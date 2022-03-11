Speculators raise corn net long position-CFTC

March 11 (Reuters) - Large speculators raised their net long position in Chicago Board of Trade corn futures in the week to March 8, regulatory data released on Friday showed. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, trimmed their net short position in CBOT wheat and cut their net long position in soybeans. SUPPLEMENTAL Non-Comm Indexes Comm Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Corn 324,098 30,336 442,534 -1,475 -733,875 -18,620 Soybeans 129,222 -10,778 194,374 4,914 -294,096 3,481 Soyoil 57,500 10,914 118,969 -6,169 -193,052 -6,422 CBOT wheat -27,361 3,938 158,596 8,772 -122,756 -11,518 KCBT wheat 25,286 4,125 59,497 1,829 -84,316 -4,288 ================================================================================= FUTURES + OPTS Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Corn 368,784 19,561 296,182 -5,705 -731,987 -14,576 Soybeans 171,714 -4,007 137,078 3,209 -302,167 3,126 Soymeal 96,627 1,797 93,793 -1,041 -239,954 -9,226 Soyoil 85,669 4,239 91,883 1,118 -199,119 -9,612 CBOT wheat 20,208 27,244 84,596 -4,121 -99,142 -8,678 KCBT wheat 44,706 -775 26,095 923 -72,785 -3,719 MGEX wheat 12,914 2,312 927 -712 -24,864 -4,233 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat 77,828 28,781 111,618 -3,910 -196,791 -16,630 Live cattle 38,551 -21,600 81,687 -211 -126,617 18,746 Feeder cattle -4,132 -256 7,003 9 2,538 -586 Lean hogs 66,019 -8,488 61,376 -250 -121,057 9,921 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg Corn 99,777 10,961 -32,756 -10,241 2,054,595 76,867 Soybeans 22,873 -4,712 -29,499 2,383 1,003,054 -4,261 Soymeal 17,059 4,781 32,477 3,688 439,326 -12,939 Soyoil 4,984 2,579 16,582 1,677 418,231 -21,535 CBOT wheat 2,818 -13,253 -8,480 -1,191 518,859 10,572 KCBT wheat 2,451 5,237 -467 -1,665 214,381 -19,793 MGEX wheat 6,060 1,099 4,963 1,534 69,700 -1,337 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat 11,329 -6,917 -3,984 -1,322 802,940 -10,558 Live cattle 18,634 1,043 -12,256 2,023 386,272 -30,035 Feeder cattle 1,042 393 -6,451 441 62,488 -622 Lean hogs 3,883 -2,014 -10,221 830 324,248 -32,607 ================================================================================= FUTURES ONLY Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Corn 355,824 18,603 309,971 -4,658 -766,655 -24,214 Soybeans 161,670 -4,388 144,732 3,521 -333,951 -3,507 Soymeal 96,195 2,309 95,832 -1,495 -246,397 -10,621 Soyoil 85,350 4,693 94,214 1,380 -202,718 -9,646 CBOT wheat 21,757 30,600 88,524 -3,180 -94,020 -2,619 KCBT wheat 44,396 -411 26,418 1,112 -70,914 -2,363 MGEX wheat 12,914 2,312 928 -708 -24,961 -3,966 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat 79,067 32,501 115,870 -2,776 -189,895 -8,948 Live cattle 36,635 -20,851 81,646 510 -114,364 17,914 Feeder cattle -4,640 -399 7,481 98 734 -402 Lean hogs 63,351 -8,006 60,646 -354 -104,122 9,275 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg Corn 142,209 18,492 -41,349 -8,223 1,487,815 3,145 Soybeans 54,907 2,058 -27,358 2,316 743,566 -15,230 Soymeal 25,409 6,112 28,961 3,695 379,713 -17,664 Soyoil 6,332 2,037 16,822 1,536 348,593 -27,887 CBOT wheat -9,132 -24,418 -7,129 -383 342,996 -29,128 KCBT wheat -475 2,716 575 -1,054 184,723 -23,570 MGEX wheat 6,141 714 4,978 1,648 66,448 -1,798 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat -3,466 -20,988 -1,576 211 594,167 -54,496 Live cattle 2,932 1,379 -6,849 1,048 328,273 -28,835 Feeder cattle 2,460 578 -6,035 125 46,286 -2,355 Lean hogs -11,826 -1,708 -8,049 793 243,511 -33,324 ================================================================================= SUPPLEMENTAL FUTURES + OPTS FUTURES ONLY Corn <0#4CFTC002602> <0#3CFTC002602> <0#1CFTC002602> Soybeans <0#4CFTC005602> <0#3CFTC005602> <0#1CFTC005602> Soymeal <0#3CFTC026603> <0#1CFTC026603> Soyoil <0#4CFTC007601> <0#3CFTC007601> <0#1CFTC007601> CBOT wheat <0#4CFTC001602> <0#3CFTC001602> <0#1CFTC001602> KCBT wheat <0#4CFTC001612> <0#3CFTC001612> <0#1CFTC001612> MGEX wheat <0#3CFTC001626> <0#1CFTC001626> Live cattle <0#3CFTC057642> <0#1CFTC057642> Feeder cattle <0#3CFTC061641> <0#1CFTC061641> Lean hogs <0#3CFTC054642> <0#1CFTC054642> Additional CFTC data can be found at 0#CFTC or CFTCGUIDE or the CFTC website at http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm Reporting by Mark Weinraub) ((mark.weinraub@thomsonreuters.com)(+1 312 408 8587)(Reuters Messaging: mark.weinraub.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

