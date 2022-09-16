US Markets

Speculators raise corn net long position-CFTC

Reuters
Large speculators raised their net long position in Chicago Board of Trade corn futures in the week to Sept. 13, regulatory data released on Friday showed. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, increased their net short position in CBOT wheat and raised their net long position in soybeans.

    Sept 16 (Reuters) - Large speculators raised their net long position in Chicago Board of Trade corn futures in the week to Sept. 13, regulatory data released on Friday showed.
The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, increased their net short position in CBOT wheat and raised their net long position in soybeans.

 SUPPLEMENTAL      Non-Comm               Indexes                  Comm
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
 Corn               159,454      6,490    370,891     -1,045   -470,012        -68
 Soybeans            50,990     17,610    131,897     -7,634   -147,524    -10,959
 Soyoil              19,814      6,182    103,791      1,902   -134,035    -11,525
 CBOT wheat         -53,586     -1,561    118,038      2,017    -60,606        798
 KCBT wheat          -3,013      6,137     51,549        492    -48,177     -6,335
 =================================================================================

 FUTURES + OPTS     Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
 Corn               240,643     14,164    229,220     -3,947   -454,897      1,641
 Soybeans           112,127     12,498     77,228     -6,307   -140,469     -6,852
 Soymeal             87,714      6,093     86,015     -2,276   -218,266    -10,790
 Soyoil              55,270     11,288     87,863       -443   -150,806    -10,370
 CBOT wheat         -20,386      1,046     66,703         72    -52,279      1,580
 KCBT wheat          16,992      5,905     28,142        307    -42,423     -6,473
 MGEX wheat            -151        887      1,430       -126     -2,983     -1,164
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat         -3,545      7,838     96,275        253    -97,685     -6,057

 Live cattle         69,387      7,501     59,074        466   -138,828     -4,010
 Feeder cattle         -981     -2,454      3,205         43      3,632      1,243
 Lean hogs           51,497      5,999     48,450     -2,156    -86,129         74

                      Other             NonReport                  Open
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
 Corn                45,368     -6,481    -60,333     -5,377  1,792,121     61,486
 Soybeans           -13,522       -323    -35,363        983    794,029     52,209
 Soymeal             18,795      2,297     25,741      4,676    428,745     -3,130
 Soyoil              -2,757     -3,915     10,430      3,441    449,801     10,327
 CBOT wheat           9,808     -1,444     -3,846     -1,254    373,189      9,490
 KCBT wheat          -2,354        554       -359       -293    165,458      4,856
 MGEX wheat           2,641       -674       -936      1,078     50,363      2,449
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat         10,095     -1,564     -5,141       -469    589,010     16,795

 Live cattle         19,580     -1,148     -9,213     -2,808    364,252      3,390
 Feeder cattle       -1,652       -892     -4,206      2,061     52,475        354
 Lean hogs           -3,344     -1,364    -10,475     -2,553    255,557    -20,736
 =================================================================================

 FUTURES ONLY       Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
 Corn               227,675     17,444    236,245     -1,713   -470,424     -1,764
 Soybeans           114,761     15,192     79,276     -3,721   -140,700     -6,877
 Soymeal             87,353      6,165     85,049     -1,573   -222,815     -9,547
 Soyoil              54,945     11,293     85,825       -614   -150,242     -8,657
 CBOT wheat         -22,665        769     60,966     -1,587    -47,989        887
 KCBT wheat          16,875      5,823     28,257        388    -41,572     -6,159
 MGEX wheat            -151        887      1,271       -116     -2,962     -1,091
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat         -5,941      7,479     90,494     -1,315    -92,523     -6,363

 Live cattle         67,966      7,523     58,018        498   -121,010     -3,605
 Feeder cattle       -1,073     -2,237      3,261         60      1,849        525
 Lean hogs           50,199      5,992     48,768     -2,107    -79,021      1,253

                      Other             NonReport                  Open
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
 Corn                66,894     -9,422    -60,390     -4,545  1,310,411     30,324
 Soybeans           -22,651     -4,333    -30,686       -261    643,018     36,831
 Soymeal             26,824        877     23,589      4,078    383,899     -5,253
 Soyoil                -364     -5,494      9,836      3,472    398,345      4,835
 CBOT wheat          14,537        862     -4,849       -931    287,046     -2,283
 KCBT wheat          -2,640        322       -920       -374    149,786      3,527
 MGEX wheat           2,802       -747       -960      1,067     48,272      2,301
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat         14,699        437     -6,729       -238    485,104      3,545

 Live cattle            454     -1,933     -5,428     -2,483    298,652      1,920
 Feeder cattle           46        310     -4,083      1,342     41,772       -700
 Lean hogs          -11,037     -3,171     -8,909     -1,967    198,795    -19,328
 =================================================================================

                        SUPPLEMENTAL        FUTURES + OPTS        FUTURES ONLY
 Corn                 <0#4CFTC002602>     <0#3CFTC002602>     <0#1CFTC002602>
 Soybeans             <0#4CFTC005602>     <0#3CFTC005602>     <0#1CFTC005602>
 Soymeal                                  <0#3CFTC026603>     <0#1CFTC026603>
 Soyoil               <0#4CFTC007601>     <0#3CFTC007601>     <0#1CFTC007601>
 CBOT wheat           <0#4CFTC001602>     <0#3CFTC001602>     <0#1CFTC001602>
 KCBT wheat           <0#4CFTC001612>     <0#3CFTC001612>     <0#1CFTC001612>
 MGEX wheat                               <0#3CFTC001626>     <0#1CFTC001626> 

 Live cattle                              <0#3CFTC057642>     <0#1CFTC057642>
 Feeder cattle                            <0#3CFTC061641>     <0#1CFTC061641>
 Lean hogs                                <0#3CFTC054642>     <0#1CFTC054642>

Additional CFTC data can be found at 0#CFTC or CFTCGUIDE or the CFTC website at 
http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm
Reporting by Mark Weinraub)
((mark.weinraub@thomsonreuters.com)(+1 312 408 8587)(Reuters Messaging: mark.weinraub.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

