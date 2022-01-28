Speculators raise corn net long position-CFTC

Jan 28 (Reuters) - Large speculators raised their net long position in Chicago Board of Trade corn futures in the week to Jan. 25, regulatory data released on Friday showed. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, trimmed their net short position in CBOT wheat and raised their net long position in soybeans. SUPPLEMENTAL Non-Comm Indexes Comm Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Corn 276,521 51,693 442,390 234 -681,756 -49,211 Soybeans 89,651 18,334 191,114 -14,149 -243,793 -5,938 Soyoil 27,538 15,582 119,470 468 -158,080 -17,648 CBOT wheat -33,001 9,143 138,222 402 -97,077 -10,568 KCBT wheat 15,775 3,951 56,055 1,104 -72,632 -2,796 ================================================================================= FUTURES + OPTS Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Corn 365,605 39,082 291,383 -310 -678,313 -47,538 Soybeans 114,895 15,255 144,350 -15,711 -257,085 -7,581 Soymeal 64,334 -410 100,095 -26 -204,726 4,405 Soyoil 68,773 10,565 88,119 -815 -167,464 -20,169 CBOT wheat -13,427 11,474 88,186 -4,203 -80,838 -7,957 KCBT wheat 40,634 4,516 25,844 -316 -62,479 -2,724 MGEX wheat 3,340 -516 1,949 -28 -13,326 -1,926 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat 30,547 15,474 115,979 -4,547 -156,643 -12,607 Live cattle 49,321 -12,855 81,365 -915 -135,998 16,724 Feeder cattle 184 -5,281 4,638 107 645 2,719 Lean hogs 66,907 18,113 60,350 59 -116,933 -16,939 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg Corn 58,480 11,482 -37,155 -2,715 1,903,794 75,478 Soybeans 34,813 6,283 -36,972 1,752 883,842 42,369 Soymeal 11,911 -2,384 28,387 -1,585 451,424 -7,199 Soyoil -498 8,821 11,071 1,598 455,930 21,131 CBOT wheat 14,224 -336 -8,145 1,022 498,029 29,251 KCBT wheat -4,800 784 803 -2,259 242,083 2,211 MGEX wheat 3,813 774 4,224 1,697 72,609 682 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat 13,237 1,222 -3,118 460 812,721 32,144 Live cattle 15,579 -3,087 -10,267 134 386,440 8,865 Feeder cattle 1,100 313 -6,567 2,144 57,392 4,258 Lean hogs 4,610 -2,556 -14,934 1,322 314,486 38,018 ================================================================================= FUTURES ONLY Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Corn 360,124 41,180 302,876 869 -692,347 -47,653 Soybeans 108,003 9,552 150,856 -11,142 -263,655 -9,459 Soymeal 64,692 -341 100,802 -335 -205,216 3,894 Soyoil 66,878 10,712 89,105 -727 -167,463 -17,531 CBOT wheat -15,190 13,195 86,444 -4,650 -89,969 -4,035 KCBT wheat 39,380 4,016 27,172 380 -61,997 660 MGEX wheat 3,329 -523 2,275 11 -14,803 -1,598 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat 27,519 16,688 115,891 -4,259 -166,769 -4,973 Live cattle 45,992 -12,220 81,695 -956 -125,105 15,624 Feeder cattle -55 -5,176 4,657 242 115 2,218 Lean hogs 63,963 17,354 60,172 651 -105,069 -12,665 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg Corn 78,974 9,780 -49,627 -4,176 1,539,124 51,266 Soybeans 40,869 11,305 -36,073 -256 735,966 43,944 Soymeal 14,326 -1,534 25,396 -1,684 406,335 -4,788 Soyoil 1,594 6,257 9,886 1,289 411,832 19,037 CBOT wheat 26,851 -6,374 -8,136 1,864 390,266 11,810 KCBT wheat -4,465 -2,668 -90 -2,388 211,960 -181 MGEX wheat 5,428 518 3,771 1,592 68,398 475 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat 27,814 -8,524 -4,455 1,068 670,624 12,104 Live cattle 2,649 -2,701 -5,231 253 335,630 6,978 Feeder cattle 652 795 -5,369 1,921 47,386 2,504 Lean hogs -5,917 -7,613 -13,149 2,273 249,878 26,601 ================================================================================= SUPPLEMENTAL FUTURES + OPTS FUTURES ONLY Corn <0#4CFTC002602> <0#3CFTC002602> <0#1CFTC002602> Soybeans <0#4CFTC005602> <0#3CFTC005602> <0#1CFTC005602> Soymeal <0#3CFTC026603> <0#1CFTC026603> Soyoil <0#4CFTC007601> <0#3CFTC007601> <0#1CFTC007601> CBOT wheat <0#4CFTC001602> <0#3CFTC001602> <0#1CFTC001602> KCBT wheat <0#4CFTC001612> <0#3CFTC001612> <0#1CFTC001612> MGEX wheat <0#3CFTC001626> <0#1CFTC001626> Live cattle <0#3CFTC057642> <0#1CFTC057642> Feeder cattle <0#3CFTC061641> <0#1CFTC061641> Lean hogs <0#3CFTC054642> <0#1CFTC054642> Additional CFTC data can be found at 0#CFTC or CFTCGUIDE or the CFTC website at http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm Reporting by Mark Weinraub) ((mark.weinraub@thomsonreuters.com)(+1 312 408 8587)(Reuters Messaging: mark.weinraub.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

