Speculators raise corn net long position-CFTC

March 08, 2023 — 04:30 pm EST

    March 8 (Reuters) - Large speculators raised their net long position in Chicago Board of Trade corn futures in the week to Feb. 14, regulatory data released on Wednesday showed.
The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, trimmed their net short position in CBOT wheat and raised their net long position in soybeans.

 SUPPLEMENTAL      Non-Comm               Indexes                  Comm
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
 Corn               157,055     25,490    355,686     -2,218   -425,857    -20,562
 Soybeans           144,324     19,309    138,354      2,601   -236,114    -21,469
 Soyoil                 -86      2,438    103,949       -699   -109,441     -1,257
 CBOT wheat         -68,163     11,312     98,922        404    -27,822    -10,105
 KCBT wheat          -3,517      5,119     49,707        847    -45,167     -8,458
 =================================================================================

 FUTURES + OPTS     Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
 Corn               234,865     32,847    220,037      1,481   -421,698    -21,950
 Soybeans           182,208     17,132     82,250      4,514   -226,955    -23,131
 Soymeal            152,399      9,689     79,296        652   -266,561    -13,878
 Soyoil              22,323       -171    100,640      1,552   -130,307     -2,767
 CBOT wheat         -59,957     11,434     66,375        683    -24,166     -9,359
 KCBT wheat          11,607      7,825     36,574       -242    -45,547     -9,166
 MGEX wheat           1,944      2,239      1,851        217     -6,857     -2,832
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat        -46,406     21,498    104,800        658    -76,570    -21,357

 Live cattle        104,645      9,035     45,880        704   -152,909     -8,741
 Feeder cattle       -1,009       -256      1,759       -681      3,905        353
 Lean hogs           -3,247      8,671     45,549       -498    -41,153     -4,367

                      Other             NonReport                  Open
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
 Corn                53,680     -9,668    -86,885     -2,710  1,685,824     63,086
 Soybeans             9,062      1,926    -46,564       -440    868,514     28,403
 Soymeal             18,257      2,154     16,607      1,384    512,704     23,934
 Soyoil               1,767      1,868      5,577       -483    505,256      6,116
 CBOT wheat          20,685     -1,150     -2,938     -1,610    457,528     28,999
 KCBT wheat          -1,611       -909     -1,024      2,492    206,923        516
 MGEX wheat           2,324        139        738        238     60,304        506
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat         21,398     -1,920     -3,224      1,120    724,755     30,021

 Live cattle         15,336        570    -12,952     -1,567    392,842     15,813
 Feeder cattle        2,367      1,246     -7,021       -662     59,528        206
 Lean hogs           -1,753     -1,841        604     -1,964    293,901     -3,921
 =================================================================================

 FUTURES ONLY       Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
 Corn               233,798     35,669    216,861      2,496   -440,465    -21,675
 Soybeans           181,948     16,041     83,338      3,907   -233,111    -19,890
 Soymeal            154,188      9,896     80,893      1,011   -270,217    -13,407
 Soyoil              18,976       -208     99,224      1,398   -132,798     -4,278
 CBOT wheat         -61,708     10,380     63,767       -491    -25,680    -10,337
 KCBT wheat          10,958      8,197     36,465       -290    -45,201     -9,046
 MGEX wheat           1,944      2,239      1,823        207     -6,678     -2,615
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat        -48,806     20,816    102,055       -574    -77,559    -21,998

 Live cattle        101,831      8,822     45,220        875   -138,011     -4,990
 Feeder cattle       -1,675       -169      1,450       -557      4,404        757
 Lean hogs           -7,512      7,853     44,982       -426    -38,839       -713

                      Other             NonReport                  Open
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
 Corn                70,914    -13,307    -81,108     -3,183  1,375,249     55,820
 Soybeans             9,938      1,032    -42,113     -1,090    743,026     25,342
 Soymeal             18,163      1,281     16,973      1,219    452,892     18,416
 Soyoil              10,201      3,941      4,397       -853    456,513      3,399
 CBOT wheat          27,584      1,795     -3,963     -1,347    370,508     12,346
 KCBT wheat          -1,142     -1,325     -1,080      2,464    189,148     -1,352
 MGEX wheat           2,237        -96        674        265     58,628        389
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat         28,679        374     -4,369      1,382    618,284     11,383

 Live cattle         -1,003     -3,024     -8,037     -1,683    328,542     10,288
 Feeder cattle        1,444        365     -5,623       -396     47,252       -203
 Lean hogs            1,632     -5,954       -263       -760    220,272      1,054
 =================================================================================

                        SUPPLEMENTAL        FUTURES + OPTS        FUTURES ONLY
 Corn                 <0#4CFTC002602>     <0#3CFTC002602>     <0#1CFTC002602>
 Soybeans             <0#4CFTC005602>     <0#3CFTC005602>     <0#1CFTC005602>
 Soymeal                                  <0#3CFTC026603>     <0#1CFTC026603>
 Soyoil               <0#4CFTC007601>     <0#3CFTC007601>     <0#1CFTC007601>
 CBOT wheat           <0#4CFTC001602>     <0#3CFTC001602>     <0#1CFTC001602>
 KCBT wheat           <0#4CFTC001612>     <0#3CFTC001612>     <0#1CFTC001612>
 MGEX wheat                               <0#3CFTC001626>     <0#1CFTC001626> 

 Live cattle                              <0#3CFTC057642>     <0#1CFTC057642>
 Feeder cattle                            <0#3CFTC061641>     <0#1CFTC061641>
 Lean hogs                                <0#3CFTC054642>     <0#1CFTC054642>

Additional CFTC data can be found at 0#CFTC or CFTCGUIDE or the CFTC website at 
http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm
Reporting by Mark Weinraub)
Reporting by Mark Weinraub)

