Speculators raise corn net long position-CFTC

Feb 24 (Reuters) - Large speculators raised their net long position in Chicago Board of Trade corn futures in the week to Jan. 31, regulatory data released on Friday showed. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, trimmed their net short position in CBOT wheat and raised their net long position in soybeans. SUPPLEMENTAL Non-Comm Indexes Comm Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Corn 141,657 18,972 354,826 -516 -421,624 -20,120 Soybeans 135,314 30,574 130,850 2,263 -220,387 -29,528 Soyoil 4,506 -2,273 101,241 4,991 -111,565 -2,309 CBOT wheat -72,229 12,009 98,631 43 -26,003 -12,265 KCBT wheat -12,119 7,315 46,414 1,183 -30,830 -7,947 ================================================================================= FUTURES + OPTS Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Corn 219,924 18,127 215,543 744 -417,093 -21,161 Soybeans 175,504 29,242 72,824 1,456 -208,745 -28,938 Soymeal 140,943 5,440 76,694 2,480 -248,933 -6,501 Soyoil 31,224 -4,738 97,807 2,191 -134,580 1,042 CBOT wheat -63,628 10,305 64,247 -846 -23,035 -12,418 KCBT wheat 1,339 8,172 35,525 876 -30,821 -7,664 MGEX wheat -1,825 1,086 1,646 150 -1,987 -2,101 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat -64,114 19,563 101,418 180 -55,843 -22,183 Live cattle 87,833 10,977 44,084 -475 -134,032 -13,165 Feeder cattle -2,474 3,075 2,418 -556 4,122 -1,618 Lean hogs -7,865 -4,194 47,001 -289 -39,309 -858 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg Corn 56,485 626 -74,859 1,665 1,602,455 14,834 Soybeans 6,195 1,548 -45,778 -3,308 807,030 9,673 Soymeal 15,507 1,944 15,789 -3,364 477,982 7,609 Soyoil -269 1,913 5,817 -409 461,965 19,000 CBOT wheat 22,814 2,746 -399 212 414,563 -5,107 KCBT wheat -2,577 -833 -3,467 -551 202,955 6,767 MGEX wheat 1,610 -209 556 1,074 60,605 1,989 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat 21,847 1,704 -3,310 735 678,123 3,649 Live cattle 11,046 3,628 -8,930 -965 381,520 1,103 Feeder cattle 158 1,792 -4,224 -2,693 59,790 -3,353 Lean hogs -1,782 3,224 1,955 2,118 289,404 5,869 ================================================================================= FUTURES ONLY Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Corn 219,227 15,721 212,367 -476 -437,989 -19,484 Soybeans 175,232 27,594 74,846 2,606 -211,999 -21,814 Soymeal 142,822 6,098 77,693 2,575 -251,434 -7,308 Soyoil 28,022 -4,624 96,932 2,607 -133,729 5,110 CBOT wheat -64,155 9,647 62,952 -367 -21,388 -8,492 KCBT wheat 442 8,268 35,378 1,052 -30,756 -7,600 MGEX wheat -1,825 1,086 1,646 150 -2,050 -1,991 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat -65,538 19,001 99,976 835 -54,194 -18,083 Live cattle 85,764 10,599 43,126 -57 -116,084 -10,078 Feeder cattle -3,119 2,781 1,999 -580 3,835 -665 Lean hogs -9,647 -4,407 46,375 -904 -42,963 4,998 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg Corn 77,585 3,722 -71,190 517 1,298,164 23,754 Soybeans 3,166 -4,418 -41,245 -3,968 689,806 22,390 Soymeal 15,008 1,947 15,911 -3,312 425,993 6,224 Soyoil 3,349 -3,255 5,426 162 426,376 24,605 CBOT wheat 24,095 -1,387 -1,504 599 350,871 540 KCBT wheat -1,592 -1,130 -3,472 -590 187,498 7,653 MGEX wheat 1,776 -319 453 1,074 59,017 2,072 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat 24,279 -2,836 -4,523 1,083 597,386 10,265 Live cattle -8,541 396 -4,265 -860 313,206 -3,374 Feeder cattle 679 617 -3,394 -2,153 48,869 -1,754 Lean hogs 6,053 -2,353 182 2,666 215,162 8,051 ================================================================================= SUPPLEMENTAL FUTURES + OPTS FUTURES ONLY Corn <0#4CFTC002602> <0#3CFTC002602> <0#1CFTC002602> Soybeans <0#4CFTC005602> <0#3CFTC005602> <0#1CFTC005602> Soymeal <0#3CFTC026603> <0#1CFTC026603> Soyoil <0#4CFTC007601> <0#3CFTC007601> <0#1CFTC007601> CBOT wheat <0#4CFTC001602> <0#3CFTC001602> <0#1CFTC001602> KCBT wheat <0#4CFTC001612> <0#3CFTC001612> <0#1CFTC001612> MGEX wheat <0#3CFTC001626> <0#1CFTC001626> Live cattle <0#3CFTC057642> <0#1CFTC057642> Feeder cattle <0#3CFTC061641> <0#1CFTC061641> Lean hogs <0#3CFTC054642> <0#1CFTC054642> Additional CFTC data can be found at 0#CFTC or CFTCGUIDE or the CFTC website at http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm Reporting by Mark Weinraub) ((mark.weinraub@thomsonreuters.com)(+1 312 408 8587)(Reuters Messaging: mark.weinraub.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.