Speculators raise corn net long position-CFTC

May 6 (Reuters) - Large speculators raised their net long position in Chicago Board of Trade corn futures in the week to May 3, regulatory data released on Friday showed. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, increased their net short position in CBOT wheat and cut their net long position in soybeans. SUPPLEMENTAL Non-Comm Indexes Comm Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Corn 276,831 4,589 482,184 -3,469 -719,611 604 Soybeans 80,601 -17,197 195,011 -4,464 -249,310 21,146 Soyoil 61,388 -7,776 114,532 -2,382 -190,301 12,949 CBOT wheat -37,941 -439 155,415 -2,855 -111,859 4,900 KCBT wheat 8,133 -3,779 66,336 933 -76,739 4,081 ================================================================================= FUTURES + OPTS Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Corn 353,518 -7,137 286,218 954 -713,354 -1,437 Soybeans 153,253 -20,224 113,200 2,113 -249,729 19,205 Soymeal 73,751 -17,540 95,642 4,740 -208,163 18,413 Soyoil 85,643 -12,040 84,934 2,084 -194,491 10,722 CBOT wheat 10,906 -3,273 68,183 -382 -86,969 3,903 KCBT wheat 39,949 -5,458 29,322 1,590 -69,309 3,635 MGEX wheat 18,566 298 751 -516 -29,788 148 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat 69,421 -8,433 98,256 692 -186,066 7,686 Live cattle 38,897 -16,386 72,955 -1,191 -128,291 12,892 Feeder cattle -3,530 -261 5,326 -84 2,507 -210 Lean hogs 29,542 -14,544 51,615 -3,352 -77,590 18,987 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg Corn 113,023 9,343 -39,405 -1,724 2,172,898 15,340 Soybeans 9,579 -1,609 -26,302 514 888,673 -16,072 Soymeal 15,632 416 23,139 -6,029 410,282 -14,157 Soyoil 9,534 2,024 14,380 -2,793 425,185 -15,614 CBOT wheat 13,494 1,359 -5,614 -1,607 425,804 -5,449 KCBT wheat -2,232 1,468 2,269 -1,236 193,800 -1,609 MGEX wheat 5,581 433 4,891 -364 73,495 169 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat 16,843 3,260 1,546 -3,207 693,099 -6,889 Live cattle 27,019 1,078 -10,582 3,606 372,870 7,209 Feeder cattle 659 188 -4,962 367 54,015 -2,765 Lean hogs 1,769 -2,578 -5,337 1,487 290,967 -189 ================================================================================= FUTURES ONLY Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Corn 327,802 -10,792 295,971 1,211 -747,181 -5,165 Soybeans 148,011 -18,677 116,153 879 -281,506 11,560 Soymeal 73,396 -17,533 94,981 4,521 -214,695 17,876 Soyoil 84,821 -11,399 84,533 1,484 -195,800 11,146 CBOT wheat 10,702 -4,268 70,212 -517 -84,437 3,684 KCBT wheat 39,537 -5,344 29,608 1,282 -69,826 2,633 MGEX wheat 18,566 298 680 -527 -30,180 120 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat 68,805 -9,314 100,500 238 -184,443 6,437 Live cattle 35,813 -16,584 72,942 -1,186 -114,324 11,931 Feeder cattle -3,805 -524 5,375 -260 1,138 632 Lean hogs 28,227 -14,417 51,172 -3,229 -68,529 12,473 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg Corn 174,063 15,032 -50,655 -286 1,513,880 -11,997 Soybeans 42,391 5,273 -25,049 965 700,856 -25,861 Soymeal 26,165 799 20,153 -5,663 366,569 -17,336 Soyoil 12,470 1,732 13,976 -2,963 361,527 -18,620 CBOT wheat 9,310 2,630 -5,787 -1,529 319,233 -6,361 KCBT wheat -2,004 2,450 2,685 -1,021 171,872 -1,820 MGEX wheat 6,230 598 4,704 -489 71,220 135 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat 13,536 5,678 1,602 -3,039 562,325 -8,046 Live cattle 11,223 2,271 -5,654 3,568 309,979 4,495 Feeder cattle 1,834 -186 -4,542 338 41,573 1,112 Lean hogs -6,196 4,112 -4,674 1,061 221,217 -3,384 ================================================================================= SUPPLEMENTAL FUTURES + OPTS FUTURES ONLY Corn <0#4CFTC002602> <0#3CFTC002602> <0#1CFTC002602> Soybeans <0#4CFTC005602> <0#3CFTC005602> <0#1CFTC005602> Soymeal <0#3CFTC026603> <0#1CFTC026603> Soyoil <0#4CFTC007601> <0#3CFTC007601> <0#1CFTC007601> CBOT wheat <0#4CFTC001602> <0#3CFTC001602> <0#1CFTC001602> KCBT wheat <0#4CFTC001612> <0#3CFTC001612> <0#1CFTC001612> MGEX wheat <0#3CFTC001626> <0#1CFTC001626> Live cattle <0#3CFTC057642> <0#1CFTC057642> Feeder cattle <0#3CFTC061641> <0#1CFTC061641> Lean hogs <0#3CFTC054642> <0#1CFTC054642> Additional CFTC data can be found at 0#CFTC or CFTCGUIDE or the CFTC website at http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm Reporting by Mark Weinraub) ((mark.weinraub@thomsonreuters.com)(+1 312 408 8587)(Reuters Messaging: mark.weinraub.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.