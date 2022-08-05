Speculators raise corn net long position-CFTC

Aug 5 (Reuters) - Large speculators raised their net long position in Chicago Board of Trade corn futures in the week to Aug. 2, regulatory data released on Friday showed. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, increased their net short position in CBOT wheat and raised their net long position in soybeans. SUPPLEMENTAL Non-Comm Indexes Comm Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Corn 35,246 9,156 380,675 3,944 -363,339 -5,967 Soybeans 34,512 6,420 146,913 4,756 -150,482 -10,419 Soyoil -2,453 4,498 94,843 5,352 -94,489 -8,280 CBOT wheat -54,475 -3,136 119,394 1,053 -55,893 4,000 KCBT wheat -11,909 195 50,278 -1 -36,679 -265 ================================================================================= FUTURES + OPTS Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Corn 129,921 9,133 250,573 -3,111 -362,067 -3,993 Soybeans 99,471 11,795 90,326 -660 -149,443 -8,955 Soymeal 80,018 6,638 81,907 1,982 -204,952 -5,811 Soyoil 22,141 7,233 79,428 817 -105,787 -6,876 CBOT wheat -14,970 -4,579 67,428 1,440 -47,861 2,660 KCBT wheat 9,992 -1,049 29,605 430 -32,348 -437 MGEX wheat -652 -1,010 1,397 182 -925 1,615 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat -5,630 -6,638 98,430 2,052 -81,134 3,838 Live cattle 38,004 499 60,407 578 -112,217 -1,508 Feeder cattle -189 1,104 3,382 -90 3,611 -20 Lean hogs 56,750 5,676 50,626 2,465 -96,575 -8,558 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg Corn 34,153 5,104 -52,582 -7,133 1,835,694 22,869 Soybeans -9,410 -1,424 -30,943 -756 733,897 9,698 Soymeal 19,072 -4,506 23,954 1,697 443,344 5,299 Soyoil 2,119 396 2,100 -1,570 427,708 12,866 CBOT wheat 4,429 2,396 -9,026 -1,917 422,808 18,367 KCBT wheat -5,559 985 -1,690 72 186,023 4,670 MGEX wheat 2,562 817 -2,381 -1,604 62,431 -577 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat 1,432 4,198 -13,097 -3,449 671,262 22,460 Live cattle 16,920 -881 -3,115 1,312 312,097 -2,820 Feeder cattle 5 -300 -6,809 -694 53,788 2,410 Lean hogs 593 927 -11,394 -511 286,762 16,303 ================================================================================= FUTURES ONLY Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Corn 118,034 6,250 249,443 -2,272 -398,877 -8,263 Soybeans 100,043 14,081 90,727 -575 -156,359 -7,484 Soymeal 79,163 6,925 80,168 1,931 -212,340 -7,709 Soyoil 21,630 7,104 77,017 359 -108,622 -8,487 CBOT wheat -18,890 -4,363 59,478 545 -48,590 2,275 KCBT wheat 9,841 -1,052 29,842 187 -32,945 -607 MGEX wheat -652 -1,010 1,364 199 -1,640 1,659 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat -9,701 -6,425 90,684 931 -83,175 3,327 Live cattle 32,069 1,028 60,258 542 -97,285 -2,684 Feeder cattle -1,233 1,011 3,381 -58 2,639 105 Lean hogs 54,998 5,440 51,070 2,648 -82,930 -7,326 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg Corn 83,321 8,577 -51,921 -4,292 1,347,894 27,126 Soybeans -7,516 -6,795 -26,895 773 572,925 -10,925 Soymeal 30,613 -3,656 22,396 2,509 394,764 -1,767 Soyoil 8,751 2,247 1,224 -1,223 373,640 5,565 CBOT wheat 18,165 3,613 -10,163 -2,070 316,244 14,570 KCBT wheat -4,785 1,320 -1,953 152 167,999 4,115 MGEX wheat 3,199 692 -2,271 -1,540 59,154 -686 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat 16,579 5,625 -14,387 -3,458 543,397 17,999 Live cattle 4,820 -66 138 1,180 250,660 -1,738 Feeder cattle 1,164 -545 -5,951 -513 40,889 2,124 Lean hogs -15,281 -1,144 -7,857 382 220,206 12,281 ================================================================================= SUPPLEMENTAL FUTURES + OPTS FUTURES ONLY Corn <0#4CFTC002602> <0#3CFTC002602> <0#1CFTC002602> Soybeans <0#4CFTC005602> <0#3CFTC005602> <0#1CFTC005602> Soymeal <0#3CFTC026603> <0#1CFTC026603> Soyoil <0#4CFTC007601> <0#3CFTC007601> <0#1CFTC007601> CBOT wheat <0#4CFTC001602> <0#3CFTC001602> <0#1CFTC001602> KCBT wheat <0#4CFTC001612> <0#3CFTC001612> <0#1CFTC001612> MGEX wheat <0#3CFTC001626> <0#1CFTC001626> Live cattle <0#3CFTC057642> <0#1CFTC057642> Feeder cattle <0#3CFTC061641> <0#1CFTC061641> Lean hogs <0#3CFTC054642> <0#1CFTC054642> Additional CFTC data can be found at 0#CFTC or CFTCGUIDE or the CFTC website at http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm Reporting by Mark Weinraub) ((mark.weinraub@thomsonreuters.com)(+1 312 408 8587)(Reuters Messaging: mark.weinraub.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

