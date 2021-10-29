Speculators raise corn net long position-CFTC
Oct 29 (Reuters) - Large speculators raised their net long position in Chicago Board of Trade corn futures in the week to Oct. 26, regulatory data released on Friday showed. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, trimmed their net short position in CBOT wheat and trimmed their net short position in soybeans. SUPPLEMENTAL Non-Comm Indexes Comm Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Corn 174,704 26,204 390,393 6,706 -514,074 -39,643 Soybeans -3,015 11,931 192,901 16,246 -154,630 -30,993 Soyoil 49,328 -3,496 123,845 3,919 -185,218 -1,512 CBOT wheat -29,226 12,671 122,550 -2,800 -84,376 -9,938 KCBT wheat 26,905 3,923 58,938 1,395 -87,453 -5,744 ================================================================================= FUTURES + OPTS Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Corn 244,790 25,223 224,956 467 -491,827 -39,108 Soybeans 23,911 5,744 143,216 42,134 -157,448 -57,963 Soymeal -15,141 17,018 86,096 -240 -122,972 -19,209 Soyoil 85,631 3,420 100,405 -251 -195,689 -1,202 CBOT wheat -8,619 9,119 79,065 -3,756 -64,123 -8,372 KCBT wheat 52,973 5,584 31,557 -574 -78,970 -5,012 MGEX wheat 16,512 192 1,594 -61 -34,386 -2,565 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat 60,866 14,895 112,216 -4,391 -177,479 -15,949 Live cattle 42,911 -1,815 84,965 571 -135,330 -242 Feeder cattle -1,426 -1,094 3,875 11 -203 -319 Lean hogs 44,673 -17,727 57,863 1,074 -104,351 11,874 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg Corn 73,103 6,684 -51,022 6,733 1,880,818 49,918 Soybeans 25,578 7,269 -35,257 2,815 762,618 -201,165 Soymeal 22,965 -66 29,052 2,497 484,541 -6,282 Soyoil -2,392 -3,056 12,046 1,089 478,248 -3,529 CBOT wheat 2,623 2,941 -8,949 67 495,860 8,800 KCBT wheat -7,170 -425 1,610 426 264,135 1,823 MGEX wheat 9,947 1,736 6,333 697 82,403 254 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat 5,400 4,252 -1,006 1,190 842,398 10,877 Live cattle 19,037 -2 -11,583 1,489 333,669 10,241 Feeder cattle 959 -48 -3,205 1,451 46,533 2,041 Lean hogs 17,621 3,489 -15,806 1,289 292,455 2,015 ================================================================================= FUTURES ONLY Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Corn 235,207 23,553 243,818 1,816 -495,877 -35,703 Soybeans 24,760 9,486 139,195 46,321 -149,372 -46,923 Soymeal -14,960 17,362 83,811 57 -132,332 -16,390 Soyoil 84,666 3,672 99,823 -358 -201,647 -3,919 CBOT wheat -11,571 7,927 80,132 -4,953 -71,379 -4,474 KCBT wheat 51,843 5,337 32,548 -142 -80,418 -4,544 MGEX wheat 16,388 222 1,402 22 -35,552 -2,742 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat 56,660 13,486 114,082 -5,073 -187,349 -11,760 Live cattle 38,286 -2,564 85,615 812 -123,510 1,118 Feeder cattle -1,369 -1,147 3,873 24 -433 -129 Lean hogs 42,015 -17,250 55,694 536 -94,457 9,757 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg Corn 72,603 7,228 -55,751 3,106 1,438,930 34,804 Soybeans 18,470 -9,797 -33,053 913 658,960 -91,979 Soymeal 38,379 -3,057 25,102 2,028 441,233 -112 Soyoil 6,060 -31 11,098 636 418,373 2,340 CBOT wheat 12,334 1,402 -9,516 98 405,625 10,676 KCBT wheat -5,282 -1,013 1,309 362 236,941 995 MGEX wheat 11,685 1,678 6,077 820 75,079 -1,104 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat 18,737 2,067 -2,130 1,280 717,645 10,567 Live cattle 6,692 -949 -7,083 1,583 285,756 8,985 Feeder cattle 663 -33 -2,734 1,285 39,765 1,662 Lean hogs 12,042 6,125 -15,294 832 234,439 -2,824 ================================================================================= SUPPLEMENTAL FUTURES + OPTS FUTURES ONLY Corn <0#4CFTC002602> <0#3CFTC002602> <0#1CFTC002602> Soybeans <0#4CFTC005602> <0#3CFTC005602> <0#1CFTC005602> Soymeal <0#3CFTC026603> <0#1CFTC026603> Soyoil <0#4CFTC007601> <0#3CFTC007601> <0#1CFTC007601> CBOT wheat <0#4CFTC001602> <0#3CFTC001602> <0#1CFTC001602> KCBT wheat <0#4CFTC001612> <0#3CFTC001612> <0#1CFTC001612> MGEX wheat <0#3CFTC001626> <0#1CFTC001626> Live cattle <0#3CFTC057642> <0#1CFTC057642> Feeder cattle <0#3CFTC061641> <0#1CFTC061641> Lean hogs <0#3CFTC054642> <0#1CFTC054642> Additional CFTC data can be found at 0#CFTC or CFTCGUIDE or the CFTC website at http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm Reporting by Mark Weinraub) ((mark.weinraub@thomsonreuters.com)(+1 312 408 8587)(Reuters Messaging: mark.weinraub.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
