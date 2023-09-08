Speculators increase corn net short position-CFTC

Sept 8 (Reuters) - Large speculators increased their net short position in Chicago Board of Trade corn futures in the week to Sept. 5, regulatory data released on Friday showed. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, trimmed their net short position in CBOT wheat and cut their net long position in soybeans. SUPPLEMENTAL Non-Comm Indexes Comm Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Corn -142,224 -6,922 258,879 -17,495 -78,339 11,229 Soybeans 46,848 -7,101 150,978 -1,568 -177,246 9,528 Soyoil 14,831 331 113,382 -1,271 -138,518 2,456 CBOT wheat -80,296 4,712 84,078 -6,165 -8,106 -1,078 KCBT wheat -21,551 -1,847 44,218 -1,482 -20,863 1,351 ================================================================================= FUTURES + OPTS Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Corn -93,913 -6,565 192,050 -8,893 -93,506 9,976 Soybeans 82,810 -8,175 81,738 1,350 -143,934 9,088 Soymeal 65,122 -8,630 87,980 -2,157 -199,418 7,506 Soyoil 55,159 -3,157 97,098 -3,634 -162,580 5,356 CBOT wheat -78,681 1,200 67,489 -4,243 -13,492 -1,336 KCBT wheat -9,838 -4,207 33,384 -1,449 -19,576 1,504 MGEX wheat -11,413 -2,657 236 -586 10,298 4,917 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat -99,932 -5,664 101,109 -6,278 -22,770 5,085 Live cattle 93,546 -478 50,133 -1,079 -148,707 2,510 Feeder cattle 13,493 -1,672 718 15 -2,398 219 Lean hogs 32,022 5,359 47,688 -2,006 -73,073 -1,247 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg Corn 33,685 -7,707 -38,317 13,189 1,604,578 22,492 Soybeans -35 -1,405 -20,578 -858 875,032 18,974 Soymeal 23,972 460 22,343 2,821 494,519 -8,102 Soyoil 15 2,951 10,305 -1,516 512,253 -13,195 CBOT wheat 20,360 1,848 4,324 2,530 446,632 22,973 KCBT wheat -2,168 2,173 -1,802 1,978 209,439 10,276 MGEX wheat 2,100 -1,361 -1,222 -313 62,049 6,176 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat 20,292 2,660 1,300 4,195 718,120 39,425 Live cattle 21,301 -1,473 -16,272 520 391,688 -271 Feeder cattle -1,590 -521 -10,222 1,959 71,259 -7,641 Lean hogs 356 -1,096 -6,993 -1,009 304,469 -2,868 ================================================================================= FUTURES ONLY Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Corn -96,188 -5,057 181,627 -8,578 -101,662 9,163 Soybeans 76,477 -8,415 84,905 50 -153,748 4,797 Soymeal 64,998 -7,725 88,152 -2,947 -200,342 6,246 Soyoil 56,496 -2,964 97,182 -3,571 -163,665 5,809 CBOT wheat -83,143 665 64,268 -4,048 -20,108 -1,994 KCBT wheat -10,076 -4,349 33,188 -1,583 -20,346 1,893 MGEX wheat -11,413 -2,657 271 -569 9,602 4,872 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat -104,632 -6,341 97,727 -6,200 -30,852 4,771 Live cattle 94,767 52 49,293 -1,169 -125,584 1,734 Feeder cattle 13,187 -1,476 612 602 -1,495 -342 Lean hogs 32,712 5,063 50,081 -965 -40,422 -501 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg Corn 50,556 -4,762 -34,333 9,234 1,229,700 14,783 Soybeans 10,852 3,582 -18,486 -14 716,200 17,345 Soymeal 27,752 1,244 19,440 3,182 455,533 -5,610 Soyoil -561 2,345 10,548 -1,619 454,449 -11,513 CBOT wheat 36,733 3,182 2,250 2,195 376,770 18,780 KCBT wheat -474 2,065 -2,292 1,974 195,685 9,643 MGEX wheat 2,982 -1,301 -1,442 -345 59,937 5,886 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat 39,241 3,946 -1,484 3,824 632,392 34,309 Live cattle -8,278 -1,028 -10,198 411 314,848 1,238 Feeder cattle -3,641 -299 -8,663 1,515 57,612 -2,394 Lean hogs -38,844 -3,404 -3,527 -193 203,242 -379 ================================================================================= SUPPLEMENTAL FUTURES + OPTS FUTURES ONLY Corn <0#4CFTC002602> <0#3CFTC002602> <0#1CFTC002602> Soybeans <0#4CFTC005602> <0#3CFTC005602> <0#1CFTC005602> Soymeal <0#3CFTC026603> <0#1CFTC026603> Soyoil <0#4CFTC007601> <0#3CFTC007601> <0#1CFTC007601> CBOT wheat <0#4CFTC001602> <0#3CFTC001602> <0#1CFTC001602> KCBT wheat <0#4CFTC001612> <0#3CFTC001612> <0#1CFTC001612> MGEX wheat <0#3CFTC001626> <0#1CFTC001626> Live cattle <0#3CFTC057642> <0#1CFTC057642> Feeder cattle <0#3CFTC061641> <0#1CFTC061641> Lean hogs <0#3CFTC054642> <0#1CFTC054642> Additional CFTC data can be found at 0#CFTC or CFTCGUIDE or the CFTC website at http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm Reporting by Mark Weinraub) ((mark.weinraub@thomsonreuters.com)(+1 312 408 8587)(Reuters Messaging: mark.weinraub.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.