Speculators raise corn net long position-CFTC

Credit: REUTERS/BING GUAN

Large speculators raised their net long position in Chicago Board of Trade corn futures in the week to June 1, regulatory data released on Friday showed. 

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, trimmed their net short position in CBOT wheat and raised their net long position in soybeans.

 SUPPLEMENTAL      Non-Comm               Indexes                  Comm
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
 Corn               250,632     17,739    433,016      3,098   -658,875    -38,622
 Soybeans            91,382      3,944    185,500     -2,175   -271,605    -10,984
 Soyoil              56,820      3,488    128,011      1,640   -202,536     -7,188
 CBOT wheat         -37,049      1,267    160,346     -1,892   -112,431     -1,534
 KCBT wheat           4,629     -3,749     62,604     -1,662    -63,814      2,683
 =================================================================================

 FUTURES + OPTS     Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
 Corn               289,936     21,846    244,968     -3,933   -628,291    -33,978
 Soybeans           138,788       -602     89,181     -4,982   -246,269     -8,012
 Soymeal             20,885     -4,347     82,361      1,890   -158,966      3,790
 Soyoil              86,084        757    114,487       -769   -223,719     -4,229
 CBOT wheat           3,227     -1,307     82,972       -789    -89,724     -1,701
 KCBT wheat          19,086     -4,415     42,642     -1,152    -57,124      3,077
 MGEX wheat          13,462     -1,207      3,707       -658    -26,849     -1,470
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat         35,775     -6,929    129,321     -2,599   -173,697        -94

 Live cattle         50,200     -7,710     87,090       -245   -150,724      9,516
 Feeder cattle        4,113      1,228      6,510         14     -1,994        -54
 Lean hogs           82,632      3,895     62,655        311   -149,383     -1,907

                      Other             NonReport                  Open
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
 Corn               118,160     -1,720    -24,773     17,786  2,527,672     94,405
 Soybeans            23,576      4,381     -5,277      9,215  1,165,736     23,660
 Soymeal             25,001       -742     30,719       -590    457,200        291
 Soyoil               5,443      2,180     17,704      2,060    650,311     30,383
 CBOT wheat          14,391      1,638    -10,866      2,159    510,166       -268
 KCBT wheat          -1,184       -238     -3,420      2,727    240,969     -3,362
 MGEX wheat           1,061       -922      8,620      4,257     85,185      2,254
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat         14,268        478     -5,666      9,143    836,320     -1,376

 Live cattle         22,934     -1,590     -9,498         28    364,008     -3,989
 Feeder cattle        2,255     -1,162    -10,884        -25     48,457     -2,374
 Lean hogs           12,487     -1,111     -8,390     -1,189    371,987      6,012
 =================================================================================

 FUTURES ONLY       Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
 Corn               290,100     21,349    261,462        697   -666,545    -26,311
 Soybeans           129,921     -3,736     74,458     -5,349   -287,933     -3,680
 Soymeal             20,355     -4,193     82,198      2,297   -162,890      3,715
 Soyoil              85,029      1,082    109,691       -955   -216,913     -3,594
 CBOT wheat          -4,777     -2,243     83,336       -420    -91,892     -1,777
 KCBT wheat          18,385     -4,909     43,000       -681    -59,194      3,410
 MGEX wheat          13,462     -1,207      3,840       -575    -27,536     -1,814
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat         27,070     -8,359    130,176     -1,676   -178,622       -181

 Live cattle         47,440     -6,717     86,948       -888   -140,816      8,314
 Feeder cattle        3,987      1,420      6,366       -185     -2,127       -268
 Lean hogs           79,208      3,190     62,223        409   -135,579       -569

                      Other             NonReport                  Open
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
 Corn               162,276      2,601    -47,293      1,664  1,735,715     14,982
 Soybeans            94,155      6,757    -10,601      6,008    807,816      2,989
 Soymeal             35,181       -565     25,156     -1,254    400,535     -2,757
 Soyoil               4,204        948     17,989      2,519    536,541     25,831
 CBOT wheat          23,572      2,627    -10,239      1,813    397,450     -8,556
 KCBT wheat             893        -73     -3,084      2,253    221,164     -3,026
 MGEX wheat           2,682       -198      7,552      3,794     77,370         44
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat         27,147      2,356     -5,771      7,860    695,984    -11,538

 Live cattle         12,046       -388     -5,618       -321    307,484     -7,430
 Feeder cattle          746     -1,045     -8,972         78     41,418     -1,457
 Lean hogs            1,087     -2,870     -6,939       -160    297,232      1,317
 =================================================================================

                        SUPPLEMENTAL        FUTURES + OPTS        FUTURES ONLY
 Corn                 <0#4CFTC002602>     <0#3CFTC002602>     <0#1CFTC002602>
 Soybeans             <0#4CFTC005602>     <0#3CFTC005602>     <0#1CFTC005602>
 Soymeal                                  <0#3CFTC026603>     <0#1CFTC026603>
 Soyoil               <0#4CFTC007601>     <0#3CFTC007601>     <0#1CFTC007601>
 CBOT wheat           <0#4CFTC001602>     <0#3CFTC001602>     <0#1CFTC001602>
 KCBT wheat           <0#4CFTC001612>     <0#3CFTC001612>     <0#1CFTC001612>
 MGEX wheat                               <0#3CFTC001626>     <0#1CFTC001626> 

 Live cattle                              <0#3CFTC057642>     <0#1CFTC057642>
 Feeder cattle                            <0#3CFTC061641>     <0#1CFTC061641>
 Lean hogs                                <0#3CFTC054642>     <0#1CFTC054642>

Additional CFTC data can be found at 0#CFTC or CFTCGUIDE or the CFTC website at 
http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm
Reporting by Mark Weinraub)
((mark.weinraub@thomsonreuters.com)(+1 312 408 8587)(Reuters Messaging: mark.weinraub.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

