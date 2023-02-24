US Markets

Speculators raise corn net long position-CFTC

Credit: REUTERS/CARLOS GARCIA RAWLINS

February 24, 2023 — 03:29 pm EST

    Feb 24 (Reuters) - Large speculators raised their net long position in Chicago Board of Trade corn futures in the week to Jan. 31, regulatory data released on Friday showed.
The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, trimmed their net short position in CBOT wheat and raised their net long position in soybeans.

 SUPPLEMENTAL      Non-Comm               Indexes                  Comm
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
 Corn               141,657     18,972    354,826       -516   -421,624    -20,120
 Soybeans           135,314     30,574    130,850      2,263   -220,387    -29,528
 Soyoil               4,506     -2,273    101,241      4,991   -111,565     -2,309
 CBOT wheat         -72,229     12,009     98,631         43    -26,003    -12,265
 KCBT wheat         -12,119      7,315     46,414      1,183    -30,830     -7,947
 =================================================================================

 FUTURES + OPTS     Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
 Corn               219,924     18,127    215,543        744   -417,093    -21,161
 Soybeans           175,504     29,242     72,824      1,456   -208,745    -28,938
 Soymeal            140,943      5,440     76,694      2,480   -248,933     -6,501
 Soyoil              31,224     -4,738     97,807      2,191   -134,580      1,042
 CBOT wheat         -63,628     10,305     64,247       -846    -23,035    -12,418
 KCBT wheat           1,339      8,172     35,525        876    -30,821     -7,664
 MGEX wheat          -1,825      1,086      1,646        150     -1,987     -2,101
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat        -64,114     19,563    101,418        180    -55,843    -22,183

 Live cattle         87,833     10,977     44,084       -475   -134,032    -13,165
 Feeder cattle       -2,474      3,075      2,418       -556      4,122     -1,618
 Lean hogs           -7,865     -4,194     47,001       -289    -39,309       -858

                      Other             NonReport                  Open
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
 Corn                56,485        626    -74,859      1,665  1,602,455     14,834
 Soybeans             6,195      1,548    -45,778     -3,308    807,030      9,673
 Soymeal             15,507      1,944     15,789     -3,364    477,982      7,609
 Soyoil                -269      1,913      5,817       -409    461,965     19,000
 CBOT wheat          22,814      2,746       -399        212    414,563     -5,107
 KCBT wheat          -2,577       -833     -3,467       -551    202,955      6,767
 MGEX wheat           1,610       -209        556      1,074     60,605      1,989
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat         21,847      1,704     -3,310        735    678,123      3,649

 Live cattle         11,046      3,628     -8,930       -965    381,520      1,103
 Feeder cattle          158      1,792     -4,224     -2,693     59,790     -3,353
 Lean hogs           -1,782      3,224      1,955      2,118    289,404      5,869
 =================================================================================

 FUTURES ONLY       Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
 Corn               219,227     15,721    212,367       -476   -437,989    -19,484
 Soybeans           175,232     27,594     74,846      2,606   -211,999    -21,814
 Soymeal            142,822      6,098     77,693      2,575   -251,434     -7,308
 Soyoil              28,022     -4,624     96,932      2,607   -133,729      5,110
 CBOT wheat         -64,155      9,647     62,952       -367    -21,388     -8,492
 KCBT wheat             442      8,268     35,378      1,052    -30,756     -7,600
 MGEX wheat          -1,825      1,086      1,646        150     -2,050     -1,991
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat        -65,538     19,001     99,976        835    -54,194    -18,083

 Live cattle         85,764     10,599     43,126        -57   -116,084    -10,078
 Feeder cattle       -3,119      2,781      1,999       -580      3,835       -665
 Lean hogs           -9,647     -4,407     46,375       -904    -42,963      4,998

                      Other             NonReport                  Open
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
 Corn                77,585      3,722    -71,190        517  1,298,164     23,754
 Soybeans             3,166     -4,418    -41,245     -3,968    689,806     22,390
 Soymeal             15,008      1,947     15,911     -3,312    425,993      6,224
 Soyoil               3,349     -3,255      5,426        162    426,376     24,605
 CBOT wheat          24,095     -1,387     -1,504        599    350,871        540
 KCBT wheat          -1,592     -1,130     -3,472       -590    187,498      7,653
 MGEX wheat           1,776       -319        453      1,074     59,017      2,072
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat         24,279     -2,836     -4,523      1,083    597,386     10,265

 Live cattle         -8,541        396     -4,265       -860    313,206     -3,374
 Feeder cattle          679        617     -3,394     -2,153     48,869     -1,754
 Lean hogs            6,053     -2,353        182      2,666    215,162      8,051
 =================================================================================

                        SUPPLEMENTAL        FUTURES + OPTS        FUTURES ONLY
 Corn                 <0#4CFTC002602>     <0#3CFTC002602>     <0#1CFTC002602>
 Soybeans             <0#4CFTC005602>     <0#3CFTC005602>     <0#1CFTC005602>
 Soymeal                                  <0#3CFTC026603>     <0#1CFTC026603>
 Soyoil               <0#4CFTC007601>     <0#3CFTC007601>     <0#1CFTC007601>
 CBOT wheat           <0#4CFTC001602>     <0#3CFTC001602>     <0#1CFTC001602>
 KCBT wheat           <0#4CFTC001612>     <0#3CFTC001612>     <0#1CFTC001612>
 MGEX wheat                               <0#3CFTC001626>     <0#1CFTC001626> 

 Live cattle                              <0#3CFTC057642>     <0#1CFTC057642>
 Feeder cattle                            <0#3CFTC061641>     <0#1CFTC061641>
 Lean hogs                                <0#3CFTC054642>     <0#1CFTC054642>

Additional CFTC data can be found at 0#CFTC or CFTCGUIDE or the CFTC website at 
http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm
Reporting by Mark Weinraub)
((mark.weinraub@thomsonreuters.com)(+1 312 408 8587)(Reuters Messaging: mark.weinraub.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

