Speculators' net long bets on U.S. dollar rose in latest week -CFTC, Reuters

Saqib Iqbal Ahmed Reuters
Speculators' net long bets on the U.S. dollar rose in the latest week, according to calculations by Reuters and U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday.

The value of the net long dollar position was $15.69 billion for the week ended June 21. Last week, speculators' net long position stood at $14.17 billion.

U.S. dollar positioning was derived from net contracts of International Monetary Market speculators in the Japanese yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc, and Canadian and Australian dollars.

