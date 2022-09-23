US Markets

Speculators raise corn net long position-CFTC

    Sept 23 (Reuters) - Large speculators raised their net long position in Chicago Board of Trade corn futures in the week to Sept. 20, regulatory data released on Friday showed.
The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, trimmed their net short position in CBOT wheat and cut their net long position in soybeans.

 SUPPLEMENTAL      Non-Comm               Indexes                  Comm
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
 Corn               173,329     13,874    371,347        457   -478,212     -8,201
 Soybeans            41,703     -9,288    133,138      1,241   -140,415      7,109
 Soyoil              21,131      1,317    104,644        853   -135,700     -1,665
 CBOT wheat         -47,491      6,094    115,905     -2,133    -63,351     -2,745
 KCBT wheat              99      3,112     51,388       -161    -50,277     -2,101
 =================================================================================

 FUTURES + OPTS     Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
 Corn               247,909      7,266    225,921     -3,299   -461,638     -6,740
 Soybeans           104,691     -7,436     73,696     -3,532   -129,447     11,022
 Soymeal            102,168     14,455     84,045     -1,971   -232,534    -14,267
 Soyoil              58,310      3,040     90,748      2,885   -155,793     -4,986
 CBOT wheat         -15,703      4,683     65,746       -957    -54,321     -2,041
 KCBT wheat          19,059      2,066     27,672       -470    -44,142     -1,720
 MGEX wheat           2,369      2,520      1,296       -133     -6,301     -3,318
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat          5,725      9,269     94,714     -1,560   -104,764     -7,079

 Live cattle         73,223      3,836     58,075       -999   -142,291     -3,463
 Feeder cattle       -2,416     -1,436      3,134        -71      3,242       -390
 Lean hogs           64,664     13,167     46,093     -2,358    -96,129    -10,000

                      Other             NonReport                  Open
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
 Corn                54,271      8,902    -66,463     -6,130  1,817,528     25,408
 Soybeans           -14,514       -993    -34,425        938    808,861     14,832
 Soymeal             18,723        -72     27,597      1,856    445,424     16,679
 Soyoil              -3,190       -433      9,924       -506    454,576      4,775
 CBOT wheat           9,339       -469     -5,062     -1,216    387,820     14,630
 KCBT wheat          -1,379        975     -1,209       -850    172,256      6,798
 MGEX wheat           3,008        368       -374        563     57,448      7,085
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat         10,968        874     -6,645     -1,503    617,524     28,513

 Live cattle         20,435        855     -9,442       -228    367,904      3,652
 Feeder cattle       -1,190        462     -2,770      1,434     53,806      1,332
 Lean hogs           -3,720       -377    -10,908       -433    266,913     11,356
 =================================================================================

 FUTURES ONLY       Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
 Corn               236,192      8,517    231,951     -4,294   -473,189     -2,765
 Soybeans           107,484     -7,277     75,791     -3,485   -131,276      9,424
 Soymeal            100,721     13,368     84,051       -998   -235,905    -13,090
 Soyoil              57,923      2,978     88,776      2,951   -155,516     -5,274
 CBOT wheat         -18,139      4,526     60,295       -671    -50,313     -2,324
 KCBT wheat          18,750      1,875     27,866       -391    -43,202     -1,630
 MGEX wheat           2,369      2,520      1,167       -104     -6,249     -3,287
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat          2,980      8,921     89,328     -1,166    -99,764     -7,241

 Live cattle         70,509      2,543     57,079       -939   -122,111     -1,101
 Feeder cattle       -2,477     -1,404      3,170        -91      1,364       -485
 Lean hogs           63,340     13,141     46,345     -2,423    -87,910     -8,889

                      Other             NonReport                  Open
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
 Corn                69,485      2,591    -64,439     -4,049  1,330,841     20,430
 Soybeans           -22,711        -60    -29,288      1,398    656,310     13,292
 Soymeal             25,749     -1,075     25,384      1,795    392,512      8,613
 Soyoil                -512       -148      9,329       -507    404,366      6,021
 CBOT wheat          14,110       -427     -5,953     -1,104    285,567     -1,479
 KCBT wheat          -1,659        981     -1,755       -835    154,904      5,118
 MGEX wheat           3,189        387       -476        484     54,915      6,643
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat         15,640        941     -8,184     -1,455    495,386     10,282

 Live cattle           -142       -596     -5,335         93    299,712      1,060
 Feeder cattle          663        617     -2,720      1,363     42,649        877
 Lean hogs          -13,225     -2,188     -8,550        359    208,131      9,336
 =================================================================================

                        SUPPLEMENTAL        FUTURES + OPTS        FUTURES ONLY
 Corn                 <0#4CFTC002602>     <0#3CFTC002602>     <0#1CFTC002602>
 Soybeans             <0#4CFTC005602>     <0#3CFTC005602>     <0#1CFTC005602>
 Soymeal                                  <0#3CFTC026603>     <0#1CFTC026603>
 Soyoil               <0#4CFTC007601>     <0#3CFTC007601>     <0#1CFTC007601>
 CBOT wheat           <0#4CFTC001602>     <0#3CFTC001602>     <0#1CFTC001602>
 KCBT wheat           <0#4CFTC001612>     <0#3CFTC001612>     <0#1CFTC001612>
 MGEX wheat                               <0#3CFTC001626>     <0#1CFTC001626> 

 Live cattle                              <0#3CFTC057642>     <0#1CFTC057642>
 Feeder cattle                            <0#3CFTC061641>     <0#1CFTC061641>
 Lean hogs                                <0#3CFTC054642>     <0#1CFTC054642>

Additional CFTC data can be found at 0#CFTC or CFTCGUIDE or the CFTC website at 
http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm
Reporting by Mark Weinraub)
((mark.weinraub@thomsonreuters.com)(+1 312 408 8587)(Reuters Messaging: mark.weinraub.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

