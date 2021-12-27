Speculators raise corn net long position-CFTC

Dec 27 (Reuters) - Large speculators raised their net long position in Chicago Board of Trade corn futures in the week to Dec. 21, regulatory data released on Monday showed. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, increased their net short position in CBOT wheat and raised their net long position in soybeans. SUPPLEMENTAL Non-Comm Indexes Comm Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Corn 275,014 18,618 427,690 873 -669,819 -21,176 Soybeans 57,244 40,325 175,523 -1,597 -201,150 -45,344 Soyoil -5,128 -3,026 117,846 -1,163 -113,119 6,289 CBOT wheat -28,075 -1,244 116,562 2,384 -81,909 -338 KCBT wheat 29,767 2,492 57,421 -164 -90,300 -2,287 ================================================================================= FUTURES + OPTS Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Corn 360,416 14,436 262,878 -5,243 -662,912 -14,574 Soybeans 72,924 31,949 137,097 -6,520 -206,657 -40,839 Soymeal 50,551 10,017 87,514 114 -192,329 -10,812 Soyoil 39,078 -5,705 94,686 549 -121,619 5,628 CBOT wheat -11,007 -3,703 70,217 2,045 -64,428 414 KCBT wheat 58,807 1,642 25,585 -1,131 -77,272 -2,227 MGEX wheat 13,178 -32 1,159 124 -27,183 153 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat 60,978 -2,093 96,961 1,038 -168,883 -1,660 Live cattle 68,752 -13,501 81,313 -663 -153,615 11,792 Feeder cattle 387 -4,406 3,542 -18 1,342 1,995 Lean hogs 53,982 5,491 58,173 555 -102,924 -5,498 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg Corn 72,503 3,697 -32,885 1,685 1,801,189 44,157 Soybeans 28,252 8,795 -31,619 6,616 789,405 22,220 Soymeal 29,107 1,464 25,157 -782 452,464 17,771 Soyoil -12,548 1,628 402 -2,100 456,215 4,780 CBOT wheat 11,795 2,047 -6,576 -803 444,789 564 KCBT wheat -10,232 1,758 3,112 -41 247,544 8,159 MGEX wheat 7,606 -504 5,239 258 78,648 -489 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat 9,169 3,301 1,775 -586 770,981 8,234 Live cattle 17,202 -3,132 -13,653 5,506 350,000 -4,886 Feeder cattle 227 527 -5,499 1,901 46,932 47 Lean hogs 7,891 -877 -17,123 328 258,230 -15,257 ================================================================================= FUTURES ONLY Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Corn 350,903 15,431 270,725 -2,668 -672,005 -16,715 Soybeans 73,952 33,501 137,785 -1,380 -210,137 -43,807 Soymeal 50,641 9,949 89,461 805 -190,940 -8,419 Soyoil 38,452 -6,206 94,720 813 -134,000 4,222 CBOT wheat -12,730 -3,213 72,025 2,285 -73,626 1,266 KCBT wheat 57,939 1,042 26,381 -929 -79,265 -3,184 MGEX wheat 13,102 -30 1,254 157 -28,250 84 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat 58,311 -2,201 99,660 1,513 -181,141 -1,834 Live cattle 65,326 -13,555 81,394 -814 -139,106 8,812 Feeder cattle -75 -4,504 3,473 -85 1,489 1,798 Lean hogs 52,549 6,613 57,714 2,014 -96,987 -4,216 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg Corn 94,417 3,268 -44,040 684 1,485,412 26,123 Soybeans 28,925 6,155 -30,525 5,531 654,460 7,217 Soymeal 29,493 -1,244 21,345 -1,091 400,752 11,481 Soyoil 1,946 3,451 -1,118 -2,280 406,225 457 CBOT wheat 21,862 380 -7,531 -718 357,381 -4,088 KCBT wheat -7,851 3,212 2,796 -141 216,719 1,673 MGEX wheat 8,931 -415 4,963 204 74,243 -643 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat 22,942 3,177 228 -655 648,343 -3,058 Live cattle 1,030 397 -8,644 5,160 303,122 -5,535 Feeder cattle -346 989 -4,541 1,802 40,076 -872 Lean hogs 2,747 -5,519 -16,023 1,108 211,348 -1,702 ================================================================================= SUPPLEMENTAL FUTURES + OPTS FUTURES ONLY Corn <0#4CFTC002602> <0#3CFTC002602> <0#1CFTC002602> Soybeans <0#4CFTC005602> <0#3CFTC005602> <0#1CFTC005602> Soymeal <0#3CFTC026603> <0#1CFTC026603> Soyoil <0#4CFTC007601> <0#3CFTC007601> <0#1CFTC007601> CBOT wheat <0#4CFTC001602> <0#3CFTC001602> <0#1CFTC001602> KCBT wheat <0#4CFTC001612> <0#3CFTC001612> <0#1CFTC001612> MGEX wheat <0#3CFTC001626> <0#1CFTC001626> Live cattle <0#3CFTC057642> <0#1CFTC057642> Feeder cattle <0#3CFTC061641> <0#1CFTC061641> Lean hogs <0#3CFTC054642> <0#1CFTC054642> Additional CFTC data can be found at 0#CFTC or CFTCGUIDE or the CFTC website at http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm Reporting by Mark Weinraub) ((mark.weinraub@thomsonreuters.com)(+1 312 408 8587)(Reuters Messaging: mark.weinraub.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

