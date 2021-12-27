US Markets

Speculators raise corn net long position-CFTC

Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/DANE RHYS

Large speculators raised their net long position in Chicago Board of Trade corn futures in the week to Dec. 21, regulatory data released on Monday showed. 

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, increased their net short position in CBOT wheat and raised their net long position in soybeans.

 SUPPLEMENTAL      Non-Comm               Indexes                  Comm
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
 Corn               275,014     18,618    427,690        873   -669,819    -21,176
 Soybeans            57,244     40,325    175,523     -1,597   -201,150    -45,344
 Soyoil              -5,128     -3,026    117,846     -1,163   -113,119      6,289
 CBOT wheat         -28,075     -1,244    116,562      2,384    -81,909       -338
 KCBT wheat          29,767      2,492     57,421       -164    -90,300     -2,287
 =================================================================================

 FUTURES + OPTS     Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
 Corn               360,416     14,436    262,878     -5,243   -662,912    -14,574
 Soybeans            72,924     31,949    137,097     -6,520   -206,657    -40,839
 Soymeal             50,551     10,017     87,514        114   -192,329    -10,812
 Soyoil              39,078     -5,705     94,686        549   -121,619      5,628
 CBOT wheat         -11,007     -3,703     70,217      2,045    -64,428        414
 KCBT wheat          58,807      1,642     25,585     -1,131    -77,272     -2,227
 MGEX wheat          13,178        -32      1,159        124    -27,183        153
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat         60,978     -2,093     96,961      1,038   -168,883     -1,660

 Live cattle         68,752    -13,501     81,313       -663   -153,615     11,792
 Feeder cattle          387     -4,406      3,542        -18      1,342      1,995
 Lean hogs           53,982      5,491     58,173        555   -102,924     -5,498

                      Other             NonReport                  Open
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
 Corn                72,503      3,697    -32,885      1,685  1,801,189     44,157
 Soybeans            28,252      8,795    -31,619      6,616    789,405     22,220
 Soymeal             29,107      1,464     25,157       -782    452,464     17,771
 Soyoil             -12,548      1,628        402     -2,100    456,215      4,780
 CBOT wheat          11,795      2,047     -6,576       -803    444,789        564
 KCBT wheat         -10,232      1,758      3,112        -41    247,544      8,159
 MGEX wheat           7,606       -504      5,239        258     78,648       -489
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat          9,169      3,301      1,775       -586    770,981      8,234

 Live cattle         17,202     -3,132    -13,653      5,506    350,000     -4,886
 Feeder cattle          227        527     -5,499      1,901     46,932         47
 Lean hogs            7,891       -877    -17,123        328    258,230    -15,257
 =================================================================================

 FUTURES ONLY       Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
 Corn               350,903     15,431    270,725     -2,668   -672,005    -16,715
 Soybeans            73,952     33,501    137,785     -1,380   -210,137    -43,807
 Soymeal             50,641      9,949     89,461        805   -190,940     -8,419
 Soyoil              38,452     -6,206     94,720        813   -134,000      4,222
 CBOT wheat         -12,730     -3,213     72,025      2,285    -73,626      1,266
 KCBT wheat          57,939      1,042     26,381       -929    -79,265     -3,184
 MGEX wheat          13,102        -30      1,254        157    -28,250         84
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat         58,311     -2,201     99,660      1,513   -181,141     -1,834

 Live cattle         65,326    -13,555     81,394       -814   -139,106      8,812
 Feeder cattle          -75     -4,504      3,473        -85      1,489      1,798
 Lean hogs           52,549      6,613     57,714      2,014    -96,987     -4,216

                      Other             NonReport                  Open
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
 Corn                94,417      3,268    -44,040        684  1,485,412     26,123
 Soybeans            28,925      6,155    -30,525      5,531    654,460      7,217
 Soymeal             29,493     -1,244     21,345     -1,091    400,752     11,481
 Soyoil               1,946      3,451     -1,118     -2,280    406,225        457
 CBOT wheat          21,862        380     -7,531       -718    357,381     -4,088
 KCBT wheat          -7,851      3,212      2,796       -141    216,719      1,673
 MGEX wheat           8,931       -415      4,963        204     74,243       -643
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat         22,942      3,177        228       -655    648,343     -3,058

 Live cattle          1,030        397     -8,644      5,160    303,122     -5,535
 Feeder cattle         -346        989     -4,541      1,802     40,076       -872
 Lean hogs            2,747     -5,519    -16,023      1,108    211,348     -1,702
 =================================================================================

                        SUPPLEMENTAL        FUTURES + OPTS        FUTURES ONLY
 Corn                 <0#4CFTC002602>     <0#3CFTC002602>     <0#1CFTC002602>
 Soybeans             <0#4CFTC005602>     <0#3CFTC005602>     <0#1CFTC005602>
 Soymeal                                  <0#3CFTC026603>     <0#1CFTC026603>
 Soyoil               <0#4CFTC007601>     <0#3CFTC007601>     <0#1CFTC007601>
 CBOT wheat           <0#4CFTC001602>     <0#3CFTC001602>     <0#1CFTC001602>
 KCBT wheat           <0#4CFTC001612>     <0#3CFTC001612>     <0#1CFTC001612>
 MGEX wheat                               <0#3CFTC001626>     <0#1CFTC001626> 

 Live cattle                              <0#3CFTC057642>     <0#1CFTC057642>
 Feeder cattle                            <0#3CFTC061641>     <0#1CFTC061641>
 Lean hogs                                <0#3CFTC054642>     <0#1CFTC054642>

Additional CFTC data can be found at 0#CFTC or CFTCGUIDE or the CFTC website at 
http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm
Reporting by Mark Weinraub)
((mark.weinraub@thomsonreuters.com)(+1 312 408 8587)(Reuters Messaging: mark.weinraub.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

