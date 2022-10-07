US Markets

Speculators raise corn net long position-CFTC

Credit: REUTERS/BING GUAN

Large speculators raised their net long position in Chicago Board of Trade corn futures in the week to Oct. 4, regulatory data released on Friday showed.

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, trimmed their net short position in CBOT wheat and cut their net long position in soybeans.

 SUPPLEMENTAL      Non-Comm               Indexes                  Comm
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
 Corn               175,206     15,649    349,581    -12,154   -458,865     -7,922
 Soybeans            24,512     -7,376    121,026     -8,891   -112,776     12,602
 Soyoil              28,655      8,547     96,782     -5,244   -133,623     -4,944
 CBOT wheat         -36,832      4,547    109,990     -5,464    -65,951      1,331
 KCBT wheat           4,790        129     49,596       -391    -52,183        512
 =================================================================================

 FUTURES + OPTS     Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
 Corn               243,728      5,873    213,490     -6,380   -440,762     -7,421
 Soybeans            77,488    -17,344     75,148      1,414   -106,835      9,560
 Soymeal             79,700    -13,846     81,011     -4,616   -200,276     18,541
 Soyoil              62,754      4,337     85,890     -2,290   -151,914     -4,866
 CBOT wheat         -12,219      2,177     58,330     -3,163    -54,803      1,746
 KCBT wheat          25,631      1,725     25,138        870    -44,955     -1,034
 MGEX wheat           3,788       -448        360        259     -7,995     -1,132
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat         17,200      3,454     83,828     -2,034   -107,753       -420

 Live cattle         42,936    -19,139     53,875     -1,463   -112,589     16,770
 Feeder cattle       -9,728     -3,273      3,110        -11      6,082        779
 Lean hogs           22,827    -18,303     46,497      1,518    -60,592     16,399

                      Other             NonReport                  Open
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
 Corn                49,465      3,502    -65,920      4,426  1,829,430     42,005
 Soybeans           -13,040      2,705    -32,761      3,666    810,388    -19,873
 Soymeal             17,243      3,038     22,323     -3,117    401,198    -21,288
 Soyoil              -4,916      1,178      8,186      1,642    452,583      5,398
 CBOT wheat          15,899       -348     -7,207       -413    391,177     13,212
 KCBT wheat          -3,610     -1,311     -2,204       -250    169,709      1,768
 MGEX wheat           3,115        128        732      1,192     58,114        701
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat         15,404     -1,531     -8,679        529    619,000     15,681

 Live cattle         19,146        -76     -3,369      3,908    345,188    -13,860
 Feeder cattle       -1,325        348      1,862      2,158     60,605        327
 Lean hogs           -4,716     -2,861     -4,015      3,245    279,056      2,407
 =================================================================================

 FUTURES ONLY       Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
 Corn               228,821      4,459    214,986     -6,552   -454,945     -3,971
 Soybeans            77,361    -19,402     74,907        711   -114,990      9,412
 Soymeal             79,585    -13,961     80,090     -4,950   -206,040     17,371
 Soyoil              62,871      4,419     83,297     -2,833   -151,157     -4,068
 CBOT wheat         -12,688      3,669     52,654     -3,570    -50,753        796
 KCBT wheat          25,559      1,855     25,425      1,022    -44,352     -1,243
 MGEX wheat           3,788       -448        256        297     -7,799     -1,039
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat         16,659      5,076     78,335     -2,251   -102,904     -1,486

 Live cattle         40,085    -20,203     52,222     -1,671    -96,179     16,041
 Feeder cattle       -9,589     -3,400      3,263         -2      3,853      1,034
 Lean hogs           20,495    -18,609     46,759      1,466    -64,928     11,958

                      Other             NonReport                  Open
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
 Corn                76,141      3,881    -65,003      2,183  1,365,622     18,344
 Soybeans           -10,604      6,108    -26,674      3,171    677,178    -22,133
 Soymeal             26,337      4,808     20,028     -3,268    359,963    -21,028
 Soyoil              -2,827        638      7,816      1,844    406,640      1,162
 CBOT wheat          18,312       -780     -7,525       -115    291,614        843
 KCBT wheat          -3,779     -1,225     -2,853       -409    153,441       -506
 MGEX wheat           3,107         41        648      1,149     55,640        652
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat         17,640     -1,964     -9,730        625    500,695        989

 Live cattle          3,033      2,354        839      3,479    270,733    -14,648
 Feeder cattle        1,481        592        992      1,776     48,582      2,179
 Lean hogs            3,107      2,580     -5,433      2,605    202,140     -3,236
 =================================================================================

                        SUPPLEMENTAL        FUTURES + OPTS        FUTURES ONLY
 Corn                 <0#4CFTC002602>     <0#3CFTC002602>     <0#1CFTC002602>
 Soybeans             <0#4CFTC005602>     <0#3CFTC005602>     <0#1CFTC005602>
 Soymeal                                  <0#3CFTC026603>     <0#1CFTC026603>
 Soyoil               <0#4CFTC007601>     <0#3CFTC007601>     <0#1CFTC007601>
 CBOT wheat           <0#4CFTC001602>     <0#3CFTC001602>     <0#1CFTC001602>
 KCBT wheat           <0#4CFTC001612>     <0#3CFTC001612>     <0#1CFTC001612>
 MGEX wheat                               <0#3CFTC001626>     <0#1CFTC001626> 

 Live cattle                              <0#3CFTC057642>     <0#1CFTC057642>
 Feeder cattle                            <0#3CFTC061641>     <0#1CFTC061641>
 Lean hogs                                <0#3CFTC054642>     <0#1CFTC054642>

Additional CFTC data can be found at 0#CFTC or CFTCGUIDE or the CFTC website at 
http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm
Reporting by Mark Weinraub)
((mark.weinraub@thomsonreuters.com)(+1 312 408 8587)(Reuters Messaging: mark.weinraub.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

