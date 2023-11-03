Speculators increase corn net short position-CFTC

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Large speculators increased their net short position in Chicago Board of Trade corn futures in the week to Oct. 31, regulatory data released on Friday showed. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, increased their net short position in CBOT wheat and switched to a net long position in soybeans. SUPPLEMENTAL Non-Comm Indexes Comm Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Corn -182,377 -33,760 237,430 -24,730 -24,730 30,976 Soybeans 7,834 14,782 124,133 -118,588 -118,588 -11,246 Soyoil -16,624 -6,092 109,807 -99,799 -99,799 380 CBOT wheat -92,763 -8,485 66,107 23,119 23,119 5,816 KCBT wheat -39,341 -1,470 48,841 -7,922 -7,922 1,906 ================================================================================= FUTURES + OPTS Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Corn -144,432 -44,003 194,248 8,638 -46,108 27,992 Soybeans 23,153 15,399 90,539 -1,539 -99,659 -11,226 Soymeal 106,583 14,555 85,789 -1,783 -231,403 -12,477 Soyoil 4,495 -7,029 101,552 -801 -122,637 1,874 CBOT wheat -101,575 -9,320 64,747 6,224 14,368 4,504 KCBT wheat -32,622 -3,629 41,231 -1,569 -10,228 1,573 MGEX wheat -28,882 -3,801 1,754 60 26,832 4,701 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat -163,079 -16,750 107,732 4,715 30,972 10,778 Live cattle 56,402 -6,884 55,670 359 -117,675 3,402 Feeder cattle 735 -2,977 -311 77 5,816 2,565 Lean hogs 1,689 7,689 43,352 -114 -49,024 -7,165 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg Corn 26,615 213 -30,324 7,159 1,775,914 -12,700 Soybeans -655 -574 -13,378 -2,058 813,932 -191,150 Soymeal 17,218 1,236 21,814 -1,531 588,359 19,765 Soyoil 9,974 3,072 6,615 2,885 542,089 16,393 CBOT wheat 18,923 296 3,537 -1,704 534,771 14,558 KCBT wheat 3,197 3,545 -1,577 79 246,478 -779 MGEX wheat 210 -898 87 -61 81,928 3,327 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat 22,330 2,943 2,047 -1,686 863,177 17,106 Live cattle 17,470 514 -11,867 2,609 374,775 -5,565 Feeder cattle -4,571 -649 -1,668 985 72,913 -4,669 Lean hogs 5,609 2,203 -1,626 -2,612 297,331 -14,378 ================================================================================= FUTURES ONLY Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Corn -147,141 -47,619 182,318 7,752 -68,265 23,267 Soybeans 23,123 16,306 92,380 114 -94,193 22,556 Soymeal 107,090 14,510 86,311 -1,911 -225,153 -10,481 Soyoil 5,169 -7,727 99,934 -894 -130,368 3,922 CBOT wheat -108,837 -11,127 62,534 5,965 6,059 5,650 KCBT wheat -33,334 -4,015 40,565 -1,330 -11,038 1,242 MGEX wheat -29,034 -3,868 1,778 53 25,130 4,360 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat -171,205 -19,010 104,877 4,688 20,151 11,252 Live cattle 56,029 -6,674 54,697 650 -98,536 4,626 Feeder cattle 676 -2,660 -303 135 3,699 2,282 Lean hogs 1,441 7,992 44,715 1,388 -24,705 -2,049 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg Corn 59,445 8,203 -26,357 8,397 1,412,108 10,210 Soybeans -6,863 -36,500 -14,447 -2,476 706,923 -107,803 Soymeal 12,578 -1,168 19,174 -950 519,735 22,854 Soyoil 19,933 1,690 5,332 3,009 491,302 25,790 CBOT wheat 39,270 1,507 974 -1,995 460,210 24,525 KCBT wheat 5,991 4,024 -2,184 79 228,736 -127 MGEX wheat 2,312 -483 -186 -62 78,416 2,962 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat 47,573 5,048 -1,396 -1,978 767,362 27,360 Live cattle -5,843 3 -6,347 1,395 283,440 4,593 Feeder cattle -2,153 -414 -1,919 657 49,532 361 Lean hogs -19,630 -5,460 -1,821 -1,871 194,624 -355 ================================================================================= SUPPLEMENTAL FUTURES + OPTS FUTURES ONLY Corn <0#4CFTC002602> <0#3CFTC002602> <0#1CFTC002602> Soybeans <0#4CFTC005602> <0#3CFTC005602> <0#1CFTC005602> Soymeal <0#3CFTC026603> <0#1CFTC026603> Soyoil <0#4CFTC007601> <0#3CFTC007601> <0#1CFTC007601> CBOT wheat <0#4CFTC001602> <0#3CFTC001602> <0#1CFTC001602> KCBT wheat <0#4CFTC001612> <0#3CFTC001612> <0#1CFTC001612> MGEX wheat <0#3CFTC001626> <0#1CFTC001626> Live cattle <0#3CFTC057642> <0#1CFTC057642> Feeder cattle <0#3CFTC061641> <0#1CFTC061641> Lean hogs <0#3CFTC054642> <0#1CFTC054642> Additional CFTC data can be found at 0#CFTC or CFTCGUIDE or the CFTC website at http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm Reporting by Mark Weinraub) ((mark.weinraub@thomsonreuters.com)(+1 312 408 8587)(Reuters Messaging: mark.weinraub.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

