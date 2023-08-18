Speculators increase corn net short position-CFTC

News & Insights

August 18, 2023 — 03:29 pm EDT

August 18, 2023 

    Aug 18 (Reuters) - Large speculators increased their net short position in Chicago Board of Trade corn futures in the week to Aug. 15, regulatory data released on Friday showed.
The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, increased their net short position in CBOT wheat and cut their net long position in soybeans.

 SUPPLEMENTAL      Non-Comm               Indexes                  Comm
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
 Corn              -122,426    -48,151    283,193     -4,489    -95,557     50,379
 Soybeans            23,827    -15,039    147,322     -2,836   -144,727     20,482
 Soyoil               8,427      2,378    114,105       -703   -132,380     -2,948
 CBOT wheat         -72,172     -8,880     94,998     -2,206    -22,637     10,208
 KCBT wheat         -14,235     -4,778     42,270       -979    -24,123      7,759
 =================================================================================

 FUTURES + OPTS     Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
 Corn               -72,580    -45,924    214,923      3,365   -111,713     45,186
 Soybeans            50,719    -13,362     91,633     -3,039   -123,903     23,347
 Soymeal             56,860    -12,282     93,899      2,659   -196,520     18,187
 Soyoil              46,668        145    102,424       -541   -161,446     -2,212
 CBOT wheat         -65,590    -10,195     75,493        158    -27,011      9,087
 KCBT wheat             587     -4,669     36,659        264    -27,532      7,241
 MGEX wheat          -1,508     -6,005      1,353        307     -1,178      6,260
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat        -66,511    -20,869    113,505        729    -55,721     22,588

 Live cattle         97,007      1,215     51,544        -92   -152,665      1,586
 Feeder cattle       13,687        109        690         65     -2,183         88
 Lean hogs           22,961    -10,866     50,731      3,950    -74,737      4,925

                      Other             NonReport                  Open
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
 Corn                34,581     -4,888    -65,210      2,261  1,801,252     34,557
 Soybeans             7,972     -4,339    -26,423     -2,608    817,683     15,453
 Soymeal             24,980     -5,163     20,781     -3,401    536,935     -1,243
 Soyoil               2,508      1,333      9,847      1,274    560,046      7,488
 CBOT wheat          17,297         72       -190        879    465,240     33,946
 KCBT wheat          -5,803       -833     -3,912     -2,003    205,223      4,534
 MGEX wheat           2,108       -215       -776       -347     57,484      3,291
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat         13,602       -976     -4,878     -1,471    727,947     41,771

 Live cattle         22,589     -1,541    -18,474     -1,167    384,706        509
 Feeder cattle         -939         92    -11,255       -354     76,909     -1,057
 Lean hogs            6,817        253     -5,772      1,737    334,189     11,464
 =================================================================================

 FUTURES ONLY       Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
 Corn               -86,624    -53,571    193,630      5,533   -120,456     40,847
 Soybeans            49,190    -13,787     90,806     -2,956   -134,455     22,959
 Soymeal             56,547    -11,504     93,024      2,159   -201,146     18,032
 Soyoil              48,444        670    102,521       -494   -163,307     -1,291
 CBOT wheat         -74,435    -12,290     70,634      1,741    -36,721      6,594
 KCBT wheat             179     -4,984     35,003       -160    -28,815      6,297
 MGEX wheat          -1,508     -6,005        738         16     -1,838      5,579
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat        -75,764    -23,279    106,375      1,597    -67,374     18,470

 Live cattle         97,771      2,143     50,608       -215   -129,012      1,780
 Feeder cattle       13,171       -240         42         52       -959          9
 Lean hogs           24,148    -10,042     53,225      2,750    -38,965      3,032

                      Other             NonReport                  Open
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
 Corn                59,658        878    -46,208      6,313  1,287,019      2,586
 Soybeans            16,143     -4,343    -21,684     -1,873    638,785     10,603
 Soymeal             33,213     -5,700     18,362     -2,987    491,395      4,734
 Soyoil               1,708       -354     10,634      1,469    481,410      2,696
 CBOT wheat          42,560      3,209     -2,038        746    374,839     30,857
 KCBT wheat          -2,080        588     -4,287     -1,741    185,974      2,932
 MGEX wheat           3,519        786       -911       -376     53,888      2,640
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat         43,999      4,583     -7,236     -1,371    614,701     36,429

 Live cattle         -7,102     -2,774    -12,265       -934    307,810     -4,016
 Feeder cattle       -3,357        714     -8,897       -535     57,837       -278
 Lean hogs          -34,822      4,718     -3,586       -458    214,250       -302
 =================================================================================

                        SUPPLEMENTAL        FUTURES + OPTS        FUTURES ONLY
 Corn                 <0#4CFTC002602>     <0#3CFTC002602>     <0#1CFTC002602>
 Soybeans             <0#4CFTC005602>     <0#3CFTC005602>     <0#1CFTC005602>
 Soymeal                                  <0#3CFTC026603>     <0#1CFTC026603>
 Soyoil               <0#4CFTC007601>     <0#3CFTC007601>     <0#1CFTC007601>
 CBOT wheat           <0#4CFTC001602>     <0#3CFTC001602>     <0#1CFTC001602>
 KCBT wheat           <0#4CFTC001612>     <0#3CFTC001612>     <0#1CFTC001612>
 MGEX wheat                               <0#3CFTC001626>     <0#1CFTC001626> 

 Live cattle                              <0#3CFTC057642>     <0#1CFTC057642>
 Feeder cattle                            <0#3CFTC061641>     <0#1CFTC061641>
 Lean hogs                                <0#3CFTC054642>     <0#1CFTC054642>

Additional CFTC data can be found at 0#CFTC or CFTCGUIDE or the CFTC website at 
http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm
Reporting by Mark Weinraub)
Reporting by Mark Weinraub

