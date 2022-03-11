US Markets

Speculators raise corn net long position-CFTC

Credit: REUTERS/DANE RHYS

Large speculators raised their net long position in Chicago Board of Trade corn futures in the week to March 8, regulatory data released on Friday showed. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, trimmed their net short position in CBOT wheat and cut their net long position in soybeans. 

 SUPPLEMENTAL      Non-Comm               Indexes                  Comm
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
 Corn               324,098     30,336    442,534     -1,475   -733,875    -18,620
 Soybeans           129,222    -10,778    194,374      4,914   -294,096      3,481
 Soyoil              57,500     10,914    118,969     -6,169   -193,052     -6,422
 CBOT wheat         -27,361      3,938    158,596      8,772   -122,756    -11,518
 KCBT wheat          25,286      4,125     59,497      1,829    -84,316     -4,288
 =================================================================================

 FUTURES + OPTS     Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
 Corn               368,784     19,561    296,182     -5,705   -731,987    -14,576
 Soybeans           171,714     -4,007    137,078      3,209   -302,167      3,126
 Soymeal             96,627      1,797     93,793     -1,041   -239,954     -9,226
 Soyoil              85,669      4,239     91,883      1,118   -199,119     -9,612
 CBOT wheat          20,208     27,244     84,596     -4,121    -99,142     -8,678
 KCBT wheat          44,706       -775     26,095        923    -72,785     -3,719
 MGEX wheat          12,914      2,312        927       -712    -24,864     -4,233
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat         77,828     28,781    111,618     -3,910   -196,791    -16,630

 Live cattle         38,551    -21,600     81,687       -211   -126,617     18,746
 Feeder cattle       -4,132       -256      7,003          9      2,538       -586
 Lean hogs           66,019     -8,488     61,376       -250   -121,057      9,921

                      Other             NonReport                  Open
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
 Corn                99,777     10,961    -32,756    -10,241  2,054,595     76,867
 Soybeans            22,873     -4,712    -29,499      2,383  1,003,054     -4,261
 Soymeal             17,059      4,781     32,477      3,688    439,326    -12,939
 Soyoil               4,984      2,579     16,582      1,677    418,231    -21,535
 CBOT wheat           2,818    -13,253     -8,480     -1,191    518,859     10,572
 KCBT wheat           2,451      5,237       -467     -1,665    214,381    -19,793
 MGEX wheat           6,060      1,099      4,963      1,534     69,700     -1,337
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat         11,329     -6,917     -3,984     -1,322    802,940    -10,558

 Live cattle         18,634      1,043    -12,256      2,023    386,272    -30,035
 Feeder cattle        1,042        393     -6,451        441     62,488       -622
 Lean hogs            3,883     -2,014    -10,221        830    324,248    -32,607
 =================================================================================

 FUTURES ONLY       Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
 Corn               355,824     18,603    309,971     -4,658   -766,655    -24,214
 Soybeans           161,670     -4,388    144,732      3,521   -333,951     -3,507
 Soymeal             96,195      2,309     95,832     -1,495   -246,397    -10,621
 Soyoil              85,350      4,693     94,214      1,380   -202,718     -9,646
 CBOT wheat          21,757     30,600     88,524     -3,180    -94,020     -2,619
 KCBT wheat          44,396       -411     26,418      1,112    -70,914     -2,363
 MGEX wheat          12,914      2,312        928       -708    -24,961     -3,966
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat         79,067     32,501    115,870     -2,776   -189,895     -8,948

 Live cattle         36,635    -20,851     81,646        510   -114,364     17,914
 Feeder cattle       -4,640       -399      7,481         98        734       -402
 Lean hogs           63,351     -8,006     60,646       -354   -104,122      9,275

                      Other             NonReport                  Open
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
 Corn               142,209     18,492    -41,349     -8,223  1,487,815      3,145
 Soybeans            54,907      2,058    -27,358      2,316    743,566    -15,230
 Soymeal             25,409      6,112     28,961      3,695    379,713    -17,664
 Soyoil               6,332      2,037     16,822      1,536    348,593    -27,887
 CBOT wheat          -9,132    -24,418     -7,129       -383    342,996    -29,128
 KCBT wheat            -475      2,716        575     -1,054    184,723    -23,570
 MGEX wheat           6,141        714      4,978      1,648     66,448     -1,798
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat         -3,466    -20,988     -1,576        211    594,167    -54,496

 Live cattle          2,932      1,379     -6,849      1,048    328,273    -28,835
 Feeder cattle        2,460        578     -6,035        125     46,286     -2,355
 Lean hogs          -11,826     -1,708     -8,049        793    243,511    -33,324
 =================================================================================

                        SUPPLEMENTAL        FUTURES + OPTS        FUTURES ONLY
 Corn                 <0#4CFTC002602>     <0#3CFTC002602>     <0#1CFTC002602>
 Soybeans             <0#4CFTC005602>     <0#3CFTC005602>     <0#1CFTC005602>
 Soymeal                                  <0#3CFTC026603>     <0#1CFTC026603>
 Soyoil               <0#4CFTC007601>     <0#3CFTC007601>     <0#1CFTC007601>
 CBOT wheat           <0#4CFTC001602>     <0#3CFTC001602>     <0#1CFTC001602>
 KCBT wheat           <0#4CFTC001612>     <0#3CFTC001612>     <0#1CFTC001612>
 MGEX wheat                               <0#3CFTC001626>     <0#1CFTC001626> 

 Live cattle                              <0#3CFTC057642>     <0#1CFTC057642>
 Feeder cattle                            <0#3CFTC061641>     <0#1CFTC061641>
 Lean hogs                                <0#3CFTC054642>     <0#1CFTC054642>

Additional CFTC data can be found at 0#CFTC or CFTCGUIDE or the CFTC website at 
http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm
Reporting by Mark Weinraub)
((mark.weinraub@thomsonreuters.com)(+1 312 408 8587)(Reuters Messaging: mark.weinraub.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

