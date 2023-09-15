Speculators increase corn net short position-CFTC

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Large speculators increased their net short position in Chicago Board of Trade corn futures in the week to Sept. 12, regulatory data released on Friday showed. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, increased their net short position in CBOT wheat and cut their net long position in soybeans. SUPPLEMENTAL Non-Comm Indexes Comm Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Corn -186,053 -43,829 259,101 222 -36,171 42,167 Soybeans 40,697 -6,151 149,193 -1,786 -170,893 6,354 Soyoil 8,352 -6,479 111,629 -1,753 -130,327 8,192 CBOT wheat -86,189 -5,892 77,670 -6,409 3,084 11,191 KCBT wheat -23,142 -1,589 48,140 3,923 -22,169 -1,305 ================================================================================= FUTURES + OPTS Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Corn -134,909 -40,996 197,217 5,167 -54,565 38,941 Soybeans 73,815 -8,995 82,191 454 -139,776 4,157 Soymeal 62,202 -2,921 89,698 1,718 -197,956 1,461 Soyoil 40,865 -14,294 99,580 2,480 -155,151 7,429 CBOT wheat -84,139 -5,458 61,996 -5,493 -2,903 10,589 KCBT wheat -13,148 -3,311 37,463 4,079 -21,151 -1,576 MGEX wheat -13,361 -1,948 711 474 10,407 109 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat -110,648 -10,717 100,170 -940 -13,647 9,122 Live cattle 98,417 4,870 52,590 2,456 -153,001 -4,293 Feeder cattle 16,173 2,680 367 -351 -2,865 -466 Lean hogs 38,186 6,164 42,826 -4,861 -73,692 -619 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg Corn 29,133 -4,552 -36,877 1,441 1,665,919 61,341 Soybeans 2,766 2,802 -18,996 1,582 905,855 30,823 Soymeal 23,647 -325 22,408 66 500,943 6,424 Soyoil 4,360 4,344 10,347 40 522,284 10,031 CBOT wheat 19,613 -748 5,434 1,111 469,203 22,571 KCBT wheat -334 1,835 -2,830 -1,028 214,115 4,675 MGEX wheat 1,984 -116 259 1,480 63,638 1,590 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat 21,263 971 2,863 1,563 746,956 28,836 Live cattle 23,306 2,005 -21,312 -5,038 405,254 13,567 Feeder cattle -1,416 175 -12,260 -2,038 75,184 3,925 Lean hogs 737 381 -8,059 -1,066 297,539 -6,930 ================================================================================= FUTURES ONLY Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Corn -138,163 -41,975 184,890 3,263 -66,054 35,608 Soybeans 67,475 -9,002 84,946 41 -153,386 362 Soymeal 62,096 -2,902 89,691 1,539 -196,946 3,396 Soyoil 42,501 -13,995 99,229 2,047 -155,567 8,098 CBOT wheat -89,232 -6,089 59,331 -4,937 -12,810 7,298 KCBT wheat -13,336 -3,260 37,264 4,076 -22,375 -2,029 MGEX wheat -13,361 -1,948 738 467 9,637 35 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat -115,929 -11,297 97,333 -394 -25,548 5,304 Live cattle 99,692 4,925 51,965 2,672 -129,964 -4,380 Feeder cattle 15,972 2,785 206 -406 -1,634 -139 Lean hogs 38,318 5,606 46,006 -4,075 -41,297 -875 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg Corn 50,175 -381 -30,848 3,485 1,268,176 38,476 Soybeans 17,742 6,890 -16,777 1,709 740,047 23,847 Soymeal 26,187 -1,565 18,972 -468 457,445 1,912 Soyoil 3,501 4,062 10,336 -212 471,433 16,984 CBOT wheat 39,613 2,880 3,098 848 391,669 14,899 KCBT wheat 2,077 2,551 -3,630 -1,338 198,936 3,251 MGEX wheat 2,913 -69 73 1,515 61,363 1,426 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat 44,603 5,362 -459 1,025 651,968 19,576 Live cattle -7,148 1,130 -14,545 -4,347 325,976 11,128 Feeder cattle -4,053 -412 -10,491 -1,828 60,617 3,005 Lean hogs -39,048 -204 -3,979 -452 197,128 -6,114 ================================================================================= SUPPLEMENTAL FUTURES + OPTS FUTURES ONLY Corn <0#4CFTC002602> <0#3CFTC002602> <0#1CFTC002602> Soybeans <0#4CFTC005602> <0#3CFTC005602> <0#1CFTC005602> Soymeal <0#3CFTC026603> <0#1CFTC026603> Soyoil <0#4CFTC007601> <0#3CFTC007601> <0#1CFTC007601> CBOT wheat <0#4CFTC001602> <0#3CFTC001602> <0#1CFTC001602> KCBT wheat <0#4CFTC001612> <0#3CFTC001612> <0#1CFTC001612> MGEX wheat <0#3CFTC001626> <0#1CFTC001626> Live cattle <0#3CFTC057642> <0#1CFTC057642> Feeder cattle <0#3CFTC061641> <0#1CFTC061641> Lean hogs <0#3CFTC054642> <0#1CFTC054642> Additional CFTC data can be found at 0#CFTC or CFTCGUIDE or the CFTC website at http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm Reporting by Mark Weinraub) ((mark.weinraub@thomsonreuters.com)(+1 312 408 8587)(Reuters Messaging: mark.weinraub.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

