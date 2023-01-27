US Markets

Speculators raise corn net long position-CFTC

Credit: REUTERS/Brian Snyder

January 27, 2023 — 03:29 pm EST

    Jan 27 (Reuters) - Large speculators raised their net long position in Chicago Board of Trade corn futures in the week to Jan. 24, regulatory data released on Friday showed.
The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, increased their net short position in CBOT wheat and cut their net long position in soybeans.

 SUPPLEMENTAL      Non-Comm               Indexes                  Comm
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
 Corn               122,686      8,821    355,342      3,024   -401,504      7,019
 Soybeans           104,739    -26,025    128,588      5,544   -190,859     21,353
 Soyoil               6,779    -20,786     96,250      2,583   -109,255     24,142
 CBOT wheat         -84,237     -9,968     98,587      1,866    -13,738      6,952
 KCBT wheat         -19,434        962     45,231       -649    -22,883         62
 =================================================================================

 FUTURES + OPTS     Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
 Corn               201,797      9,660    214,799      1,166   -395,931      5,044
 Soybeans           146,261    -22,036     71,367      4,163   -179,807     19,050
 Soymeal            135,503    -15,436     74,214      4,207   -242,432     12,435
 Soyoil              35,961    -18,047     95,616      6,260   -135,622     21,818
 CBOT wheat         -73,933     -8,843     65,094         76    -10,617      6,926
 KCBT wheat          -6,832        459     34,649       -372    -23,157        507
 MGEX wheat          -2,911       -135      1,496        -78        114        313
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat        -83,676     -8,519    101,239       -374    -33,660      7,746

 Live cattle         76,857     -7,815     44,559     -1,726   -120,869      7,409
 Feeder cattle       -5,549        402      2,975       -418      5,739       -223
 Lean hogs           -3,672    -14,334     47,290       -320    -38,451     13,053

                      Other             NonReport                  Open
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
 Corn                55,860      2,995    -76,524    -18,865  1,587,621     35,610
 Soybeans             4,647       -305    -42,469       -872    797,356     25,455
 Soymeal             13,563       -513     19,153       -694    470,373      6,497
 Soyoil              -2,183     -4,091      6,227     -5,940    442,965     30,234
 CBOT wheat          20,069        692       -612      1,150    419,670     14,005
 KCBT wheat          -1,745       -221     -2,914       -373    196,188     12,080
 MGEX wheat           1,819       -463       -519        363     58,616        387
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat         20,143          8     -4,045      1,140    674,474     26,472

 Live cattle          7,419       -978     -7,966      3,110    380,416      2,698
 Feeder cattle       -1,634        -12     -1,533        252     63,143        947
 Lean hogs           -5,006     -1,558       -162      3,158    283,534     13,758
 =================================================================================

 FUTURES ONLY       Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
 Corn               203,506      4,641    212,843     -1,224   -418,505      9,360
 Soybeans           147,638    -20,742     72,240      3,575   -190,185      9,270
 Soymeal            136,724    -15,679     75,118      4,172   -244,126     12,953
 Soyoil              32,646    -17,381     94,325      5,924   -138,839     20,639
 CBOT wheat         -73,802     -9,161     63,319        149    -12,896      5,013
 KCBT wheat          -7,826         47     34,326       -383    -23,156        235
 MGEX wheat          -2,911       -135      1,496        -78        -59        237
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat        -84,539     -9,249     99,141       -312    -36,111      5,485

 Live cattle         75,165     -9,456     43,183     -1,264   -106,006      6,150
 Feeder cattle       -5,900        468      2,579       -397      4,500         58
 Lean hogs           -5,240    -14,130     47,279       -426    -47,961     10,683

                      Other             NonReport                  Open
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
 Corn                73,863        855    -71,707    -13,632  1,274,410     23,377
 Soybeans             7,584      6,899    -37,277        998    667,416     16,088
 Soymeal             13,061       -886     19,223       -560    419,769      5,649
 Soyoil               6,604     -2,864      5,264     -6,318    401,771     25,781
 CBOT wheat          25,482      2,855     -2,103      1,144    350,331      9,501
 KCBT wheat            -462        396     -2,882       -295    179,845     10,760
 MGEX wheat           2,095       -393       -621        369     56,945        305
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat         27,115      2,858     -5,606      1,218    587,121     20,566

 Live cattle         -8,937      1,541     -3,405      3,029    316,580      1,178
 Feeder cattle           62       -444     -1,241        315     50,623        959
 Lean hogs            8,406      1,389     -2,484      2,484    207,111      7,416
 =================================================================================

                        SUPPLEMENTAL        FUTURES + OPTS        FUTURES ONLY
 Corn                 <0#4CFTC002602>     <0#3CFTC002602>     <0#1CFTC002602>
 Soybeans             <0#4CFTC005602>     <0#3CFTC005602>     <0#1CFTC005602>
 Soymeal                                  <0#3CFTC026603>     <0#1CFTC026603>
 Soyoil               <0#4CFTC007601>     <0#3CFTC007601>     <0#1CFTC007601>
 CBOT wheat           <0#4CFTC001602>     <0#3CFTC001602>     <0#1CFTC001602>
 KCBT wheat           <0#4CFTC001612>     <0#3CFTC001612>     <0#1CFTC001612>
 MGEX wheat                               <0#3CFTC001626>     <0#1CFTC001626> 

 Live cattle                              <0#3CFTC057642>     <0#1CFTC057642>
 Feeder cattle                            <0#3CFTC061641>     <0#1CFTC061641>
 Lean hogs                                <0#3CFTC054642>     <0#1CFTC054642>

Additional CFTC data can be found at 0#CFTC or CFTCGUIDE or the CFTC website at 
http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm
Reporting by Mark Weinraub)
((mark.weinraub@thomsonreuters.com)(+1 312 408 8587)(Reuters Messaging: mark.weinraub.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

