Speculators increase corn net short position-CFTC

Credit: REUTERS/FLORENCE LO

November 03, 2023 — 03:30 pm EDT

Written by Reuters -> 

    Nov 3 (Reuters) - Large speculators increased their net short position in Chicago Board of Trade corn futures in the week to Oct. 31, regulatory data released on Friday showed.
The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, increased their net short position in CBOT wheat and switched to a net long position in soybeans.

 SUPPLEMENTAL      Non-Comm               Indexes                  Comm
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
 Corn              -182,377    -33,760    237,430    -24,730    -24,730     30,976
 Soybeans             7,834     14,782    124,133   -118,588   -118,588    -11,246
 Soyoil             -16,624     -6,092    109,807    -99,799    -99,799        380
 CBOT wheat         -92,763     -8,485     66,107     23,119     23,119      5,816
 KCBT wheat         -39,341     -1,470     48,841     -7,922     -7,922      1,906
 =================================================================================

 FUTURES + OPTS     Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
 Corn              -144,432    -44,003    194,248      8,638    -46,108     27,992
 Soybeans            23,153     15,399     90,539     -1,539    -99,659    -11,226
 Soymeal            106,583     14,555     85,789     -1,783   -231,403    -12,477
 Soyoil               4,495     -7,029    101,552       -801   -122,637      1,874
 CBOT wheat        -101,575     -9,320     64,747      6,224     14,368      4,504
 KCBT wheat         -32,622     -3,629     41,231     -1,569    -10,228      1,573
 MGEX wheat         -28,882     -3,801      1,754         60     26,832      4,701
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat       -163,079    -16,750    107,732      4,715     30,972     10,778

 Live cattle         56,402     -6,884     55,670        359   -117,675      3,402
 Feeder cattle          735     -2,977       -311         77      5,816      2,565
 Lean hogs            1,689      7,689     43,352       -114    -49,024     -7,165

                      Other             NonReport                  Open
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
 Corn                26,615        213    -30,324      7,159  1,775,914    -12,700
 Soybeans              -655       -574    -13,378     -2,058    813,932   -191,150
 Soymeal             17,218      1,236     21,814     -1,531    588,359     19,765
 Soyoil               9,974      3,072      6,615      2,885    542,089     16,393
 CBOT wheat          18,923        296      3,537     -1,704    534,771     14,558
 KCBT wheat           3,197      3,545     -1,577         79    246,478       -779
 MGEX wheat             210       -898         87        -61     81,928      3,327
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat         22,330      2,943      2,047     -1,686    863,177     17,106

 Live cattle         17,470        514    -11,867      2,609    374,775     -5,565
 Feeder cattle       -4,571       -649     -1,668        985     72,913     -4,669
 Lean hogs            5,609      2,203     -1,626     -2,612    297,331    -14,378
 =================================================================================

 FUTURES ONLY       Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
 Corn              -147,141    -47,619    182,318      7,752    -68,265     23,267
 Soybeans            23,123     16,306     92,380        114    -94,193     22,556
 Soymeal            107,090     14,510     86,311     -1,911   -225,153    -10,481
 Soyoil               5,169     -7,727     99,934       -894   -130,368      3,922
 CBOT wheat        -108,837    -11,127     62,534      5,965      6,059      5,650
 KCBT wheat         -33,334     -4,015     40,565     -1,330    -11,038      1,242
 MGEX wheat         -29,034     -3,868      1,778         53     25,130      4,360
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat       -171,205    -19,010    104,877      4,688     20,151     11,252

 Live cattle         56,029     -6,674     54,697        650    -98,536      4,626
 Feeder cattle          676     -2,660       -303        135      3,699      2,282
 Lean hogs            1,441      7,992     44,715      1,388    -24,705     -2,049

                      Other             NonReport                  Open
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
 Corn                59,445      8,203    -26,357      8,397  1,412,108     10,210
 Soybeans            -6,863    -36,500    -14,447     -2,476    706,923   -107,803
 Soymeal             12,578     -1,168     19,174       -950    519,735     22,854
 Soyoil              19,933      1,690      5,332      3,009    491,302     25,790
 CBOT wheat          39,270      1,507        974     -1,995    460,210     24,525
 KCBT wheat           5,991      4,024     -2,184         79    228,736       -127
 MGEX wheat           2,312       -483       -186        -62     78,416      2,962
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat         47,573      5,048     -1,396     -1,978    767,362     27,360

 Live cattle         -5,843          3     -6,347      1,395    283,440      4,593
 Feeder cattle       -2,153       -414     -1,919        657     49,532        361
 Lean hogs          -19,630     -5,460     -1,821     -1,871    194,624       -355
 =================================================================================

                        SUPPLEMENTAL        FUTURES + OPTS        FUTURES ONLY
 Corn                 <0#4CFTC002602>     <0#3CFTC002602>     <0#1CFTC002602>
 Soybeans             <0#4CFTC005602>     <0#3CFTC005602>     <0#1CFTC005602>
 Soymeal                                  <0#3CFTC026603>     <0#1CFTC026603>
 Soyoil               <0#4CFTC007601>     <0#3CFTC007601>     <0#1CFTC007601>
 CBOT wheat           <0#4CFTC001602>     <0#3CFTC001602>     <0#1CFTC001602>
 KCBT wheat           <0#4CFTC001612>     <0#3CFTC001612>     <0#1CFTC001612>
 MGEX wheat                               <0#3CFTC001626>     <0#1CFTC001626> 

 Live cattle                              <0#3CFTC057642>     <0#1CFTC057642>
 Feeder cattle                            <0#3CFTC061641>     <0#1CFTC061641>
 Lean hogs                                <0#3CFTC054642>     <0#1CFTC054642>

Additional CFTC data can be found at 0#CFTC or CFTCGUIDE or the CFTC website at 
http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm
Reporting by Mark Weinraub)
((mark.weinraub@thomsonreuters.com)(+1 312 408 8587)(Reuters Messaging: mark.weinraub.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

