Speculators raise corn net long position-CFTC

Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/DANE RHYS

    Dec 10 (Reuters) - Large speculators raised their net long position in Chicago Board of Trade corn futures in the week to Dec. 7, regulatory data released on Friday showed.
The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, trimmed their net short position in CBOT wheat and raised their net long position in soybeans.

 SUPPLEMENTAL      Non-Comm               Indexes                  Comm
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
 Corn               242,978     21,334    425,782     -5,261   -635,586    -28,904
 Soybeans            13,500      6,946    183,256     -8,256   -157,837     -1,219
 Soyoil              17,470        839    120,642     -7,632   -142,406      6,108
 CBOT wheat         -21,377        718    116,678     -3,685    -88,604      2,304
 KCBT wheat          29,177     -4,027     58,846        476    -91,272      1,551
 =================================================================================

 FUTURES + OPTS     Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
 Corn               332,501     17,232    268,095     -2,402   -635,001    -28,826
 Soybeans            37,882      4,457    146,122     -2,972   -168,583     -1,829
 Soymeal             27,898     -9,783     89,251     -3,450   -160,461     16,327
 Soyoil              58,828     -5,532     95,821     -2,780   -150,966      5,126
 CBOT wheat             721     -5,480     67,720       -843    -70,555      2,070
 KCBT wheat          59,575     -2,793     28,156        408    -79,345      1,582
 MGEX wheat          12,545     -1,659      1,056       -289    -27,646      1,324
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat         72,841     -9,932     96,932       -724   -177,546      4,976

 Live cattle         79,850      1,333     81,830      1,134   -163,132     -1,618
 Feeder cattle        4,998         92      3,572       -267       -934        532
 Lean hogs           47,204     -9,168     58,265        980    -96,055      4,798

                      Other             NonReport                  Open
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
 Corn                67,578      1,165    -33,173     12,831  1,724,182     42,788
 Soybeans            23,499     -2,185    -38,919      2,529    791,580        700
 Soymeal             18,569     -1,549     24,742     -1,545    418,151    -12,166
 Soyoil              -7,977      2,501      4,295        685    425,461    -11,057
 CBOT wheat           8,812      3,589     -6,697        665    440,731     -8,799
 KCBT wheat         -11,634     -1,198      3,249      2,001    247,516     -3,863
 MGEX wheat           7,987     -1,129      6,059      1,753     79,583        259
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat          5,165      1,262      2,611      4,419    767,830    -12,403

 Live cattle         20,234       -920    -18,782         72    350,160    -19,220
 Feeder cattle         -501       -505     -7,135        148     47,184      1,647
 Lean hogs            7,943      1,234    -17,358      2,157    285,784     -3,454
 =================================================================================

 FUTURES ONLY       Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
 Corn               320,887     17,353    273,253        277   -641,126    -27,056
 Soybeans            36,495      5,421    141,701     -1,166   -164,445     -4,598
 Soymeal             27,997     -9,614     89,357     -2,844   -163,698     12,889
 Soyoil              58,313     -5,933     95,348     -2,849   -160,849      5,000
 CBOT wheat          -1,154     -6,036     70,017       -785    -78,403      2,829
 KCBT wheat          59,250     -2,665     28,686        121    -80,914      1,546
 MGEX wheat          12,446     -1,717      1,097       -340    -28,567      1,344
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat         70,542    -10,418     99,800     -1,004   -187,884      5,719

 Live cattle         76,432      2,643     82,129        415   -146,124     -2,582
 Feeder cattle        4,642        106      3,573       -247       -656        560
 Lean hogs           44,332     -8,768     56,131        853    -91,227      5,410

                      Other             NonReport                  Open
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
 Corn                89,927     -1,451    -42,941     10,877  1,430,401     25,296
 Soybeans            23,159     -1,084    -36,910      1,427    672,116        683
 Soymeal             24,646      1,136     21,698     -1,567    381,626    -14,047
 Soyoil               4,132      3,331      3,056        451    384,956    -14,483
 CBOT wheat          16,821      3,409     -7,281        583    359,186    -12,389
 KCBT wheat         -10,147       -865      3,125      1,863    221,831     -5,592
 MGEX wheat           9,256     -1,064      5,768      1,777     75,116       -461
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat         15,930      1,480      1,612      4,223    656,133    -18,442

 Live cattle          1,091        226    -13,528       -702    305,691     -4,405
 Feeder cattle       -1,419       -644     -6,140        225     41,479      1,647
 Lean hogs            7,965      1,116    -17,201      1,389    223,771     -4,948
 =================================================================================

                        SUPPLEMENTAL        FUTURES + OPTS        FUTURES ONLY
 Corn                 <0#4CFTC002602>     <0#3CFTC002602>     <0#1CFTC002602>
 Soybeans             <0#4CFTC005602>     <0#3CFTC005602>     <0#1CFTC005602>
 Soymeal                                  <0#3CFTC026603>     <0#1CFTC026603>
 Soyoil               <0#4CFTC007601>     <0#3CFTC007601>     <0#1CFTC007601>
 CBOT wheat           <0#4CFTC001602>     <0#3CFTC001602>     <0#1CFTC001602>
 KCBT wheat           <0#4CFTC001612>     <0#3CFTC001612>     <0#1CFTC001612>
 MGEX wheat                               <0#3CFTC001626>     <0#1CFTC001626> 

 Live cattle                              <0#3CFTC057642>     <0#1CFTC057642>
 Feeder cattle                            <0#3CFTC061641>     <0#1CFTC061641>
 Lean hogs                                <0#3CFTC054642>     <0#1CFTC054642>

Additional CFTC data can be found at 0#CFTC or CFTCGUIDE or the CFTC website at 
http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm
Reporting by Mark Weinraub)
((mark.weinraub@thomsonreuters.com)(+1 312 408 8587)(Reuters Messaging: mark.weinraub.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

