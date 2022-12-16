US Markets

Speculators raise corn net long position-CFTC

December 16, 2022 — 03:29 pm EST

Written by Reuters -> 

    Dec 16 (Reuters) - Large speculators raised their net long position in Chicago Board of Trade corn futures in the week to Dec. 13, regulatory data released on Friday showed.
The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, trimmed their net short position in CBOT wheat and raised their net long position in soybeans.

 SUPPLEMENTAL      Non-Comm               Indexes                  Comm
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
 Corn                53,133     20,369    346,837    -11,666   -365,732    -12,867
 Soybeans            77,962     24,279    124,630      4,607   -169,282    -27,166
 Soyoil              18,835    -14,031     98,911       -365   -130,984     14,068
 CBOT wheat         -71,197        574     98,062     -1,764    -25,284      1,223
 KCBT wheat          -9,888        401     46,317       -169    -35,497     -1,772
 =================================================================================

 FUTURES + OPTS     Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
 Corn               127,106      6,892    229,535     -7,096   -367,770    -11,156
 Soybeans           119,580     20,126     76,275      4,591   -160,124    -26,963
 Soymeal            114,486     15,977     78,699     -1,830   -231,434    -10,418
 Soyoil              53,349     -9,235     84,357      3,923   -150,651     10,360
 CBOT wheat         -63,004        378     64,729        823    -20,231        220
 KCBT wheat           8,540     -1,191     34,736       -372    -36,776     -1,366
 MGEX wheat          -3,922       -874      1,761          2      1,521        460
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat        -58,386     -1,687    101,226        453    -55,486       -686

 Live cattle         66,919      7,602     53,186     -2,026   -122,356     -4,293
 Feeder cattle         -747      2,499      2,733       -126      4,020     -1,092
 Lean hogs           40,116     -9,638     46,853      2,051    -68,702      5,212

                      Other             NonReport                  Open
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
 Corn                45,369      7,195    -34,239      4,165  1,457,563    -28,616
 Soybeans            -2,421      3,967    -33,310     -1,720    744,707     25,365
 Soymeal             19,286     -1,645     18,961     -2,084    438,398     11,245
 Soyoil                -292     -5,377     13,237        329    464,030    -21,520
 CBOT wheat          20,088     -1,388     -1,582        -33    405,051        346
 KCBT wheat          -5,567      1,389       -933      1,540    165,081      5,221
 MGEX wheat           2,651        272     -2,011        140     49,229      1,192
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat         17,172        273     -4,526      1,647    619,361      6,759

 Live cattle         10,570     -1,268     -8,319        -16    354,855      8,184
 Feeder cattle       -1,978       -760     -4,028       -523     57,281        372
 Lean hogs           -8,164      1,732    -10,104        643    256,091     -6,516
 =================================================================================

 FUTURES ONLY       Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
 Corn               127,626      8,437    226,603     -5,892   -399,826     -9,795
 Soybeans           120,452     19,697     78,341      5,354   -160,352    -27,483
 Soymeal            115,609     16,950     79,477     -1,490   -231,618     -8,890
 Soyoil              50,689    -10,171     84,470      4,049   -152,999      6,289
 CBOT wheat         -63,093          5     62,996        710    -20,102       -636
 KCBT wheat           8,108     -1,528     33,857       -217    -37,468     -1,431
 MGEX wheat          -3,922       -874      1,761          2      1,589        566
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat        -58,907     -2,397     98,614        495    -55,981     -1,501

 Live cattle         66,914      6,659     51,331     -1,804   -106,493     -1,332
 Feeder cattle       -2,767      2,105      2,528        -75      2,998       -818
 Lean hogs           37,682     -9,575     47,729      1,845    -70,802      3,478

                      Other             NonReport                  Open
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
 Corn                84,604      5,418    -39,007      1,832  1,205,259    -27,048
 Soybeans            -7,393      3,701    -31,048     -1,269    638,744     16,544
 Soymeal             17,923     -5,592     18,609       -978    392,236      3,758
 Soyoil               4,953       -498     12,887        331    410,837    -23,163
 CBOT wheat          23,175        -26     -2,976        -53    335,354        594
 KCBT wheat          -3,234      1,684     -1,263      1,492    151,174      4,821
 MGEX wheat           2,613        162     -2,041        144     47,865      1,262
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat         22,554      1,820     -6,280      1,583    534,393      6,677

 Live cattle         -8,099     -3,107     -3,653       -416    296,049      3,762
 Feeder cattle          857       -905     -3,616       -307     46,565        -73
 Lean hogs           -4,055      4,294    -10,554        -42    186,532     -5,259
 =================================================================================

                        SUPPLEMENTAL        FUTURES + OPTS        FUTURES ONLY
 Corn                 <0#4CFTC002602>     <0#3CFTC002602>     <0#1CFTC002602>
 Soybeans             <0#4CFTC005602>     <0#3CFTC005602>     <0#1CFTC005602>
 Soymeal                                  <0#3CFTC026603>     <0#1CFTC026603>
 Soyoil               <0#4CFTC007601>     <0#3CFTC007601>     <0#1CFTC007601>
 CBOT wheat           <0#4CFTC001602>     <0#3CFTC001602>     <0#1CFTC001602>
 KCBT wheat           <0#4CFTC001612>     <0#3CFTC001612>     <0#1CFTC001612>
 MGEX wheat                               <0#3CFTC001626>     <0#1CFTC001626> 

 Live cattle                              <0#3CFTC057642>     <0#1CFTC057642>
 Feeder cattle                            <0#3CFTC061641>     <0#1CFTC061641>
 Lean hogs                                <0#3CFTC054642>     <0#1CFTC054642>

Additional CFTC data can be found at 0#CFTC or CFTCGUIDE or the CFTC website at 
http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm
Reporting by Mark Weinraub)
((mark.weinraub@thomsonreuters.com)(+1 312 408 8587)(Reuters Messaging: mark.weinraub.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

