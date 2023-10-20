Speculators increase corn net short position-CFTC

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Large speculators increased their net short position in Chicago Board of Trade corn futures in the week to Oct. 17, regulatory data released on Friday showed. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, trimmed their net short position in CBOT wheat and trimmed their net short position in soybeans. SUPPLEMENTAL Non-Comm Indexes Comm Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Corn -168,564 -1,723 244,624 -3,339 -47,695 5,806 Soybeans -20,025 347 125,656 -2,157 -91,387 464 Soyoil -2,530 -1,145 109,794 3,083 -112,190 679 CBOT wheat -91,856 2,892 58,638 -3,895 27,017 1,313 KCBT wheat -37,968 -1,119 50,173 172 -11,190 127 ================================================================================= FUTURES + OPTS Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Corn -108,870 3,821 189,097 -2,216 -66,933 6,972 Soybeans -1,984 -4,149 92,965 -2,157 -72,467 3,909 Soymeal 50,698 18,638 90,169 -3,375 -182,536 -18,036 Soyoil 20,729 -5,238 100,713 6,368 -135,996 -2,754 CBOT wheat -104,407 -72 58,782 -558 19,165 1,802 KCBT wheat -26,951 -1,081 42,248 1,342 -12,479 -1,728 MGEX wheat -25,729 -2,222 1,653 311 22,054 1,406 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat -157,087 -3,375 102,683 1,095 28,740 1,480 Live cattle 83,811 -2,451 55,073 -46 -143,307 1,678 Feeder cattle 6,516 -835 -202 30 -124 -95 Lean hogs 3,331 -12,638 40,537 1,368 -45,910 10,404 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg Corn 15,069 -7,832 -28,364 -745 1,737,540 3,082 Soybeans -4,270 1,052 -14,245 1,347 1,037,359 16,064 Soymeal 19,593 341 22,076 2,432 540,196 28,411 Soyoil 9,629 4,242 4,926 -2,618 487,860 14,807 CBOT wheat 20,259 -859 6,201 -310 515,825 6,794 KCBT wheat -1,802 647 -1,015 820 242,114 6,513 MGEX wheat 1,335 465 686 40 76,427 4,684 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat 19,792 253 5,872 550 834,366 17,991 Live cattle 20,228 -1,000 -15,804 1,819 368,987 2,318 Feeder cattle -1,283 436 -4,908 465 68,674 -321 Lean hogs 3,661 -1,429 -1,619 2,295 300,825 5,406 ================================================================================= FUTURES ONLY Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Corn -105,572 4,877 178,473 -1,850 -85,061 875 Soybeans -3,412 -227 93,064 -1,532 -105,113 -1,088 Soymeal 52,166 18,194 89,364 -1,277 -184,186 -21,856 Soyoil 21,851 -5,610 98,754 6,319 -143,564 -4,513 CBOT wheat -110,952 -705 56,609 -451 8,932 2,175 KCBT wheat -27,332 -1,222 41,315 1,113 -12,825 -1,611 MGEX wheat -25,813 -2,221 1,682 312 20,843 1,295 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat -164,097 -4,148 99,606 974 16,950 1,859 Live cattle 83,417 -2,753 54,803 104 -123,630 3,990 Feeder cattle 6,440 -615 -254 33 -770 -5 Lean hogs 2,946 -13,531 40,936 268 -24,404 9,304 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg Corn 43,018 -2,647 -30,858 -1,255 1,360,702 3,623 Soybeans 30,517 3,954 -15,056 -1,107 842,086 20,329 Soymeal 23,772 3,090 18,884 1,849 484,609 26,046 Soyoil 18,954 6,750 4,005 -2,946 431,952 15,681 CBOT wheat 41,709 -844 3,702 -175 431,791 5,132 KCBT wheat 514 822 -1,672 898 224,217 6,119 MGEX wheat 2,909 583 379 31 73,505 4,560 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat 45,132 561 2,409 754 729,513 15,811 Live cattle -5,110 -3,039 -9,480 1,698 292,645 118 Feeder cattle -1,248 238 -4,168 349 50,655 -191 Lean hogs -17,861 2,570 -1,617 1,389 194,993 9,223 ================================================================================= SUPPLEMENTAL FUTURES + OPTS FUTURES ONLY Corn <0#4CFTC002602> <0#3CFTC002602> <0#1CFTC002602> Soybeans <0#4CFTC005602> <0#3CFTC005602> <0#1CFTC005602> Soymeal <0#3CFTC026603> <0#1CFTC026603> Soyoil <0#4CFTC007601> <0#3CFTC007601> <0#1CFTC007601> CBOT wheat <0#4CFTC001602> <0#3CFTC001602> <0#1CFTC001602> KCBT wheat <0#4CFTC001612> <0#3CFTC001612> <0#1CFTC001612> MGEX wheat <0#3CFTC001626> <0#1CFTC001626> Live cattle <0#3CFTC057642> <0#1CFTC057642> Feeder cattle <0#3CFTC061641> <0#1CFTC061641> Lean hogs <0#3CFTC054642> <0#1CFTC054642> Additional CFTC data can be found at 0#CFTC or CFTCGUIDE or the CFTC website at http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm Reporting by Mark Weinraub) ((mark.weinraub@thomsonreuters.com)(+1 312 408 8587)(Reuters Messaging: mark.weinraub.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

