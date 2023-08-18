Speculators increase corn net short position-CFTC

Aug 18 (Reuters) - Large speculators increased their net short position in Chicago Board of Trade corn futures in the week to Aug. 15, regulatory data released on Friday showed. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, increased their net short position in CBOT wheat and cut their net long position in soybeans. SUPPLEMENTAL Non-Comm Indexes Comm Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Corn -122,426 -48,151 283,193 -4,489 -95,557 50,379 Soybeans 23,827 -15,039 147,322 -2,836 -144,727 20,482 Soyoil 8,427 2,378 114,105 -703 -132,380 -2,948 CBOT wheat -72,172 -8,880 94,998 -2,206 -22,637 10,208 KCBT wheat -14,235 -4,778 42,270 -979 -24,123 7,759 ================================================================================= FUTURES + OPTS Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Corn -72,580 -45,924 214,923 3,365 -111,713 45,186 Soybeans 50,719 -13,362 91,633 -3,039 -123,903 23,347 Soymeal 56,860 -12,282 93,899 2,659 -196,520 18,187 Soyoil 46,668 145 102,424 -541 -161,446 -2,212 CBOT wheat -65,590 -10,195 75,493 158 -27,011 9,087 KCBT wheat 587 -4,669 36,659 264 -27,532 7,241 MGEX wheat -1,508 -6,005 1,353 307 -1,178 6,260 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat -66,511 -20,869 113,505 729 -55,721 22,588 Live cattle 97,007 1,215 51,544 -92 -152,665 1,586 Feeder cattle 13,687 109 690 65 -2,183 88 Lean hogs 22,961 -10,866 50,731 3,950 -74,737 4,925 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg Corn 34,581 -4,888 -65,210 2,261 1,801,252 34,557 Soybeans 7,972 -4,339 -26,423 -2,608 817,683 15,453 Soymeal 24,980 -5,163 20,781 -3,401 536,935 -1,243 Soyoil 2,508 1,333 9,847 1,274 560,046 7,488 CBOT wheat 17,297 72 -190 879 465,240 33,946 KCBT wheat -5,803 -833 -3,912 -2,003 205,223 4,534 MGEX wheat 2,108 -215 -776 -347 57,484 3,291 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat 13,602 -976 -4,878 -1,471 727,947 41,771 Live cattle 22,589 -1,541 -18,474 -1,167 384,706 509 Feeder cattle -939 92 -11,255 -354 76,909 -1,057 Lean hogs 6,817 253 -5,772 1,737 334,189 11,464 ================================================================================= FUTURES ONLY Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Corn -86,624 -53,571 193,630 5,533 -120,456 40,847 Soybeans 49,190 -13,787 90,806 -2,956 -134,455 22,959 Soymeal 56,547 -11,504 93,024 2,159 -201,146 18,032 Soyoil 48,444 670 102,521 -494 -163,307 -1,291 CBOT wheat -74,435 -12,290 70,634 1,741 -36,721 6,594 KCBT wheat 179 -4,984 35,003 -160 -28,815 6,297 MGEX wheat -1,508 -6,005 738 16 -1,838 5,579 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat -75,764 -23,279 106,375 1,597 -67,374 18,470 Live cattle 97,771 2,143 50,608 -215 -129,012 1,780 Feeder cattle 13,171 -240 42 52 -959 9 Lean hogs 24,148 -10,042 53,225 2,750 -38,965 3,032 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg Corn 59,658 878 -46,208 6,313 1,287,019 2,586 Soybeans 16,143 -4,343 -21,684 -1,873 638,785 10,603 Soymeal 33,213 -5,700 18,362 -2,987 491,395 4,734 Soyoil 1,708 -354 10,634 1,469 481,410 2,696 CBOT wheat 42,560 3,209 -2,038 746 374,839 30,857 KCBT wheat -2,080 588 -4,287 -1,741 185,974 2,932 MGEX wheat 3,519 786 -911 -376 53,888 2,640 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat 43,999 4,583 -7,236 -1,371 614,701 36,429 Live cattle -7,102 -2,774 -12,265 -934 307,810 -4,016 Feeder cattle -3,357 714 -8,897 -535 57,837 -278 Lean hogs -34,822 4,718 -3,586 -458 214,250 -302 ================================================================================= SUPPLEMENTAL FUTURES + OPTS FUTURES ONLY Corn <0#4CFTC002602> <0#3CFTC002602> <0#1CFTC002602> Soybeans <0#4CFTC005602> <0#3CFTC005602> <0#1CFTC005602> Soymeal <0#3CFTC026603> <0#1CFTC026603> Soyoil <0#4CFTC007601> <0#3CFTC007601> <0#1CFTC007601> CBOT wheat <0#4CFTC001602> <0#3CFTC001602> <0#1CFTC001602> KCBT wheat <0#4CFTC001612> <0#3CFTC001612> <0#1CFTC001612> MGEX wheat <0#3CFTC001626> <0#1CFTC001626> Live cattle <0#3CFTC057642> <0#1CFTC057642> Feeder cattle <0#3CFTC061641> <0#1CFTC061641> Lean hogs <0#3CFTC054642> <0#1CFTC054642> Additional CFTC data can be found at 0#CFTC or CFTCGUIDE or the CFTC website at http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm Reporting by Mark Weinraub) ((mark.weinraub@thomsonreuters.com)(+1 312 408 8587)(Reuters Messaging: mark.weinraub.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

