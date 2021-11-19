US Markets

Speculators raise corn net long position-CFTC

Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/BING GUAN

Large speculators raised their net long position in Chicago Board of Trade corn futures in the week to Nov. 16, regulatory data released on Friday showed. 

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, trimmed their net short position in CBOT wheat and trimmed their net short position in soybeans.

 SUPPLEMENTAL      Non-Comm               Indexes                  Comm
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
 Corn               250,399     18,303    409,407      3,910   -607,947    -21,934
 Soybeans            -3,737     12,701    196,671      2,046   -149,448    -10,175
 Soyoil              30,280     -3,800    125,581      1,367   -165,393       -599
 CBOT wheat          -8,270     10,629    123,644      7,016   -106,928    -14,606
 KCBT wheat          29,267      2,165     61,012       -458    -94,150     -4,395
 =================================================================================

 FUTURES + OPTS     Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
 Corn               341,135     21,526    231,339     -2,168   -588,039    -19,474
 Soybeans            29,488     17,351    145,419     -3,321   -155,711     -8,949
 Soymeal             37,488     28,189     86,940     -1,807   -180,548    -29,959
 Soyoil              76,212      3,606     99,313     -1,040   -173,901        730
 CBOT wheat          15,258     11,931     69,991      4,439    -85,245    -14,724
 KCBT wheat          60,560      3,178     30,474     -2,578    -84,231     -1,517
 MGEX wheat          14,963     -1,533      1,164        -31    -33,338      1,019
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat         90,781     13,576    101,629      1,830   -202,814    -15,222

 Live cattle         52,010      3,937     83,643       -223   -139,926     -2,005
 Feeder cattle       -4,551       -726      4,183        291      2,573        191
 Lean hogs           46,872      6,456     59,084       -495    -97,034     -2,878

                      Other             NonReport                  Open
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
 Corn                67,423        395    -51,858       -279  2,075,468     73,356
 Soybeans            24,289       -510    -43,487     -4,572    785,185     19,618
 Soymeal             26,872      2,401     29,247      1,175    519,884     20,712
 Soyoil             -11,157     -6,330      9,533      3,033    495,844     10,988
 CBOT wheat           8,442      1,392     -8,446     -3,038    565,036     41,777
 KCBT wheat         -10,674     -1,772      3,871      2,689    273,576      8,616
 MGEX wheat          10,188        222      7,022        323     82,158     -2,284
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat          7,956       -158      2,447        -26    920,770     48,109

 Live cattle         17,979       -548    -13,705     -1,162    350,878      7,898
 Feeder cattle         -282       -310     -1,925        554     49,179      2,247
 Lean hogs            7,289     -3,474    -16,211        391    286,158       -406
 =================================================================================

 FUTURES ONLY       Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
 Corn               335,273     23,636    251,197     -1,272   -591,869    -18,523
 Soybeans            29,539     20,317    141,409     -1,024   -146,336    -12,988
 Soymeal             37,555     28,459     86,195     -1,317   -186,061    -27,902
 Soyoil              76,118      3,356     99,408     -1,012   -186,558     -1,828
 CBOT wheat          16,247     14,521     64,693     -1,651    -92,692    -12,939
 KCBT wheat          59,472      3,410     31,017     -3,038    -85,377     -1,119
 MGEX wheat          14,943     -1,481      1,004        -35    -34,069      1,193
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat         90,662     16,450     96,714     -4,724   -212,138    -12,865

 Live cattle         48,075      4,377     83,869       -170   -126,903     -1,590
 Feeder cattle       -4,483       -775      4,159        352      1,904         92
 Lean hogs           43,163      5,919     57,469       -111    -89,098     -2,751

                      Other             NonReport                  Open
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
 Corn                63,913        252    -58,514     -4,093  1,598,926     58,195
 Soybeans            17,378       -984    -41,990     -5,321    662,972     18,655
 Soymeal             36,434       -105     25,877        865    459,356      8,207
 Soyoil               2,448     -3,502      8,584      2,986    429,487      5,605
 CBOT wheat          20,514      3,037     -8,762     -2,968    427,786     22,348
 KCBT wheat          -8,982     -2,214      3,870      2,961    237,136      3,647
 MGEX wheat          11,464        -38      6,658        361     75,836     -1,586
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat         22,996        785      1,766        354    740,758     24,409

 Live cattle          4,151     -1,354     -9,192     -1,263    300,568      7,763
 Feeder cattle          113       -146     -1,693        477     41,680      1,235
 Lean hogs            3,601     -4,092    -15,135      1,035    226,170       -632
 =================================================================================

                        SUPPLEMENTAL        FUTURES + OPTS        FUTURES ONLY
 Corn                 <0#4CFTC002602>     <0#3CFTC002602>     <0#1CFTC002602>
 Soybeans             <0#4CFTC005602>     <0#3CFTC005602>     <0#1CFTC005602>
 Soymeal                                  <0#3CFTC026603>     <0#1CFTC026603>
 Soyoil               <0#4CFTC007601>     <0#3CFTC007601>     <0#1CFTC007601>
 CBOT wheat           <0#4CFTC001602>     <0#3CFTC001602>     <0#1CFTC001602>
 KCBT wheat           <0#4CFTC001612>     <0#3CFTC001612>     <0#1CFTC001612>
 MGEX wheat                               <0#3CFTC001626>     <0#1CFTC001626> 

 Live cattle                              <0#3CFTC057642>     <0#1CFTC057642>
 Feeder cattle                            <0#3CFTC061641>     <0#1CFTC061641>
 Lean hogs                                <0#3CFTC054642>     <0#1CFTC054642>

Additional CFTC data can be found at 0#CFTC or CFTCGUIDE or the CFTC website at 
http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm
Reporting by Mark Weinraub)
((mark.weinraub@thomsonreuters.com)(+1 312 408 8587)(Reuters Messaging: mark.weinraub.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

