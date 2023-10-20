Speculators increase corn net short position-CFTC

News & Insights

October 20, 2023 — 03:29 pm EDT

    Oct 20 (Reuters) - Large speculators increased their net short position in Chicago Board of Trade corn futures in the week to Oct. 17, regulatory data released on Friday showed.
The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, trimmed their net short position in CBOT wheat and trimmed their net short position in soybeans.

 SUPPLEMENTAL      Non-Comm               Indexes                  Comm
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
 Corn              -168,564     -1,723    244,624     -3,339    -47,695      5,806
 Soybeans           -20,025        347    125,656     -2,157    -91,387        464
 Soyoil              -2,530     -1,145    109,794      3,083   -112,190        679
 CBOT wheat         -91,856      2,892     58,638     -3,895     27,017      1,313
 KCBT wheat         -37,968     -1,119     50,173        172    -11,190        127
 =================================================================================

 FUTURES + OPTS     Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
 Corn              -108,870      3,821    189,097     -2,216    -66,933      6,972
 Soybeans            -1,984     -4,149     92,965     -2,157    -72,467      3,909
 Soymeal             50,698     18,638     90,169     -3,375   -182,536    -18,036
 Soyoil              20,729     -5,238    100,713      6,368   -135,996     -2,754
 CBOT wheat        -104,407        -72     58,782       -558     19,165      1,802
 KCBT wheat         -26,951     -1,081     42,248      1,342    -12,479     -1,728
 MGEX wheat         -25,729     -2,222      1,653        311     22,054      1,406
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat       -157,087     -3,375    102,683      1,095     28,740      1,480

 Live cattle         83,811     -2,451     55,073        -46   -143,307      1,678
 Feeder cattle        6,516       -835       -202         30       -124        -95
 Lean hogs            3,331    -12,638     40,537      1,368    -45,910     10,404

                      Other             NonReport                  Open
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
 Corn                15,069     -7,832    -28,364       -745  1,737,540      3,082
 Soybeans            -4,270      1,052    -14,245      1,347  1,037,359     16,064
 Soymeal             19,593        341     22,076      2,432    540,196     28,411
 Soyoil               9,629      4,242      4,926     -2,618    487,860     14,807
 CBOT wheat          20,259       -859      6,201       -310    515,825      6,794
 KCBT wheat          -1,802        647     -1,015        820    242,114      6,513
 MGEX wheat           1,335        465        686         40     76,427      4,684
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat         19,792        253      5,872        550    834,366     17,991

 Live cattle         20,228     -1,000    -15,804      1,819    368,987      2,318
 Feeder cattle       -1,283        436     -4,908        465     68,674       -321
 Lean hogs            3,661     -1,429     -1,619      2,295    300,825      5,406
 =================================================================================

 FUTURES ONLY       Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
 Corn              -105,572      4,877    178,473     -1,850    -85,061        875
 Soybeans            -3,412       -227     93,064     -1,532   -105,113     -1,088
 Soymeal             52,166     18,194     89,364     -1,277   -184,186    -21,856
 Soyoil              21,851     -5,610     98,754      6,319   -143,564     -4,513
 CBOT wheat        -110,952       -705     56,609       -451      8,932      2,175
 KCBT wheat         -27,332     -1,222     41,315      1,113    -12,825     -1,611
 MGEX wheat         -25,813     -2,221      1,682        312     20,843      1,295
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat       -164,097     -4,148     99,606        974     16,950      1,859

 Live cattle         83,417     -2,753     54,803        104   -123,630      3,990
 Feeder cattle        6,440       -615       -254         33       -770         -5
 Lean hogs            2,946    -13,531     40,936        268    -24,404      9,304

                      Other             NonReport                  Open
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
 Corn                43,018     -2,647    -30,858     -1,255  1,360,702      3,623
 Soybeans            30,517      3,954    -15,056     -1,107    842,086     20,329
 Soymeal             23,772      3,090     18,884      1,849    484,609     26,046
 Soyoil              18,954      6,750      4,005     -2,946    431,952     15,681
 CBOT wheat          41,709       -844      3,702       -175    431,791      5,132
 KCBT wheat             514        822     -1,672        898    224,217      6,119
 MGEX wheat           2,909        583        379         31     73,505      4,560
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat         45,132        561      2,409        754    729,513     15,811

 Live cattle         -5,110     -3,039     -9,480      1,698    292,645        118
 Feeder cattle       -1,248        238     -4,168        349     50,655       -191
 Lean hogs          -17,861      2,570     -1,617      1,389    194,993      9,223
 =================================================================================

                        SUPPLEMENTAL        FUTURES + OPTS        FUTURES ONLY
 Corn                 <0#4CFTC002602>     <0#3CFTC002602>     <0#1CFTC002602>
 Soybeans             <0#4CFTC005602>     <0#3CFTC005602>     <0#1CFTC005602>
 Soymeal                                  <0#3CFTC026603>     <0#1CFTC026603>
 Soyoil               <0#4CFTC007601>     <0#3CFTC007601>     <0#1CFTC007601>
 CBOT wheat           <0#4CFTC001602>     <0#3CFTC001602>     <0#1CFTC001602>
 KCBT wheat           <0#4CFTC001612>     <0#3CFTC001612>     <0#1CFTC001612>
 MGEX wheat                               <0#3CFTC001626>     <0#1CFTC001626> 

 Live cattle                              <0#3CFTC057642>     <0#1CFTC057642>
 Feeder cattle                            <0#3CFTC061641>     <0#1CFTC061641>
 Lean hogs                                <0#3CFTC054642>     <0#1CFTC054642>

Additional CFTC data can be found at 0#CFTC or CFTCGUIDE or the CFTC website at 
http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm
Reporting by Mark Weinraub)
((mark.weinraub@thomsonreuters.com)(+1 312 408 8587)(Reuters Messaging: mark.weinraub.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

