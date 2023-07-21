Speculators increase corn net short position-CFTC

July 21 (Reuters) - Large speculators increased their net short position in Chicago Board of Trade corn futures in the week to July 18, regulatory data released on Friday showed. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, increased their net short position in CBOT wheat and raised their net long position in soybeans. SUPPLEMENTAL Non-Comm Indexes Comm Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Corn -90,637 -4,841 305,603 19,100 -162,096 -14,438 Soybeans 61,112 16,258 148,292 5,140 -184,662 -10,370 Soyoil 7,914 -6,840 115,426 1,222 -131,187 6,088 CBOT wheat -62,132 -2,209 86,508 -71 -20,736 1,441 KCBT wheat -6,352 -1,462 44,698 -352 -35,506 2,028 ================================================================================= FUTURES + OPTS Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Corn -46,926 16,125 219,151 -2,121 -173,849 -13,315 Soybeans 95,814 13,067 71,424 -27 -153,960 -7,673 Soymeal 58,949 4,750 89,087 -1,022 -202,050 -4,225 Soyoil 44,914 -4,657 104,574 -550 -157,412 6,378 CBOT wheat -54,418 -2,289 70,173 197 -23,436 -136 KCBT wheat 12,650 -1,933 32,501 760 -37,265 1,904 MGEX wheat 6,587 2,354 917 30 -10,973 -3,829 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat -35,181 -1,868 103,591 987 -71,674 -2,061 Live cattle 114,630 -3,078 50,301 328 -168,273 3,649 Feeder cattle 16,476 -221 692 61 -3,920 563 Lean hogs 27,932 2,918 39,870 -2,258 -69,856 874 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg Corn 54,493 -869 -52,870 179 1,795,710 41,677 Soybeans 11,464 5,663 -24,743 -11,028 864,390 52,598 Soymeal 30,565 -4,893 23,450 5,390 541,989 16,663 Soyoil 77 -701 7,847 -471 605,479 1,712 CBOT wheat 11,320 1,389 -3,639 840 374,014 11,861 KCBT wheat -5,047 -516 -2,840 -215 181,494 12,478 MGEX wheat 2,374 436 1,094 1,009 54,690 4,621 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat 8,647 1,309 -5,385 1,634 610,198 28,960 Live cattle 25,696 284 -22,355 -1,185 442,818 6,513 Feeder cattle -709 -19 -12,540 -384 80,242 1,207 Lean hogs 5,374 -1,171 -3,319 -363 308,944 7,523 ================================================================================= FUTURES ONLY Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Corn -46,150 10,017 203,135 1,150 -171,867 -5,097 Soybeans 94,970 10,726 75,310 1,202 -156,773 -5,485 Soymeal 57,801 3,788 89,361 -426 -205,997 -1,059 Soyoil 46,702 -4,636 104,253 -320 -154,113 7,602 CBOT wheat -57,009 -2,600 68,283 -296 -25,248 -2,175 KCBT wheat 13,332 -1,836 32,297 740 -37,877 1,582 MGEX wheat 6,462 2,264 890 -17 -11,019 -3,710 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat -37,215 -2,172 101,470 427 -74,144 -4,303 Live cattle 113,815 -3,330 48,953 347 -138,587 4,487 Feeder cattle 16,013 252 149 14 -1,677 808 Lean hogs 26,186 374 43,102 -1,800 -38,640 1,995 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg Corn 66,020 2,042 -51,138 -8,112 1,285,176 43,236 Soybeans 12,313 5,694 -25,820 -12,137 659,917 37,408 Soymeal 39,450 -6,358 19,385 4,055 484,930 6,073 Soyoil -5,075 -1,956 8,233 -690 496,863 4,554 CBOT wheat 18,306 4,308 -4,332 763 303,407 6,261 KCBT wheat -4,723 -281 -3,029 -205 167,183 11,609 MGEX wheat 2,786 547 881 916 50,900 4,662 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat 16,369 4,574 -6,480 1,474 521,490 22,532 Live cattle -8,971 -327 -15,210 -1,177 352,824 3,652 Feeder cattle -4,954 -546 -9,531 -528 61,526 1,370 Lean hogs -30,247 254 -401 -823 205,422 7,595 ================================================================================= SUPPLEMENTAL FUTURES + OPTS FUTURES ONLY Corn <0#4CFTC002602> <0#3CFTC002602> <0#1CFTC002602> Soybeans <0#4CFTC005602> <0#3CFTC005602> <0#1CFTC005602> Soymeal <0#3CFTC026603> <0#1CFTC026603> Soyoil <0#4CFTC007601> <0#3CFTC007601> <0#1CFTC007601> CBOT wheat <0#4CFTC001602> <0#3CFTC001602> <0#1CFTC001602> KCBT wheat <0#4CFTC001612> <0#3CFTC001612> <0#1CFTC001612> MGEX wheat <0#3CFTC001626> <0#1CFTC001626> Live cattle <0#3CFTC057642> <0#1CFTC057642> Feeder cattle <0#3CFTC061641> <0#1CFTC061641> Lean hogs <0#3CFTC054642> <0#1CFTC054642> Additional CFTC data can be found at 0#CFTC or CFTCGUIDE or the CFTC website at http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm Reporting by Mark Weinraub) ((mark.weinraub@thomsonreuters.com)(+1 312 408 8587)(Reuters Messaging: mark.weinraub.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

