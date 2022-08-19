Speculators raise corn net long position-CFTC

Aug 19 (Reuters) - Large speculators raised their net long position in Chicago Board of Trade corn futures in the week to Aug. 16, regulatory data released on Friday showed. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, trimmed their net short position in CBOT wheat and cut their net long position in soybeans. SUPPLEMENTAL Non-Comm Indexes Comm Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Corn 70,723 16,053 372,391 169 -387,210 -9,737 Soybeans 32,035 -2,975 143,957 -2,838 -138,655 14,280 Soyoil 6,006 9,923 102,217 3,595 -114,821 -14,160 CBOT wheat -55,991 1,916 118,591 -13 -58,222 -2,866 KCBT wheat -14,942 -1,322 51,000 1,108 -36,543 -1,428 ================================================================================= FUTURES + OPTS Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Corn 153,840 11,777 241,713 -1,254 -383,520 -9,977 Soybeans 99,336 -2,173 87,338 -1,691 -137,396 13,783 Soymeal 86,264 1,882 88,995 3,698 -217,116 -3,178 Soyoil 33,235 11,024 85,620 2,750 -129,696 -15,609 CBOT wheat -18,107 2,241 69,761 722 -51,850 -3,822 KCBT wheat 7,520 -503 29,660 -130 -32,647 -1,394 MGEX wheat -757 258 1,700 227 -856 -339 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat -11,344 1,996 101,121 819 -85,353 -5,555 Live cattle 66,036 16,966 59,112 -841 -135,701 -14,086 Feeder cattle 2,215 1,736 3,161 -37 1,803 -1,682 Lean hogs 71,957 6,804 50,740 165 -112,963 -3,308 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg Corn 43,870 5,939 -55,903 -6,486 1,803,247 -187 Soybeans -11,939 -1,452 -37,338 -8,466 756,272 6,860 Soymeal 16,125 -3,008 25,732 607 462,717 7,536 Soyoil 4,244 1,193 6,598 643 462,872 5,632 CBOT wheat 4,574 -103 -4,379 963 420,327 -9,203 KCBT wheat -5,019 384 486 1,641 174,537 -6,059 MGEX wheat 2,535 -1 -2,622 -145 60,173 -1,274 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat 2,090 280 -6,515 2,459 655,037 -16,536 Live cattle 16,415 -270 -5,862 -1,767 325,850 14,808 Feeder cattle 961 922 -8,140 -940 57,295 981 Lean hogs 1,859 -2,043 -11,591 -1,619 295,970 -14,396 ================================================================================= FUTURES ONLY Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Corn 142,646 7,883 243,478 -644 -409,796 -5,020 Soybeans 101,502 -852 87,504 -2,908 -139,154 14,229 Soymeal 85,694 2,657 87,774 3,303 -223,633 -3,966 Soyoil 33,468 11,566 83,175 2,250 -129,933 -13,036 CBOT wheat -21,830 2,251 60,173 71 -52,725 -2,562 KCBT wheat 7,231 -420 29,880 -164 -33,117 -976 MGEX wheat -757 258 1,658 210 -1,712 -480 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat -15,356 2,089 91,711 117 -87,554 -4,018 Live cattle 61,101 16,638 58,771 -951 -117,521 -10,346 Feeder cattle 1,307 1,988 3,210 -11 1,435 -1,280 Lean hogs 70,233 7,345 51,123 -227 -100,524 -5,280 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg Corn 77,483 1,460 -53,811 -3,679 1,316,462 -1,451 Soybeans -18,319 -4,866 -31,533 -5,603 595,095 11,887 Soymeal 26,469 -2,670 23,696 676 414,099 8,393 Soyoil 7,495 -1,610 5,795 830 401,326 3,038 CBOT wheat 19,922 -733 -5,540 973 313,237 -7,530 KCBT wheat -3,784 155 -210 1,405 156,392 -6,251 MGEX wheat 3,423 196 -2,612 -184 56,844 -1,323 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat 19,561 -382 -8,362 2,194 526,473 -15,104 Live cattle 287 -3,832 -2,638 -1,509 264,299 7,371 Feeder cattle 725 -140 -6,677 -557 43,989 628 Lean hogs -12,227 464 -8,605 -2,302 240,865 4,686 ================================================================================= SUPPLEMENTAL FUTURES + OPTS FUTURES ONLY Corn <0#4CFTC002602> <0#3CFTC002602> <0#1CFTC002602> Soybeans <0#4CFTC005602> <0#3CFTC005602> <0#1CFTC005602> Soymeal <0#3CFTC026603> <0#1CFTC026603> Soyoil <0#4CFTC007601> <0#3CFTC007601> <0#1CFTC007601> CBOT wheat <0#4CFTC001602> <0#3CFTC001602> <0#1CFTC001602> KCBT wheat <0#4CFTC001612> <0#3CFTC001612> <0#1CFTC001612> MGEX wheat <0#3CFTC001626> <0#1CFTC001626> Live cattle <0#3CFTC057642> <0#1CFTC057642> Feeder cattle <0#3CFTC061641> <0#1CFTC061641> Lean hogs <0#3CFTC054642> <0#1CFTC054642> Additional CFTC data can be found at 0#CFTC or CFTCGUIDE or the CFTC website at http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm Reporting by Mark Weinraub) ((mark.weinraub@thomsonreuters.com)(+1 312 408 8587)(Reuters Messaging: mark.weinraub.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

