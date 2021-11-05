Speculators raise corn net long position-CFTC

Nov 5 (Reuters) - Large speculators raised their net long position in Chicago Board of Trade corn futures in the week to Nov. 2, regulatory data released on Friday showed. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, trimmed their net short position in CBOT wheat and switched to a net long position in soybeans. SUPPLEMENTAL Non-Comm Indexes Comm Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Corn 245,810 71,106 395,020 4,626 -584,829 -70,754 Soybeans 10,480 13,495 198,909 6,009 -168,245 -13,616 Soyoil 47,034 -2,294 124,917 1,071 -185,311 -92 CBOT wheat -13,120 16,104 115,555 -6,994 -96,249 -11,874 KCBT wheat 30,355 3,450 60,771 1,833 -92,079 -4,626 ================================================================================= FUTURES + OPTS Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Corn 324,560 79,770 220,975 -3,981 -559,794 -67,967 Soybeans 42,681 18,770 148,422 5,205 -173,655 -16,208 Soymeal -6,334 8,807 87,430 1,334 -131,852 -8,880 Soyoil 88,748 3,117 97,635 -2,768 -193,138 2,551 CBOT wheat 5,900 14,518 67,392 -11,674 -70,608 -6,486 KCBT wheat 57,315 4,342 33,598 2,040 -85,828 -6,859 MGEX wheat 17,389 876 1,906 313 -35,352 -966 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat 80,604 19,736 102,896 -9,321 -191,788 -14,311 Live cattle 38,181 -4,730 83,783 -1,182 -132,062 3,267 Feeder cattle -4,952 -3,527 4,096 222 1,910 2,113 Lean hogs 36,782 -7,891 59,004 1,140 -96,715 7,635 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg Corn 70,260 -2,843 -56,001 -4,979 1,988,278 107,459 Soybeans 23,697 -1,881 -41,144 -5,888 728,618 -34,000 Soymeal 22,618 -346 28,137 -915 492,363 7,822 Soyoil -6,605 -4,212 13,360 1,314 488,744 10,495 CBOT wheat 3,503 878 -6,185 2,763 527,595 31,735 KCBT wheat -6,037 1,133 954 -657 265,646 1,511 MGEX wheat 10,604 655 5,453 -879 85,645 3,242 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat 8,070 2,666 222 1,227 878,886 36,488 Live cattle 19,735 698 -9,636 1,947 347,163 13,493 Feeder cattle -151 -1,111 -903 2,301 48,249 1,717 Lean hogs 15,427 -2,194 -14,498 1,308 289,390 -3,065 ================================================================================= FUTURES ONLY Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Corn 318,824 83,617 243,732 -86 -564,117 -68,240 Soybeans 43,008 18,248 144,999 5,804 -164,884 -15,512 Soymeal -6,441 8,519 85,835 2,024 -140,926 -8,594 Soyoil 88,203 3,537 97,254 -2,569 -200,839 808 CBOT wheat 4,612 16,183 67,490 -12,642 -78,631 -7,252 KCBT wheat 56,041 4,198 34,541 1,993 -86,530 -6,112 MGEX wheat 17,285 897 1,645 243 -36,474 -922 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat 77,938 21,278 103,676 -10,406 -201,635 -14,286 Live cattle 34,030 -4,256 84,206 -1,409 -120,923 2,587 Feeder cattle -4,761 -3,392 4,014 141 1,202 1,635 Lean hogs 33,623 -8,392 56,955 1,261 -88,730 5,727 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg Corn 64,285 -8,318 -62,724 -6,973 1,506,602 67,672 Soybeans 15,748 -2,722 -38,871 -5,818 620,172 -38,788 Soymeal 37,212 -1,167 24,320 -782 447,015 5,782 Soyoil 2,928 -3,132 12,454 1,356 426,455 8,082 CBOT wheat 13,284 950 -6,755 2,761 409,137 3,512 KCBT wheat -4,745 537 693 -616 235,472 -1,469 MGEX wheat 12,185 500 5,359 -718 76,945 1,866 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat 20,724 1,987 -703 1,427 721,554 3,909 Live cattle 7,864 1,172 -5,177 1,906 296,599 10,843 Feeder cattle 304 -359 -759 1,975 42,349 2,584 Lean hogs 12,342 300 -14,190 1,104 233,482 -957 ================================================================================= SUPPLEMENTAL FUTURES + OPTS FUTURES ONLY Corn <0#4CFTC002602> <0#3CFTC002602> <0#1CFTC002602> Soybeans <0#4CFTC005602> <0#3CFTC005602> <0#1CFTC005602> Soymeal <0#3CFTC026603> <0#1CFTC026603> Soyoil <0#4CFTC007601> <0#3CFTC007601> <0#1CFTC007601> CBOT wheat <0#4CFTC001602> <0#3CFTC001602> <0#1CFTC001602> KCBT wheat <0#4CFTC001612> <0#3CFTC001612> <0#1CFTC001612> MGEX wheat <0#3CFTC001626> <0#1CFTC001626> Live cattle <0#3CFTC057642> <0#1CFTC057642> Feeder cattle <0#3CFTC061641> <0#1CFTC061641> Lean hogs <0#3CFTC054642> <0#1CFTC054642> Additional CFTC data can be found at 0#CFTC or CFTCGUIDE or the CFTC website at http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm Reporting by Mark Weinraub) ((mark.weinraub@thomsonreuters.com)(+1 312 408 8587)(Reuters Messaging: mark.weinraub.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

