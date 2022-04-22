Speculators raise corn net long position-CFTC

April 22 (Reuters) - Large speculators raised their net long position in Chicago Board of Trade corn futures in the week to April 19, regulatory data released on Friday showed. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, increased their net short position in CBOT wheat and raised their net long position in soybeans. SUPPLEMENTAL Non-Comm Indexes Comm Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Corn 285,977 14,893 486,281 -5,414 -741,241 -15,082 Soybeans 103,552 5,656 211,720 2,806 -290,134 -10,518 Soyoil 64,470 9,314 117,361 -584 -204,499 -10,115 CBOT wheat -38,046 -1,072 160,776 -382 -120,063 1,584 KCBT wheat 16,030 334 63,076 215 -81,471 -716 ================================================================================= FUTURES + OPTS Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Corn 379,110 9,157 285,998 -78 -735,187 -20,506 Soybeans 179,723 7,852 111,505 -1,350 -280,092 -8,384 Soymeal 99,542 6,131 89,889 -456 -241,081 -6,092 Soyoil 96,088 12,026 84,252 -1,304 -208,219 -9,580 CBOT wheat 14,470 -2,170 68,179 -510 -93,574 1,789 KCBT wheat 49,841 449 25,420 1,432 -73,470 -2,620 MGEX wheat 19,867 1,747 627 -15 -30,314 -2,800 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat 84,178 26 94,226 907 -197,358 -3,631 Live cattle 46,807 7,309 74,096 241 -132,822 -4,043 Feeder cattle -4,410 390 5,361 147 2,529 -1,113 Lean hogs 56,507 1,833 54,473 58 -110,663 -3,366 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg Corn 101,096 5,823 -31,017 5,604 2,363,241 99,846 Soybeans 14,004 -173 -25,139 2,056 1,005,019 20,608 Soymeal 15,846 314 35,803 104 466,468 5,332 Soyoil 5,213 -2,528 22,666 1,386 471,333 38,336 CBOT wheat 13,591 1,020 -2,666 -129 484,604 -2,217 KCBT wheat -4,156 573 2,366 167 211,504 1,065 MGEX wheat 5,184 631 4,636 436 77,613 1,284 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat 14,619 2,224 4,336 474 773,721 132 Live cattle 25,347 -3,239 -13,428 -269 360,036 1,344 Feeder cattle 449 -3 -3,929 579 58,224 -1,664 Lean hogs 5,607 802 -5,924 672 298,882 -20,880 ================================================================================= FUTURES ONLY Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Corn 362,901 6,024 303,838 2,189 -760,107 -14,752 Soybeans 171,365 6,716 120,640 -302 -295,513 -3,877 Soymeal 99,272 6,269 90,989 -439 -245,790 -6,142 Soyoil 97,054 12,519 85,440 -1,312 -212,839 -6,951 CBOT wheat 14,724 -2,343 71,067 -421 -91,492 1,254 KCBT wheat 49,965 477 25,183 1,480 -71,813 -2,729 MGEX wheat 19,867 1,747 548 1 -30,393 -2,663 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat 84,556 -119 96,798 1,060 -193,698 -4,138 Live cattle 44,176 7,239 74,072 274 -119,958 -2,860 Feeder cattle -4,638 467 5,605 187 473 -1,075 Lean hogs 54,087 2,877 53,965 509 -92,240 -3,079 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg Corn 137,711 -993 -44,343 7,532 1,625,198 35,350 Soybeans 28,733 -4,913 -25,225 2,376 762,855 10,698 Soymeal 23,484 229 32,045 83 403,773 5,818 Soyoil 8,157 -5,632 22,188 1,376 394,049 29,592 CBOT wheat 8,521 1,702 -2,820 -192 337,038 -1,233 KCBT wheat -5,673 515 2,338 257 177,370 1,470 MGEX wheat 5,336 485 4,642 430 73,573 1,065 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat 8,184 2,702 4,160 495 587,981 1,302 Live cattle 10,349 -4,556 -8,639 -97 306,591 -1,636 Feeder cattle 2,009 -86 -3,449 507 42,757 -2,371 Lean hogs -11,085 -646 -4,727 339 228,648 -2,602 ================================================================================= SUPPLEMENTAL FUTURES + OPTS FUTURES ONLY Corn <0#4CFTC002602> <0#3CFTC002602> <0#1CFTC002602> Soybeans <0#4CFTC005602> <0#3CFTC005602> <0#1CFTC005602> Soymeal <0#3CFTC026603> <0#1CFTC026603> Soyoil <0#4CFTC007601> <0#3CFTC007601> <0#1CFTC007601> CBOT wheat <0#4CFTC001602> <0#3CFTC001602> <0#1CFTC001602> KCBT wheat <0#4CFTC001612> <0#3CFTC001612> <0#1CFTC001612> MGEX wheat <0#3CFTC001626> <0#1CFTC001626> Live cattle <0#3CFTC057642> <0#1CFTC057642> Feeder cattle <0#3CFTC061641> <0#1CFTC061641> Lean hogs <0#3CFTC054642> <0#1CFTC054642> Additional CFTC data can be found at 0#CFTC or CFTCGUIDE or the CFTC website at http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm Reporting by Mark Weinraub) ((mark.weinraub@thomsonreuters.com)(+1 312 408 8587)(Reuters Messaging: mark.weinraub.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

