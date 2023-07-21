Speculators increase corn net short position-CFTC

News & Insights

    July 21 (Reuters) - Large speculators increased their net short position in Chicago Board of Trade corn futures in the week to July 18, regulatory data released on Friday showed.
The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, increased their net short position in CBOT wheat and raised their net long position in soybeans.

 SUPPLEMENTAL      Non-Comm               Indexes                  Comm
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
 Corn               -90,637     -4,841    305,603     19,100   -162,096    -14,438
 Soybeans            61,112     16,258    148,292      5,140   -184,662    -10,370
 Soyoil               7,914     -6,840    115,426      1,222   -131,187      6,088
 CBOT wheat         -62,132     -2,209     86,508        -71    -20,736      1,441
 KCBT wheat          -6,352     -1,462     44,698       -352    -35,506      2,028
 =================================================================================

 FUTURES + OPTS     Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
 Corn               -46,926     16,125    219,151     -2,121   -173,849    -13,315
 Soybeans            95,814     13,067     71,424        -27   -153,960     -7,673
 Soymeal             58,949      4,750     89,087     -1,022   -202,050     -4,225
 Soyoil              44,914     -4,657    104,574       -550   -157,412      6,378
 CBOT wheat         -54,418     -2,289     70,173        197    -23,436       -136
 KCBT wheat          12,650     -1,933     32,501        760    -37,265      1,904
 MGEX wheat           6,587      2,354        917         30    -10,973     -3,829
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat        -35,181     -1,868    103,591        987    -71,674     -2,061

 Live cattle        114,630     -3,078     50,301        328   -168,273      3,649
 Feeder cattle       16,476       -221        692         61     -3,920        563
 Lean hogs           27,932      2,918     39,870     -2,258    -69,856        874

                      Other             NonReport                  Open
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
 Corn                54,493       -869    -52,870        179  1,795,710     41,677
 Soybeans            11,464      5,663    -24,743    -11,028    864,390     52,598
 Soymeal             30,565     -4,893     23,450      5,390    541,989     16,663
 Soyoil                  77       -701      7,847       -471    605,479      1,712
 CBOT wheat          11,320      1,389     -3,639        840    374,014     11,861
 KCBT wheat          -5,047       -516     -2,840       -215    181,494     12,478
 MGEX wheat           2,374        436      1,094      1,009     54,690      4,621
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat          8,647      1,309     -5,385      1,634    610,198     28,960

 Live cattle         25,696        284    -22,355     -1,185    442,818      6,513
 Feeder cattle         -709        -19    -12,540       -384     80,242      1,207
 Lean hogs            5,374     -1,171     -3,319       -363    308,944      7,523
 =================================================================================

 FUTURES ONLY       Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
 Corn               -46,150     10,017    203,135      1,150   -171,867     -5,097
 Soybeans            94,970     10,726     75,310      1,202   -156,773     -5,485
 Soymeal             57,801      3,788     89,361       -426   -205,997     -1,059
 Soyoil              46,702     -4,636    104,253       -320   -154,113      7,602
 CBOT wheat         -57,009     -2,600     68,283       -296    -25,248     -2,175
 KCBT wheat          13,332     -1,836     32,297        740    -37,877      1,582
 MGEX wheat           6,462      2,264        890        -17    -11,019     -3,710
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat        -37,215     -2,172    101,470        427    -74,144     -4,303

 Live cattle        113,815     -3,330     48,953        347   -138,587      4,487
 Feeder cattle       16,013        252        149         14     -1,677        808
 Lean hogs           26,186        374     43,102     -1,800    -38,640      1,995

                      Other             NonReport                  Open
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
 Corn                66,020      2,042    -51,138     -8,112  1,285,176     43,236
 Soybeans            12,313      5,694    -25,820    -12,137    659,917     37,408
 Soymeal             39,450     -6,358     19,385      4,055    484,930      6,073
 Soyoil              -5,075     -1,956      8,233       -690    496,863      4,554
 CBOT wheat          18,306      4,308     -4,332        763    303,407      6,261
 KCBT wheat          -4,723       -281     -3,029       -205    167,183     11,609
 MGEX wheat           2,786        547        881        916     50,900      4,662
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat         16,369      4,574     -6,480      1,474    521,490     22,532

 Live cattle         -8,971       -327    -15,210     -1,177    352,824      3,652
 Feeder cattle       -4,954       -546     -9,531       -528     61,526      1,370
 Lean hogs          -30,247        254       -401       -823    205,422      7,595
 =================================================================================

                        SUPPLEMENTAL        FUTURES + OPTS        FUTURES ONLY
 Corn                 <0#4CFTC002602>     <0#3CFTC002602>     <0#1CFTC002602>
 Soybeans             <0#4CFTC005602>     <0#3CFTC005602>     <0#1CFTC005602>
 Soymeal                                  <0#3CFTC026603>     <0#1CFTC026603>
 Soyoil               <0#4CFTC007601>     <0#3CFTC007601>     <0#1CFTC007601>
 CBOT wheat           <0#4CFTC001602>     <0#3CFTC001602>     <0#1CFTC001602>
 KCBT wheat           <0#4CFTC001612>     <0#3CFTC001612>     <0#1CFTC001612>
 MGEX wheat                               <0#3CFTC001626>     <0#1CFTC001626> 

 Live cattle                              <0#3CFTC057642>     <0#1CFTC057642>
 Feeder cattle                            <0#3CFTC061641>     <0#1CFTC061641>
 Lean hogs                                <0#3CFTC054642>     <0#1CFTC054642>

Additional CFTC data can be found at 0#CFTC or CFTCGUIDE or the CFTC website at 
http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm
Reporting by Mark Weinraub)
((mark.weinraub@thomsonreuters.com)(+1 312 408 8587)(Reuters Messaging: mark.weinraub.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

