Speculators increase corn net short position-CFTC

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Large speculators increased their net short position in Chicago Board of Trade corn futures in the week to Nov. 7, regulatory data released on Monday showed. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, trimmed their net short position in CBOT wheat and raised their net long position in soybeans. SUPPLEMENTAL Non-Comm Indexes Comm Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Corn -195,614 -13,237 228,194 -9,236 -5,303 19,426 Soybeans 39,781 31,946 144,474 20,340 -171,373 -52,783 Soyoil -28,754 -12,129 108,462 -1,345 -86,257 13,542 CBOT wheat -83,753 9,011 69,195 3,089 13,186 -9,933 KCBT wheat -38,604 738 45,990 -2,851 -5,306 2,616 ================================================================================= FUTURES + OPTS Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Corn -168,588 -24,157 194,800 552 -28,509 17,599 Soybeans 68,598 45,447 92,323 1,784 -148,233 -48,574 Soymeal 111,987 5,404 84,486 -1,302 -233,607 -2,204 Soyoil -10,352 -14,846 99,480 -2,073 -109,143 13,494 CBOT wheat -92,262 9,313 63,763 -985 4,166 -10,202 KCBT wheat -34,079 -1,457 40,136 -1,095 -7,978 2,251 MGEX wheat -30,998 -2,116 1,765 11 26,875 43 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat -157,339 5,740 105,664 -2,069 23,063 -7,908 Live cattle 56,939 537 57,054 1,384 -117,508 167 Feeder cattle -35 -770 -471 -159 7,204 1,388 Lean hogs 13,387 11,698 40,936 -2,416 -58,048 -9,024 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg Corn 29,575 2,960 -27,277 3,046 1,830,388 54,474 Soybeans 194 848 -12,882 497 845,550 31,618 Soymeal 14,673 -2,544 22,461 646 609,640 21,282 Soyoil 13,467 3,493 6,548 -67 563,612 21,523 CBOT wheat 22,962 4,039 1,371 -2,166 525,972 -8,800 KCBT wheat 4,000 803 -2,080 -503 245,471 -1,007 MGEX wheat 1,152 943 1,206 1,120 81,843 -85 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat 28,114 5,785 497 -1,549 853,286 -9,892 Live cattle 16,271 -1,199 -12,756 -890 393,282 18,507 Feeder cattle -5,196 -626 -1,502 166 79,963 7,050 Lean hogs 7,332 1,724 -3,607 -1,981 292,112 -5,220 ================================================================================= FUTURES ONLY Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Corn -176,065 -28,924 181,907 -411 -53,810 14,455 Soybeans 71,773 48,650 95,714 3,334 -145,037 -50,844 Soymeal 112,608 5,518 85,521 -790 -227,274 -2,121 Soyoil -9,938 -15,107 98,559 -1,375 -118,668 11,700 CBOT wheat -100,202 8,635 61,673 -861 -1,119 -7,178 KCBT wheat -34,730 -1,396 39,468 -1,097 -8,781 2,257 MGEX wheat -31,149 -2,115 1,829 51 25,105 -25 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat -166,081 5,124 102,970 -1,907 15,205 -4,946 Live cattle 56,354 325 55,796 1,099 -101,401 -2,865 Feeder cattle -188 -864 -499 -196 5,046 1,347 Lean hogs 13,514 12,073 42,309 -2,406 -29,155 -4,450 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg Corn 70,024 10,579 -22,056 4,301 1,436,125 24,017 Soybeans -8,216 -1,353 -14,234 213 722,948 16,025 Soymeal 8,617 -3,961 20,528 1,354 530,616 10,881 Soyoil 24,961 5,028 5,086 -246 508,680 17,378 CBOT wheat 40,591 1,321 -943 -1,917 453,312 -6,898 KCBT wheat 6,900 909 -2,857 -673 227,698 -1,038 MGEX wheat 3,352 1,040 863 1,049 78,090 -326 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat 50,843 3,270 -2,937 -1,541 759,100 -8,262 Live cattle -5,127 716 -5,622 725 294,449 11,009 Feeder cattle -2,447 -294 -1,912 7 50,962 1,430 Lean hogs -24,099 -4,469 -2,569 -748 190,827 -3,797 ================================================================================= SUPPLEMENTAL FUTURES + OPTS FUTURES ONLY Corn <0#4CFTC002602> <0#3CFTC002602> <0#1CFTC002602> Soybeans <0#4CFTC005602> <0#3CFTC005602> <0#1CFTC005602> Soymeal <0#3CFTC026603> <0#1CFTC026603> Soyoil <0#4CFTC007601> <0#3CFTC007601> <0#1CFTC007601> CBOT wheat <0#4CFTC001602> <0#3CFTC001602> <0#1CFTC001602> KCBT wheat <0#4CFTC001612> <0#3CFTC001612> <0#1CFTC001612> MGEX wheat <0#3CFTC001626> <0#1CFTC001626> Live cattle <0#3CFTC057642> <0#1CFTC057642> Feeder cattle <0#3CFTC061641> <0#1CFTC061641> Lean hogs <0#3CFTC054642> <0#1CFTC054642> Additional CFTC data can be found at 0#CFTC or CFTCGUIDE or the CFTC website at http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm Reporting by Mark Weinraub) ((mark.weinraub@thomsonreuters.com)(+1 312 408 8587)(Reuters Messaging: mark.weinraub.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

