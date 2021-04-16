Speculators raise corn net long position-CFTC

April 16 (Reuters) - Large speculators raised their net long position in Chicago Board of Trade corn futures in the week to April 13, regulatory data released on Friday showed. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, increased their net short position in CBOT wheat and cut their net long position in soybeans. SUPPLEMENTAL Non-Comm Indexes Comm Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Corn 375,789 20,046 413,405 -1,031 -758,138 -18,805 Soybeans 102,025 -12,466 171,422 -645 -270,214 13,196 Soyoil 53,275 6,640 115,253 -5,264 -186,200 -74 CBOT wheat -40,459 -4,984 160,376 4,991 -107,696 -738 KCBT wheat -369 2,701 62,700 1,639 -62,471 -5,681 ================================================================================= FUTURES + OPTS Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Corn 401,993 15,374 240,603 5,269 -735,606 -21,700 Soybeans 142,258 -12,048 71,142 -2,566 -240,245 16,274 Soymeal 43,830 -17,514 74,845 4,598 -167,463 12,536 Soyoil 81,165 4,128 102,844 2,471 -211,533 -4,348 CBOT wheat -13,217 -5,634 92,307 1,997 -89,525 1,602 KCBT wheat 11,028 -3,482 45,267 3,488 -56,627 -7,781 MGEX wheat 9,680 4,197 4,233 -211 -19,991 -5,575 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat 7,491 -4,919 141,807 5,274 -166,143 -11,754 Live cattle 87,231 -4,654 85,639 3 -180,855 2,978 Feeder cattle 5,781 -334 7,567 102 -3,294 202 Lean hogs 77,960 1,027 58,678 -346 -146,133 -897 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg Corn 124,067 1,267 -31,056 -210 2,448,675 83,716 Soybeans 30,080 -1,575 -3,233 -84 1,208,328 15,222 Soymeal 19,994 2,225 28,794 -1,845 477,525 998 Soyoil 9,851 -952 17,672 -1,300 598,089 -5,747 CBOT wheat 22,656 1,304 -12,221 731 528,463 28,132 KCBT wheat 192 6,434 140 1,342 238,080 -11,183 MGEX wheat -12 1,027 6,090 561 83,605 1,848 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat 22,836 8,765 -5,991 2,634 850,148 18,797 Live cattle 22,560 1,842 -14,574 -168 381,970 -2,813 Feeder cattle 3,519 -694 -13,574 724 52,020 -493 Lean hogs 15,255 -419 -5,759 635 366,677 3,628 ================================================================================= FUTURES ONLY Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Corn 397,231 17,589 263,170 7,505 -757,857 -10,230 Soybeans 130,313 -10,830 68,826 -3,078 -284,875 11,039 Soymeal 42,841 -17,572 74,848 4,583 -174,573 10,870 Soyoil 79,201 4,395 101,154 2,874 -213,223 -2,019 CBOT wheat -19,163 -7,155 94,123 3,972 -88,116 1,207 KCBT wheat 10,775 -3,160 45,367 3,768 -60,524 -7,366 MGEX wheat 9,646 4,163 4,210 -257 -20,779 -5,234 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat 1,258 -6,152 143,700 7,483 -169,419 -11,393 Live cattle 82,858 -4,361 86,181 -266 -166,433 2,713 Feeder cattle 5,515 -165 7,499 128 -3,132 -48 Lean hogs 75,616 582 58,544 -327 -137,640 -3,591 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg Corn 146,055 -10,455 -48,599 -4,409 1,793,078 29,593 Soybeans 93,705 1,045 -7,969 1,824 885,436 15,123 Soymeal 32,820 3,780 24,064 -1,661 415,455 580 Soyoil 15,902 -3,995 16,966 -1,255 502,302 5,143 CBOT wheat 24,679 1,467 -11,523 509 436,431 23,472 KCBT wheat 4,302 5,683 80 1,075 221,216 -11,233 MGEX wheat 1,435 965 5,488 363 78,379 1,344 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat 30,416 8,115 -5,955 1,947 736,026 13,583 Live cattle 7,445 1,981 -10,051 -67 338,260 -5,504 Feeder cattle 1,338 -535 -11,220 620 45,535 -814 Lean hogs 9,591 2,418 -6,111 918 295,943 6,095 ================================================================================= SUPPLEMENTAL FUTURES + OPTS FUTURES ONLY Corn <0#4CFTC002602> <0#3CFTC002602> <0#1CFTC002602> Soybeans <0#4CFTC005602> <0#3CFTC005602> <0#1CFTC005602> Soymeal <0#3CFTC026603> <0#1CFTC026603> Soyoil <0#4CFTC007601> <0#3CFTC007601> <0#1CFTC007601> CBOT wheat <0#4CFTC001602> <0#3CFTC001602> <0#1CFTC001602> KCBT wheat <0#4CFTC001612> <0#3CFTC001612> <0#1CFTC001612> MGEX wheat <0#3CFTC001626> <0#1CFTC001626> Live cattle <0#3CFTC057642> <0#1CFTC057642> Feeder cattle <0#3CFTC061641> <0#1CFTC061641> Lean hogs <0#3CFTC054642> <0#1CFTC054642> Additional CFTC data can be found at 0#CFTC or CFTCGUIDE or the CFTC website at http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm Reporting by Mark Weinraub) ((mark.weinraub@thomsonreuters.com)(+1 312 408 8587)(Reuters Messaging: mark.weinraub.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.