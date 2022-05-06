US Markets

Speculators raise corn net long position-CFTC

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DANIEL ACKER

Large speculators raised their net long position in Chicago Board of Trade corn futures in the week to May 3, regulatory data released on Friday showed. 

    May 6 (Reuters) - Large speculators raised their net long position in Chicago Board of Trade corn futures in the week to May 3, regulatory data released on Friday showed.
The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, increased their net short position in CBOT wheat and cut their net long position in soybeans.

 SUPPLEMENTAL      Non-Comm               Indexes                  Comm
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
 Corn               276,831      4,589    482,184     -3,469   -719,611        604
 Soybeans            80,601    -17,197    195,011     -4,464   -249,310     21,146
 Soyoil              61,388     -7,776    114,532     -2,382   -190,301     12,949
 CBOT wheat         -37,941       -439    155,415     -2,855   -111,859      4,900
 KCBT wheat           8,133     -3,779     66,336        933    -76,739      4,081
 =================================================================================

 FUTURES + OPTS     Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
 Corn               353,518     -7,137    286,218        954   -713,354     -1,437
 Soybeans           153,253    -20,224    113,200      2,113   -249,729     19,205
 Soymeal             73,751    -17,540     95,642      4,740   -208,163     18,413
 Soyoil              85,643    -12,040     84,934      2,084   -194,491     10,722
 CBOT wheat          10,906     -3,273     68,183       -382    -86,969      3,903
 KCBT wheat          39,949     -5,458     29,322      1,590    -69,309      3,635
 MGEX wheat          18,566        298        751       -516    -29,788        148
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat         69,421     -8,433     98,256        692   -186,066      7,686

 Live cattle         38,897    -16,386     72,955     -1,191   -128,291     12,892
 Feeder cattle       -3,530       -261      5,326        -84      2,507       -210
 Lean hogs           29,542    -14,544     51,615     -3,352    -77,590     18,987

                      Other             NonReport                  Open
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
 Corn               113,023      9,343    -39,405     -1,724  2,172,898     15,340
 Soybeans             9,579     -1,609    -26,302        514    888,673    -16,072
 Soymeal             15,632        416     23,139     -6,029    410,282    -14,157
 Soyoil               9,534      2,024     14,380     -2,793    425,185    -15,614
 CBOT wheat          13,494      1,359     -5,614     -1,607    425,804     -5,449
 KCBT wheat          -2,232      1,468      2,269     -1,236    193,800     -1,609
 MGEX wheat           5,581        433      4,891       -364     73,495        169
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat         16,843      3,260      1,546     -3,207    693,099     -6,889

 Live cattle         27,019      1,078    -10,582      3,606    372,870      7,209
 Feeder cattle          659        188     -4,962        367     54,015     -2,765
 Lean hogs            1,769     -2,578     -5,337      1,487    290,967       -189
 =================================================================================

 FUTURES ONLY       Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
 Corn               327,802    -10,792    295,971      1,211   -747,181     -5,165
 Soybeans           148,011    -18,677    116,153        879   -281,506     11,560
 Soymeal             73,396    -17,533     94,981      4,521   -214,695     17,876
 Soyoil              84,821    -11,399     84,533      1,484   -195,800     11,146
 CBOT wheat          10,702     -4,268     70,212       -517    -84,437      3,684
 KCBT wheat          39,537     -5,344     29,608      1,282    -69,826      2,633
 MGEX wheat          18,566        298        680       -527    -30,180        120
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat         68,805     -9,314    100,500        238   -184,443      6,437

 Live cattle         35,813    -16,584     72,942     -1,186   -114,324     11,931
 Feeder cattle       -3,805       -524      5,375       -260      1,138        632
 Lean hogs           28,227    -14,417     51,172     -3,229    -68,529     12,473

                      Other             NonReport                  Open
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
 Corn               174,063     15,032    -50,655       -286  1,513,880    -11,997
 Soybeans            42,391      5,273    -25,049        965    700,856    -25,861
 Soymeal             26,165        799     20,153     -5,663    366,569    -17,336
 Soyoil              12,470      1,732     13,976     -2,963    361,527    -18,620
 CBOT wheat           9,310      2,630     -5,787     -1,529    319,233     -6,361
 KCBT wheat          -2,004      2,450      2,685     -1,021    171,872     -1,820
 MGEX wheat           6,230        598      4,704       -489     71,220        135
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat         13,536      5,678      1,602     -3,039    562,325     -8,046

 Live cattle         11,223      2,271     -5,654      3,568    309,979      4,495
 Feeder cattle        1,834       -186     -4,542        338     41,573      1,112
 Lean hogs           -6,196      4,112     -4,674      1,061    221,217     -3,384
 =================================================================================

                        SUPPLEMENTAL        FUTURES + OPTS        FUTURES ONLY
 Corn                 <0#4CFTC002602>     <0#3CFTC002602>     <0#1CFTC002602>
 Soybeans             <0#4CFTC005602>     <0#3CFTC005602>     <0#1CFTC005602>
 Soymeal                                  <0#3CFTC026603>     <0#1CFTC026603>
 Soyoil               <0#4CFTC007601>     <0#3CFTC007601>     <0#1CFTC007601>
 CBOT wheat           <0#4CFTC001602>     <0#3CFTC001602>     <0#1CFTC001602>
 KCBT wheat           <0#4CFTC001612>     <0#3CFTC001612>     <0#1CFTC001612>
 MGEX wheat                               <0#3CFTC001626>     <0#1CFTC001626> 

 Live cattle                              <0#3CFTC057642>     <0#1CFTC057642>
 Feeder cattle                            <0#3CFTC061641>     <0#1CFTC061641>
 Lean hogs                                <0#3CFTC054642>     <0#1CFTC054642>

Additional CFTC data can be found at 0#CFTC or CFTCGUIDE or the CFTC website at 
http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm
Reporting by Mark Weinraub)
((mark.weinraub@thomsonreuters.com)(+1 312 408 8587)(Reuters Messaging: mark.weinraub.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Commodities

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular