Speculators increase corn net short position-CFTC

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Large speculators increased their net short position in Chicago Board of Trade corn futures in the week to Aug. 22, regulatory data released on Friday showed. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, increased their net short position in CBOT wheat and raised their net long position in soybeans. SUPPLEMENTAL Non-Comm Indexes Comm Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Corn -155,196 -32,771 278,441 -4,752 -64,593 30,965 Soybeans 25,787 1,960 148,447 1,123 -153,210 -8,482 Soyoil 11,185 2,757 114,986 881 -136,171 -3,791 CBOT wheat -77,367 -5,195 91,643 -3,356 -17,248 5,389 KCBT wheat -20,586 -6,351 44,725 2,455 -21,481 2,643 ================================================================================= FUTURES + OPTS Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Corn -106,135 -33,554 208,722 -6,200 -80,858 30,855 Soybeans 58,206 7,488 84,533 -7,101 -125,191 -1,290 Soymeal 52,820 -4,040 93,829 -70 -189,595 6,925 Soyoil 55,077 8,408 101,504 -919 -164,095 -2,648 CBOT wheat -70,921 -5,331 73,159 -2,335 -22,155 4,856 KCBT wheat -5,965 -6,552 38,008 1,349 -25,172 2,361 MGEX wheat -6,234 -4,726 1,503 149 2,645 3,821 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat -83,120 -16,609 112,670 -837 -44,682 11,038 Live cattle 89,742 -7,265 51,494 -50 -144,206 8,460 Feeder cattle 12,378 -1,309 667 -23 -1,205 977 Lean hogs 21,409 -1,551 49,852 -879 -70,587 4,150 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg Corn 36,922 2,342 -58,652 6,558 1,811,682 10,430 Soybeans 3,475 -4,496 -21,024 5,399 845,742 28,059 Soymeal 22,922 -2,058 20,024 -757 520,657 -16,278 Soyoil -2,486 -4,995 10,000 154 560,340 293 CBOT wheat 16,946 -352 2,972 3,162 481,323 16,083 KCBT wheat -4,212 1,590 -2,659 1,253 212,241 7,018 MGEX wheat 2,496 388 -409 368 58,807 1,323 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat 15,230 1,626 -96 4,783 752,371 24,424 Live cattle 19,321 -3,269 -16,350 2,124 380,986 -3,720 Feeder cattle -1,078 -138 -10,761 493 76,271 -638 Lean hogs 4,718 -2,098 -5,392 379 302,055 -32,134 ================================================================================= FUTURES ONLY Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Corn -121,612 -34,988 190,724 -2,906 -93,755 26,701 Soybeans 54,283 5,093 86,560 -4,246 -134,708 -253 Soymeal 52,479 -4,068 94,443 1,419 -191,792 9,354 Soyoil 55,915 7,471 101,281 -1,240 -163,290 17 CBOT wheat -80,007 -5,572 67,928 -2,706 -34,150 2,571 KCBT wheat -6,245 -6,424 36,161 1,158 -26,992 1,823 MGEX wheat -6,234 -4,726 904 166 1,565 3,403 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat -92,486 -16,722 104,993 -1,382 -59,577 7,797 Live cattle 90,394 -7,377 50,482 -126 -121,385 7,627 Feeder cattle 11,888 -1,283 12 -30 -197 762 Lean hogs 22,502 -1,646 50,946 -2,279 -37,634 1,331 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg Corn 70,062 10,404 -45,419 789 1,301,339 14,320 Soybeans 11,850 -4,293 -17,985 3,699 665,704 26,919 Soymeal 28,386 -4,827 16,484 -1,878 473,793 -17,602 Soyoil -4,270 -5,978 10,364 -270 481,020 -390 CBOT wheat 45,216 2,656 1,013 3,051 385,630 10,791 KCBT wheat 400 2,480 -3,324 963 191,367 5,393 MGEX wheat 4,342 823 -577 334 54,793 905 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat 49,958 5,959 -2,888 4,348 631,790 17,089 Live cattle -9,375 -2,273 -10,116 2,149 301,127 -6,683 Feeder cattle -3,060 297 -8,643 254 57,556 -281 Lean hogs -32,907 1,915 -2,907 679 199,914 -14,336 ================================================================================= SUPPLEMENTAL FUTURES + OPTS FUTURES ONLY Corn <0#4CFTC002602> <0#3CFTC002602> <0#1CFTC002602> Soybeans <0#4CFTC005602> <0#3CFTC005602> <0#1CFTC005602> Soymeal <0#3CFTC026603> <0#1CFTC026603> Soyoil <0#4CFTC007601> <0#3CFTC007601> <0#1CFTC007601> CBOT wheat <0#4CFTC001602> <0#3CFTC001602> <0#1CFTC001602> KCBT wheat <0#4CFTC001612> <0#3CFTC001612> <0#1CFTC001612> MGEX wheat <0#3CFTC001626> <0#1CFTC001626> Live cattle <0#3CFTC057642> <0#1CFTC057642> Feeder cattle <0#3CFTC061641> <0#1CFTC061641> Lean hogs <0#3CFTC054642> <0#1CFTC054642> Additional CFTC data can be found at 0#CFTC or CFTCGUIDE or the CFTC website at http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm Reporting by Mark Weinraub) ((mark.weinraub@thomsonreuters.com)(+1 312 408 8587)(Reuters Messaging: mark.weinraub.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

