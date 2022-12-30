Speculators raise corn net long position-CFTC

Dec 30 (Reuters) - Large speculators raised their net long position in Chicago Board of Trade corn futures in the week to Dec. 27, regulatory data released on Friday showed. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, trimmed their net short position in CBOT wheat and raised their net long position in soybeans. SUPPLEMENTAL Non-Comm Indexes Comm Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Corn 86,042 43,498 348,481 5,847 -392,523 -45,746 Soybeans 91,235 4,949 121,264 -86 -176,410 -4,653 Soyoil 35,586 7,558 99,909 -614 -148,996 -8,825 CBOT wheat -65,292 1,814 98,398 1,707 -30,180 -3,386 KCBT wheat -15,872 147 45,693 -338 -28,397 1,188 ================================================================================= FUTURES + OPTS Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Corn 159,315 45,500 220,724 -695 -388,045 -44,890 Soybeans 128,616 5,047 66,440 -4,960 -163,130 -1,703 Soymeal 129,989 8,725 78,539 447 -242,745 -2,629 Soyoil 65,587 7,458 85,785 -640 -168,269 -7,979 CBOT wheat -56,212 3,099 65,359 -6 -25,114 -3,332 KCBT wheat 1,851 605 34,436 -242 -29,492 1,383 MGEX wheat -3,299 1,128 1,330 199 -443 -2,890 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat -57,660 4,832 101,125 -49 -55,049 -4,839 Live cattle 79,751 14,287 52,208 -712 -132,268 -11,460 Feeder cattle -286 1,352 2,634 31 3,630 -166 Lean hogs 52,248 15,862 46,604 1,346 -84,303 -16,762 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg Corn 50,005 3,684 -42,000 -3,599 1,423,239 -20,416 Soybeans 4,164 1,826 -36,088 -210 682,246 -50,869 Soymeal 15,740 -2,984 18,479 -3,559 435,113 -18,151 Soyoil 3,396 -719 13,501 1,880 403,106 -42,350 CBOT wheat 18,893 373 -2,926 -134 387,675 -14,706 KCBT wheat -5,371 -750 -1,424 -997 162,296 -3,331 MGEX wheat 2,862 164 -449 1,400 55,600 3,425 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat 16,384 -213 -4,799 269 605,571 -14,612 Live cattle 10,198 -540 -9,889 -1,574 386,182 22,177 Feeder cattle -2,003 -633 -3,975 -583 53,800 -2,354 Lean hogs -1,168 1,702 -13,381 -2,147 243,792 11,537 ================================================================================= FUTURES ONLY Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Corn 163,666 50,112 218,816 998 -408,689 -32,255 Soybeans 129,244 2,518 66,768 -6,746 -166,849 -1,654 Soymeal 130,316 7,915 78,904 -217 -244,403 -3,115 Soyoil 62,082 7,008 85,392 -973 -167,706 -5,194 CBOT wheat -56,245 3,522 63,794 380 -23,139 -824 KCBT wheat 1,336 545 34,106 530 -29,924 1,658 MGEX wheat -3,299 1,128 1,330 199 -510 -2,989 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat -58,208 5,195 99,230 1,109 -53,573 -2,155 Live cattle 81,489 14,362 50,648 -382 -112,952 -8,804 Feeder cattle -1,490 1,361 2,209 -76 2,739 -117 Lean hogs 50,901 16,139 47,155 1,845 -80,255 -12,253 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg Corn 71,467 -14,959 -45,260 -3,896 1,186,971 -810 Soybeans 4,275 6,307 -33,438 -425 595,601 -31,524 Soymeal 16,557 -1,113 18,626 -3,470 401,630 -6,116 Soyoil 7,232 -2,517 13,000 1,676 372,407 -21,333 CBOT wheat 19,956 -2,827 -4,366 -251 331,562 -620 KCBT wheat -3,859 -1,794 -1,659 -939 149,652 -1,525 MGEX wheat 2,956 263 -477 1,399 54,118 3,364 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat 19,053 -4,358 -6,502 209 535,332 1,219 Live cattle -14,288 -3,606 -4,897 -1,570 318,244 16,110 Feeder cattle -13 -655 -3,445 -513 43,743 -2,449 Lean hogs -6,188 -5,221 -11,613 -510 187,294 12,394 ================================================================================= SUPPLEMENTAL FUTURES + OPTS FUTURES ONLY Corn <0#4CFTC002602> <0#3CFTC002602> <0#1CFTC002602> Soybeans <0#4CFTC005602> <0#3CFTC005602> <0#1CFTC005602> Soymeal <0#3CFTC026603> <0#1CFTC026603> Soyoil <0#4CFTC007601> <0#3CFTC007601> <0#1CFTC007601> CBOT wheat <0#4CFTC001602> <0#3CFTC001602> <0#1CFTC001602> KCBT wheat <0#4CFTC001612> <0#3CFTC001612> <0#1CFTC001612> MGEX wheat <0#3CFTC001626> <0#1CFTC001626> Live cattle <0#3CFTC057642> <0#1CFTC057642> Feeder cattle <0#3CFTC061641> <0#1CFTC061641> Lean hogs <0#3CFTC054642> <0#1CFTC054642> Additional CFTC data can be found at 0#CFTC or CFTCGUIDE or the CFTC website at http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm Reporting by Mark Weinraub) ((mark.weinraub@thomsonreuters.com)(+1 312 408 8587)(Reuters Messaging: mark.weinraub.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.