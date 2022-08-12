Speculators raise corn net long position-CFTC

Aug 12 (Reuters) - Large speculators raised their net long position in Chicago Board of Trade corn futures in the week to Aug. 9, regulatory data released on Friday showed. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, increased their net short position in CBOT wheat and raised their net long position in soybeans. SUPPLEMENTAL Non-Comm Indexes Comm Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Corn 54,670 19,425 372,220 -8,455 -377,473 -14,133 Soybeans 35,010 498 146,796 -117 -152,933 -2,452 Soyoil -3,915 -1,462 98,621 3,778 -100,661 -6,172 CBOT wheat -57,907 -3,432 118,604 -790 -55,356 537 KCBT wheat -13,622 -1,712 49,892 -386 -35,116 1,564 ================================================================================= FUTURES + OPTS Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Corn 142,062 12,141 242,968 -7,606 -373,542 -11,476 Soybeans 101,509 2,039 89,029 -1,297 -151,179 -1,736 Soymeal 84,382 4,365 85,297 3,390 -213,939 -8,988 Soyoil 22,210 69 82,870 3,442 -114,087 -8,300 CBOT wheat -20,348 -5,378 69,041 1,613 -48,028 -167 KCBT wheat 8,023 -1,970 29,790 185 -31,253 1,095 MGEX wheat -1,015 -363 1,473 76 -518 407 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat -13,340 -7,711 100,304 1,874 -79,799 1,335 Live cattle 49,072 11,067 59,953 -453 -121,615 -9,397 Feeder cattle 479 668 3,198 -184 3,485 -126 Lean hogs 65,153 8,402 50,574 -51 -109,656 -13,081 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg Corn 37,931 3,777 -49,418 3,164 1,803,434 -32,259 Soybeans -10,487 -1,077 -28,872 2,072 749,412 15,515 Soymeal 19,134 61 25,126 1,172 455,180 11,836 Soyoil 3,051 932 5,955 3,855 457,240 29,532 CBOT wheat 4,678 248 -5,341 3,684 429,529 6,722 KCBT wheat -5,403 154 -1,156 534 180,595 -5,427 MGEX wheat 2,536 -26 -2,477 -96 61,446 -985 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat 1,811 376 -8,974 4,122 671,570 310 Live cattle 16,685 -235 -4,095 -981 311,042 -1,055 Feeder cattle 39 33 -7,200 -391 56,315 2,527 Lean hogs 3,902 3,309 -9,973 1,421 310,366 23,604 ================================================================================= FUTURES ONLY Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Corn 134,763 16,729 244,122 -5,321 -404,776 -5,899 Soybeans 102,354 2,311 90,412 -315 -153,383 2,976 Soymeal 83,037 3,874 84,471 4,303 -219,667 -7,327 Soyoil 21,902 272 80,925 3,908 -116,897 -8,275 CBOT wheat -24,081 -5,191 60,102 624 -50,163 -1,573 KCBT wheat 7,651 -2,190 30,044 202 -32,141 804 MGEX wheat -1,015 -363 1,448 84 -1,232 408 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat -17,445 -7,744 91,594 910 -83,536 -361 Live cattle 44,463 12,394 59,722 -536 -107,175 -9,890 Feeder cattle -681 552 3,221 -160 2,715 76 Lean hogs 62,888 7,890 51,350 280 -95,244 -12,314 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg Corn 76,023 -7,298 -50,132 1,789 1,317,913 -29,981 Soybeans -13,453 -5,937 -25,930 965 583,208 10,283 Soymeal 29,139 -1,474 23,020 624 405,706 10,942 Soyoil 9,105 354 4,965 3,741 398,288 24,648 CBOT wheat 20,655 2,490 -6,513 3,650 320,767 4,523 KCBT wheat -3,939 846 -1,615 338 162,643 -5,356 MGEX wheat 3,227 28 -2,428 -157 58,167 -987 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat 19,943 3,364 -10,556 3,831 541,577 -1,820 Live cattle 4,119 -701 -1,129 -1,267 256,928 6,268 Feeder cattle 865 -299 -6,120 -169 43,361 2,472 Lean hogs -12,691 2,590 -6,303 1,554 236,179 15,973 ================================================================================= SUPPLEMENTAL FUTURES + OPTS FUTURES ONLY Corn <0#4CFTC002602> <0#3CFTC002602> <0#1CFTC002602> Soybeans <0#4CFTC005602> <0#3CFTC005602> <0#1CFTC005602> Soymeal <0#3CFTC026603> <0#1CFTC026603> Soyoil <0#4CFTC007601> <0#3CFTC007601> <0#1CFTC007601> CBOT wheat <0#4CFTC001602> <0#3CFTC001602> <0#1CFTC001602> KCBT wheat <0#4CFTC001612> <0#3CFTC001612> <0#1CFTC001612> MGEX wheat <0#3CFTC001626> <0#1CFTC001626> Live cattle <0#3CFTC057642> <0#1CFTC057642> Feeder cattle <0#3CFTC061641> <0#1CFTC061641> Lean hogs <0#3CFTC054642> <0#1CFTC054642> Additional CFTC data can be found at 0#CFTC or CFTCGUIDE or the CFTC website at http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm Reporting by Mark Weinraub) ((mark.weinraub@thomsonreuters.com)(+1 312 408 8587)(Reuters Messaging: mark.weinraub.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

