Speculators' net long USD bets shrink to a more than 1-year low -CFTC, Reuters

NEW YORK, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Speculators' net long bets on the U.S. dollar fell in the latest week to the smallest position in more than a year, according to calculations by Reuters and U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday.

The value of the net long dollar position was $3.08 billion for the week ended Nov. 1, the smallest since Aug. 17, 2021. Last week speculators had reported a net long position of $10.21 billion.

U.S. dollar positioning was derived from net contracts of International Monetary Market speculators in the Japanese yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc, and Canadian and Australian dollars.

On Friday, the dollar fell after the U.S. nonfarm payrolls report for October showed the world's largest economy created more new jobs than expected, but also flashed signs of a slowdown with a higher unemployment rate and lower wage inflation, signs that support the view the Federal Reserve could slow the pace of future rate hikes. =USD

CFTC data on Friday also showed Japanese yen net shorts fell in the latest week to 77,620 contracts, down from a short position of 102,618 contracts.

Among the major currencies, the yen has struggled the most against the dollar this year as the Bank of Japan remains the only central bank that is not in a tightening mode.

The yen has plummeted by nearly 22% against the dollar this year, prompting the Japanese government to spend a record $43 billion supporting the yen in October.

JAPANESE YEN (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen)

01 Nov 2022 week

Prior week

Long

40,460

37,579

Short

118,080

140,197

Net

-77,620

-102,618

EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros)

01 Nov 2022 week

Prior week

Long

239,770

226,734

Short

133,980

151,825

Net

105,790

74,909

POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)

01 Nov 2022 week

Prior week

Long

34,979

43,511

Short

79,815

91,316

Net

-44,836

-47,805

SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)

01 Nov 2022 week

Prior week

Long

6,612

5,538

Short

21,396

16,838

Net

-14,784

-11,300

CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)

01 Nov 2022 week

Prior week

Long

38,522

35,607

Short

56,171

53,762

Net

-17,649

-18,155

AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)

01 Nov 2022 week

Prior week

Long

34,148

32,159

Short

84,680

83,605

Net

-50,532

-51,446

MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos)

01 Nov 2022 week

Prior week

Long

182,316

161,558

Short

138,271

148,984

Net

44,045

12,574

NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars)

01 Nov 2022 week

Prior week

Long

21,115

15,639

Short

24,962

28,523

Net

-3,847

-12,884

(Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed; Editing by Leslie Adler and Chris Reese)

((saqib.ahmed@thomsonreuters.com; @SaqibReports; +1 332 219 1971; Reuters Messaging: saqib.ahmed.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

