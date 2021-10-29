US Markets

Speculators raise corn net long position-CFTC

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/VINCENT KESSLER

Large speculators raised their net long position in Chicago Board of Trade corn futures in the week to Oct. 26, regulatory data released on Friday showed. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, trimmed their net short position in CBOT wheat and trimmed their net short position in soybeans. SUPPLEMENTAL Non-Comm Indexes Comm

    Oct 29 (Reuters) - Large speculators raised their net long position in Chicago Board of Trade corn futures in the week to Oct. 26, regulatory data released on Friday showed.
The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, trimmed their net short position in CBOT wheat and trimmed their net short position in soybeans.

 SUPPLEMENTAL      Non-Comm               Indexes                  Comm
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
 Corn               174,704     26,204    390,393      6,706   -514,074    -39,643
 Soybeans            -3,015     11,931    192,901     16,246   -154,630    -30,993
 Soyoil              49,328     -3,496    123,845      3,919   -185,218     -1,512
 CBOT wheat         -29,226     12,671    122,550     -2,800    -84,376     -9,938
 KCBT wheat          26,905      3,923     58,938      1,395    -87,453     -5,744
 =================================================================================

 FUTURES + OPTS     Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
 Corn               244,790     25,223    224,956        467   -491,827    -39,108
 Soybeans            23,911      5,744    143,216     42,134   -157,448    -57,963
 Soymeal            -15,141     17,018     86,096       -240   -122,972    -19,209
 Soyoil              85,631      3,420    100,405       -251   -195,689     -1,202
 CBOT wheat          -8,619      9,119     79,065     -3,756    -64,123     -8,372
 KCBT wheat          52,973      5,584     31,557       -574    -78,970     -5,012
 MGEX wheat          16,512        192      1,594        -61    -34,386     -2,565
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat         60,866     14,895    112,216     -4,391   -177,479    -15,949

 Live cattle         42,911     -1,815     84,965        571   -135,330       -242
 Feeder cattle       -1,426     -1,094      3,875         11       -203       -319
 Lean hogs           44,673    -17,727     57,863      1,074   -104,351     11,874

                      Other             NonReport                  Open
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
 Corn                73,103      6,684    -51,022      6,733  1,880,818     49,918
 Soybeans            25,578      7,269    -35,257      2,815    762,618   -201,165
 Soymeal             22,965        -66     29,052      2,497    484,541     -6,282
 Soyoil              -2,392     -3,056     12,046      1,089    478,248     -3,529
 CBOT wheat           2,623      2,941     -8,949         67    495,860      8,800
 KCBT wheat          -7,170       -425      1,610        426    264,135      1,823
 MGEX wheat           9,947      1,736      6,333        697     82,403        254
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat          5,400      4,252     -1,006      1,190    842,398     10,877

 Live cattle         19,037         -2    -11,583      1,489    333,669     10,241
 Feeder cattle          959        -48     -3,205      1,451     46,533      2,041
 Lean hogs           17,621      3,489    -15,806      1,289    292,455      2,015
 =================================================================================

 FUTURES ONLY       Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
 Corn               235,207     23,553    243,818      1,816   -495,877    -35,703
 Soybeans            24,760      9,486    139,195     46,321   -149,372    -46,923
 Soymeal            -14,960     17,362     83,811         57   -132,332    -16,390
 Soyoil              84,666      3,672     99,823       -358   -201,647     -3,919
 CBOT wheat         -11,571      7,927     80,132     -4,953    -71,379     -4,474
 KCBT wheat          51,843      5,337     32,548       -142    -80,418     -4,544
 MGEX wheat          16,388        222      1,402         22    -35,552     -2,742
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat         56,660     13,486    114,082     -5,073   -187,349    -11,760

 Live cattle         38,286     -2,564     85,615        812   -123,510      1,118
 Feeder cattle       -1,369     -1,147      3,873         24       -433       -129
 Lean hogs           42,015    -17,250     55,694        536    -94,457      9,757

                      Other             NonReport                  Open
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
 Corn                72,603      7,228    -55,751      3,106  1,438,930     34,804
 Soybeans            18,470     -9,797    -33,053        913    658,960    -91,979
 Soymeal             38,379     -3,057     25,102      2,028    441,233       -112
 Soyoil               6,060        -31     11,098        636    418,373      2,340
 CBOT wheat          12,334      1,402     -9,516         98    405,625     10,676
 KCBT wheat          -5,282     -1,013      1,309        362    236,941        995
 MGEX wheat          11,685      1,678      6,077        820     75,079     -1,104
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat         18,737      2,067     -2,130      1,280    717,645     10,567

 Live cattle          6,692       -949     -7,083      1,583    285,756      8,985
 Feeder cattle          663        -33     -2,734      1,285     39,765      1,662
 Lean hogs           12,042      6,125    -15,294        832    234,439     -2,824
 =================================================================================

                        SUPPLEMENTAL        FUTURES + OPTS        FUTURES ONLY
 Corn                 <0#4CFTC002602>     <0#3CFTC002602>     <0#1CFTC002602>
 Soybeans             <0#4CFTC005602>     <0#3CFTC005602>     <0#1CFTC005602>
 Soymeal                                  <0#3CFTC026603>     <0#1CFTC026603>
 Soyoil               <0#4CFTC007601>     <0#3CFTC007601>     <0#1CFTC007601>
 CBOT wheat           <0#4CFTC001602>     <0#3CFTC001602>     <0#1CFTC001602>
 KCBT wheat           <0#4CFTC001612>     <0#3CFTC001612>     <0#1CFTC001612>
 MGEX wheat                               <0#3CFTC001626>     <0#1CFTC001626> 

 Live cattle                              <0#3CFTC057642>     <0#1CFTC057642>
 Feeder cattle                            <0#3CFTC061641>     <0#1CFTC061641>
 Lean hogs                                <0#3CFTC054642>     <0#1CFTC054642>

Additional CFTC data can be found at 0#CFTC or CFTCGUIDE or the CFTC website at 
http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm
Reporting by Mark Weinraub)
((mark.weinraub@thomsonreuters.com)(+1 312 408 8587)(Reuters Messaging: mark.weinraub.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Commodities

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular