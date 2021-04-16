US Markets

Speculators raise corn net long position-CFTC

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/VINCENT KESSLER

Large speculators raised their net long position in Chicago Board of Trade corn futures in the week to April 13, regulatory data released on Friday showed. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, increased their net short position in CBOT wheat and cut their net long position in soybeans. SUPPLEMENTAL Non-Comm Indexes Comm

    April 16 (Reuters) - Large speculators raised their net long position in Chicago Board of Trade corn futures in the week to April 13, regulatory data released on Friday showed.
The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, increased their net short position in CBOT wheat and cut their net long position in soybeans.

 SUPPLEMENTAL      Non-Comm               Indexes                  Comm
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
 Corn               375,789     20,046    413,405     -1,031   -758,138    -18,805
 Soybeans           102,025    -12,466    171,422       -645   -270,214     13,196
 Soyoil              53,275      6,640    115,253     -5,264   -186,200        -74
 CBOT wheat         -40,459     -4,984    160,376      4,991   -107,696       -738
 KCBT wheat            -369      2,701     62,700      1,639    -62,471     -5,681
 =================================================================================

 FUTURES + OPTS     Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
 Corn               401,993     15,374    240,603      5,269   -735,606    -21,700
 Soybeans           142,258    -12,048     71,142     -2,566   -240,245     16,274
 Soymeal             43,830    -17,514     74,845      4,598   -167,463     12,536
 Soyoil              81,165      4,128    102,844      2,471   -211,533     -4,348
 CBOT wheat         -13,217     -5,634     92,307      1,997    -89,525      1,602
 KCBT wheat          11,028     -3,482     45,267      3,488    -56,627     -7,781
 MGEX wheat           9,680      4,197      4,233       -211    -19,991     -5,575
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat          7,491     -4,919    141,807      5,274   -166,143    -11,754

 Live cattle         87,231     -4,654     85,639          3   -180,855      2,978
 Feeder cattle        5,781       -334      7,567        102     -3,294        202
 Lean hogs           77,960      1,027     58,678       -346   -146,133       -897

                      Other             NonReport                  Open
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
 Corn               124,067      1,267    -31,056       -210  2,448,675     83,716
 Soybeans            30,080     -1,575     -3,233        -84  1,208,328     15,222
 Soymeal             19,994      2,225     28,794     -1,845    477,525        998
 Soyoil               9,851       -952     17,672     -1,300    598,089     -5,747
 CBOT wheat          22,656      1,304    -12,221        731    528,463     28,132
 KCBT wheat             192      6,434        140      1,342    238,080    -11,183
 MGEX wheat             -12      1,027      6,090        561     83,605      1,848
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat         22,836      8,765     -5,991      2,634    850,148     18,797

 Live cattle         22,560      1,842    -14,574       -168    381,970     -2,813
 Feeder cattle        3,519       -694    -13,574        724     52,020       -493
 Lean hogs           15,255       -419     -5,759        635    366,677      3,628
 =================================================================================

 FUTURES ONLY       Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
 Corn               397,231     17,589    263,170      7,505   -757,857    -10,230
 Soybeans           130,313    -10,830     68,826     -3,078   -284,875     11,039
 Soymeal             42,841    -17,572     74,848      4,583   -174,573     10,870
 Soyoil              79,201      4,395    101,154      2,874   -213,223     -2,019
 CBOT wheat         -19,163     -7,155     94,123      3,972    -88,116      1,207
 KCBT wheat          10,775     -3,160     45,367      3,768    -60,524     -7,366
 MGEX wheat           9,646      4,163      4,210       -257    -20,779     -5,234
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat          1,258     -6,152    143,700      7,483   -169,419    -11,393

 Live cattle         82,858     -4,361     86,181       -266   -166,433      2,713
 Feeder cattle        5,515       -165      7,499        128     -3,132        -48
 Lean hogs           75,616        582     58,544       -327   -137,640     -3,591

                      Other             NonReport                  Open
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
 Corn               146,055    -10,455    -48,599     -4,409  1,793,078     29,593
 Soybeans            93,705      1,045     -7,969      1,824    885,436     15,123
 Soymeal             32,820      3,780     24,064     -1,661    415,455        580
 Soyoil              15,902     -3,995     16,966     -1,255    502,302      5,143
 CBOT wheat          24,679      1,467    -11,523        509    436,431     23,472
 KCBT wheat           4,302      5,683         80      1,075    221,216    -11,233
 MGEX wheat           1,435        965      5,488        363     78,379      1,344
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat         30,416      8,115     -5,955      1,947    736,026     13,583

 Live cattle          7,445      1,981    -10,051        -67    338,260     -5,504
 Feeder cattle        1,338       -535    -11,220        620     45,535       -814
 Lean hogs            9,591      2,418     -6,111        918    295,943      6,095
 =================================================================================

                        SUPPLEMENTAL        FUTURES + OPTS        FUTURES ONLY
 Corn                 <0#4CFTC002602>     <0#3CFTC002602>     <0#1CFTC002602>
 Soybeans             <0#4CFTC005602>     <0#3CFTC005602>     <0#1CFTC005602>
 Soymeal                                  <0#3CFTC026603>     <0#1CFTC026603>
 Soyoil               <0#4CFTC007601>     <0#3CFTC007601>     <0#1CFTC007601>
 CBOT wheat           <0#4CFTC001602>     <0#3CFTC001602>     <0#1CFTC001602>
 KCBT wheat           <0#4CFTC001612>     <0#3CFTC001612>     <0#1CFTC001612>
 MGEX wheat                               <0#3CFTC001626>     <0#1CFTC001626> 

 Live cattle                              <0#3CFTC057642>     <0#1CFTC057642>
 Feeder cattle                            <0#3CFTC061641>     <0#1CFTC061641>
 Lean hogs                                <0#3CFTC054642>     <0#1CFTC054642>

Additional CFTC data can be found at 0#CFTC or CFTCGUIDE or the CFTC website at 
http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm
Reporting by Mark Weinraub)
((mark.weinraub@thomsonreuters.com)(+1 312 408 8587)(Reuters Messaging: mark.weinraub.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Commodities

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular