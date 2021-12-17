US Markets

Speculators raise corn net long position-CFTC

Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

    Dec 17 (Reuters) - Large speculators raised their net long position in Chicago Board of Trade corn futures in the week to Dec. 14, regulatory data released on Friday showed.
The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, increased their net short position in CBOT wheat and raised their net long position in soybeans.

 SUPPLEMENTAL      Non-Comm               Indexes                  Comm
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
 Corn               256,397     13,419    426,816      1,035   -648,643    -13,057
 Soybeans            16,920      3,420    177,120     -6,135   -155,806      2,032
 Soyoil              -2,102    -19,571    119,009     -1,633   -119,410     22,996
 CBOT wheat         -26,832     -5,455    114,177     -2,501    -81,571      7,032
 KCBT wheat          27,276     -1,902     57,586     -1,260    -88,013      3,259
 =================================================================================

 FUTURES + OPTS     Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
 Corn               345,980     13,480    268,121         27   -648,338    -13,337
 Soybeans            40,975      3,093    143,619     -2,503   -165,817      2,765
 Soymeal             40,534     12,636     87,400     -1,851   -181,517    -21,056
 Soyoil              44,783    -14,045     94,136     -1,683   -127,247     23,720
 CBOT wheat          -7,303     -8,024     68,172        452    -64,841      5,714
 KCBT wheat          57,164     -2,411     26,717     -1,439    -75,045      4,300
 MGEX wheat          13,210        666      1,035        -21    -27,335        311
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat         63,071     -9,769     95,924     -1,008   -167,221     10,325

 Live cattle         82,254      2,404     81,977        147   -165,407     -2,274
 Feeder cattle        4,793       -204      3,559        -13       -653        281
 Lean hogs           48,492      1,287     57,617       -648    -97,425     -1,370

                      Other             NonReport                  Open
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
 Corn                68,806      1,226    -34,569     -1,396  1,757,032     32,849
 Soybeans            19,457     -4,041    -38,234        685    767,185    -24,394
 Soymeal             27,644      9,074     25,939      1,197    434,693     16,542
 Soyoil             -14,175     -6,199      2,502     -1,793    451,435     25,974
 CBOT wheat           9,747        935     -5,774        923    444,225      3,494
 KCBT wheat         -11,989       -355      3,153        -97    239,385     -8,131
 MGEX wheat           8,110        123      4,980     -1,079     79,137       -446
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat          5,868        703      2,359       -253    762,747     -5,083

 Live cattle         20,335        100    -19,158       -377    354,885      4,725
 Feeder cattle         -300        202     -7,400       -265     46,885       -299
 Lean hogs            8,768        825    -17,452        -93    273,487    -12,297
 =================================================================================

 FUTURES ONLY       Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
 Corn               335,472     14,585    273,393        140   -655,290    -14,164
 Soybeans            40,451      3,956    139,165     -2,536   -166,330     -1,885
 Soymeal             40,692     12,695     88,656       -701   -182,521    -18,823
 Soyoil              44,658    -13,655     93,907     -1,441   -138,222     22,627
 CBOT wheat          -9,517     -8,363     69,740       -277    -74,892      3,511
 KCBT wheat          56,897     -2,353     27,310     -1,376    -76,081      4,833
 MGEX wheat          13,132        686      1,097          0    -28,334        233
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat         60,512    -10,030     98,147     -1,653   -179,307      8,577

 Live cattle         78,881      2,449     82,208         79   -147,918     -1,794
 Feeder cattle        4,429       -213      3,558        -15       -309        347
 Lean hogs           45,936      1,604     55,700       -431    -92,771     -1,544

                      Other             NonReport                  Open
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
 Corn                91,149      1,222    -44,724     -1,783  1,459,289     28,888
 Soybeans            22,770       -389    -36,056        854    647,243    -24,873
 Soymeal             30,737      6,091     22,436        738    389,271      7,645
 Soyoil              -1,505     -5,637      1,162     -1,894    405,768     20,812
 CBOT wheat          21,482      4,661     -6,813        468    361,469      2,283
 KCBT wheat         -11,063       -916      2,937       -188    215,046     -6,785
 MGEX wheat           9,346         90      4,759     -1,009     74,886       -230
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat         19,765      3,835        883       -729    651,401     -4,732

 Live cattle            633       -458    -13,804       -276    308,657      2,966
 Feeder cattle       -1,335         84     -6,343       -203     40,948       -531
 Lean hogs            8,266        301    -17,131         70    213,050    -10,721
 =================================================================================

                        SUPPLEMENTAL        FUTURES + OPTS        FUTURES ONLY
 Corn                 <0#4CFTC002602>     <0#3CFTC002602>     <0#1CFTC002602>
 Soybeans             <0#4CFTC005602>     <0#3CFTC005602>     <0#1CFTC005602>
 Soymeal                                  <0#3CFTC026603>     <0#1CFTC026603>
 Soyoil               <0#4CFTC007601>     <0#3CFTC007601>     <0#1CFTC007601>
 CBOT wheat           <0#4CFTC001602>     <0#3CFTC001602>     <0#1CFTC001602>
 KCBT wheat           <0#4CFTC001612>     <0#3CFTC001612>     <0#1CFTC001612>
 MGEX wheat                               <0#3CFTC001626>     <0#1CFTC001626> 

 Live cattle                              <0#3CFTC057642>     <0#1CFTC057642>
 Feeder cattle                            <0#3CFTC061641>     <0#1CFTC061641>
 Lean hogs                                <0#3CFTC054642>     <0#1CFTC054642>

Additional CFTC data can be found at 0#CFTC or CFTCGUIDE or the CFTC website at 
http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm
Reporting by Mark Weinraub)
((mark.weinraub@thomsonreuters.com)(+1 312 408 8587)(Reuters Messaging: mark.weinraub.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day.

