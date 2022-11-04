Speculators' net long USD bets shrink to a more than 1-year low -CFTC, Reuters

Adds table, details
NEW YORK, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Speculators' net long bets on the U.S. dollar fell in the latest week to the smallest position in more than a year, according to calculations by Reuters and U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday.
The value of the net long dollar position was $3.08 billion for the week ended Nov. 1, the smallest since Aug. 17, 2021. Last week speculators had reported a net long position of $10.21 billion.
U.S. dollar positioning was derived from net contracts of International Monetary Market speculators in the Japanese yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc, and Canadian and Australian dollars.
On Friday, the dollar fell after the U.S. nonfarm payrolls report for October showed the world's largest economy created more new jobs than expected, but also flashed signs of a slowdown with a higher unemployment rate and lower wage inflation, signs that support the view the Federal Reserve could slow the pace of future rate hikes. =USD
CFTC data on Friday also showed Japanese yen net shorts fell in the latest week to 77,620 contracts, down from a short position of 102,618 contracts.
Among the major currencies, the yen has struggled the most against the dollar this year as the Bank of Japan remains the only central bank that is not in a tightening mode.
The yen has plummeted by nearly 22% against the dollar this year, prompting the Japanese government to spend a record $43 billion supporting the yen in October.
JAPANESE YEN (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen)
01 Nov 2022 week
Prior week
Long
40,460
37,579
Short
118,080
140,197
Net
-77,620
-102,618
EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros)
01 Nov 2022 week
Prior week
Long
239,770
226,734
Short
133,980
151,825
Net
105,790
74,909
POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)
01 Nov 2022 week
Prior week
Long
34,979
43,511
Short
79,815
91,316
Net
-44,836
-47,805
SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)
01 Nov 2022 week
Prior week
Long
6,612
5,538
Short
21,396
16,838
Net
-14,784
-11,300
CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)
01 Nov 2022 week
Prior week
Long
38,522
35,607
Short
56,171
53,762
Net
-17,649
-18,155
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)
01 Nov 2022 week
Prior week
Long
34,148
32,159
Short
84,680
83,605
Net
-50,532
-51,446
MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos)
01 Nov 2022 week
Prior week
Long
182,316
161,558
Short
138,271
148,984
Net
44,045
12,574
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars)
01 Nov 2022 week
Prior week
Long
21,115
15,639
Short
24,962
28,523
Net
-3,847
-12,884
(Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed; Editing by Leslie Adler and Chris Reese)
((saqib.ahmed@thomsonreuters.com; @SaqibReports; +1 332 219 1971; Reuters Messaging: saqib.ahmed.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
