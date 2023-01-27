Speculators raise corn net long position-CFTC

Jan 27 (Reuters) - Large speculators raised their net long position in Chicago Board of Trade corn futures in the week to Jan. 24, regulatory data released on Friday showed. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, increased their net short position in CBOT wheat and cut their net long position in soybeans. SUPPLEMENTAL Non-Comm Indexes Comm Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Corn 122,686 8,821 355,342 3,024 -401,504 7,019 Soybeans 104,739 -26,025 128,588 5,544 -190,859 21,353 Soyoil 6,779 -20,786 96,250 2,583 -109,255 24,142 CBOT wheat -84,237 -9,968 98,587 1,866 -13,738 6,952 KCBT wheat -19,434 962 45,231 -649 -22,883 62 ================================================================================= FUTURES + OPTS Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Corn 201,797 9,660 214,799 1,166 -395,931 5,044 Soybeans 146,261 -22,036 71,367 4,163 -179,807 19,050 Soymeal 135,503 -15,436 74,214 4,207 -242,432 12,435 Soyoil 35,961 -18,047 95,616 6,260 -135,622 21,818 CBOT wheat -73,933 -8,843 65,094 76 -10,617 6,926 KCBT wheat -6,832 459 34,649 -372 -23,157 507 MGEX wheat -2,911 -135 1,496 -78 114 313 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat -83,676 -8,519 101,239 -374 -33,660 7,746 Live cattle 76,857 -7,815 44,559 -1,726 -120,869 7,409 Feeder cattle -5,549 402 2,975 -418 5,739 -223 Lean hogs -3,672 -14,334 47,290 -320 -38,451 13,053 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg Corn 55,860 2,995 -76,524 -18,865 1,587,621 35,610 Soybeans 4,647 -305 -42,469 -872 797,356 25,455 Soymeal 13,563 -513 19,153 -694 470,373 6,497 Soyoil -2,183 -4,091 6,227 -5,940 442,965 30,234 CBOT wheat 20,069 692 -612 1,150 419,670 14,005 KCBT wheat -1,745 -221 -2,914 -373 196,188 12,080 MGEX wheat 1,819 -463 -519 363 58,616 387 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat 20,143 8 -4,045 1,140 674,474 26,472 Live cattle 7,419 -978 -7,966 3,110 380,416 2,698 Feeder cattle -1,634 -12 -1,533 252 63,143 947 Lean hogs -5,006 -1,558 -162 3,158 283,534 13,758 ================================================================================= FUTURES ONLY Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Corn 203,506 4,641 212,843 -1,224 -418,505 9,360 Soybeans 147,638 -20,742 72,240 3,575 -190,185 9,270 Soymeal 136,724 -15,679 75,118 4,172 -244,126 12,953 Soyoil 32,646 -17,381 94,325 5,924 -138,839 20,639 CBOT wheat -73,802 -9,161 63,319 149 -12,896 5,013 KCBT wheat -7,826 47 34,326 -383 -23,156 235 MGEX wheat -2,911 -135 1,496 -78 -59 237 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat -84,539 -9,249 99,141 -312 -36,111 5,485 Live cattle 75,165 -9,456 43,183 -1,264 -106,006 6,150 Feeder cattle -5,900 468 2,579 -397 4,500 58 Lean hogs -5,240 -14,130 47,279 -426 -47,961 10,683 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg Corn 73,863 855 -71,707 -13,632 1,274,410 23,377 Soybeans 7,584 6,899 -37,277 998 667,416 16,088 Soymeal 13,061 -886 19,223 -560 419,769 5,649 Soyoil 6,604 -2,864 5,264 -6,318 401,771 25,781 CBOT wheat 25,482 2,855 -2,103 1,144 350,331 9,501 KCBT wheat -462 396 -2,882 -295 179,845 10,760 MGEX wheat 2,095 -393 -621 369 56,945 305 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat 27,115 2,858 -5,606 1,218 587,121 20,566 Live cattle -8,937 1,541 -3,405 3,029 316,580 1,178 Feeder cattle 62 -444 -1,241 315 50,623 959 Lean hogs 8,406 1,389 -2,484 2,484 207,111 7,416 ================================================================================= SUPPLEMENTAL FUTURES + OPTS FUTURES ONLY Corn <0#4CFTC002602> <0#3CFTC002602> <0#1CFTC002602> Soybeans <0#4CFTC005602> <0#3CFTC005602> <0#1CFTC005602> Soymeal <0#3CFTC026603> <0#1CFTC026603> Soyoil <0#4CFTC007601> <0#3CFTC007601> <0#1CFTC007601> CBOT wheat <0#4CFTC001602> <0#3CFTC001602> <0#1CFTC001602> KCBT wheat <0#4CFTC001612> <0#3CFTC001612> <0#1CFTC001612> MGEX wheat <0#3CFTC001626> <0#1CFTC001626> Live cattle <0#3CFTC057642> <0#1CFTC057642> Feeder cattle <0#3CFTC061641> <0#1CFTC061641> Lean hogs <0#3CFTC054642> <0#1CFTC054642> Additional CFTC data can be found at 0#CFTC or CFTCGUIDE or the CFTC website at http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm Reporting by Mark Weinraub) ((mark.weinraub@thomsonreuters.com)(+1 312 408 8587)(Reuters Messaging: mark.weinraub.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

