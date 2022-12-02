Speculators raise corn net long position-CFTC

Dec 2 (Reuters) - Large speculators raised their net long position in Chicago Board of Trade corn futures in the week to Nov. 29, regulatory data released on Friday showed. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, trimmed their net short position in CBOT wheat and raised their net long position in soybeans. SUPPLEMENTAL Non-Comm Indexes Comm Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Corn 109,380 17,970 363,150 3,490 -440,259 -18,571 Soybeans 52,241 21,040 127,404 -3,360 -152,904 -17,776 Soyoil 67,584 4,787 105,648 -349 -185,822 -4,905 CBOT wheat -65,392 299 102,763 -725 -34,663 924 KCBT wheat -1,020 -1,136 47,806 1,547 -45,422 784 ================================================================================= FUTURES + OPTS Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Corn 191,631 20,865 237,806 1,118 -440,927 -20,422 Soybeans 102,104 19,970 79,282 -3,951 -144,388 -16,210 Soymeal 74,861 3,046 82,915 -3,735 -201,551 1,767 Soyoil 105,503 5,230 79,933 -4,057 -198,982 -1,583 CBOT wheat -54,068 -666 64,308 258 -28,560 144 KCBT wheat 17,129 -178 35,520 2,367 -46,825 49 MGEX wheat -1,429 -777 1,474 -217 -2,466 423 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat -38,368 -1,621 101,302 2,408 -77,851 616 Live cattle 59,844 -2,546 53,927 191 -120,408 2,560 Feeder cattle -8,236 -4,682 2,931 198 6,954 2,537 Lean hogs 41,484 -12,793 45,038 -1,187 -69,012 12,623 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg Corn 43,761 1,328 -32,272 -2,888 1,453,268 -312,866 Soybeans -10,256 94 -26,742 97 721,613 3,531 Soymeal 21,896 -557 21,879 -522 394,594 -38,927 Soyoil 958 -58 12,589 468 479,986 -40,083 CBOT wheat 21,027 763 -2,706 -498 367,782 -75,651 KCBT wheat -4,459 -1,044 -1,365 -1,195 154,278 -10,896 MGEX wheat 3,004 557 -582 15 45,857 416 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat 19,572 276 -4,653 -1,678 567,917 -86,131 Live cattle 13,526 -1,360 -6,889 1,155 354,458 -292 Feeder cattle -1,877 -541 228 2,487 58,550 4,553 Lean hogs -8,125 -1,844 -9,384 3,200 264,628 140 ================================================================================= FUTURES ONLY Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Corn 193,989 37,254 235,545 -511 -466,714 -15,162 Soybeans 103,196 19,360 80,737 -3,474 -142,288 -13,638 Soymeal 74,688 2,656 82,005 -3,405 -204,252 2,469 Soyoil 104,016 3,114 78,352 -1,547 -195,241 -4,115 CBOT wheat -53,058 2,786 62,739 4,984 -25,715 1,458 KCBT wheat 16,852 -459 35,041 1,402 -47,147 -102 MGEX wheat -1,429 -777 1,474 -177 -2,426 546 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat -37,635 1,550 99,254 6,209 -75,288 1,902 Live cattle 58,745 -2,105 52,217 -67 -104,739 209 Feeder cattle -8,620 -4,554 2,656 54 5,249 2,085 Lean hogs 38,818 -12,929 46,066 -793 -71,546 7,856 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg Corn 76,253 -15,777 -39,073 -5,804 1,226,410 -136,254 Soybeans -15,988 -2,391 -25,657 143 634,754 11,527 Soymeal 27,651 -1,387 19,908 -333 369,599 -25,997 Soyoil -162 1,219 13,035 1,329 444,650 -6,246 CBOT wheat 19,753 -8,573 -3,719 -655 310,667 -41,728 KCBT wheat -3,227 17 -1,519 -858 142,738 -5,167 MGEX wheat 3,056 449 -675 -41 44,829 1,718 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat 19,582 -8,107 -5,913 -1,554 498,234 -45,177 Live cattle -4,711 624 -1,512 1,339 289,636 -689 Feeder cattle 631 244 84 2,171 49,547 3,564 Lean hogs -3,319 4,696 -10,019 1,170 193,593 -5,017 ================================================================================= SUPPLEMENTAL FUTURES + OPTS FUTURES ONLY Corn <0#4CFTC002602> <0#3CFTC002602> <0#1CFTC002602> Soybeans <0#4CFTC005602> <0#3CFTC005602> <0#1CFTC005602> Soymeal <0#3CFTC026603> <0#1CFTC026603> Soyoil <0#4CFTC007601> <0#3CFTC007601> <0#1CFTC007601> CBOT wheat <0#4CFTC001602> <0#3CFTC001602> <0#1CFTC001602> KCBT wheat <0#4CFTC001612> <0#3CFTC001612> <0#1CFTC001612> MGEX wheat <0#3CFTC001626> <0#1CFTC001626> Live cattle <0#3CFTC057642> <0#1CFTC057642> Feeder cattle <0#3CFTC061641> <0#1CFTC061641> Lean hogs <0#3CFTC054642> <0#1CFTC054642> Additional CFTC data can be found at 0#CFTC or CFTCGUIDE or the CFTC website at http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm Reporting by Mark Weinraub) ((mark.weinraub@thomsonreuters.com)(+1 312 408 8587)(Reuters Messaging: mark.weinraub.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

