Speculators raise corn net long position-CFTC

December 30, 2022 — 03:29 pm EST

    Dec 30 (Reuters) - Large speculators raised their net long position in Chicago Board of Trade corn futures in the week to Dec. 27, regulatory data released on Friday showed.
The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, trimmed their net short position in CBOT wheat and raised their net long position in soybeans.

 SUPPLEMENTAL      Non-Comm               Indexes                  Comm
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
 Corn                86,042     43,498    348,481      5,847   -392,523    -45,746
 Soybeans            91,235      4,949    121,264        -86   -176,410     -4,653
 Soyoil              35,586      7,558     99,909       -614   -148,996     -8,825
 CBOT wheat         -65,292      1,814     98,398      1,707    -30,180     -3,386
 KCBT wheat         -15,872        147     45,693       -338    -28,397      1,188
 =================================================================================

 FUTURES + OPTS     Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
 Corn               159,315     45,500    220,724       -695   -388,045    -44,890
 Soybeans           128,616      5,047     66,440     -4,960   -163,130     -1,703
 Soymeal            129,989      8,725     78,539        447   -242,745     -2,629
 Soyoil              65,587      7,458     85,785       -640   -168,269     -7,979
 CBOT wheat         -56,212      3,099     65,359         -6    -25,114     -3,332
 KCBT wheat           1,851        605     34,436       -242    -29,492      1,383
 MGEX wheat          -3,299      1,128      1,330        199       -443     -2,890
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat        -57,660      4,832    101,125        -49    -55,049     -4,839

 Live cattle         79,751     14,287     52,208       -712   -132,268    -11,460
 Feeder cattle         -286      1,352      2,634         31      3,630       -166
 Lean hogs           52,248     15,862     46,604      1,346    -84,303    -16,762

                      Other             NonReport                  Open
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
 Corn                50,005      3,684    -42,000     -3,599  1,423,239    -20,416
 Soybeans             4,164      1,826    -36,088       -210    682,246    -50,869
 Soymeal             15,740     -2,984     18,479     -3,559    435,113    -18,151
 Soyoil               3,396       -719     13,501      1,880    403,106    -42,350
 CBOT wheat          18,893        373     -2,926       -134    387,675    -14,706
 KCBT wheat          -5,371       -750     -1,424       -997    162,296     -3,331
 MGEX wheat           2,862        164       -449      1,400     55,600      3,425
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat         16,384       -213     -4,799        269    605,571    -14,612

 Live cattle         10,198       -540     -9,889     -1,574    386,182     22,177
 Feeder cattle       -2,003       -633     -3,975       -583     53,800     -2,354
 Lean hogs           -1,168      1,702    -13,381     -2,147    243,792     11,537
 =================================================================================

 FUTURES ONLY       Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
 Corn               163,666     50,112    218,816        998   -408,689    -32,255
 Soybeans           129,244      2,518     66,768     -6,746   -166,849     -1,654
 Soymeal            130,316      7,915     78,904       -217   -244,403     -3,115
 Soyoil              62,082      7,008     85,392       -973   -167,706     -5,194
 CBOT wheat         -56,245      3,522     63,794        380    -23,139       -824
 KCBT wheat           1,336        545     34,106        530    -29,924      1,658
 MGEX wheat          -3,299      1,128      1,330        199       -510     -2,989
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat        -58,208      5,195     99,230      1,109    -53,573     -2,155

 Live cattle         81,489     14,362     50,648       -382   -112,952     -8,804
 Feeder cattle       -1,490      1,361      2,209        -76      2,739       -117
 Lean hogs           50,901     16,139     47,155      1,845    -80,255    -12,253

                      Other             NonReport                  Open
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
 Corn                71,467    -14,959    -45,260     -3,896  1,186,971       -810
 Soybeans             4,275      6,307    -33,438       -425    595,601    -31,524
 Soymeal             16,557     -1,113     18,626     -3,470    401,630     -6,116
 Soyoil               7,232     -2,517     13,000      1,676    372,407    -21,333
 CBOT wheat          19,956     -2,827     -4,366       -251    331,562       -620
 KCBT wheat          -3,859     -1,794     -1,659       -939    149,652     -1,525
 MGEX wheat           2,956        263       -477      1,399     54,118      3,364
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat         19,053     -4,358     -6,502        209    535,332      1,219

 Live cattle        -14,288     -3,606     -4,897     -1,570    318,244     16,110
 Feeder cattle          -13       -655     -3,445       -513     43,743     -2,449
 Lean hogs           -6,188     -5,221    -11,613       -510    187,294     12,394
 =================================================================================

                        SUPPLEMENTAL        FUTURES + OPTS        FUTURES ONLY
 Corn                 <0#4CFTC002602>     <0#3CFTC002602>     <0#1CFTC002602>
 Soybeans             <0#4CFTC005602>     <0#3CFTC005602>     <0#1CFTC005602>
 Soymeal                                  <0#3CFTC026603>     <0#1CFTC026603>
 Soyoil               <0#4CFTC007601>     <0#3CFTC007601>     <0#1CFTC007601>
 CBOT wheat           <0#4CFTC001602>     <0#3CFTC001602>     <0#1CFTC001602>
 KCBT wheat           <0#4CFTC001612>     <0#3CFTC001612>     <0#1CFTC001612>
 MGEX wheat                               <0#3CFTC001626>     <0#1CFTC001626> 

 Live cattle                              <0#3CFTC057642>     <0#1CFTC057642>
 Feeder cattle                            <0#3CFTC061641>     <0#1CFTC061641>
 Lean hogs                                <0#3CFTC054642>     <0#1CFTC054642>

Additional CFTC data can be found at 0#CFTC or CFTCGUIDE or the CFTC website at 
http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm
Reporting by Mark Weinraub)
((mark.weinraub@thomsonreuters.com)(+1 312 408 8587)(Reuters Messaging: mark.weinraub.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

