Speculators raise corn net long position-CFTC

March 8 (Reuters) - Large speculators raised their net long position in Chicago Board of Trade corn futures in the week to Feb. 14, regulatory data released on Wednesday showed. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, trimmed their net short position in CBOT wheat and raised their net long position in soybeans. SUPPLEMENTAL Non-Comm Indexes Comm Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Corn 157,055 25,490 355,686 -2,218 -425,857 -20,562 Soybeans 144,324 19,309 138,354 2,601 -236,114 -21,469 Soyoil -86 2,438 103,949 -699 -109,441 -1,257 CBOT wheat -68,163 11,312 98,922 404 -27,822 -10,105 KCBT wheat -3,517 5,119 49,707 847 -45,167 -8,458 ================================================================================= FUTURES + OPTS Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Corn 234,865 32,847 220,037 1,481 -421,698 -21,950 Soybeans 182,208 17,132 82,250 4,514 -226,955 -23,131 Soymeal 152,399 9,689 79,296 652 -266,561 -13,878 Soyoil 22,323 -171 100,640 1,552 -130,307 -2,767 CBOT wheat -59,957 11,434 66,375 683 -24,166 -9,359 KCBT wheat 11,607 7,825 36,574 -242 -45,547 -9,166 MGEX wheat 1,944 2,239 1,851 217 -6,857 -2,832 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat -46,406 21,498 104,800 658 -76,570 -21,357 Live cattle 104,645 9,035 45,880 704 -152,909 -8,741 Feeder cattle -1,009 -256 1,759 -681 3,905 353 Lean hogs -3,247 8,671 45,549 -498 -41,153 -4,367 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg Corn 53,680 -9,668 -86,885 -2,710 1,685,824 63,086 Soybeans 9,062 1,926 -46,564 -440 868,514 28,403 Soymeal 18,257 2,154 16,607 1,384 512,704 23,934 Soyoil 1,767 1,868 5,577 -483 505,256 6,116 CBOT wheat 20,685 -1,150 -2,938 -1,610 457,528 28,999 KCBT wheat -1,611 -909 -1,024 2,492 206,923 516 MGEX wheat 2,324 139 738 238 60,304 506 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat 21,398 -1,920 -3,224 1,120 724,755 30,021 Live cattle 15,336 570 -12,952 -1,567 392,842 15,813 Feeder cattle 2,367 1,246 -7,021 -662 59,528 206 Lean hogs -1,753 -1,841 604 -1,964 293,901 -3,921 ================================================================================= FUTURES ONLY Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Corn 233,798 35,669 216,861 2,496 -440,465 -21,675 Soybeans 181,948 16,041 83,338 3,907 -233,111 -19,890 Soymeal 154,188 9,896 80,893 1,011 -270,217 -13,407 Soyoil 18,976 -208 99,224 1,398 -132,798 -4,278 CBOT wheat -61,708 10,380 63,767 -491 -25,680 -10,337 KCBT wheat 10,958 8,197 36,465 -290 -45,201 -9,046 MGEX wheat 1,944 2,239 1,823 207 -6,678 -2,615 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat -48,806 20,816 102,055 -574 -77,559 -21,998 Live cattle 101,831 8,822 45,220 875 -138,011 -4,990 Feeder cattle -1,675 -169 1,450 -557 4,404 757 Lean hogs -7,512 7,853 44,982 -426 -38,839 -713 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg Corn 70,914 -13,307 -81,108 -3,183 1,375,249 55,820 Soybeans 9,938 1,032 -42,113 -1,090 743,026 25,342 Soymeal 18,163 1,281 16,973 1,219 452,892 18,416 Soyoil 10,201 3,941 4,397 -853 456,513 3,399 CBOT wheat 27,584 1,795 -3,963 -1,347 370,508 12,346 KCBT wheat -1,142 -1,325 -1,080 2,464 189,148 -1,352 MGEX wheat 2,237 -96 674 265 58,628 389 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat 28,679 374 -4,369 1,382 618,284 11,383 Live cattle -1,003 -3,024 -8,037 -1,683 328,542 10,288 Feeder cattle 1,444 365 -5,623 -396 47,252 -203 Lean hogs 1,632 -5,954 -263 -760 220,272 1,054 ================================================================================= SUPPLEMENTAL FUTURES + OPTS FUTURES ONLY Corn <0#4CFTC002602> <0#3CFTC002602> <0#1CFTC002602> Soybeans <0#4CFTC005602> <0#3CFTC005602> <0#1CFTC005602> Soymeal <0#3CFTC026603> <0#1CFTC026603> Soyoil <0#4CFTC007601> <0#3CFTC007601> <0#1CFTC007601> CBOT wheat <0#4CFTC001602> <0#3CFTC001602> <0#1CFTC001602> KCBT wheat <0#4CFTC001612> <0#3CFTC001612> <0#1CFTC001612> MGEX wheat <0#3CFTC001626> <0#1CFTC001626> Live cattle <0#3CFTC057642> <0#1CFTC057642> Feeder cattle <0#3CFTC061641> <0#1CFTC061641> Lean hogs <0#3CFTC054642> <0#1CFTC054642> Additional CFTC data can be found at 0#CFTC or CFTCGUIDE or the CFTC website at http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm Reporting by Mark Weinraub) ((mark.weinraub@thomsonreuters.com)(+1 312 408 8587)(Reuters Messaging: mark.weinraub.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

