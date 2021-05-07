Speculators raise bullish bets on COMEX gold, silver -CFTC

NEW YORK, May 7 (Reuters) - Hedge funds and money managers increased their bullish positions in COMEX gold and silver contracts in the week to May 4, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said on Friday.

The speculators also upped their net long positions in copper futures and options, the CFTC data showed.

