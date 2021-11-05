US Markets

Speculators raise corn net long position-CFTC

    Nov 5 (Reuters) - Large speculators raised their net long position in Chicago Board of Trade corn futures in the week to Nov. 2, regulatory data released on Friday showed.
The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, trimmed their net short position in CBOT wheat and switched to a net long position in soybeans.

 SUPPLEMENTAL      Non-Comm               Indexes                  Comm
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
 Corn               245,810     71,106    395,020      4,626   -584,829    -70,754
 Soybeans            10,480     13,495    198,909      6,009   -168,245    -13,616
 Soyoil              47,034     -2,294    124,917      1,071   -185,311        -92
 CBOT wheat         -13,120     16,104    115,555     -6,994    -96,249    -11,874
 KCBT wheat          30,355      3,450     60,771      1,833    -92,079     -4,626
 =================================================================================

 FUTURES + OPTS     Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
 Corn               324,560     79,770    220,975     -3,981   -559,794    -67,967
 Soybeans            42,681     18,770    148,422      5,205   -173,655    -16,208
 Soymeal             -6,334      8,807     87,430      1,334   -131,852     -8,880
 Soyoil              88,748      3,117     97,635     -2,768   -193,138      2,551
 CBOT wheat           5,900     14,518     67,392    -11,674    -70,608     -6,486
 KCBT wheat          57,315      4,342     33,598      2,040    -85,828     -6,859
 MGEX wheat          17,389        876      1,906        313    -35,352       -966
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat         80,604     19,736    102,896     -9,321   -191,788    -14,311

 Live cattle         38,181     -4,730     83,783     -1,182   -132,062      3,267
 Feeder cattle       -4,952     -3,527      4,096        222      1,910      2,113
 Lean hogs           36,782     -7,891     59,004      1,140    -96,715      7,635

                      Other             NonReport                  Open
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
 Corn                70,260     -2,843    -56,001     -4,979  1,988,278    107,459
 Soybeans            23,697     -1,881    -41,144     -5,888    728,618    -34,000
 Soymeal             22,618       -346     28,137       -915    492,363      7,822
 Soyoil              -6,605     -4,212     13,360      1,314    488,744     10,495
 CBOT wheat           3,503        878     -6,185      2,763    527,595     31,735
 KCBT wheat          -6,037      1,133        954       -657    265,646      1,511
 MGEX wheat          10,604        655      5,453       -879     85,645      3,242
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat          8,070      2,666        222      1,227    878,886     36,488

 Live cattle         19,735        698     -9,636      1,947    347,163     13,493
 Feeder cattle         -151     -1,111       -903      2,301     48,249      1,717
 Lean hogs           15,427     -2,194    -14,498      1,308    289,390     -3,065
 =================================================================================

 FUTURES ONLY       Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
 Corn               318,824     83,617    243,732        -86   -564,117    -68,240
 Soybeans            43,008     18,248    144,999      5,804   -164,884    -15,512
 Soymeal             -6,441      8,519     85,835      2,024   -140,926     -8,594
 Soyoil              88,203      3,537     97,254     -2,569   -200,839        808
 CBOT wheat           4,612     16,183     67,490    -12,642    -78,631     -7,252
 KCBT wheat          56,041      4,198     34,541      1,993    -86,530     -6,112
 MGEX wheat          17,285        897      1,645        243    -36,474       -922
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat         77,938     21,278    103,676    -10,406   -201,635    -14,286

 Live cattle         34,030     -4,256     84,206     -1,409   -120,923      2,587
 Feeder cattle       -4,761     -3,392      4,014        141      1,202      1,635
 Lean hogs           33,623     -8,392     56,955      1,261    -88,730      5,727

                      Other             NonReport                  Open
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
 Corn                64,285     -8,318    -62,724     -6,973  1,506,602     67,672
 Soybeans            15,748     -2,722    -38,871     -5,818    620,172    -38,788
 Soymeal             37,212     -1,167     24,320       -782    447,015      5,782
 Soyoil               2,928     -3,132     12,454      1,356    426,455      8,082
 CBOT wheat          13,284        950     -6,755      2,761    409,137      3,512
 KCBT wheat          -4,745        537        693       -616    235,472     -1,469
 MGEX wheat          12,185        500      5,359       -718     76,945      1,866
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat         20,724      1,987       -703      1,427    721,554      3,909

 Live cattle          7,864      1,172     -5,177      1,906    296,599     10,843
 Feeder cattle          304       -359       -759      1,975     42,349      2,584
 Lean hogs           12,342        300    -14,190      1,104    233,482       -957
 =================================================================================

                        SUPPLEMENTAL        FUTURES + OPTS        FUTURES ONLY
 Corn                 <0#4CFTC002602>     <0#3CFTC002602>     <0#1CFTC002602>
 Soybeans             <0#4CFTC005602>     <0#3CFTC005602>     <0#1CFTC005602>
 Soymeal                                  <0#3CFTC026603>     <0#1CFTC026603>
 Soyoil               <0#4CFTC007601>     <0#3CFTC007601>     <0#1CFTC007601>
 CBOT wheat           <0#4CFTC001602>     <0#3CFTC001602>     <0#1CFTC001602>
 KCBT wheat           <0#4CFTC001612>     <0#3CFTC001612>     <0#1CFTC001612>
 MGEX wheat                               <0#3CFTC001626>     <0#1CFTC001626> 

 Live cattle                              <0#3CFTC057642>     <0#1CFTC057642>
 Feeder cattle                            <0#3CFTC061641>     <0#1CFTC061641>
 Lean hogs                                <0#3CFTC054642>     <0#1CFTC054642>

Additional CFTC data can be found at 0#CFTC or CFTCGUIDE or the CFTC website at 
http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm
Reporting by Mark Weinraub)
((mark.weinraub@thomsonreuters.com)(+1 312 408 8587)(Reuters Messaging: mark.weinraub.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

