Speculators raise corn net long position-CFTC

Credit: REUTERS/Thomas White

Large speculators raised their net long position in Chicago Board of Trade corn futures in the week to Aug. 2, regulatory data released on Friday showed. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, increased their net short position in CBOT wheat and raised their net long position in soybeans. SUPPLEMENTAL Non-Comm Indexes Comm

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, increased their net short position in CBOT wheat and raised their net long position in soybeans.

 SUPPLEMENTAL      Non-Comm               Indexes                  Comm
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
 Corn                35,246      9,156    380,675      3,944   -363,339     -5,967
 Soybeans            34,512      6,420    146,913      4,756   -150,482    -10,419
 Soyoil              -2,453      4,498     94,843      5,352    -94,489     -8,280
 CBOT wheat         -54,475     -3,136    119,394      1,053    -55,893      4,000
 KCBT wheat         -11,909        195     50,278         -1    -36,679       -265
 =================================================================================

 FUTURES + OPTS     Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
 Corn               129,921      9,133    250,573     -3,111   -362,067     -3,993
 Soybeans            99,471     11,795     90,326       -660   -149,443     -8,955
 Soymeal             80,018      6,638     81,907      1,982   -204,952     -5,811
 Soyoil              22,141      7,233     79,428        817   -105,787     -6,876
 CBOT wheat         -14,970     -4,579     67,428      1,440    -47,861      2,660
 KCBT wheat           9,992     -1,049     29,605        430    -32,348       -437
 MGEX wheat            -652     -1,010      1,397        182       -925      1,615
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat         -5,630     -6,638     98,430      2,052    -81,134      3,838

 Live cattle         38,004        499     60,407        578   -112,217     -1,508
 Feeder cattle         -189      1,104      3,382        -90      3,611        -20
 Lean hogs           56,750      5,676     50,626      2,465    -96,575     -8,558

                      Other             NonReport                  Open
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
 Corn                34,153      5,104    -52,582     -7,133  1,835,694     22,869
 Soybeans            -9,410     -1,424    -30,943       -756    733,897      9,698
 Soymeal             19,072     -4,506     23,954      1,697    443,344      5,299
 Soyoil               2,119        396      2,100     -1,570    427,708     12,866
 CBOT wheat           4,429      2,396     -9,026     -1,917    422,808     18,367
 KCBT wheat          -5,559        985     -1,690         72    186,023      4,670
 MGEX wheat           2,562        817     -2,381     -1,604     62,431       -577
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat          1,432      4,198    -13,097     -3,449    671,262     22,460

 Live cattle         16,920       -881     -3,115      1,312    312,097     -2,820
 Feeder cattle            5       -300     -6,809       -694     53,788      2,410
 Lean hogs              593        927    -11,394       -511    286,762     16,303
 =================================================================================

 FUTURES ONLY       Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
 Corn               118,034      6,250    249,443     -2,272   -398,877     -8,263
 Soybeans           100,043     14,081     90,727       -575   -156,359     -7,484
 Soymeal             79,163      6,925     80,168      1,931   -212,340     -7,709
 Soyoil              21,630      7,104     77,017        359   -108,622     -8,487
 CBOT wheat         -18,890     -4,363     59,478        545    -48,590      2,275
 KCBT wheat           9,841     -1,052     29,842        187    -32,945       -607
 MGEX wheat            -652     -1,010      1,364        199     -1,640      1,659
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat         -9,701     -6,425     90,684        931    -83,175      3,327

 Live cattle         32,069      1,028     60,258        542    -97,285     -2,684
 Feeder cattle       -1,233      1,011      3,381        -58      2,639        105
 Lean hogs           54,998      5,440     51,070      2,648    -82,930     -7,326

                      Other             NonReport                  Open
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
 Corn                83,321      8,577    -51,921     -4,292  1,347,894     27,126
 Soybeans            -7,516     -6,795    -26,895        773    572,925    -10,925
 Soymeal             30,613     -3,656     22,396      2,509    394,764     -1,767
 Soyoil               8,751      2,247      1,224     -1,223    373,640      5,565
 CBOT wheat          18,165      3,613    -10,163     -2,070    316,244     14,570
 KCBT wheat          -4,785      1,320     -1,953        152    167,999      4,115
 MGEX wheat           3,199        692     -2,271     -1,540     59,154       -686
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat         16,579      5,625    -14,387     -3,458    543,397     17,999

 Live cattle          4,820        -66        138      1,180    250,660     -1,738
 Feeder cattle        1,164       -545     -5,951       -513     40,889      2,124
 Lean hogs          -15,281     -1,144     -7,857        382    220,206     12,281
 =================================================================================

                        SUPPLEMENTAL        FUTURES + OPTS        FUTURES ONLY
 Corn                 <0#4CFTC002602>     <0#3CFTC002602>     <0#1CFTC002602>
 Soybeans             <0#4CFTC005602>     <0#3CFTC005602>     <0#1CFTC005602>
 Soymeal                                  <0#3CFTC026603>     <0#1CFTC026603>
 Soyoil               <0#4CFTC007601>     <0#3CFTC007601>     <0#1CFTC007601>
 CBOT wheat           <0#4CFTC001602>     <0#3CFTC001602>     <0#1CFTC001602>
 KCBT wheat           <0#4CFTC001612>     <0#3CFTC001612>     <0#1CFTC001612>
 MGEX wheat                               <0#3CFTC001626>     <0#1CFTC001626> 

 Live cattle                              <0#3CFTC057642>     <0#1CFTC057642>
 Feeder cattle                            <0#3CFTC061641>     <0#1CFTC061641>
 Lean hogs                                <0#3CFTC054642>     <0#1CFTC054642>

Additional CFTC data can be found at 0#CFTC or CFTCGUIDE or the CFTC website at 
http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm
Reporting by Mark Weinraub)
((mark.weinraub@thomsonreuters.com)(+1 312 408 8587)(Reuters Messaging: mark.weinraub.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

