      3,951     56,055      1,104    -72,632     -2,796
 =================================================================================

 FUTURES + OPTS     Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
 Corn               365,605     39,082    291,383       -310   -678,313    -47,538
 Soybeans           114,895     15,255    144,350    -15,711   -257,085     -7,581
 Soymeal             64,334       -410    100,095        -26   -204,726      4,405
 Soyoil              68,773     10,565     88,119       -815   -167,464    -20,169
 CBOT wheat         -13,427     11,474     88,186     -4,203    -80,838     -7,957
 KCBT wheat          40,634      4,516     25,844       -316    -62,479     -2,724
 MGEX wheat           3,340       -516      1,949        -28    -13,326     -1,926
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat         30,547     15,474    115,979     -4,547   -156,643    -12,607

 Live cattle         49,321    -12,855     81,365       -915   -135,998     16,724
 Feeder cattle          184     -5,281      4,638        107        645      2,719
 Lean hogs           66,907     18,113     60,350         59   -116,933    -16,939

                      Other             NonReport                  Open
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
 Corn                58,480     11,482    -37,155     -2,715  1,903,794     75,478
 Soybeans            34,813      6,283    -36,972      1,752    883,842     42,369
 Soymeal             11,911     -2,384     28,387     -1,585    451,424     -7,199
 Soyoil                -498      8,821     11,071      1,598    455,930     21,131
 CBOT wheat          14,224       -336     -8,145      1,022    498,029     29,251
 KCBT wheat          -4,800        784        803     -2,259    242,083      2,211
 MGEX wheat           3,813        774      4,224      1,697     72,609        682
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat         13,237      1,222     -3,118        460    812,721     32,144

 Live cattle         15,579     -3,087    -10,267        134    386,440      8,865
 Feeder cattle        1,100        313     -6,567      2,144     57,392      4,258
 Lean hogs            4,610     -2,556    -14,934      1,322    314,486     38,018
 =================================================================================

 FUTURES ONLY       Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
 Corn               360,124     41,180    302,876        869   -692,347    -47,653
 Soybeans           108,003      9,552    150,856    -11,142   -263,655     -9,459
 Soymeal             64,692       -341    100,802       -335   -205,216      3,894
 Soyoil              66,878     10,712     89,105       -727   -167,463    -17,531
 CBOT wheat         -15,190     13,195     86,444     -4,650    -89,969     -4,035
 KCBT wheat          39,380      4,016     27,172        380    -61,997        660
 MGEX wheat           3,329       -523      2,275         11    -14,803     -1,598
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat         27,519     16,688    115,891     -4,259   -166,769     -4,973

 Live cattle         45,992    -12,220     81,695       -956   -125,105     15,624
 Feeder cattle          -55     -5,176      4,657        242        115      2,218
 Lean hogs           63,963     17,354     60,172        651   -105,069    -12,665

                      Other             NonReport                  Open
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
 Corn                78,974      9,780    -49,627     -4,176  1,539,124     51,266
 Soybeans            40,869     11,305    -36,073       -256    735,966     43,944
 Soymeal             14,326     -1,534     25,396     -1,684    406,335     -4,788
 Soyoil               1,594      6,257      9,886      1,289    411,832     19,037
 CBOT wheat          26,851     -6,374     -8,136      1,864    390,266     11,810
 KCBT wheat          -4,465     -2,668        -90     -2,388    211,960       -181
 MGEX wheat           5,428        518      3,771      1,592     68,398        475
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat         27,814     -8,524     -4,455      1,068    670,624     12,104

 Live cattle          2,649     -2,701     -5,231        253    335,630      6,978
 Feeder cattle          652        795     -5,369      1,921     47,386      2,504
 Lean hogs           -5,917     -7,613    -13,149      2,273    249,878     26,601
 =================================================================================

                        SUPPLEMENTAL        FUTURES + OPTS        FUTURES ONLY
 Corn                 <0#4CFTC002602>     <0#3CFTC002602>     <0#1CFTC002602>
 Soybeans             <0#4CFTC005602>     <0#3CFTC005602>     <0#1CFTC005602>
 Soymeal                                  <0#3CFTC026603>     <0#1CFTC026603>
 Soyoil               <0#4CFTC007601>     <0#3CFTC007601>     <0#1CFTC007601>
 CBOT wheat           <0#4CFTC001602>     <0#3CFTC001602>     <0#1CFTC001602>
 KCBT wheat           <0#4CFTC001612>     <0#3CFTC001612>     <0#1CFTC001612>
 MGEX wheat                               <0#3CFTC001626>     <0#1CFTC001626> 

 Live cattle                              <0#3CFTC057642>     <0#1CFTC057642>
 Feeder cattle                            <0#3CFTC061641>     <0#1CFTC061641>
 Lean hogs                                <0#3CFTC054642>     <0#1CFTC054642>

Additional CFTC data can be found at 0#CFTC or CFTCGUIDE or the CFTC website at 
http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm
Reporting by Mark Weinraub)
Reporting by Mark Weinraub

