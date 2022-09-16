Speculators raise corn net long position-CFTC

Sept 16 (Reuters) - Large speculators raised their net long position in Chicago Board of Trade corn futures in the week to Sept. 13, regulatory data released on Friday showed. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, increased their net short position in CBOT wheat and raised their net long position in soybeans. SUPPLEMENTAL Non-Comm Indexes Comm Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Corn 159,454 6,490 370,891 -1,045 -470,012 -68 Soybeans 50,990 17,610 131,897 -7,634 -147,524 -10,959 Soyoil 19,814 6,182 103,791 1,902 -134,035 -11,525 CBOT wheat -53,586 -1,561 118,038 2,017 -60,606 798 KCBT wheat -3,013 6,137 51,549 492 -48,177 -6,335 ================================================================================= FUTURES + OPTS Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Corn 240,643 14,164 229,220 -3,947 -454,897 1,641 Soybeans 112,127 12,498 77,228 -6,307 -140,469 -6,852 Soymeal 87,714 6,093 86,015 -2,276 -218,266 -10,790 Soyoil 55,270 11,288 87,863 -443 -150,806 -10,370 CBOT wheat -20,386 1,046 66,703 72 -52,279 1,580 KCBT wheat 16,992 5,905 28,142 307 -42,423 -6,473 MGEX wheat -151 887 1,430 -126 -2,983 -1,164 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat -3,545 7,838 96,275 253 -97,685 -6,057 Live cattle 69,387 7,501 59,074 466 -138,828 -4,010 Feeder cattle -981 -2,454 3,205 43 3,632 1,243 Lean hogs 51,497 5,999 48,450 -2,156 -86,129 74 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg Corn 45,368 -6,481 -60,333 -5,377 1,792,121 61,486 Soybeans -13,522 -323 -35,363 983 794,029 52,209 Soymeal 18,795 2,297 25,741 4,676 428,745 -3,130 Soyoil -2,757 -3,915 10,430 3,441 449,801 10,327 CBOT wheat 9,808 -1,444 -3,846 -1,254 373,189 9,490 KCBT wheat -2,354 554 -359 -293 165,458 4,856 MGEX wheat 2,641 -674 -936 1,078 50,363 2,449 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat 10,095 -1,564 -5,141 -469 589,010 16,795 Live cattle 19,580 -1,148 -9,213 -2,808 364,252 3,390 Feeder cattle -1,652 -892 -4,206 2,061 52,475 354 Lean hogs -3,344 -1,364 -10,475 -2,553 255,557 -20,736 ================================================================================= FUTURES ONLY Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Corn 227,675 17,444 236,245 -1,713 -470,424 -1,764 Soybeans 114,761 15,192 79,276 -3,721 -140,700 -6,877 Soymeal 87,353 6,165 85,049 -1,573 -222,815 -9,547 Soyoil 54,945 11,293 85,825 -614 -150,242 -8,657 CBOT wheat -22,665 769 60,966 -1,587 -47,989 887 KCBT wheat 16,875 5,823 28,257 388 -41,572 -6,159 MGEX wheat -151 887 1,271 -116 -2,962 -1,091 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat -5,941 7,479 90,494 -1,315 -92,523 -6,363 Live cattle 67,966 7,523 58,018 498 -121,010 -3,605 Feeder cattle -1,073 -2,237 3,261 60 1,849 525 Lean hogs 50,199 5,992 48,768 -2,107 -79,021 1,253 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg Corn 66,894 -9,422 -60,390 -4,545 1,310,411 30,324 Soybeans -22,651 -4,333 -30,686 -261 643,018 36,831 Soymeal 26,824 877 23,589 4,078 383,899 -5,253 Soyoil -364 -5,494 9,836 3,472 398,345 4,835 CBOT wheat 14,537 862 -4,849 -931 287,046 -2,283 KCBT wheat -2,640 322 -920 -374 149,786 3,527 MGEX wheat 2,802 -747 -960 1,067 48,272 2,301 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat 14,699 437 -6,729 -238 485,104 3,545 Live cattle 454 -1,933 -5,428 -2,483 298,652 1,920 Feeder cattle 46 310 -4,083 1,342 41,772 -700 Lean hogs -11,037 -3,171 -8,909 -1,967 198,795 -19,328 ================================================================================= SUPPLEMENTAL FUTURES + OPTS FUTURES ONLY Corn <0#4CFTC002602> <0#3CFTC002602> <0#1CFTC002602> Soybeans <0#4CFTC005602> <0#3CFTC005602> <0#1CFTC005602> Soymeal <0#3CFTC026603> <0#1CFTC026603> Soyoil <0#4CFTC007601> <0#3CFTC007601> <0#1CFTC007601> CBOT wheat <0#4CFTC001602> <0#3CFTC001602> <0#1CFTC001602> KCBT wheat <0#4CFTC001612> <0#3CFTC001612> <0#1CFTC001612> MGEX wheat <0#3CFTC001626> <0#1CFTC001626> Live cattle <0#3CFTC057642> <0#1CFTC057642> Feeder cattle <0#3CFTC061641> <0#1CFTC061641> Lean hogs <0#3CFTC054642> <0#1CFTC054642> Additional CFTC data can be found at 0#CFTC or CFTCGUIDE or the CFTC website at http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm Reporting by Mark Weinraub) ((mark.weinraub@thomsonreuters.com)(+1 312 408 8587)(Reuters Messaging: mark.weinraub.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.