News & Insights

US Markets

Speculators increase corn net short position-CFTC

Credit: REUTERS/BRYAN WOOLSTON

August 11, 2023 — 03:29 pm EDT

Written by Reuters -> 

    Aug 11 (Reuters) - Large speculators increased their net short position in Chicago Board of Trade corn futures in the week to Aug. 8, regulatory data released on Friday showed.
The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, increased their net short position in CBOT wheat and cut their net long position in soybeans.

 SUPPLEMENTAL      Non-Comm               Indexes                  Comm
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
 Corn               -74,275    -40,685    287,681    -32,056   -145,936     60,660
 Soybeans            38,866    -22,609    150,158     -1,071   -165,209     25,641
 Soyoil               6,049     -2,256    114,808        458   -129,431      3,100
 CBOT wheat         -63,291     -1,521     97,206     -3,264    -32,845        960
 KCBT wheat          -9,457     -7,685     43,249     -5,305    -31,883     11,397
 =================================================================================

 FUTURES + OPTS     Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
 Corn               -26,656    -43,397    211,557     -1,912   -156,900     56,521
 Soybeans            64,081    -30,412     94,672     10,522   -147,249     20,538
 Soymeal             69,143     -1,208     91,240        329   -214,707        109
 Soyoil              46,523     -2,952    102,963        630   -159,235      1,659
 CBOT wheat         -55,395     -4,966     75,337       -689    -36,099        130
 KCBT wheat           5,257    -11,977     36,397       -604    -34,774     11,810
 MGEX wheat           4,497     -3,095      1,047        102     -7,438      4,770
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat        -45,641    -20,038    112,781     -1,191    -78,311     16,710

 Live cattle         95,791     -3,700     51,636        897   -154,250      5,205
 Feeder cattle       13,578     -1,275        625        -64     -2,270        237
 Lean hogs           33,826      3,119     46,781      4,128    -79,662     -3,836

                      Other             NonReport                  Open
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
 Corn                39,469    -23,292    -67,470     12,080  1,766,694    -23,942
 Soybeans            12,311      1,313    -23,815     -1,961    802,230    -11,152
 Soymeal             30,143     -1,744     24,182      2,515    538,178       -309
 Soyoil               1,176      1,967      8,573     -1,303    552,558      2,699
 CBOT wheat          17,226      1,701     -1,069      3,825    431,293     28,312
 KCBT wheat          -4,971       -822     -1,909      1,593    200,689     -1,021
 MGEX wheat           2,324       -283       -430     -1,494     54,193        449
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat         14,579        596     -3,408      3,924    686,175     27,740

 Live cattle         24,130     -2,755    -17,307        352    384,197    -28,721
 Feeder cattle       -1,032        782    -10,900        319     77,965        583
 Lean hogs            6,563     -1,729     -7,509     -1,681    322,725     15,892
 =================================================================================

 FUTURES ONLY       Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
 Corn               -33,053    -45,728    188,097     -4,896   -161,303     49,912
 Soybeans            62,977    -27,339     93,762      9,379   -157,414     22,351
 Soymeal             68,051       -494     90,865        455   -219,178       -307
 Soyoil              47,774     -3,467    103,015        880   -162,016        932
 CBOT wheat         -62,145     -5,125     68,893     -3,339    -43,315     -2,963
 KCBT wheat           5,163    -12,470     35,163       -919    -35,112     11,655
 MGEX wheat           4,497     -2,967        722        -89     -7,417      4,662
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat        -52,485    -20,562    104,778     -4,347    -85,844     13,354

 Live cattle         95,628     -4,953     50,823        935   -130,792     -1,029
 Feeder cattle       13,411     -1,022        -10        -48       -968         23
 Lean hogs           34,190      3,708     50,475      3,796    -41,997       -684

                      Other             NonReport                  Open
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
 Corn                58,780     -8,619    -52,521      9,331  1,284,433    -33,419
 Soybeans            20,486     -2,958    -19,811     -1,433    628,182    -11,677
 Soymeal             38,913     -2,045     21,349      2,391    486,661     -3,110
 Soyoil               2,062      2,809      9,165     -1,154    478,714      3,321
 CBOT wheat          39,351      8,408     -2,784      3,019    343,982     19,393
 KCBT wheat          -2,668        353     -2,546      1,381    183,042     -3,561
 MGEX wheat           2,733        -63       -535     -1,543     51,248        743
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat         39,416      8,698     -5,865      2,857    578,272     16,575

 Live cattle         -4,328      5,301    -11,331       -254    311,826     -9,172
 Feeder cattle       -4,071        981     -8,362         66     58,115        -85
 Lean hogs          -39,540     -4,830     -3,128     -1,990    214,552      4,615
 =================================================================================

                        SUPPLEMENTAL        FUTURES + OPTS        FUTURES ONLY
 Corn                 <0#4CFTC002602>     <0#3CFTC002602>     <0#1CFTC002602>
 Soybeans             <0#4CFTC005602>     <0#3CFTC005602>     <0#1CFTC005602>
 Soymeal                                  <0#3CFTC026603>     <0#1CFTC026603>
 Soyoil               <0#4CFTC007601>     <0#3CFTC007601>     <0#1CFTC007601>
 CBOT wheat           <0#4CFTC001602>     <0#3CFTC001602>     <0#1CFTC001602>
 KCBT wheat           <0#4CFTC001612>     <0#3CFTC001612>     <0#1CFTC001612>
 MGEX wheat                               <0#3CFTC001626>     <0#1CFTC001626> 

 Live cattle                              <0#3CFTC057642>     <0#1CFTC057642>
 Feeder cattle                            <0#3CFTC061641>     <0#1CFTC061641>
 Lean hogs                                <0#3CFTC054642>     <0#1CFTC054642>

Additional CFTC data can be found at 0#CFTC or CFTCGUIDE or the CFTC website at 
http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm
Reporting by Mark Weinraub)
((mark.weinraub@thomsonreuters.com)(+1 312 408 8587)(Reuters Messaging: mark.weinraub.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US MarketsCommodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.