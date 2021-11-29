US Markets

Speculators raise corn net long position-CFTC

Credit: REUTERS/DANE RHYS

Large speculators raised their net long position in Chicago Board of Trade corn futures in the week to Nov. 23, regulatory data released on Monday showed. 

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, trimmed their net short position in CBOT wheat and switched to a net long position in soybeans.

 SUPPLEMENTAL      Non-Comm               Indexes                  Comm
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
 Corn               263,415     13,017    417,754      8,348   -634,384    -26,437
 Soybeans            17,844     21,582    196,211       -460   -175,294    -25,846
 Soyoil              35,642      5,361    126,933      1,352   -173,562     -8,168
 CBOT wheat          -5,996      2,274    123,816        171   -109,225     -2,297
 KCBT wheat          33,587      4,319     60,092       -920    -95,255     -1,105
 =================================================================================

 FUTURES + OPTS     Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
 Corn               366,691     25,557    232,280        941   -614,963    -26,925
 Soybeans            49,356     19,867    143,046     -2,373   -179,206    -23,496
 Soymeal             53,559     16,070     87,884        944   -192,491    -11,943
 Soyoil              82,354      6,143     99,632        319   -182,586     -8,685
 CBOT wheat          17,963      2,705     69,372       -619    -88,310     -3,064
 KCBT wheat          65,609      5,050     27,389     -3,085    -82,756      1,474
 MGEX wheat          15,135        172      1,514        349    -31,881      1,457
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat         98,707      7,927     98,275     -3,355   -202,947       -133

 Live cattle         69,033     17,024     83,170       -473   -154,790    -14,865
 Feeder cattle         -458      4,092      4,186          2        144     -2,429
 Lean hogs           55,476      8,603     59,438        355   -100,424     -3,391

                      Other             NonReport                  Open
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
 Corn                62,776     -4,647    -46,785      5,073  2,099,574     24,106
 Soybeans            25,566      1,277    -38,762      4,724    823,369     38,184
 Soymeal             21,705     -5,167     29,344         96    497,835    -22,049
 Soyoil             -10,387        770     10,987      1,454    498,334      2,490
 CBOT wheat           9,570      1,128     -8,595       -149    586,045     21,008
 KCBT wheat         -11,817     -1,144      1,575     -2,294    285,026     11,450
 MGEX wheat          10,050       -140      5,183     -1,839     83,336      1,177
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat          7,803       -156     -1,837     -4,282    954,407     33,635

 Live cattle         19,525      1,547    -16,939     -3,233    362,762     11,885
 Feeder cattle          950      1,232     -4,822     -2,897     46,818     -2,361
 Lean hogs            4,415     -2,874    -18,905     -2,694    297,616     11,458
 =================================================================================

 FUTURES ONLY       Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
 Corn               362,009     26,736    252,848      1,651   -616,510    -24,641
 Soybeans            50,268     20,729    141,115       -294   -170,288    -23,952
 Soymeal             53,984     16,429     86,579        384   -195,501     -9,440
 Soyoil              81,613      5,495     98,835       -573   -193,480     -6,922
 CBOT wheat          20,120      3,873     62,098     -2,595    -95,037     -2,345
 KCBT wheat          65,320      5,848     27,873     -3,144    -82,533      2,844
 MGEX wheat          15,095        152      1,322        318    -32,921      1,148
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat        100,535      9,873     91,293     -5,421   -210,491      1,647

 Live cattle         63,907     15,832     84,319        450   -137,703    -10,800
 Feeder cattle         -759      3,724      4,165          6        162     -1,742
 Lean hogs           52,366      9,203     57,498         29    -95,306     -6,208

                      Other             NonReport                  Open
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
 Corn                55,080     -8,833    -53,427      5,087  1,611,856     12,930
 Soybeans            15,946     -1,432    -37,041      4,949    691,303     28,331
 Soymeal             28,287     -8,147     26,651        774    439,569    -19,787
 Soyoil               3,529      1,081      9,503        919    431,185      1,698
 CBOT wheat          21,369        855     -8,550        212    425,301     -2,485
 KCBT wheat         -12,416     -3,434      1,756     -2,114    239,102      1,966
 MGEX wheat          11,691        227      4,813     -1,845     75,958        122
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat         20,644     -2,352     -1,981     -3,747    740,361       -397

 Live cattle          1,554     -2,597    -12,077     -2,885    309,670      9,102
 Feeder cattle          623        510     -4,191     -2,498     41,604        -76
 Lean hogs            2,827       -774    -17,385     -2,250    237,280     11,110
 =================================================================================

                        SUPPLEMENTAL        FUTURES + OPTS        FUTURES ONLY
 Corn                 <0#4CFTC002602>     <0#3CFTC002602>     <0#1CFTC002602>
 Soybeans             <0#4CFTC005602>     <0#3CFTC005602>     <0#1CFTC005602>
 Soymeal                                  <0#3CFTC026603>     <0#1CFTC026603>
 Soyoil               <0#4CFTC007601>     <0#3CFTC007601>     <0#1CFTC007601>
 CBOT wheat           <0#4CFTC001602>     <0#3CFTC001602>     <0#1CFTC001602>
 KCBT wheat           <0#4CFTC001612>     <0#3CFTC001612>     <0#1CFTC001612>
 MGEX wheat                               <0#3CFTC001626>     <0#1CFTC001626> 

 Live cattle                              <0#3CFTC057642>     <0#1CFTC057642>
 Feeder cattle                            <0#3CFTC061641>     <0#1CFTC061641>
 Lean hogs                                <0#3CFTC054642>     <0#1CFTC054642>

Additional CFTC data can be found at 0#CFTC or CFTCGUIDE or the CFTC website at 
http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm
Reporting by Mark Weinraub)
((mark.weinraub@thomsonreuters.com)(+1 312 408 8587)(Reuters Messaging: mark.weinraub.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

