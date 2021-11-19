Speculators raise corn net long position-CFTC
Nov 19 (Reuters) - Large speculators raised their net long position in Chicago Board of Trade corn futures in the week to Nov. 16, regulatory data released on Friday showed. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, trimmed their net short position in CBOT wheat and trimmed their net short position in soybeans. SUPPLEMENTAL Non-Comm Indexes Comm Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Corn 250,399 18,303 409,407 3,910 -607,947 -21,934 Soybeans -3,737 12,701 196,671 2,046 -149,448 -10,175 Soyoil 30,280 -3,800 125,581 1,367 -165,393 -599 CBOT wheat -8,270 10,629 123,644 7,016 -106,928 -14,606 KCBT wheat 29,267 2,165 61,012 -458 -94,150 -4,395 ================================================================================= FUTURES + OPTS Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Corn 341,135 21,526 231,339 -2,168 -588,039 -19,474 Soybeans 29,488 17,351 145,419 -3,321 -155,711 -8,949 Soymeal 37,488 28,189 86,940 -1,807 -180,548 -29,959 Soyoil 76,212 3,606 99,313 -1,040 -173,901 730 CBOT wheat 15,258 11,931 69,991 4,439 -85,245 -14,724 KCBT wheat 60,560 3,178 30,474 -2,578 -84,231 -1,517 MGEX wheat 14,963 -1,533 1,164 -31 -33,338 1,019 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat 90,781 13,576 101,629 1,830 -202,814 -15,222 Live cattle 52,010 3,937 83,643 -223 -139,926 -2,005 Feeder cattle -4,551 -726 4,183 291 2,573 191 Lean hogs 46,872 6,456 59,084 -495 -97,034 -2,878 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg Corn 67,423 395 -51,858 -279 2,075,468 73,356 Soybeans 24,289 -510 -43,487 -4,572 785,185 19,618 Soymeal 26,872 2,401 29,247 1,175 519,884 20,712 Soyoil -11,157 -6,330 9,533 3,033 495,844 10,988 CBOT wheat 8,442 1,392 -8,446 -3,038 565,036 41,777 KCBT wheat -10,674 -1,772 3,871 2,689 273,576 8,616 MGEX wheat 10,188 222 7,022 323 82,158 -2,284 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat 7,956 -158 2,447 -26 920,770 48,109 Live cattle 17,979 -548 -13,705 -1,162 350,878 7,898 Feeder cattle -282 -310 -1,925 554 49,179 2,247 Lean hogs 7,289 -3,474 -16,211 391 286,158 -406 ================================================================================= FUTURES ONLY Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Corn 335,273 23,636 251,197 -1,272 -591,869 -18,523 Soybeans 29,539 20,317 141,409 -1,024 -146,336 -12,988 Soymeal 37,555 28,459 86,195 -1,317 -186,061 -27,902 Soyoil 76,118 3,356 99,408 -1,012 -186,558 -1,828 CBOT wheat 16,247 14,521 64,693 -1,651 -92,692 -12,939 KCBT wheat 59,472 3,410 31,017 -3,038 -85,377 -1,119 MGEX wheat 14,943 -1,481 1,004 -35 -34,069 1,193 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat 90,662 16,450 96,714 -4,724 -212,138 -12,865 Live cattle 48,075 4,377 83,869 -170 -126,903 -1,590 Feeder cattle -4,483 -775 4,159 352 1,904 92 Lean hogs 43,163 5,919 57,469 -111 -89,098 -2,751 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg Corn 63,913 252 -58,514 -4,093 1,598,926 58,195 Soybeans 17,378 -984 -41,990 -5,321 662,972 18,655 Soymeal 36,434 -105 25,877 865 459,356 8,207 Soyoil 2,448 -3,502 8,584 2,986 429,487 5,605 CBOT wheat 20,514 3,037 -8,762 -2,968 427,786 22,348 KCBT wheat -8,982 -2,214 3,870 2,961 237,136 3,647 MGEX wheat 11,464 -38 6,658 361 75,836 -1,586 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat 22,996 785 1,766 354 740,758 24,409 Live cattle 4,151 -1,354 -9,192 -1,263 300,568 7,763 Feeder cattle 113 -146 -1,693 477 41,680 1,235 Lean hogs 3,601 -4,092 -15,135 1,035 226,170 -632 ================================================================================= SUPPLEMENTAL FUTURES + OPTS FUTURES ONLY Corn <0#4CFTC002602> <0#3CFTC002602> <0#1CFTC002602> Soybeans <0#4CFTC005602> <0#3CFTC005602> <0#1CFTC005602> Soymeal <0#3CFTC026603> <0#1CFTC026603> Soyoil <0#4CFTC007601> <0#3CFTC007601> <0#1CFTC007601> CBOT wheat <0#4CFTC001602> <0#3CFTC001602> <0#1CFTC001602> KCBT wheat <0#4CFTC001612> <0#3CFTC001612> <0#1CFTC001612> MGEX wheat <0#3CFTC001626> <0#1CFTC001626> Live cattle <0#3CFTC057642> <0#1CFTC057642> Feeder cattle <0#3CFTC061641> <0#1CFTC061641> Lean hogs <0#3CFTC054642> <0#1CFTC054642> Additional CFTC data can be found at 0#CFTC or CFTCGUIDE or the CFTC website at http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm Reporting by Mark Weinraub) ((mark.weinraub@thomsonreuters.com)(+1 312 408 8587)(Reuters Messaging: mark.weinraub.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.