Speculators most bullish, or least bearish, on Brazil real in eight months

BRASILIA, April 13 (Reuters) - Funds and speculators on U.S. futures markets slashed their bearish bets against the Brazilian real last week to the smallest in eight months, according to the latest Commodity Futures Trading Commission data.

The shift in positioning, one of the biggest in favor of the currency since Brazilian real futures contracts were launched on the CFTC nine years ago, can be interpreted as either a positive or a negative signal in the coming weeks.

On one hand, lighter positioning shows that the deep pessimism toward the currency and selling pressure this year have lifted to a significant degree. Last week marked the fifth week in a row that funds reduced their short position in the currency.

But on the other, the decks have effectively been cleared, and funds may now be more willing to start betting against the currency again. From a bleak economic growth outlook to the prospect of further interest rate cuts coming, there are still potentially heavy drags on the currency.

The CFTC data late on Friday showed that funds and speculators on U.S. futures markets cut their net short position in the Brazilian real for the fifth week in a row to 9,328 contracts from 27,804 the week before.

To go short a financial asset is to effectively bet that it will decline in value, and to be long is to essentially bet it will rise in value.

Brazil's real has slumped more than 20% against the dollar this year, culminating in a record low 5.35 per dollar earlier this month. But it has steadied since then, pushing close to 5.00 per dollar late last week. It was last at 5.20 per dollar.

The central bank has intervened, selling billions of dollars in the spot and derivatives market in recent weeks to slow the slide and reduce volatility. It appears to have helped ease the pressure, and funds have stepped back too.

Analysts at Goldman Sachs said the real is among a clutch of emerging market currencies, primarily in Latin America, that are "severely undervalued" but that could still fall further.

"These severe levels of undervaluation argue for positive returns on a medium-term horizon, but in the near-term these are all currencies exposed to both risk sentiment and commodity prices, and so will remain hostage to the moves in those factors," they wrote in a note published over the weekend.

($1 = 5.20 per dollar)

