News & Insights

US Markets

Speculators increase corn net short position-CFTC

November 27, 2023 — 03:29 pm EST

Written by Reuters -> 

    Nov 27 (Reuters) - Large speculators increased their net short position in Chicago Board of Trade corn futures in the week to Nov. 21, regulatory data released on Monday showed.
The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, increased their net short position in CBOT wheat and cut their net long position in soybeans.

 SUPPLEMENTAL      Non-Comm               Indexes                  Comm
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
 Corn              -211,278    -14,566    234,185      4,046     -1,096      9,660
 Soybeans            52,029     -7,047    147,286      1,248   -181,620      9,116
 Soyoil             -25,874        742    115,668      2,295   -100,681     -5,831
 CBOT wheat        -102,817    -15,330     71,664     -3,167     27,239     17,141
 KCBT wheat         -50,738     -9,190     47,962       -824      3,929     11,391
 =================================================================================

 FUTURES + OPTS     Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
 Corn              -185,502    -22,016    199,308       -625    -24,064     10,109
 Soybeans            81,587     -6,327     94,767      4,448   -156,360      9,528
 Soymeal            137,803      6,399     82,930        987   -243,754      1,082
 Soyoil              -2,831      3,767    102,703        943   -124,817     -5,491
 CBOT wheat        -108,176    -18,905     71,424      5,488     14,502     12,697
 KCBT wheat         -47,513    -10,065     38,983     -1,362        437     10,633
 MGEX wheat         -27,608        118      1,787         51     24,063        999
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat       -183,297    -28,852    112,194      4,177     39,002     24,329

 Live cattle         39,162     -2,392     56,700        710   -105,996        658
 Feeder cattle         -313     -1,673       -398         27      6,820        819
 Lean hogs              -14    -13,223     40,800       -153    -46,233     11,561

                      Other             NonReport                  Open
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
 Corn                32,069     11,672    -21,811        860  1,809,415    -27,782
 Soybeans            -2,299     -4,334    -17,695     -3,315    891,751     12,772
 Soymeal              6,571     -2,790     16,449     -5,676    671,039     24,894
 Soyoil              14,056     -2,012     10,887      2,794    565,166    -12,622
 CBOT wheat          18,336       -637      3,914      1,356    521,351      7,133
 KCBT wheat           9,246      2,170     -1,153     -1,376    242,800     -3,168
 MGEX wheat           1,385        914        373     -2,083     77,147     -1,007
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat         28,967      2,447      3,134     -2,103    841,298      2,958

 Live cattle         18,346        -23     -8,212      1,046    397,649      4,737
 Feeder cattle       -5,853        835       -254         -9     73,414     -5,533
 Lean hogs            9,595        871     -4,149        945    300,727      5,009
 =================================================================================

 FUTURES ONLY       Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
 Corn              -201,790    -27,147    188,776       -276    -45,553     10,414
 Soybeans            85,822     -9,416     99,637      4,421   -153,414     11,297
 Soymeal            139,125      6,411     83,936        808   -237,094      1,805
 Soyoil              -3,331      3,408    101,976        989   -132,808     -4,310
 CBOT wheat        -117,417    -19,966     70,317      6,804      5,838     10,552
 KCBT wheat         -48,347    -10,605     38,066     -1,639        -94     10,852
 MGEX wheat         -27,796         71      1,858         54     22,162        812
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat       -193,560    -30,500    110,241      5,219     27,906     22,216

 Live cattle         35,170     -2,721     55,312        677    -91,229      2,811
 Feeder cattle         -458     -1,777       -403        -18      5,848      1,900
 Lean hogs             -416    -13,867     41,252       -905    -20,606      7,090

                      Other             NonReport                  Open
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
 Corn                77,784     12,341    -19,217      4,668  1,431,159    -17,774
 Soybeans           -12,016     -3,455    -20,029     -2,847    745,196      6,928
 Soymeal               -576     -3,445     14,609     -5,579    570,631     23,278
 Soyoil              24,642     -2,954      9,521      2,867    508,573    -13,350
 CBOT wheat          39,886      1,473      1,376      1,137    446,260      9,301
 KCBT wheat          12,070      2,690     -1,695     -1,298    225,369     -2,554
 MGEX wheat           3,841      1,129        -65     -2,066     72,964     -1,265
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat         55,797      5,292       -384     -2,227    744,593      5,482

 Live cattle          3,486     -1,438     -2,739        671    282,523     -1,427
 Feeder cattle       -3,778         84     -1,209       -189     50,396       -272
 Lean hogs          -16,525      7,374     -3,705        308    187,938     -6,068
 =================================================================================

                        SUPPLEMENTAL        FUTURES + OPTS        FUTURES ONLY
 Corn                 <0#4CFTC002602>     <0#3CFTC002602>     <0#1CFTC002602>
 Soybeans             <0#4CFTC005602>     <0#3CFTC005602>     <0#1CFTC005602>
 Soymeal                                  <0#3CFTC026603>     <0#1CFTC026603>
 Soyoil               <0#4CFTC007601>     <0#3CFTC007601>     <0#1CFTC007601>
 CBOT wheat           <0#4CFTC001602>     <0#3CFTC001602>     <0#1CFTC001602>
 KCBT wheat           <0#4CFTC001612>     <0#3CFTC001612>     <0#1CFTC001612>
 MGEX wheat                               <0#3CFTC001626>     <0#1CFTC001626> 

 Live cattle                              <0#3CFTC057642>     <0#1CFTC057642>
 Feeder cattle                            <0#3CFTC061641>     <0#1CFTC061641>
 Lean hogs                                <0#3CFTC054642>     <0#1CFTC054642>

Additional CFTC data can be found at 0#CFTC or CFTCGUIDE or the CFTC website at 
http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm
Reporting by Mark Weinraub)
((mark.weinraub@thomsonreuters.com)(+1 312 408 8587)(Reuters Messaging: mark.weinraub.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US MarketsCommodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.