Speculators increase corn net short position-CFTC

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Large speculators increased their net short position in Chicago Board of Trade corn futures in the week to Aug. 8, regulatory data released on Friday showed. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, increased their net short position in CBOT wheat and cut their net long position in soybeans. SUPPLEMENTAL Non-Comm Indexes Comm Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Corn -74,275 -40,685 287,681 -32,056 -145,936 60,660 Soybeans 38,866 -22,609 150,158 -1,071 -165,209 25,641 Soyoil 6,049 -2,256 114,808 458 -129,431 3,100 CBOT wheat -63,291 -1,521 97,206 -3,264 -32,845 960 KCBT wheat -9,457 -7,685 43,249 -5,305 -31,883 11,397 ================================================================================= FUTURES + OPTS Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Corn -26,656 -43,397 211,557 -1,912 -156,900 56,521 Soybeans 64,081 -30,412 94,672 10,522 -147,249 20,538 Soymeal 69,143 -1,208 91,240 329 -214,707 109 Soyoil 46,523 -2,952 102,963 630 -159,235 1,659 CBOT wheat -55,395 -4,966 75,337 -689 -36,099 130 KCBT wheat 5,257 -11,977 36,397 -604 -34,774 11,810 MGEX wheat 4,497 -3,095 1,047 102 -7,438 4,770 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat -45,641 -20,038 112,781 -1,191 -78,311 16,710 Live cattle 95,791 -3,700 51,636 897 -154,250 5,205 Feeder cattle 13,578 -1,275 625 -64 -2,270 237 Lean hogs 33,826 3,119 46,781 4,128 -79,662 -3,836 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg Corn 39,469 -23,292 -67,470 12,080 1,766,694 -23,942 Soybeans 12,311 1,313 -23,815 -1,961 802,230 -11,152 Soymeal 30,143 -1,744 24,182 2,515 538,178 -309 Soyoil 1,176 1,967 8,573 -1,303 552,558 2,699 CBOT wheat 17,226 1,701 -1,069 3,825 431,293 28,312 KCBT wheat -4,971 -822 -1,909 1,593 200,689 -1,021 MGEX wheat 2,324 -283 -430 -1,494 54,193 449 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat 14,579 596 -3,408 3,924 686,175 27,740 Live cattle 24,130 -2,755 -17,307 352 384,197 -28,721 Feeder cattle -1,032 782 -10,900 319 77,965 583 Lean hogs 6,563 -1,729 -7,509 -1,681 322,725 15,892 ================================================================================= FUTURES ONLY Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Corn -33,053 -45,728 188,097 -4,896 -161,303 49,912 Soybeans 62,977 -27,339 93,762 9,379 -157,414 22,351 Soymeal 68,051 -494 90,865 455 -219,178 -307 Soyoil 47,774 -3,467 103,015 880 -162,016 932 CBOT wheat -62,145 -5,125 68,893 -3,339 -43,315 -2,963 KCBT wheat 5,163 -12,470 35,163 -919 -35,112 11,655 MGEX wheat 4,497 -2,967 722 -89 -7,417 4,662 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat -52,485 -20,562 104,778 -4,347 -85,844 13,354 Live cattle 95,628 -4,953 50,823 935 -130,792 -1,029 Feeder cattle 13,411 -1,022 -10 -48 -968 23 Lean hogs 34,190 3,708 50,475 3,796 -41,997 -684 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg Corn 58,780 -8,619 -52,521 9,331 1,284,433 -33,419 Soybeans 20,486 -2,958 -19,811 -1,433 628,182 -11,677 Soymeal 38,913 -2,045 21,349 2,391 486,661 -3,110 Soyoil 2,062 2,809 9,165 -1,154 478,714 3,321 CBOT wheat 39,351 8,408 -2,784 3,019 343,982 19,393 KCBT wheat -2,668 353 -2,546 1,381 183,042 -3,561 MGEX wheat 2,733 -63 -535 -1,543 51,248 743 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat 39,416 8,698 -5,865 2,857 578,272 16,575 Live cattle -4,328 5,301 -11,331 -254 311,826 -9,172 Feeder cattle -4,071 981 -8,362 66 58,115 -85 Lean hogs -39,540 -4,830 -3,128 -1,990 214,552 4,615 ================================================================================= SUPPLEMENTAL FUTURES + OPTS FUTURES ONLY Corn <0#4CFTC002602> <0#3CFTC002602> <0#1CFTC002602> Soybeans <0#4CFTC005602> <0#3CFTC005602> <0#1CFTC005602> Soymeal <0#3CFTC026603> <0#1CFTC026603> Soyoil <0#4CFTC007601> <0#3CFTC007601> <0#1CFTC007601> CBOT wheat <0#4CFTC001602> <0#3CFTC001602> <0#1CFTC001602> KCBT wheat <0#4CFTC001612> <0#3CFTC001612> <0#1CFTC001612> MGEX wheat <0#3CFTC001626> <0#1CFTC001626> Live cattle <0#3CFTC057642> <0#1CFTC057642> Feeder cattle <0#3CFTC061641> <0#1CFTC061641> Lean hogs <0#3CFTC054642> <0#1CFTC054642> Additional CFTC data can be found at 0#CFTC or CFTCGUIDE or the CFTC website at http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm Reporting by Mark Weinraub) ((mark.weinraub@thomsonreuters.com)(+1 312 408 8587)(Reuters Messaging: mark.weinraub.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

