News & Insights

US Markets

Speculators increase corn net short position-CFTC

Credit: REUTERS/FLORENCE LO

September 08, 2023 — 03:42 pm EDT

Written by Reuters -> 

    Sept 8 (Reuters) - Large speculators increased their net short position in Chicago Board of Trade corn futures in the week to Sept. 5, regulatory data released on Friday showed.
The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, trimmed their net short position in CBOT wheat and cut their net long position in soybeans.

 SUPPLEMENTAL      Non-Comm               Indexes                  Comm
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
 Corn              -142,224     -6,922    258,879    -17,495    -78,339     11,229
 Soybeans            46,848     -7,101    150,978     -1,568   -177,246      9,528
 Soyoil              14,831        331    113,382     -1,271   -138,518      2,456
 CBOT wheat         -80,296      4,712     84,078     -6,165     -8,106     -1,078
 KCBT wheat         -21,551     -1,847     44,218     -1,482    -20,863      1,351
 =================================================================================

 FUTURES + OPTS     Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
 Corn               -93,913     -6,565    192,050     -8,893    -93,506      9,976
 Soybeans            82,810     -8,175     81,738      1,350   -143,934      9,088
 Soymeal             65,122     -8,630     87,980     -2,157   -199,418      7,506
 Soyoil              55,159     -3,157     97,098     -3,634   -162,580      5,356
 CBOT wheat         -78,681      1,200     67,489     -4,243    -13,492     -1,336
 KCBT wheat          -9,838     -4,207     33,384     -1,449    -19,576      1,504
 MGEX wheat         -11,413     -2,657        236       -586     10,298      4,917
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat        -99,932     -5,664    101,109     -6,278    -22,770      5,085

 Live cattle         93,546       -478     50,133     -1,079   -148,707      2,510
 Feeder cattle       13,493     -1,672        718         15     -2,398        219
 Lean hogs           32,022      5,359     47,688     -2,006    -73,073     -1,247

                      Other             NonReport                  Open
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
 Corn                33,685     -7,707    -38,317     13,189  1,604,578     22,492
 Soybeans               -35     -1,405    -20,578       -858    875,032     18,974
 Soymeal             23,972        460     22,343      2,821    494,519     -8,102
 Soyoil                  15      2,951     10,305     -1,516    512,253    -13,195
 CBOT wheat          20,360      1,848      4,324      2,530    446,632     22,973
 KCBT wheat          -2,168      2,173     -1,802      1,978    209,439     10,276
 MGEX wheat           2,100     -1,361     -1,222       -313     62,049      6,176
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat         20,292      2,660      1,300      4,195    718,120     39,425

 Live cattle         21,301     -1,473    -16,272        520    391,688       -271
 Feeder cattle       -1,590       -521    -10,222      1,959     71,259     -7,641
 Lean hogs              356     -1,096     -6,993     -1,009    304,469     -2,868
 =================================================================================

 FUTURES ONLY       Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
 Corn               -96,188     -5,057    181,627     -8,578   -101,662      9,163
 Soybeans            76,477     -8,415     84,905         50   -153,748      4,797
 Soymeal             64,998     -7,725     88,152     -2,947   -200,342      6,246
 Soyoil              56,496     -2,964     97,182     -3,571   -163,665      5,809
 CBOT wheat         -83,143        665     64,268     -4,048    -20,108     -1,994
 KCBT wheat         -10,076     -4,349     33,188     -1,583    -20,346      1,893
 MGEX wheat         -11,413     -2,657        271       -569      9,602      4,872
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat       -104,632     -6,341     97,727     -6,200    -30,852      4,771

 Live cattle         94,767         52     49,293     -1,169   -125,584      1,734
 Feeder cattle       13,187     -1,476        612        602     -1,495       -342
 Lean hogs           32,712      5,063     50,081       -965    -40,422       -501

                      Other             NonReport                  Open
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
 Corn                50,556     -4,762    -34,333      9,234  1,229,700     14,783
 Soybeans            10,852      3,582    -18,486        -14    716,200     17,345
 Soymeal             27,752      1,244     19,440      3,182    455,533     -5,610
 Soyoil                -561      2,345     10,548     -1,619    454,449    -11,513
 CBOT wheat          36,733      3,182      2,250      2,195    376,770     18,780
 KCBT wheat            -474      2,065     -2,292      1,974    195,685      9,643
 MGEX wheat           2,982     -1,301     -1,442       -345     59,937      5,886
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat         39,241      3,946     -1,484      3,824    632,392     34,309

 Live cattle         -8,278     -1,028    -10,198        411    314,848      1,238
 Feeder cattle       -3,641       -299     -8,663      1,515     57,612     -2,394
 Lean hogs          -38,844     -3,404     -3,527       -193    203,242       -379
 =================================================================================

                        SUPPLEMENTAL        FUTURES + OPTS        FUTURES ONLY
 Corn                 <0#4CFTC002602>     <0#3CFTC002602>     <0#1CFTC002602>
 Soybeans             <0#4CFTC005602>     <0#3CFTC005602>     <0#1CFTC005602>
 Soymeal                                  <0#3CFTC026603>     <0#1CFTC026603>
 Soyoil               <0#4CFTC007601>     <0#3CFTC007601>     <0#1CFTC007601>
 CBOT wheat           <0#4CFTC001602>     <0#3CFTC001602>     <0#1CFTC001602>
 KCBT wheat           <0#4CFTC001612>     <0#3CFTC001612>     <0#1CFTC001612>
 MGEX wheat                               <0#3CFTC001626>     <0#1CFTC001626> 

 Live cattle                              <0#3CFTC057642>     <0#1CFTC057642>
 Feeder cattle                            <0#3CFTC061641>     <0#1CFTC061641>
 Lean hogs                                <0#3CFTC054642>     <0#1CFTC054642>

Additional CFTC data can be found at 0#CFTC or CFTCGUIDE or the CFTC website at 
http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm
Reporting by Mark Weinraub)
((mark.weinraub@thomsonreuters.com)(+1 312 408 8587)(Reuters Messaging: mark.weinraub.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US MarketsCommodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.