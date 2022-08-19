US Markets

Speculators raise corn net long position-CFTC

Reuters
    Aug 19 (Reuters) - Large speculators raised their net long position in Chicago Board of Trade corn futures in the week to Aug. 16, regulatory data released on Friday showed.
The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, trimmed their net short position in CBOT wheat and cut their net long position in soybeans.

 SUPPLEMENTAL      Non-Comm               Indexes                  Comm
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
 Corn                70,723     16,053    372,391        169   -387,210     -9,737
 Soybeans            32,035     -2,975    143,957     -2,838   -138,655     14,280
 Soyoil               6,006      9,923    102,217      3,595   -114,821    -14,160
 CBOT wheat         -55,991      1,916    118,591        -13    -58,222     -2,866
 KCBT wheat         -14,942     -1,322     51,000      1,108    -36,543     -1,428
 =================================================================================

 FUTURES + OPTS     Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
 Corn               153,840     11,777    241,713     -1,254   -383,520     -9,977
 Soybeans            99,336     -2,173     87,338     -1,691   -137,396     13,783
 Soymeal             86,264      1,882     88,995      3,698   -217,116     -3,178
 Soyoil              33,235     11,024     85,620      2,750   -129,696    -15,609
 CBOT wheat         -18,107      2,241     69,761        722    -51,850     -3,822
 KCBT wheat           7,520       -503     29,660       -130    -32,647     -1,394
 MGEX wheat            -757        258      1,700        227       -856       -339
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat        -11,344      1,996    101,121        819    -85,353     -5,555

 Live cattle         66,036     16,966     59,112       -841   -135,701    -14,086
 Feeder cattle        2,215      1,736      3,161        -37      1,803     -1,682
 Lean hogs           71,957      6,804     50,740        165   -112,963     -3,308

                      Other             NonReport                  Open
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
 Corn                43,870      5,939    -55,903     -6,486  1,803,247       -187
 Soybeans           -11,939     -1,452    -37,338     -8,466    756,272      6,860
 Soymeal             16,125     -3,008     25,732        607    462,717      7,536
 Soyoil               4,244      1,193      6,598        643    462,872      5,632
 CBOT wheat           4,574       -103     -4,379        963    420,327     -9,203
 KCBT wheat          -5,019        384        486      1,641    174,537     -6,059
 MGEX wheat           2,535         -1     -2,622       -145     60,173     -1,274
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat          2,090        280     -6,515      2,459    655,037    -16,536

 Live cattle         16,415       -270     -5,862     -1,767    325,850     14,808
 Feeder cattle          961        922     -8,140       -940     57,295        981
 Lean hogs            1,859     -2,043    -11,591     -1,619    295,970    -14,396
 =================================================================================

 FUTURES ONLY       Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
 Corn               142,646      7,883    243,478       -644   -409,796     -5,020
 Soybeans           101,502       -852     87,504     -2,908   -139,154     14,229
 Soymeal             85,694      2,657     87,774      3,303   -223,633     -3,966
 Soyoil              33,468     11,566     83,175      2,250   -129,933    -13,036
 CBOT wheat         -21,830      2,251     60,173         71    -52,725     -2,562
 KCBT wheat           7,231       -420     29,880       -164    -33,117       -976
 MGEX wheat            -757        258      1,658        210     -1,712       -480
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat        -15,356      2,089     91,711        117    -87,554     -4,018

 Live cattle         61,101     16,638     58,771       -951   -117,521    -10,346
 Feeder cattle        1,307      1,988      3,210        -11      1,435     -1,280
 Lean hogs           70,233      7,345     51,123       -227   -100,524     -5,280

                      Other             NonReport                  Open
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
 Corn                77,483      1,460    -53,811     -3,679  1,316,462     -1,451
 Soybeans           -18,319     -4,866    -31,533     -5,603    595,095     11,887
 Soymeal             26,469     -2,670     23,696        676    414,099      8,393
 Soyoil               7,495     -1,610      5,795        830    401,326      3,038
 CBOT wheat          19,922       -733     -5,540        973    313,237     -7,530
 KCBT wheat          -3,784        155       -210      1,405    156,392     -6,251
 MGEX wheat           3,423        196     -2,612       -184     56,844     -1,323
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat         19,561       -382     -8,362      2,194    526,473    -15,104

 Live cattle            287     -3,832     -2,638     -1,509    264,299      7,371
 Feeder cattle          725       -140     -6,677       -557     43,989        628
 Lean hogs          -12,227        464     -8,605     -2,302    240,865      4,686
 =================================================================================

                        SUPPLEMENTAL        FUTURES + OPTS        FUTURES ONLY
 Corn                 <0#4CFTC002602>     <0#3CFTC002602>     <0#1CFTC002602>
 Soybeans             <0#4CFTC005602>     <0#3CFTC005602>     <0#1CFTC005602>
 Soymeal                                  <0#3CFTC026603>     <0#1CFTC026603>
 Soyoil               <0#4CFTC007601>     <0#3CFTC007601>     <0#1CFTC007601>
 CBOT wheat           <0#4CFTC001602>     <0#3CFTC001602>     <0#1CFTC001602>
 KCBT wheat           <0#4CFTC001612>     <0#3CFTC001612>     <0#1CFTC001612>
 MGEX wheat                               <0#3CFTC001626>     <0#1CFTC001626> 

 Live cattle                              <0#3CFTC057642>     <0#1CFTC057642>
 Feeder cattle                            <0#3CFTC061641>     <0#1CFTC061641>
 Lean hogs                                <0#3CFTC054642>     <0#1CFTC054642>

Additional CFTC data can be found at 0#CFTC or CFTCGUIDE or the CFTC website at 
http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm
Reporting by Mark Weinraub)
((mark.weinraub@thomsonreuters.com)(+1 312 408 8587)(Reuters Messaging: mark.weinraub.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

