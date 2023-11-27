Speculators increase corn net short position-CFTC

Nov 27 (Reuters) - Large speculators increased their net short position in Chicago Board of Trade corn futures in the week to Nov. 21, regulatory data released on Monday showed. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, increased their net short position in CBOT wheat and cut their net long position in soybeans. SUPPLEMENTAL Non-Comm Indexes Comm Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Corn -211,278 -14,566 234,185 4,046 -1,096 9,660 Soybeans 52,029 -7,047 147,286 1,248 -181,620 9,116 Soyoil -25,874 742 115,668 2,295 -100,681 -5,831 CBOT wheat -102,817 -15,330 71,664 -3,167 27,239 17,141 KCBT wheat -50,738 -9,190 47,962 -824 3,929 11,391 ================================================================================= FUTURES + OPTS Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Corn -185,502 -22,016 199,308 -625 -24,064 10,109 Soybeans 81,587 -6,327 94,767 4,448 -156,360 9,528 Soymeal 137,803 6,399 82,930 987 -243,754 1,082 Soyoil -2,831 3,767 102,703 943 -124,817 -5,491 CBOT wheat -108,176 -18,905 71,424 5,488 14,502 12,697 KCBT wheat -47,513 -10,065 38,983 -1,362 437 10,633 MGEX wheat -27,608 118 1,787 51 24,063 999 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat -183,297 -28,852 112,194 4,177 39,002 24,329 Live cattle 39,162 -2,392 56,700 710 -105,996 658 Feeder cattle -313 -1,673 -398 27 6,820 819 Lean hogs -14 -13,223 40,800 -153 -46,233 11,561 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg Corn 32,069 11,672 -21,811 860 1,809,415 -27,782 Soybeans -2,299 -4,334 -17,695 -3,315 891,751 12,772 Soymeal 6,571 -2,790 16,449 -5,676 671,039 24,894 Soyoil 14,056 -2,012 10,887 2,794 565,166 -12,622 CBOT wheat 18,336 -637 3,914 1,356 521,351 7,133 KCBT wheat 9,246 2,170 -1,153 -1,376 242,800 -3,168 MGEX wheat 1,385 914 373 -2,083 77,147 -1,007 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat 28,967 2,447 3,134 -2,103 841,298 2,958 Live cattle 18,346 -23 -8,212 1,046 397,649 4,737 Feeder cattle -5,853 835 -254 -9 73,414 -5,533 Lean hogs 9,595 871 -4,149 945 300,727 5,009 ================================================================================= FUTURES ONLY Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Corn -201,790 -27,147 188,776 -276 -45,553 10,414 Soybeans 85,822 -9,416 99,637 4,421 -153,414 11,297 Soymeal 139,125 6,411 83,936 808 -237,094 1,805 Soyoil -3,331 3,408 101,976 989 -132,808 -4,310 CBOT wheat -117,417 -19,966 70,317 6,804 5,838 10,552 KCBT wheat -48,347 -10,605 38,066 -1,639 -94 10,852 MGEX wheat -27,796 71 1,858 54 22,162 812 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat -193,560 -30,500 110,241 5,219 27,906 22,216 Live cattle 35,170 -2,721 55,312 677 -91,229 2,811 Feeder cattle -458 -1,777 -403 -18 5,848 1,900 Lean hogs -416 -13,867 41,252 -905 -20,606 7,090 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg Corn 77,784 12,341 -19,217 4,668 1,431,159 -17,774 Soybeans -12,016 -3,455 -20,029 -2,847 745,196 6,928 Soymeal -576 -3,445 14,609 -5,579 570,631 23,278 Soyoil 24,642 -2,954 9,521 2,867 508,573 -13,350 CBOT wheat 39,886 1,473 1,376 1,137 446,260 9,301 KCBT wheat 12,070 2,690 -1,695 -1,298 225,369 -2,554 MGEX wheat 3,841 1,129 -65 -2,066 72,964 -1,265 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat 55,797 5,292 -384 -2,227 744,593 5,482 Live cattle 3,486 -1,438 -2,739 671 282,523 -1,427 Feeder cattle -3,778 84 -1,209 -189 50,396 -272 Lean hogs -16,525 7,374 -3,705 308 187,938 -6,068 ================================================================================= SUPPLEMENTAL FUTURES + OPTS FUTURES ONLY Corn <0#4CFTC002602> <0#3CFTC002602> <0#1CFTC002602> Soybeans <0#4CFTC005602> <0#3CFTC005602> <0#1CFTC005602> Soymeal <0#3CFTC026603> <0#1CFTC026603> Soyoil <0#4CFTC007601> <0#3CFTC007601> <0#1CFTC007601> CBOT wheat <0#4CFTC001602> <0#3CFTC001602> <0#1CFTC001602> KCBT wheat <0#4CFTC001612> <0#3CFTC001612> <0#1CFTC001612> MGEX wheat <0#3CFTC001626> <0#1CFTC001626> Live cattle <0#3CFTC057642> <0#1CFTC057642> Feeder cattle <0#3CFTC061641> <0#1CFTC061641> Lean hogs <0#3CFTC054642> <0#1CFTC054642> Additional CFTC data can be found at 0#CFTC or CFTCGUIDE or the CFTC website at http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm Reporting by Mark Weinraub) ((mark.weinraub@thomsonreuters.com)(+1 312 408 8587)(Reuters Messaging: mark.weinraub.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

