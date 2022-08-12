US Markets

Speculators raise corn net long position-CFTC

Credit: REUTERS/VINCENT KESSLER

Large speculators raised their net long position in Chicago Board of Trade corn futures in the week to Aug. 9, regulatory data released on Friday showed. 

    The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, increased their net short position in CBOT wheat and raised their net long position in soybeans.
The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, increased their net short position in CBOT wheat and raised their net long position in soybeans.

 SUPPLEMENTAL      Non-Comm               Indexes                  Comm
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
 Corn                54,670     19,425    372,220     -8,455   -377,473    -14,133
 Soybeans            35,010        498    146,796       -117   -152,933     -2,452
 Soyoil              -3,915     -1,462     98,621      3,778   -100,661     -6,172
 CBOT wheat         -57,907     -3,432    118,604       -790    -55,356        537
 KCBT wheat         -13,622     -1,712     49,892       -386    -35,116      1,564
 =================================================================================

 FUTURES + OPTS     Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
 Corn               142,062     12,141    242,968     -7,606   -373,542    -11,476
 Soybeans           101,509      2,039     89,029     -1,297   -151,179     -1,736
 Soymeal             84,382      4,365     85,297      3,390   -213,939     -8,988
 Soyoil              22,210         69     82,870      3,442   -114,087     -8,300
 CBOT wheat         -20,348     -5,378     69,041      1,613    -48,028       -167
 KCBT wheat           8,023     -1,970     29,790        185    -31,253      1,095
 MGEX wheat          -1,015       -363      1,473         76       -518        407
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat        -13,340     -7,711    100,304      1,874    -79,799      1,335

 Live cattle         49,072     11,067     59,953       -453   -121,615     -9,397
 Feeder cattle          479        668      3,198       -184      3,485       -126
 Lean hogs           65,153      8,402     50,574        -51   -109,656    -13,081

                      Other             NonReport                  Open
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
 Corn                37,931      3,777    -49,418      3,164  1,803,434    -32,259
 Soybeans           -10,487     -1,077    -28,872      2,072    749,412     15,515
 Soymeal             19,134         61     25,126      1,172    455,180     11,836
 Soyoil               3,051        932      5,955      3,855    457,240     29,532
 CBOT wheat           4,678        248     -5,341      3,684    429,529      6,722
 KCBT wheat          -5,403        154     -1,156        534    180,595     -5,427
 MGEX wheat           2,536        -26     -2,477        -96     61,446       -985
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat          1,811        376     -8,974      4,122    671,570        310

 Live cattle         16,685       -235     -4,095       -981    311,042     -1,055
 Feeder cattle           39         33     -7,200       -391     56,315      2,527
 Lean hogs            3,902      3,309     -9,973      1,421    310,366     23,604
 =================================================================================

 FUTURES ONLY       Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
 Corn               134,763     16,729    244,122     -5,321   -404,776     -5,899
 Soybeans           102,354      2,311     90,412       -315   -153,383      2,976
 Soymeal             83,037      3,874     84,471      4,303   -219,667     -7,327
 Soyoil              21,902        272     80,925      3,908   -116,897     -8,275
 CBOT wheat         -24,081     -5,191     60,102        624    -50,163     -1,573
 KCBT wheat           7,651     -2,190     30,044        202    -32,141        804
 MGEX wheat          -1,015       -363      1,448         84     -1,232        408
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat        -17,445     -7,744     91,594        910    -83,536       -361

 Live cattle         44,463     12,394     59,722       -536   -107,175     -9,890
 Feeder cattle         -681        552      3,221       -160      2,715         76
 Lean hogs           62,888      7,890     51,350        280    -95,244    -12,314

                      Other             NonReport                  Open
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
 Corn                76,023     -7,298    -50,132      1,789  1,317,913    -29,981
 Soybeans           -13,453     -5,937    -25,930        965    583,208     10,283
 Soymeal             29,139     -1,474     23,020        624    405,706     10,942
 Soyoil               9,105        354      4,965      3,741    398,288     24,648
 CBOT wheat          20,655      2,490     -6,513      3,650    320,767      4,523
 KCBT wheat          -3,939        846     -1,615        338    162,643     -5,356
 MGEX wheat           3,227         28     -2,428       -157     58,167       -987
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat         19,943      3,364    -10,556      3,831    541,577     -1,820

 Live cattle          4,119       -701     -1,129     -1,267    256,928      6,268
 Feeder cattle          865       -299     -6,120       -169     43,361      2,472
 Lean hogs          -12,691      2,590     -6,303      1,554    236,179     15,973
 =================================================================================

                        SUPPLEMENTAL        FUTURES + OPTS        FUTURES ONLY
 Corn                 <0#4CFTC002602>     <0#3CFTC002602>     <0#1CFTC002602>
 Soybeans             <0#4CFTC005602>     <0#3CFTC005602>     <0#1CFTC005602>
 Soymeal                                  <0#3CFTC026603>     <0#1CFTC026603>
 Soyoil               <0#4CFTC007601>     <0#3CFTC007601>     <0#1CFTC007601>
 CBOT wheat           <0#4CFTC001602>     <0#3CFTC001602>     <0#1CFTC001602>
 KCBT wheat           <0#4CFTC001612>     <0#3CFTC001612>     <0#1CFTC001612>
 MGEX wheat                               <0#3CFTC001626>     <0#1CFTC001626> 

 Live cattle                              <0#3CFTC057642>     <0#1CFTC057642>
 Feeder cattle                            <0#3CFTC061641>     <0#1CFTC061641>
 Lean hogs                                <0#3CFTC054642>     <0#1CFTC054642>

Additional CFTC data can be found at 0#CFTC or CFTCGUIDE or the CFTC website at 
http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm
Reporting by Mark Weinraub)
Reporting by Mark Weinraub

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

