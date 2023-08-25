Speculators increase corn net short position-CFTC

News & Insights

    Aug 25 (Reuters) - Large speculators increased their net short position in Chicago Board of Trade corn futures in the week to Aug. 22, regulatory data released on Friday showed.
The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, increased their net short position in CBOT wheat and raised their net long position in soybeans.

 SUPPLEMENTAL      Non-Comm               Indexes                  Comm
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
 Corn              -155,196    -32,771    278,441     -4,752    -64,593     30,965
 Soybeans            25,787      1,960    148,447      1,123   -153,210     -8,482
 Soyoil              11,185      2,757    114,986        881   -136,171     -3,791
 CBOT wheat         -77,367     -5,195     91,643     -3,356    -17,248      5,389
 KCBT wheat         -20,586     -6,351     44,725      2,455    -21,481      2,643
 =================================================================================

 FUTURES + OPTS     Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
 Corn              -106,135    -33,554    208,722     -6,200    -80,858     30,855
 Soybeans            58,206      7,488     84,533     -7,101   -125,191     -1,290
 Soymeal             52,820     -4,040     93,829        -70   -189,595      6,925
 Soyoil              55,077      8,408    101,504       -919   -164,095     -2,648
 CBOT wheat         -70,921     -5,331     73,159     -2,335    -22,155      4,856
 KCBT wheat          -5,965     -6,552     38,008      1,349    -25,172      2,361
 MGEX wheat          -6,234     -4,726      1,503        149      2,645      3,821
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat        -83,120    -16,609    112,670       -837    -44,682     11,038

 Live cattle         89,742     -7,265     51,494        -50   -144,206      8,460
 Feeder cattle       12,378     -1,309        667        -23     -1,205        977
 Lean hogs           21,409     -1,551     49,852       -879    -70,587      4,150

                      Other             NonReport                  Open
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
 Corn                36,922      2,342    -58,652      6,558  1,811,682     10,430
 Soybeans             3,475     -4,496    -21,024      5,399    845,742     28,059
 Soymeal             22,922     -2,058     20,024       -757    520,657    -16,278
 Soyoil              -2,486     -4,995     10,000        154    560,340        293
 CBOT wheat          16,946       -352      2,972      3,162    481,323     16,083
 KCBT wheat          -4,212      1,590     -2,659      1,253    212,241      7,018
 MGEX wheat           2,496        388       -409        368     58,807      1,323
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat         15,230      1,626        -96      4,783    752,371     24,424

 Live cattle         19,321     -3,269    -16,350      2,124    380,986     -3,720
 Feeder cattle       -1,078       -138    -10,761        493     76,271       -638
 Lean hogs            4,718     -2,098     -5,392        379    302,055    -32,134
 =================================================================================

 FUTURES ONLY       Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
 Corn              -121,612    -34,988    190,724     -2,906    -93,755     26,701
 Soybeans            54,283      5,093     86,560     -4,246   -134,708       -253
 Soymeal             52,479     -4,068     94,443      1,419   -191,792      9,354
 Soyoil              55,915      7,471    101,281     -1,240   -163,290         17
 CBOT wheat         -80,007     -5,572     67,928     -2,706    -34,150      2,571
 KCBT wheat          -6,245     -6,424     36,161      1,158    -26,992      1,823
 MGEX wheat          -6,234     -4,726        904        166      1,565      3,403
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat        -92,486    -16,722    104,993     -1,382    -59,577      7,797

 Live cattle         90,394     -7,377     50,482       -126   -121,385      7,627
 Feeder cattle       11,888     -1,283         12        -30       -197        762
 Lean hogs           22,502     -1,646     50,946     -2,279    -37,634      1,331

                      Other             NonReport                  Open
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
 Corn                70,062     10,404    -45,419        789  1,301,339     14,320
 Soybeans            11,850     -4,293    -17,985      3,699    665,704     26,919
 Soymeal             28,386     -4,827     16,484     -1,878    473,793    -17,602
 Soyoil              -4,270     -5,978     10,364       -270    481,020       -390
 CBOT wheat          45,216      2,656      1,013      3,051    385,630     10,791
 KCBT wheat             400      2,480     -3,324        963    191,367      5,393
 MGEX wheat           4,342        823       -577        334     54,793        905
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat         49,958      5,959     -2,888      4,348    631,790     17,089

 Live cattle         -9,375     -2,273    -10,116      2,149    301,127     -6,683
 Feeder cattle       -3,060        297     -8,643        254     57,556       -281
 Lean hogs          -32,907      1,915     -2,907        679    199,914    -14,336
 =================================================================================

                        SUPPLEMENTAL        FUTURES + OPTS        FUTURES ONLY
 Corn                 <0#4CFTC002602>     <0#3CFTC002602>     <0#1CFTC002602>
 Soybeans             <0#4CFTC005602>     <0#3CFTC005602>     <0#1CFTC005602>
 Soymeal                                  <0#3CFTC026603>     <0#1CFTC026603>
 Soyoil               <0#4CFTC007601>     <0#3CFTC007601>     <0#1CFTC007601>
 CBOT wheat           <0#4CFTC001602>     <0#3CFTC001602>     <0#1CFTC001602>
 KCBT wheat           <0#4CFTC001612>     <0#3CFTC001612>     <0#1CFTC001612>
 MGEX wheat                               <0#3CFTC001626>     <0#1CFTC001626> 

 Live cattle                              <0#3CFTC057642>     <0#1CFTC057642>
 Feeder cattle                            <0#3CFTC061641>     <0#1CFTC061641>
 Lean hogs                                <0#3CFTC054642>     <0#1CFTC054642>

Additional CFTC data can be found at 0#CFTC or CFTCGUIDE or the CFTC website at 
http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm
Reporting by Mark Weinraub)
((mark.weinraub@thomsonreuters.com)(+1 312 408 8587)(Reuters Messaging: mark.weinraub.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

