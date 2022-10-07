Speculators raise corn net long position-CFTC

Oct 7 (Reuters) - Large speculators raised their net long position in Chicago Board of Trade corn futures in the week to Oct. 4, regulatory data released on Friday showed. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, trimmed their net short position in CBOT wheat and cut their net long position in soybeans. SUPPLEMENTAL Non-Comm Indexes Comm Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Corn 175,206 15,649 349,581 -12,154 -458,865 -7,922 Soybeans 24,512 -7,376 121,026 -8,891 -112,776 12,602 Soyoil 28,655 8,547 96,782 -5,244 -133,623 -4,944 CBOT wheat -36,832 4,547 109,990 -5,464 -65,951 1,331 KCBT wheat 4,790 129 49,596 -391 -52,183 512 ================================================================================= FUTURES + OPTS Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Corn 243,728 5,873 213,490 -6,380 -440,762 -7,421 Soybeans 77,488 -17,344 75,148 1,414 -106,835 9,560 Soymeal 79,700 -13,846 81,011 -4,616 -200,276 18,541 Soyoil 62,754 4,337 85,890 -2,290 -151,914 -4,866 CBOT wheat -12,219 2,177 58,330 -3,163 -54,803 1,746 KCBT wheat 25,631 1,725 25,138 870 -44,955 -1,034 MGEX wheat 3,788 -448 360 259 -7,995 -1,132 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat 17,200 3,454 83,828 -2,034 -107,753 -420 Live cattle 42,936 -19,139 53,875 -1,463 -112,589 16,770 Feeder cattle -9,728 -3,273 3,110 -11 6,082 779 Lean hogs 22,827 -18,303 46,497 1,518 -60,592 16,399 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg Corn 49,465 3,502 -65,920 4,426 1,829,430 42,005 Soybeans -13,040 2,705 -32,761 3,666 810,388 -19,873 Soymeal 17,243 3,038 22,323 -3,117 401,198 -21,288 Soyoil -4,916 1,178 8,186 1,642 452,583 5,398 CBOT wheat 15,899 -348 -7,207 -413 391,177 13,212 KCBT wheat -3,610 -1,311 -2,204 -250 169,709 1,768 MGEX wheat 3,115 128 732 1,192 58,114 701 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat 15,404 -1,531 -8,679 529 619,000 15,681 Live cattle 19,146 -76 -3,369 3,908 345,188 -13,860 Feeder cattle -1,325 348 1,862 2,158 60,605 327 Lean hogs -4,716 -2,861 -4,015 3,245 279,056 2,407 ================================================================================= FUTURES ONLY Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Corn 228,821 4,459 214,986 -6,552 -454,945 -3,971 Soybeans 77,361 -19,402 74,907 711 -114,990 9,412 Soymeal 79,585 -13,961 80,090 -4,950 -206,040 17,371 Soyoil 62,871 4,419 83,297 -2,833 -151,157 -4,068 CBOT wheat -12,688 3,669 52,654 -3,570 -50,753 796 KCBT wheat 25,559 1,855 25,425 1,022 -44,352 -1,243 MGEX wheat 3,788 -448 256 297 -7,799 -1,039 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat 16,659 5,076 78,335 -2,251 -102,904 -1,486 Live cattle 40,085 -20,203 52,222 -1,671 -96,179 16,041 Feeder cattle -9,589 -3,400 3,263 -2 3,853 1,034 Lean hogs 20,495 -18,609 46,759 1,466 -64,928 11,958 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg Corn 76,141 3,881 -65,003 2,183 1,365,622 18,344 Soybeans -10,604 6,108 -26,674 3,171 677,178 -22,133 Soymeal 26,337 4,808 20,028 -3,268 359,963 -21,028 Soyoil -2,827 638 7,816 1,844 406,640 1,162 CBOT wheat 18,312 -780 -7,525 -115 291,614 843 KCBT wheat -3,779 -1,225 -2,853 -409 153,441 -506 MGEX wheat 3,107 41 648 1,149 55,640 652 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat 17,640 -1,964 -9,730 625 500,695 989 Live cattle 3,033 2,354 839 3,479 270,733 -14,648 Feeder cattle 1,481 592 992 1,776 48,582 2,179 Lean hogs 3,107 2,580 -5,433 2,605 202,140 -3,236 ================================================================================= SUPPLEMENTAL FUTURES + OPTS FUTURES ONLY Corn <0#4CFTC002602> <0#3CFTC002602> <0#1CFTC002602> Soybeans <0#4CFTC005602> <0#3CFTC005602> <0#1CFTC005602> Soymeal <0#3CFTC026603> <0#1CFTC026603> Soyoil <0#4CFTC007601> <0#3CFTC007601> <0#1CFTC007601> CBOT wheat <0#4CFTC001602> <0#3CFTC001602> <0#1CFTC001602> KCBT wheat <0#4CFTC001612> <0#3CFTC001612> <0#1CFTC001612> MGEX wheat <0#3CFTC001626> <0#1CFTC001626> Live cattle <0#3CFTC057642> <0#1CFTC057642> Feeder cattle <0#3CFTC061641> <0#1CFTC061641> Lean hogs <0#3CFTC054642> <0#1CFTC054642> Additional CFTC data can be found at 0#CFTC or CFTCGUIDE or the CFTC website at http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm Reporting by Mark Weinraub) ((mark.weinraub@thomsonreuters.com)(+1 312 408 8587)(Reuters Messaging: mark.weinraub.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

