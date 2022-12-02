US Markets

Speculators raise corn net long position-CFTC

Credit: REUTERS/Daniel Acker

December 02, 2022 — 03:29 pm EST

    Dec 2 (Reuters) - Large speculators raised their net long position in Chicago Board of Trade corn futures in the week to Nov. 29, regulatory data released on Friday showed.
The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, trimmed their net short position in CBOT wheat and raised their net long position in soybeans.

 SUPPLEMENTAL      Non-Comm               Indexes                  Comm
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
 Corn               109,380     17,970    363,150      3,490   -440,259    -18,571
 Soybeans            52,241     21,040    127,404     -3,360   -152,904    -17,776
 Soyoil              67,584      4,787    105,648       -349   -185,822     -4,905
 CBOT wheat         -65,392        299    102,763       -725    -34,663        924
 KCBT wheat          -1,020     -1,136     47,806      1,547    -45,422        784
 =================================================================================

 FUTURES + OPTS     Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
 Corn               191,631     20,865    237,806      1,118   -440,927    -20,422
 Soybeans           102,104     19,970     79,282     -3,951   -144,388    -16,210
 Soymeal             74,861      3,046     82,915     -3,735   -201,551      1,767
 Soyoil             105,503      5,230     79,933     -4,057   -198,982     -1,583
 CBOT wheat         -54,068       -666     64,308        258    -28,560        144
 KCBT wheat          17,129       -178     35,520      2,367    -46,825         49
 MGEX wheat          -1,429       -777      1,474       -217     -2,466        423
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat        -38,368     -1,621    101,302      2,408    -77,851        616

 Live cattle         59,844     -2,546     53,927        191   -120,408      2,560
 Feeder cattle       -8,236     -4,682      2,931        198      6,954      2,537
 Lean hogs           41,484    -12,793     45,038     -1,187    -69,012     12,623

                      Other             NonReport                  Open
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
 Corn                43,761      1,328    -32,272     -2,888  1,453,268   -312,866
 Soybeans           -10,256         94    -26,742         97    721,613      3,531
 Soymeal             21,896       -557     21,879       -522    394,594    -38,927
 Soyoil                 958        -58     12,589        468    479,986    -40,083
 CBOT wheat          21,027        763     -2,706       -498    367,782    -75,651
 KCBT wheat          -4,459     -1,044     -1,365     -1,195    154,278    -10,896
 MGEX wheat           3,004        557       -582         15     45,857        416
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat         19,572        276     -4,653     -1,678    567,917    -86,131

 Live cattle         13,526     -1,360     -6,889      1,155    354,458       -292
 Feeder cattle       -1,877       -541        228      2,487     58,550      4,553
 Lean hogs           -8,125     -1,844     -9,384      3,200    264,628        140
 =================================================================================

 FUTURES ONLY       Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
 Corn               193,989     37,254    235,545       -511   -466,714    -15,162
 Soybeans           103,196     19,360     80,737     -3,474   -142,288    -13,638
 Soymeal             74,688      2,656     82,005     -3,405   -204,252      2,469
 Soyoil             104,016      3,114     78,352     -1,547   -195,241     -4,115
 CBOT wheat         -53,058      2,786     62,739      4,984    -25,715      1,458
 KCBT wheat          16,852       -459     35,041      1,402    -47,147       -102
 MGEX wheat          -1,429       -777      1,474       -177     -2,426        546
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat        -37,635      1,550     99,254      6,209    -75,288      1,902

 Live cattle         58,745     -2,105     52,217        -67   -104,739        209
 Feeder cattle       -8,620     -4,554      2,656         54      5,249      2,085
 Lean hogs           38,818    -12,929     46,066       -793    -71,546      7,856

                      Other             NonReport                  Open
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
 Corn                76,253    -15,777    -39,073     -5,804  1,226,410   -136,254
 Soybeans           -15,988     -2,391    -25,657        143    634,754     11,527
 Soymeal             27,651     -1,387     19,908       -333    369,599    -25,997
 Soyoil                -162      1,219     13,035      1,329    444,650     -6,246
 CBOT wheat          19,753     -8,573     -3,719       -655    310,667    -41,728
 KCBT wheat          -3,227         17     -1,519       -858    142,738     -5,167
 MGEX wheat           3,056        449       -675        -41     44,829      1,718
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat         19,582     -8,107     -5,913     -1,554    498,234    -45,177

 Live cattle         -4,711        624     -1,512      1,339    289,636       -689
 Feeder cattle          631        244         84      2,171     49,547      3,564
 Lean hogs           -3,319      4,696    -10,019      1,170    193,593     -5,017
 =================================================================================

                        SUPPLEMENTAL        FUTURES + OPTS        FUTURES ONLY
 Corn                 <0#4CFTC002602>     <0#3CFTC002602>     <0#1CFTC002602>
 Soybeans             <0#4CFTC005602>     <0#3CFTC005602>     <0#1CFTC005602>
 Soymeal                                  <0#3CFTC026603>     <0#1CFTC026603>
 Soyoil               <0#4CFTC007601>     <0#3CFTC007601>     <0#1CFTC007601>
 CBOT wheat           <0#4CFTC001602>     <0#3CFTC001602>     <0#1CFTC001602>
 KCBT wheat           <0#4CFTC001612>     <0#3CFTC001612>     <0#1CFTC001612>
 MGEX wheat                               <0#3CFTC001626>     <0#1CFTC001626> 

 Live cattle                              <0#3CFTC057642>     <0#1CFTC057642>
 Feeder cattle                            <0#3CFTC061641>     <0#1CFTC061641>
 Lean hogs                                <0#3CFTC054642>     <0#1CFTC054642>

Additional CFTC data can be found at 0#CFTC or CFTCGUIDE or the CFTC website at 
http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm
Reporting by Mark Weinraub)
((mark.weinraub@thomsonreuters.com)(+1 312 408 8587)(Reuters Messaging: mark.weinraub.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

