Speculators increase corn net short position-CFTC

September 15, 2023 — 03:29 pm EDT

Written by Reuters -> 

    Sept 15 (Reuters) - Large speculators increased their net short position in Chicago Board of Trade corn futures in the week to Sept. 12, regulatory data released on Friday showed.
The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, increased their net short position in CBOT wheat and cut their net long position in soybeans.

 SUPPLEMENTAL      Non-Comm               Indexes                  Comm
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
 Corn              -186,053    -43,829    259,101        222    -36,171     42,167
 Soybeans            40,697     -6,151    149,193     -1,786   -170,893      6,354
 Soyoil               8,352     -6,479    111,629     -1,753   -130,327      8,192
 CBOT wheat         -86,189     -5,892     77,670     -6,409      3,084     11,191
 KCBT wheat         -23,142     -1,589     48,140      3,923    -22,169     -1,305
 FUTURES + OPTS     Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
 Corn              -134,909    -40,996    197,217      5,167    -54,565     38,941
 Soybeans            73,815     -8,995     82,191        454   -139,776      4,157
 Soymeal             62,202     -2,921     89,698      1,718   -197,956      1,461
 Soyoil              40,865    -14,294     99,580      2,480   -155,151      7,429
 CBOT wheat         -84,139     -5,458     61,996     -5,493     -2,903     10,589
 KCBT wheat         -13,148     -3,311     37,463      4,079    -21,151     -1,576
 MGEX wheat         -13,361     -1,948        711        474     10,407        109
 Total wheat       -110,648    -10,717    100,170       -940    -13,647      9,122

 Live cattle         98,417      4,870     52,590      2,456   -153,001     -4,293
 Feeder cattle       16,173      2,680        367       -351     -2,865       -466
 Lean hogs           38,186      6,164     42,826     -4,861    -73,692       -619

                      Other             NonReport                  Open
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
 Corn                29,133     -4,552    -36,877      1,441  1,665,919     61,341
 Soybeans             2,766      2,802    -18,996      1,582    905,855     30,823
 Soymeal             23,647       -325     22,408         66    500,943      6,424
 Soyoil               4,360      4,344     10,347         40    522,284     10,031
 CBOT wheat          19,613       -748      5,434      1,111    469,203     22,571
 KCBT wheat            -334      1,835     -2,830     -1,028    214,115      4,675
 MGEX wheat           1,984       -116        259      1,480     63,638      1,590
 Total wheat         21,263        971      2,863      1,563    746,956     28,836

 Live cattle         23,306      2,005    -21,312     -5,038    405,254     13,567
 Feeder cattle       -1,416        175    -12,260     -2,038     75,184      3,925
 Lean hogs              737        381     -8,059     -1,066    297,539     -6,930
 FUTURES ONLY       Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
 Corn              -138,163    -41,975    184,890      3,263    -66,054     35,608
 Soybeans            67,475     -9,002     84,946         41   -153,386        362
 Soymeal             62,096     -2,902     89,691      1,539   -196,946      3,396
 Soyoil              42,501    -13,995     99,229      2,047   -155,567      8,098
 CBOT wheat         -89,232     -6,089     59,331     -4,937    -12,810      7,298
 KCBT wheat         -13,336     -3,260     37,264      4,076    -22,375     -2,029
 MGEX wheat         -13,361     -1,948        738        467      9,637         35
 Total wheat       -115,929    -11,297     97,333       -394    -25,548      5,304

 Live cattle         99,692      4,925     51,965      2,672   -129,964     -4,380
 Feeder cattle       15,972      2,785        206       -406     -1,634       -139
 Lean hogs           38,318      5,606     46,006     -4,075    -41,297       -875

                      Other             NonReport                  Open
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
 Corn                50,175       -381    -30,848      3,485  1,268,176     38,476
 Soybeans            17,742      6,890    -16,777      1,709    740,047     23,847
 Soymeal             26,187     -1,565     18,972       -468    457,445      1,912
 Soyoil               3,501      4,062     10,336       -212    471,433     16,984
 CBOT wheat          39,613      2,880      3,098        848    391,669     14,899
 KCBT wheat           2,077      2,551     -3,630     -1,338    198,936      3,251
 MGEX wheat           2,913        -69         73      1,515     61,363      1,426
 Total wheat         44,603      5,362       -459      1,025    651,968     19,576

 Live cattle         -7,148      1,130    -14,545     -4,347    325,976     11,128
 Feeder cattle       -4,053       -412    -10,491     -1,828     60,617      3,005
 Lean hogs          -39,048       -204     -3,979       -452    197,128     -6,114
                        SUPPLEMENTAL        FUTURES + OPTS        FUTURES ONLY
 Corn                 <0#4CFTC002602>     <0#3CFTC002602>     <0#1CFTC002602>
 Soybeans             <0#4CFTC005602>     <0#3CFTC005602>     <0#1CFTC005602>
 Soymeal                                  <0#3CFTC026603>     <0#1CFTC026603>
 Soyoil               <0#4CFTC007601>     <0#3CFTC007601>     <0#1CFTC007601>
 CBOT wheat           <0#4CFTC001602>     <0#3CFTC001602>     <0#1CFTC001602>
 KCBT wheat           <0#4CFTC001612>     <0#3CFTC001612>     <0#1CFTC001612>
 MGEX wheat                               <0#3CFTC001626>     <0#1CFTC001626> 

 Live cattle                              <0#3CFTC057642>     <0#1CFTC057642>
 Feeder cattle                            <0#3CFTC061641>     <0#1CFTC061641>
 Lean hogs                                <0#3CFTC054642>     <0#1CFTC054642>

Additional CFTC data can be found at 0#CFTC or CFTCGUIDE or the CFTC website at 
http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm
Reporting by Mark Weinraub)
((mark.weinraub@thomsonreuters.com)(+1 312 408 8587)(Reuters Messaging: mark.weinraub.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

