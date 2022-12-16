Speculators raise corn net long position-CFTC

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Large speculators raised their net long position in Chicago Board of Trade corn futures in the week to Dec. 13, regulatory data released on Friday showed. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, trimmed their net short position in CBOT wheat and raised their net long position in soybeans. SUPPLEMENTAL Non-Comm Indexes Comm Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Corn 53,133 20,369 346,837 -11,666 -365,732 -12,867 Soybeans 77,962 24,279 124,630 4,607 -169,282 -27,166 Soyoil 18,835 -14,031 98,911 -365 -130,984 14,068 CBOT wheat -71,197 574 98,062 -1,764 -25,284 1,223 KCBT wheat -9,888 401 46,317 -169 -35,497 -1,772 ================================================================================= FUTURES + OPTS Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Corn 127,106 6,892 229,535 -7,096 -367,770 -11,156 Soybeans 119,580 20,126 76,275 4,591 -160,124 -26,963 Soymeal 114,486 15,977 78,699 -1,830 -231,434 -10,418 Soyoil 53,349 -9,235 84,357 3,923 -150,651 10,360 CBOT wheat -63,004 378 64,729 823 -20,231 220 KCBT wheat 8,540 -1,191 34,736 -372 -36,776 -1,366 MGEX wheat -3,922 -874 1,761 2 1,521 460 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat -58,386 -1,687 101,226 453 -55,486 -686 Live cattle 66,919 7,602 53,186 -2,026 -122,356 -4,293 Feeder cattle -747 2,499 2,733 -126 4,020 -1,092 Lean hogs 40,116 -9,638 46,853 2,051 -68,702 5,212 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg Corn 45,369 7,195 -34,239 4,165 1,457,563 -28,616 Soybeans -2,421 3,967 -33,310 -1,720 744,707 25,365 Soymeal 19,286 -1,645 18,961 -2,084 438,398 11,245 Soyoil -292 -5,377 13,237 329 464,030 -21,520 CBOT wheat 20,088 -1,388 -1,582 -33 405,051 346 KCBT wheat -5,567 1,389 -933 1,540 165,081 5,221 MGEX wheat 2,651 272 -2,011 140 49,229 1,192 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat 17,172 273 -4,526 1,647 619,361 6,759 Live cattle 10,570 -1,268 -8,319 -16 354,855 8,184 Feeder cattle -1,978 -760 -4,028 -523 57,281 372 Lean hogs -8,164 1,732 -10,104 643 256,091 -6,516 ================================================================================= FUTURES ONLY Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Corn 127,626 8,437 226,603 -5,892 -399,826 -9,795 Soybeans 120,452 19,697 78,341 5,354 -160,352 -27,483 Soymeal 115,609 16,950 79,477 -1,490 -231,618 -8,890 Soyoil 50,689 -10,171 84,470 4,049 -152,999 6,289 CBOT wheat -63,093 5 62,996 710 -20,102 -636 KCBT wheat 8,108 -1,528 33,857 -217 -37,468 -1,431 MGEX wheat -3,922 -874 1,761 2 1,589 566 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat -58,907 -2,397 98,614 495 -55,981 -1,501 Live cattle 66,914 6,659 51,331 -1,804 -106,493 -1,332 Feeder cattle -2,767 2,105 2,528 -75 2,998 -818 Lean hogs 37,682 -9,575 47,729 1,845 -70,802 3,478 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg Corn 84,604 5,418 -39,007 1,832 1,205,259 -27,048 Soybeans -7,393 3,701 -31,048 -1,269 638,744 16,544 Soymeal 17,923 -5,592 18,609 -978 392,236 3,758 Soyoil 4,953 -498 12,887 331 410,837 -23,163 CBOT wheat 23,175 -26 -2,976 -53 335,354 594 KCBT wheat -3,234 1,684 -1,263 1,492 151,174 4,821 MGEX wheat 2,613 162 -2,041 144 47,865 1,262 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat 22,554 1,820 -6,280 1,583 534,393 6,677 Live cattle -8,099 -3,107 -3,653 -416 296,049 3,762 Feeder cattle 857 -905 -3,616 -307 46,565 -73 Lean hogs -4,055 4,294 -10,554 -42 186,532 -5,259 ================================================================================= SUPPLEMENTAL FUTURES + OPTS FUTURES ONLY Corn <0#4CFTC002602> <0#3CFTC002602> <0#1CFTC002602> Soybeans <0#4CFTC005602> <0#3CFTC005602> <0#1CFTC005602> Soymeal <0#3CFTC026603> <0#1CFTC026603> Soyoil <0#4CFTC007601> <0#3CFTC007601> <0#1CFTC007601> CBOT wheat <0#4CFTC001602> <0#3CFTC001602> <0#1CFTC001602> KCBT wheat <0#4CFTC001612> <0#3CFTC001612> <0#1CFTC001612> MGEX wheat <0#3CFTC001626> <0#1CFTC001626> Live cattle <0#3CFTC057642> <0#1CFTC057642> Feeder cattle <0#3CFTC061641> <0#1CFTC061641> Lean hogs <0#3CFTC054642> <0#1CFTC054642> Additional CFTC data can be found at 0#CFTC or CFTCGUIDE or the CFTC website at http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm Reporting by Mark Weinraub) ((mark.weinraub@thomsonreuters.com)(+1 312 408 8587)(Reuters Messaging: mark.weinraub.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

