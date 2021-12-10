Speculators raise corn net long position-CFTC

Dec 10 (Reuters) - Large speculators raised their net long position in Chicago Board of Trade corn futures in the week to Dec. 7, regulatory data released on Friday showed. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, trimmed their net short position in CBOT wheat and raised their net long position in soybeans. SUPPLEMENTAL Non-Comm Indexes Comm Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Corn 242,978 21,334 425,782 -5,261 -635,586 -28,904 Soybeans 13,500 6,946 183,256 -8,256 -157,837 -1,219 Soyoil 17,470 839 120,642 -7,632 -142,406 6,108 CBOT wheat -21,377 718 116,678 -3,685 -88,604 2,304 KCBT wheat 29,177 -4,027 58,846 476 -91,272 1,551 ================================================================================= FUTURES + OPTS Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Corn 332,501 17,232 268,095 -2,402 -635,001 -28,826 Soybeans 37,882 4,457 146,122 -2,972 -168,583 -1,829 Soymeal 27,898 -9,783 89,251 -3,450 -160,461 16,327 Soyoil 58,828 -5,532 95,821 -2,780 -150,966 5,126 CBOT wheat 721 -5,480 67,720 -843 -70,555 2,070 KCBT wheat 59,575 -2,793 28,156 408 -79,345 1,582 MGEX wheat 12,545 -1,659 1,056 -289 -27,646 1,324 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat 72,841 -9,932 96,932 -724 -177,546 4,976 Live cattle 79,850 1,333 81,830 1,134 -163,132 -1,618 Feeder cattle 4,998 92 3,572 -267 -934 532 Lean hogs 47,204 -9,168 58,265 980 -96,055 4,798 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg Corn 67,578 1,165 -33,173 12,831 1,724,182 42,788 Soybeans 23,499 -2,185 -38,919 2,529 791,580 700 Soymeal 18,569 -1,549 24,742 -1,545 418,151 -12,166 Soyoil -7,977 2,501 4,295 685 425,461 -11,057 CBOT wheat 8,812 3,589 -6,697 665 440,731 -8,799 KCBT wheat -11,634 -1,198 3,249 2,001 247,516 -3,863 MGEX wheat 7,987 -1,129 6,059 1,753 79,583 259 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat 5,165 1,262 2,611 4,419 767,830 -12,403 Live cattle 20,234 -920 -18,782 72 350,160 -19,220 Feeder cattle -501 -505 -7,135 148 47,184 1,647 Lean hogs 7,943 1,234 -17,358 2,157 285,784 -3,454 ================================================================================= FUTURES ONLY Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Corn 320,887 17,353 273,253 277 -641,126 -27,056 Soybeans 36,495 5,421 141,701 -1,166 -164,445 -4,598 Soymeal 27,997 -9,614 89,357 -2,844 -163,698 12,889 Soyoil 58,313 -5,933 95,348 -2,849 -160,849 5,000 CBOT wheat -1,154 -6,036 70,017 -785 -78,403 2,829 KCBT wheat 59,250 -2,665 28,686 121 -80,914 1,546 MGEX wheat 12,446 -1,717 1,097 -340 -28,567 1,344 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat 70,542 -10,418 99,800 -1,004 -187,884 5,719 Live cattle 76,432 2,643 82,129 415 -146,124 -2,582 Feeder cattle 4,642 106 3,573 -247 -656 560 Lean hogs 44,332 -8,768 56,131 853 -91,227 5,410 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg Corn 89,927 -1,451 -42,941 10,877 1,430,401 25,296 Soybeans 23,159 -1,084 -36,910 1,427 672,116 683 Soymeal 24,646 1,136 21,698 -1,567 381,626 -14,047 Soyoil 4,132 3,331 3,056 451 384,956 -14,483 CBOT wheat 16,821 3,409 -7,281 583 359,186 -12,389 KCBT wheat -10,147 -865 3,125 1,863 221,831 -5,592 MGEX wheat 9,256 -1,064 5,768 1,777 75,116 -461 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat 15,930 1,480 1,612 4,223 656,133 -18,442 Live cattle 1,091 226 -13,528 -702 305,691 -4,405 Feeder cattle -1,419 -644 -6,140 225 41,479 1,647 Lean hogs 7,965 1,116 -17,201 1,389 223,771 -4,948 ================================================================================= SUPPLEMENTAL FUTURES + OPTS FUTURES ONLY Corn <0#4CFTC002602> <0#3CFTC002602> <0#1CFTC002602> Soybeans <0#4CFTC005602> <0#3CFTC005602> <0#1CFTC005602> Soymeal <0#3CFTC026603> <0#1CFTC026603> Soyoil <0#4CFTC007601> <0#3CFTC007601> <0#1CFTC007601> CBOT wheat <0#4CFTC001602> <0#3CFTC001602> <0#1CFTC001602> KCBT wheat <0#4CFTC001612> <0#3CFTC001612> <0#1CFTC001612> MGEX wheat <0#3CFTC001626> <0#1CFTC001626> Live cattle <0#3CFTC057642> <0#1CFTC057642> Feeder cattle <0#3CFTC061641> <0#1CFTC061641> Lean hogs <0#3CFTC054642> <0#1CFTC054642> Additional CFTC data can be found at 0#CFTC or CFTCGUIDE or the CFTC website at http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm Reporting by Mark Weinraub) ((mark.weinraub@thomsonreuters.com)(+1 312 408 8587)(Reuters Messaging: mark.weinraub.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

