Speculators raise corn net long position-CFTC

Credit: REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Large speculators raised their net long position in Chicago Board of Trade corn futures in the week to Dec. 28, regulatory data released on Monday showed. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, increased their net short position in CBOT wheat and raised their net long position in soybeans.

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, increased their net short position in CBOT wheat and raised their net long position in soybeans.

 SUPPLEMENTAL      Non-Comm               Indexes                  Comm
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
 Corn               282,789      7,775    434,234      6,544   -683,314    -13,494
 Soybeans            80,710     23,464    177,111      1,588   -224,854    -23,704
 Soyoil               1,589      6,717    118,271        425   -124,729    -11,609
 CBOT wheat         -30,498     -2,423    121,414      4,852    -84,223     -2,313
 KCBT wheat          29,651       -116     61,712      4,291    -92,738     -2,437
 =================================================================================

 FUTURES + OPTS     Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
 Corn               373,345     12,929    260,246     -2,632   -674,323    -11,411
 Soybeans            98,080     25,154    134,757     -2,340   -228,233    -21,576
 Soymeal             61,162     10,611     87,016       -498   -203,326    -10,997
 Soyoil              45,394      6,316     94,119       -567   -132,434    -10,815
 CBOT wheat         -11,773       -766     73,505      3,289    -66,458     -2,030
 KCBT wheat          59,406        599     25,597         11    -79,583     -2,312
 MGEX wheat          12,030     -1,148      1,127        -32    -24,172      3,010
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat         59,663     -1,315    100,229      3,268   -170,213     -1,332

 Live cattle         69,602        850     81,043       -270   -155,363     -1,748
 Feeder cattle        1,679      1,293      3,552         11        763       -579
 Lean hogs           57,720      3,736     57,219       -954   -105,071     -2,149

                      Other             NonReport                  Open
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
 Corn                74,442      1,940    -33,710       -825  1,843,102     41,913
 Soybeans            28,363        110    -32,968     -1,349    767,439    -21,966
 Soymeal             29,360        252     25,788        630    430,303    -22,160
 Soyoil             -11,948        599      4,869      4,468    419,844    -36,371
 CBOT wheat          11,418       -377     -6,692       -116    433,728    -11,061
 KCBT wheat          -6,793      3,439      1,374     -1,738    244,520     -3,024
 MGEX wheat           7,040       -566      3,975     -1,263     77,597     -1,051
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat         11,665      2,496     -1,343     -3,117    755,845    -15,136

 Live cattle         17,448        246    -12,732        921    361,314     11,315
 Feeder cattle          436        208     -6,431       -933     46,242       -690
 Lean hogs            6,808     -1,084    -16,674        449    262,948      4,718
 =================================================================================

 FUTURES ONLY       Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
 Corn               362,531     11,628    270,959        234   -682,752    -10,747
 Soybeans            99,106     25,154    137,424       -361   -230,503    -20,366
 Soymeal             60,800     10,159     88,741       -720   -202,885    -11,945
 Soyoil              43,884      5,432     94,661        -59   -139,177     -5,177
 CBOT wheat         -14,174     -1,444     74,969      2,944    -73,401        225
 KCBT wheat          58,583        644     26,487        106    -80,336     -1,071
 MGEX wheat          11,978     -1,124      1,243        -11    -25,344      2,906
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat         56,387     -1,924    102,699      3,039   -179,081      2,060

 Live cattle         65,537        211     81,489         95   -139,182        -76
 Feeder cattle        1,211      1,286      3,543         70        927       -562
 Lean hogs           56,249      3,700     56,800       -914    -99,348     -2,361

                      Other             NonReport                  Open
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
 Corn                95,645      1,228    -46,383     -2,343  1,522,692     37,280
 Soybeans            26,179     -2,746    -32,206     -1,681    647,225     -7,235
 Soymeal             30,944      1,451     22,400      1,055    388,667    -12,085
 Soyoil              -3,285     -5,231      3,917      5,035    380,321    -25,904
 CBOT wheat          20,109     -1,753     -7,503         28    356,439       -942
 KCBT wheat          -6,001      1,850      1,267     -1,529    220,413      3,694
 MGEX wheat           8,410       -521      3,713     -1,250     73,766       -477
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat         22,518       -424     -2,523     -2,751    650,618      2,275

 Live cattle             66       -964     -7,910        734    312,962      9,840
 Feeder cattle         -254         92     -5,427       -886     39,260       -816
 Lean hogs            1,490     -1,257    -15,191        832    215,708      4,360
 =================================================================================

                        SUPPLEMENTAL        FUTURES + OPTS        FUTURES ONLY
 Corn                 <0#4CFTC002602>     <0#3CFTC002602>     <0#1CFTC002602>
 Soybeans             <0#4CFTC005602>     <0#3CFTC005602>     <0#1CFTC005602>
 Soymeal                                  <0#3CFTC026603>     <0#1CFTC026603>
 Soyoil               <0#4CFTC007601>     <0#3CFTC007601>     <0#1CFTC007601>
 CBOT wheat           <0#4CFTC001602>     <0#3CFTC001602>     <0#1CFTC001602>
 KCBT wheat           <0#4CFTC001612>     <0#3CFTC001612>     <0#1CFTC001612>
 MGEX wheat                               <0#3CFTC001626>     <0#1CFTC001626> 

 Live cattle                              <0#3CFTC057642>     <0#1CFTC057642>
 Feeder cattle                            <0#3CFTC061641>     <0#1CFTC061641>
 Lean hogs                                <0#3CFTC054642>     <0#1CFTC054642>

Additional CFTC data can be found at 0#CFTC or CFTCGUIDE or the CFTC website at 
http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm
Reporting by Mark Weinraub)
((mark.weinraub@thomsonreuters.com)(+1 312 408 8587)(Reuters Messaging: mark.weinraub.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

