US Markets

Speculators raise bullish bets on COMEX gold, silver -CFTC

Contributor
Devika Krishna Kumar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BAZ RATNER

Hedge funds and money managers increased their bullish positions in COMEX gold and silver contracts in the week to May 4, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said on Friday.

NEW YORK, May 7 (Reuters) - Hedge funds and money managers increased their bullish positions in COMEX gold and silver contracts in the week to May 4, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said on Friday.

The speculators also upped their net long positions in copper futures and options, the CFTC data showed.

(Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in New York; Editing by Leslie Adler)

((devika.kumar@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 6059; Reuters Messaging: devika.kumar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular