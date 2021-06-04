Speculators raise corn net long position-CFTC
June 4 (Reuters) - Large speculators raised their net long position in Chicago Board of Trade corn futures in the week to June 1, regulatory data released on Friday showed. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, trimmed their net short position in CBOT wheat and raised their net long position in soybeans. SUPPLEMENTAL Non-Comm Indexes Comm Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Corn 250,632 17,739 433,016 3,098 -658,875 -38,622 Soybeans 91,382 3,944 185,500 -2,175 -271,605 -10,984 Soyoil 56,820 3,488 128,011 1,640 -202,536 -7,188 CBOT wheat -37,049 1,267 160,346 -1,892 -112,431 -1,534 KCBT wheat 4,629 -3,749 62,604 -1,662 -63,814 2,683 ================================================================================= FUTURES + OPTS Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Corn 289,936 21,846 244,968 -3,933 -628,291 -33,978 Soybeans 138,788 -602 89,181 -4,982 -246,269 -8,012 Soymeal 20,885 -4,347 82,361 1,890 -158,966 3,790 Soyoil 86,084 757 114,487 -769 -223,719 -4,229 CBOT wheat 3,227 -1,307 82,972 -789 -89,724 -1,701 KCBT wheat 19,086 -4,415 42,642 -1,152 -57,124 3,077 MGEX wheat 13,462 -1,207 3,707 -658 -26,849 -1,470 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat 35,775 -6,929 129,321 -2,599 -173,697 -94 Live cattle 50,200 -7,710 87,090 -245 -150,724 9,516 Feeder cattle 4,113 1,228 6,510 14 -1,994 -54 Lean hogs 82,632 3,895 62,655 311 -149,383 -1,907 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg Corn 118,160 -1,720 -24,773 17,786 2,527,672 94,405 Soybeans 23,576 4,381 -5,277 9,215 1,165,736 23,660 Soymeal 25,001 -742 30,719 -590 457,200 291 Soyoil 5,443 2,180 17,704 2,060 650,311 30,383 CBOT wheat 14,391 1,638 -10,866 2,159 510,166 -268 KCBT wheat -1,184 -238 -3,420 2,727 240,969 -3,362 MGEX wheat 1,061 -922 8,620 4,257 85,185 2,254 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat 14,268 478 -5,666 9,143 836,320 -1,376 Live cattle 22,934 -1,590 -9,498 28 364,008 -3,989 Feeder cattle 2,255 -1,162 -10,884 -25 48,457 -2,374 Lean hogs 12,487 -1,111 -8,390 -1,189 371,987 6,012 ================================================================================= FUTURES ONLY Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Corn 290,100 21,349 261,462 697 -666,545 -26,311 Soybeans 129,921 -3,736 74,458 -5,349 -287,933 -3,680 Soymeal 20,355 -4,193 82,198 2,297 -162,890 3,715 Soyoil 85,029 1,082 109,691 -955 -216,913 -3,594 CBOT wheat -4,777 -2,243 83,336 -420 -91,892 -1,777 KCBT wheat 18,385 -4,909 43,000 -681 -59,194 3,410 MGEX wheat 13,462 -1,207 3,840 -575 -27,536 -1,814 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat 27,070 -8,359 130,176 -1,676 -178,622 -181 Live cattle 47,440 -6,717 86,948 -888 -140,816 8,314 Feeder cattle 3,987 1,420 6,366 -185 -2,127 -268 Lean hogs 79,208 3,190 62,223 409 -135,579 -569 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg Corn 162,276 2,601 -47,293 1,664 1,735,715 14,982 Soybeans 94,155 6,757 -10,601 6,008 807,816 2,989 Soymeal 35,181 -565 25,156 -1,254 400,535 -2,757 Soyoil 4,204 948 17,989 2,519 536,541 25,831 CBOT wheat 23,572 2,627 -10,239 1,813 397,450 -8,556 KCBT wheat 893 -73 -3,084 2,253 221,164 -3,026 MGEX wheat 2,682 -198 7,552 3,794 77,370 44 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat 27,147 2,356 -5,771 7,860 695,984 -11,538 Live cattle 12,046 -388 -5,618 -321 307,484 -7,430 Feeder cattle 746 -1,045 -8,972 78 41,418 -1,457 Lean hogs 1,087 -2,870 -6,939 -160 297,232 1,317 ================================================================================= SUPPLEMENTAL FUTURES + OPTS FUTURES ONLY Corn <0#4CFTC002602> <0#3CFTC002602> <0#1CFTC002602> Soybeans <0#4CFTC005602> <0#3CFTC005602> <0#1CFTC005602> Soymeal <0#3CFTC026603> <0#1CFTC026603> Soyoil <0#4CFTC007601> <0#3CFTC007601> <0#1CFTC007601> CBOT wheat <0#4CFTC001602> <0#3CFTC001602> <0#1CFTC001602> KCBT wheat <0#4CFTC001612> <0#3CFTC001612> <0#1CFTC001612> MGEX wheat <0#3CFTC001626> <0#1CFTC001626> Live cattle <0#3CFTC057642> <0#1CFTC057642> Feeder cattle <0#3CFTC061641> <0#1CFTC061641> Lean hogs <0#3CFTC054642> <0#1CFTC054642> Additional CFTC data can be found at 0#CFTC or CFTCGUIDE or the CFTC website at http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm Reporting by Mark Weinraub) ((mark.weinraub@thomsonreuters.com)(+1 312 408 8587)(Reuters Messaging: mark.weinraub.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
