Speculators raise corn net long position-CFTC

Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Daniel Acker

Large speculators raised their net long position in Chicago Board of Trade corn futures in the week to April 19, regulatory data released on Friday showed. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, increased their net short position in CBOT wheat and raised their net long position in soybeans. SUPPLEMENTAL Non-Comm Indexes Comm

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, increased their net short position in CBOT wheat and raised their net long position in soybeans.

 SUPPLEMENTAL      Non-Comm               Indexes                  Comm
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
 Corn               285,977     14,893    486,281     -5,414   -741,241    -15,082
 Soybeans           103,552      5,656    211,720      2,806   -290,134    -10,518
 Soyoil              64,470      9,314    117,361       -584   -204,499    -10,115
 CBOT wheat         -38,046     -1,072    160,776       -382   -120,063      1,584
 KCBT wheat          16,030        334     63,076        215    -81,471       -716
 =================================================================================

 FUTURES + OPTS     Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
 Corn               379,110      9,157    285,998        -78   -735,187    -20,506
 Soybeans           179,723      7,852    111,505     -1,350   -280,092     -8,384
 Soymeal             99,542      6,131     89,889       -456   -241,081     -6,092
 Soyoil              96,088     12,026     84,252     -1,304   -208,219     -9,580
 CBOT wheat          14,470     -2,170     68,179       -510    -93,574      1,789
 KCBT wheat          49,841        449     25,420      1,432    -73,470     -2,620
 MGEX wheat          19,867      1,747        627        -15    -30,314     -2,800
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat         84,178         26     94,226        907   -197,358     -3,631

 Live cattle         46,807      7,309     74,096        241   -132,822     -4,043
 Feeder cattle       -4,410        390      5,361        147      2,529     -1,113
 Lean hogs           56,507      1,833     54,473         58   -110,663     -3,366

                      Other             NonReport                  Open
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
 Corn               101,096      5,823    -31,017      5,604  2,363,241     99,846
 Soybeans            14,004       -173    -25,139      2,056  1,005,019     20,608
 Soymeal             15,846        314     35,803        104    466,468      5,332
 Soyoil               5,213     -2,528     22,666      1,386    471,333     38,336
 CBOT wheat          13,591      1,020     -2,666       -129    484,604     -2,217
 KCBT wheat          -4,156        573      2,366        167    211,504      1,065
 MGEX wheat           5,184        631      4,636        436     77,613      1,284
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat         14,619      2,224      4,336        474    773,721        132

 Live cattle         25,347     -3,239    -13,428       -269    360,036      1,344
 Feeder cattle          449         -3     -3,929        579     58,224     -1,664
 Lean hogs            5,607        802     -5,924        672    298,882    -20,880
 =================================================================================

 FUTURES ONLY       Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
 Corn               362,901      6,024    303,838      2,189   -760,107    -14,752
 Soybeans           171,365      6,716    120,640       -302   -295,513     -3,877
 Soymeal             99,272      6,269     90,989       -439   -245,790     -6,142
 Soyoil              97,054     12,519     85,440     -1,312   -212,839     -6,951
 CBOT wheat          14,724     -2,343     71,067       -421    -91,492      1,254
 KCBT wheat          49,965        477     25,183      1,480    -71,813     -2,729
 MGEX wheat          19,867      1,747        548          1    -30,393     -2,663
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat         84,556       -119     96,798      1,060   -193,698     -4,138

 Live cattle         44,176      7,239     74,072        274   -119,958     -2,860
 Feeder cattle       -4,638        467      5,605        187        473     -1,075
 Lean hogs           54,087      2,877     53,965        509    -92,240     -3,079

                      Other             NonReport                  Open
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
 Corn               137,711       -993    -44,343      7,532  1,625,198     35,350
 Soybeans            28,733     -4,913    -25,225      2,376    762,855     10,698
 Soymeal             23,484        229     32,045         83    403,773      5,818
 Soyoil               8,157     -5,632     22,188      1,376    394,049     29,592
 CBOT wheat           8,521      1,702     -2,820       -192    337,038     -1,233
 KCBT wheat          -5,673        515      2,338        257    177,370      1,470
 MGEX wheat           5,336        485      4,642        430     73,573      1,065
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat          8,184      2,702      4,160        495    587,981      1,302

 Live cattle         10,349     -4,556     -8,639        -97    306,591     -1,636
 Feeder cattle        2,009        -86     -3,449        507     42,757     -2,371
 Lean hogs          -11,085       -646     -4,727        339    228,648     -2,602
 =================================================================================

                        SUPPLEMENTAL        FUTURES + OPTS        FUTURES ONLY
 Corn                 <0#4CFTC002602>     <0#3CFTC002602>     <0#1CFTC002602>
 Soybeans             <0#4CFTC005602>     <0#3CFTC005602>     <0#1CFTC005602>
 Soymeal                                  <0#3CFTC026603>     <0#1CFTC026603>
 Soyoil               <0#4CFTC007601>     <0#3CFTC007601>     <0#1CFTC007601>
 CBOT wheat           <0#4CFTC001602>     <0#3CFTC001602>     <0#1CFTC001602>
 KCBT wheat           <0#4CFTC001612>     <0#3CFTC001612>     <0#1CFTC001612>
 MGEX wheat                               <0#3CFTC001626>     <0#1CFTC001626> 

 Live cattle                              <0#3CFTC057642>     <0#1CFTC057642>
 Feeder cattle                            <0#3CFTC061641>     <0#1CFTC061641>
 Lean hogs                                <0#3CFTC054642>     <0#1CFTC054642>

Additional CFTC data can be found at 0#CFTC or CFTCGUIDE or the CFTC website at 
http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm
Reporting by Mark Weinraub)
((mark.weinraub@thomsonreuters.com)(+1 312 408 8587)(Reuters Messaging: mark.weinraub.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

