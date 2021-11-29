Speculators raise corn net long position-CFTC

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Large speculators raised their net long position in Chicago Board of Trade corn futures in the week to Nov. 23, regulatory data released on Monday showed. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, trimmed their net short position in CBOT wheat and switched to a net long position in soybeans. SUPPLEMENTAL Non-Comm Indexes Comm Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Corn 263,415 13,017 417,754 8,348 -634,384 -26,437 Soybeans 17,844 21,582 196,211 -460 -175,294 -25,846 Soyoil 35,642 5,361 126,933 1,352 -173,562 -8,168 CBOT wheat -5,996 2,274 123,816 171 -109,225 -2,297 KCBT wheat 33,587 4,319 60,092 -920 -95,255 -1,105 ================================================================================= FUTURES + OPTS Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Corn 366,691 25,557 232,280 941 -614,963 -26,925 Soybeans 49,356 19,867 143,046 -2,373 -179,206 -23,496 Soymeal 53,559 16,070 87,884 944 -192,491 -11,943 Soyoil 82,354 6,143 99,632 319 -182,586 -8,685 CBOT wheat 17,963 2,705 69,372 -619 -88,310 -3,064 KCBT wheat 65,609 5,050 27,389 -3,085 -82,756 1,474 MGEX wheat 15,135 172 1,514 349 -31,881 1,457 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat 98,707 7,927 98,275 -3,355 -202,947 -133 Live cattle 69,033 17,024 83,170 -473 -154,790 -14,865 Feeder cattle -458 4,092 4,186 2 144 -2,429 Lean hogs 55,476 8,603 59,438 355 -100,424 -3,391 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg Corn 62,776 -4,647 -46,785 5,073 2,099,574 24,106 Soybeans 25,566 1,277 -38,762 4,724 823,369 38,184 Soymeal 21,705 -5,167 29,344 96 497,835 -22,049 Soyoil -10,387 770 10,987 1,454 498,334 2,490 CBOT wheat 9,570 1,128 -8,595 -149 586,045 21,008 KCBT wheat -11,817 -1,144 1,575 -2,294 285,026 11,450 MGEX wheat 10,050 -140 5,183 -1,839 83,336 1,177 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat 7,803 -156 -1,837 -4,282 954,407 33,635 Live cattle 19,525 1,547 -16,939 -3,233 362,762 11,885 Feeder cattle 950 1,232 -4,822 -2,897 46,818 -2,361 Lean hogs 4,415 -2,874 -18,905 -2,694 297,616 11,458 ================================================================================= FUTURES ONLY Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Corn 362,009 26,736 252,848 1,651 -616,510 -24,641 Soybeans 50,268 20,729 141,115 -294 -170,288 -23,952 Soymeal 53,984 16,429 86,579 384 -195,501 -9,440 Soyoil 81,613 5,495 98,835 -573 -193,480 -6,922 CBOT wheat 20,120 3,873 62,098 -2,595 -95,037 -2,345 KCBT wheat 65,320 5,848 27,873 -3,144 -82,533 2,844 MGEX wheat 15,095 152 1,322 318 -32,921 1,148 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat 100,535 9,873 91,293 -5,421 -210,491 1,647 Live cattle 63,907 15,832 84,319 450 -137,703 -10,800 Feeder cattle -759 3,724 4,165 6 162 -1,742 Lean hogs 52,366 9,203 57,498 29 -95,306 -6,208 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg Corn 55,080 -8,833 -53,427 5,087 1,611,856 12,930 Soybeans 15,946 -1,432 -37,041 4,949 691,303 28,331 Soymeal 28,287 -8,147 26,651 774 439,569 -19,787 Soyoil 3,529 1,081 9,503 919 431,185 1,698 CBOT wheat 21,369 855 -8,550 212 425,301 -2,485 KCBT wheat -12,416 -3,434 1,756 -2,114 239,102 1,966 MGEX wheat 11,691 227 4,813 -1,845 75,958 122 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat 20,644 -2,352 -1,981 -3,747 740,361 -397 Live cattle 1,554 -2,597 -12,077 -2,885 309,670 9,102 Feeder cattle 623 510 -4,191 -2,498 41,604 -76 Lean hogs 2,827 -774 -17,385 -2,250 237,280 11,110 ================================================================================= SUPPLEMENTAL FUTURES + OPTS FUTURES ONLY Corn <0#4CFTC002602> <0#3CFTC002602> <0#1CFTC002602> Soybeans <0#4CFTC005602> <0#3CFTC005602> <0#1CFTC005602> Soymeal <0#3CFTC026603> <0#1CFTC026603> Soyoil <0#4CFTC007601> <0#3CFTC007601> <0#1CFTC007601> CBOT wheat <0#4CFTC001602> <0#3CFTC001602> <0#1CFTC001602> KCBT wheat <0#4CFTC001612> <0#3CFTC001612> <0#1CFTC001612> MGEX wheat <0#3CFTC001626> <0#1CFTC001626> Live cattle <0#3CFTC057642> <0#1CFTC057642> Feeder cattle <0#3CFTC061641> <0#1CFTC061641> Lean hogs <0#3CFTC054642> <0#1CFTC054642> Additional CFTC data can be found at 0#CFTC or CFTCGUIDE or the CFTC website at http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm Reporting by Mark Weinraub) ((mark.weinraub@thomsonreuters.com)(+1 312 408 8587)(Reuters Messaging: mark.weinraub.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

