Speculators raise corn net long position-CFTC

Dec 17 (Reuters) - Large speculators raised their net long position in Chicago Board of Trade corn futures in the week to Dec. 14, regulatory data released on Friday showed. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, increased their net short position in CBOT wheat and raised their net long position in soybeans. SUPPLEMENTAL Non-Comm Indexes Comm Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Corn 256,397 13,419 426,816 1,035 -648,643 -13,057 Soybeans 16,920 3,420 177,120 -6,135 -155,806 2,032 Soyoil -2,102 -19,571 119,009 -1,633 -119,410 22,996 CBOT wheat -26,832 -5,455 114,177 -2,501 -81,571 7,032 KCBT wheat 27,276 -1,902 57,586 -1,260 -88,013 3,259 ================================================================================= FUTURES + OPTS Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Corn 345,980 13,480 268,121 27 -648,338 -13,337 Soybeans 40,975 3,093 143,619 -2,503 -165,817 2,765 Soymeal 40,534 12,636 87,400 -1,851 -181,517 -21,056 Soyoil 44,783 -14,045 94,136 -1,683 -127,247 23,720 CBOT wheat -7,303 -8,024 68,172 452 -64,841 5,714 KCBT wheat 57,164 -2,411 26,717 -1,439 -75,045 4,300 MGEX wheat 13,210 666 1,035 -21 -27,335 311 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat 63,071 -9,769 95,924 -1,008 -167,221 10,325 Live cattle 82,254 2,404 81,977 147 -165,407 -2,274 Feeder cattle 4,793 -204 3,559 -13 -653 281 Lean hogs 48,492 1,287 57,617 -648 -97,425 -1,370 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg Corn 68,806 1,226 -34,569 -1,396 1,757,032 32,849 Soybeans 19,457 -4,041 -38,234 685 767,185 -24,394 Soymeal 27,644 9,074 25,939 1,197 434,693 16,542 Soyoil -14,175 -6,199 2,502 -1,793 451,435 25,974 CBOT wheat 9,747 935 -5,774 923 444,225 3,494 KCBT wheat -11,989 -355 3,153 -97 239,385 -8,131 MGEX wheat 8,110 123 4,980 -1,079 79,137 -446 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat 5,868 703 2,359 -253 762,747 -5,083 Live cattle 20,335 100 -19,158 -377 354,885 4,725 Feeder cattle -300 202 -7,400 -265 46,885 -299 Lean hogs 8,768 825 -17,452 -93 273,487 -12,297 ================================================================================= FUTURES ONLY Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Corn 335,472 14,585 273,393 140 -655,290 -14,164 Soybeans 40,451 3,956 139,165 -2,536 -166,330 -1,885 Soymeal 40,692 12,695 88,656 -701 -182,521 -18,823 Soyoil 44,658 -13,655 93,907 -1,441 -138,222 22,627 CBOT wheat -9,517 -8,363 69,740 -277 -74,892 3,511 KCBT wheat 56,897 -2,353 27,310 -1,376 -76,081 4,833 MGEX wheat 13,132 686 1,097 0 -28,334 233 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat 60,512 -10,030 98,147 -1,653 -179,307 8,577 Live cattle 78,881 2,449 82,208 79 -147,918 -1,794 Feeder cattle 4,429 -213 3,558 -15 -309 347 Lean hogs 45,936 1,604 55,700 -431 -92,771 -1,544 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg Corn 91,149 1,222 -44,724 -1,783 1,459,289 28,888 Soybeans 22,770 -389 -36,056 854 647,243 -24,873 Soymeal 30,737 6,091 22,436 738 389,271 7,645 Soyoil -1,505 -5,637 1,162 -1,894 405,768 20,812 CBOT wheat 21,482 4,661 -6,813 468 361,469 2,283 KCBT wheat -11,063 -916 2,937 -188 215,046 -6,785 MGEX wheat 9,346 90 4,759 -1,009 74,886 -230 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat 19,765 3,835 883 -729 651,401 -4,732 Live cattle 633 -458 -13,804 -276 308,657 2,966 Feeder cattle -1,335 84 -6,343 -203 40,948 -531 Lean hogs 8,266 301 -17,131 70 213,050 -10,721 ================================================================================= SUPPLEMENTAL FUTURES + OPTS FUTURES ONLY Corn <0#4CFTC002602> <0#3CFTC002602> <0#1CFTC002602> Soybeans <0#4CFTC005602> <0#3CFTC005602> <0#1CFTC005602> Soymeal <0#3CFTC026603> <0#1CFTC026603> Soyoil <0#4CFTC007601> <0#3CFTC007601> <0#1CFTC007601> CBOT wheat <0#4CFTC001602> <0#3CFTC001602> <0#1CFTC001602> KCBT wheat <0#4CFTC001612> <0#3CFTC001612> <0#1CFTC001612> MGEX wheat <0#3CFTC001626> <0#1CFTC001626> Live cattle <0#3CFTC057642> <0#1CFTC057642> Feeder cattle <0#3CFTC061641> <0#1CFTC061641> Lean hogs <0#3CFTC054642> <0#1CFTC054642> Additional CFTC data can be found at 0#CFTC or CFTCGUIDE or the CFTC website at http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm Reporting by Mark Weinraub) ((mark.weinraub@thomsonreuters.com)(+1 312 408 8587)(Reuters Messaging: mark.weinraub.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

