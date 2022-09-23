Speculators raise corn net long position-CFTC

Sept 23 (Reuters) - Large speculators raised their net long position in Chicago Board of Trade corn futures in the week to Sept. 20, regulatory data released on Friday showed. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, trimmed their net short position in CBOT wheat and cut their net long position in soybeans. SUPPLEMENTAL Non-Comm Indexes Comm Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Corn 173,329 13,874 371,347 457 -478,212 -8,201 Soybeans 41,703 -9,288 133,138 1,241 -140,415 7,109 Soyoil 21,131 1,317 104,644 853 -135,700 -1,665 CBOT wheat -47,491 6,094 115,905 -2,133 -63,351 -2,745 KCBT wheat 99 3,112 51,388 -161 -50,277 -2,101 ================================================================================= FUTURES + OPTS Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Corn 247,909 7,266 225,921 -3,299 -461,638 -6,740 Soybeans 104,691 -7,436 73,696 -3,532 -129,447 11,022 Soymeal 102,168 14,455 84,045 -1,971 -232,534 -14,267 Soyoil 58,310 3,040 90,748 2,885 -155,793 -4,986 CBOT wheat -15,703 4,683 65,746 -957 -54,321 -2,041 KCBT wheat 19,059 2,066 27,672 -470 -44,142 -1,720 MGEX wheat 2,369 2,520 1,296 -133 -6,301 -3,318 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat 5,725 9,269 94,714 -1,560 -104,764 -7,079 Live cattle 73,223 3,836 58,075 -999 -142,291 -3,463 Feeder cattle -2,416 -1,436 3,134 -71 3,242 -390 Lean hogs 64,664 13,167 46,093 -2,358 -96,129 -10,000 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg Corn 54,271 8,902 -66,463 -6,130 1,817,528 25,408 Soybeans -14,514 -993 -34,425 938 808,861 14,832 Soymeal 18,723 -72 27,597 1,856 445,424 16,679 Soyoil -3,190 -433 9,924 -506 454,576 4,775 CBOT wheat 9,339 -469 -5,062 -1,216 387,820 14,630 KCBT wheat -1,379 975 -1,209 -850 172,256 6,798 MGEX wheat 3,008 368 -374 563 57,448 7,085 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat 10,968 874 -6,645 -1,503 617,524 28,513 Live cattle 20,435 855 -9,442 -228 367,904 3,652 Feeder cattle -1,190 462 -2,770 1,434 53,806 1,332 Lean hogs -3,720 -377 -10,908 -433 266,913 11,356 ================================================================================= FUTURES ONLY Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Corn 236,192 8,517 231,951 -4,294 -473,189 -2,765 Soybeans 107,484 -7,277 75,791 -3,485 -131,276 9,424 Soymeal 100,721 13,368 84,051 -998 -235,905 -13,090 Soyoil 57,923 2,978 88,776 2,951 -155,516 -5,274 CBOT wheat -18,139 4,526 60,295 -671 -50,313 -2,324 KCBT wheat 18,750 1,875 27,866 -391 -43,202 -1,630 MGEX wheat 2,369 2,520 1,167 -104 -6,249 -3,287 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat 2,980 8,921 89,328 -1,166 -99,764 -7,241 Live cattle 70,509 2,543 57,079 -939 -122,111 -1,101 Feeder cattle -2,477 -1,404 3,170 -91 1,364 -485 Lean hogs 63,340 13,141 46,345 -2,423 -87,910 -8,889 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg Corn 69,485 2,591 -64,439 -4,049 1,330,841 20,430 Soybeans -22,711 -60 -29,288 1,398 656,310 13,292 Soymeal 25,749 -1,075 25,384 1,795 392,512 8,613 Soyoil -512 -148 9,329 -507 404,366 6,021 CBOT wheat 14,110 -427 -5,953 -1,104 285,567 -1,479 KCBT wheat -1,659 981 -1,755 -835 154,904 5,118 MGEX wheat 3,189 387 -476 484 54,915 6,643 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat 15,640 941 -8,184 -1,455 495,386 10,282 Live cattle -142 -596 -5,335 93 299,712 1,060 Feeder cattle 663 617 -2,720 1,363 42,649 877 Lean hogs -13,225 -2,188 -8,550 359 208,131 9,336 ================================================================================= SUPPLEMENTAL FUTURES + OPTS FUTURES ONLY Corn <0#4CFTC002602> <0#3CFTC002602> <0#1CFTC002602> Soybeans <0#4CFTC005602> <0#3CFTC005602> <0#1CFTC005602> Soymeal <0#3CFTC026603> <0#1CFTC026603> Soyoil <0#4CFTC007601> <0#3CFTC007601> <0#1CFTC007601> CBOT wheat <0#4CFTC001602> <0#3CFTC001602> <0#1CFTC001602> KCBT wheat <0#4CFTC001612> <0#3CFTC001612> <0#1CFTC001612> MGEX wheat <0#3CFTC001626> <0#1CFTC001626> Live cattle <0#3CFTC057642> <0#1CFTC057642> Feeder cattle <0#3CFTC061641> <0#1CFTC061641> Lean hogs <0#3CFTC054642> <0#1CFTC054642> Additional CFTC data can be found at 0#CFTC or CFTCGUIDE or the CFTC website at http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm Reporting by Mark Weinraub) ((mark.weinraub@thomsonreuters.com)(+1 312 408 8587)(Reuters Messaging: mark.weinraub.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

