Speculators increase corn net short position-CFTC

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

November 13, 2023

Reuters 

    Nov 13 (Reuters) - Large speculators increased their net short position in Chicago Board of Trade corn futures in the week to Nov. 7, regulatory data released on Monday showed.
The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, trimmed their net short position in CBOT wheat and raised their net long position in soybeans.

 SUPPLEMENTAL      Non-Comm               Indexes                  Comm
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
 Corn              -195,614    -13,237    228,194     -9,236     -5,303     19,426
 Soybeans            39,781     31,946    144,474     20,340   -171,373    -52,783
 Soyoil             -28,754    -12,129    108,462     -1,345    -86,257     13,542
 CBOT wheat         -83,753      9,011     69,195      3,089     13,186     -9,933
 KCBT wheat         -38,604        738     45,990     -2,851     -5,306      2,616
 =================================================================================

 FUTURES + OPTS     Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
 Corn              -168,588    -24,157    194,800        552    -28,509     17,599
 Soybeans            68,598     45,447     92,323      1,784   -148,233    -48,574
 Soymeal            111,987      5,404     84,486     -1,302   -233,607     -2,204
 Soyoil             -10,352    -14,846     99,480     -2,073   -109,143     13,494
 CBOT wheat         -92,262      9,313     63,763       -985      4,166    -10,202
 KCBT wheat         -34,079     -1,457     40,136     -1,095     -7,978      2,251
 MGEX wheat         -30,998     -2,116      1,765         11     26,875         43
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat       -157,339      5,740    105,664     -2,069     23,063     -7,908

 Live cattle         56,939        537     57,054      1,384   -117,508        167
 Feeder cattle          -35       -770       -471       -159      7,204      1,388
 Lean hogs           13,387     11,698     40,936     -2,416    -58,048     -9,024

                      Other             NonReport                  Open
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
 Corn                29,575      2,960    -27,277      3,046  1,830,388     54,474
 Soybeans               194        848    -12,882        497    845,550     31,618
 Soymeal             14,673     -2,544     22,461        646    609,640     21,282
 Soyoil              13,467      3,493      6,548        -67    563,612     21,523
 CBOT wheat          22,962      4,039      1,371     -2,166    525,972     -8,800
 KCBT wheat           4,000        803     -2,080       -503    245,471     -1,007
 MGEX wheat           1,152        943      1,206      1,120     81,843        -85
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat         28,114      5,785        497     -1,549    853,286     -9,892

 Live cattle         16,271     -1,199    -12,756       -890    393,282     18,507
 Feeder cattle       -5,196       -626     -1,502        166     79,963      7,050
 Lean hogs            7,332      1,724     -3,607     -1,981    292,112     -5,220
 =================================================================================

 FUTURES ONLY       Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
 Corn              -176,065    -28,924    181,907       -411    -53,810     14,455
 Soybeans            71,773     48,650     95,714      3,334   -145,037    -50,844
 Soymeal            112,608      5,518     85,521       -790   -227,274     -2,121
 Soyoil              -9,938    -15,107     98,559     -1,375   -118,668     11,700
 CBOT wheat        -100,202      8,635     61,673       -861     -1,119     -7,178
 KCBT wheat         -34,730     -1,396     39,468     -1,097     -8,781      2,257
 MGEX wheat         -31,149     -2,115      1,829         51     25,105        -25
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat       -166,081      5,124    102,970     -1,907     15,205     -4,946

 Live cattle         56,354        325     55,796      1,099   -101,401     -2,865
 Feeder cattle         -188       -864       -499       -196      5,046      1,347
 Lean hogs           13,514     12,073     42,309     -2,406    -29,155     -4,450

                      Other             NonReport                  Open
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
 Corn                70,024     10,579    -22,056      4,301  1,436,125     24,017
 Soybeans            -8,216     -1,353    -14,234        213    722,948     16,025
 Soymeal              8,617     -3,961     20,528      1,354    530,616     10,881
 Soyoil              24,961      5,028      5,086       -246    508,680     17,378
 CBOT wheat          40,591      1,321       -943     -1,917    453,312     -6,898
 KCBT wheat           6,900        909     -2,857       -673    227,698     -1,038
 MGEX wheat           3,352      1,040        863      1,049     78,090       -326
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat         50,843      3,270     -2,937     -1,541    759,100     -8,262

 Live cattle         -5,127        716     -5,622        725    294,449     11,009
 Feeder cattle       -2,447       -294     -1,912          7     50,962      1,430
 Lean hogs          -24,099     -4,469     -2,569       -748    190,827     -3,797
 =================================================================================

                        SUPPLEMENTAL        FUTURES + OPTS        FUTURES ONLY
 Corn                 <0#4CFTC002602>     <0#3CFTC002602>     <0#1CFTC002602>
 Soybeans             <0#4CFTC005602>     <0#3CFTC005602>     <0#1CFTC005602>
 Soymeal                                  <0#3CFTC026603>     <0#1CFTC026603>
 Soyoil               <0#4CFTC007601>     <0#3CFTC007601>     <0#1CFTC007601>
 CBOT wheat           <0#4CFTC001602>     <0#3CFTC001602>     <0#1CFTC001602>
 KCBT wheat           <0#4CFTC001612>     <0#3CFTC001612>     <0#1CFTC001612>
 MGEX wheat                               <0#3CFTC001626>     <0#1CFTC001626> 

 Live cattle                              <0#3CFTC057642>     <0#1CFTC057642>
 Feeder cattle                            <0#3CFTC061641>     <0#1CFTC061641>
 Lean hogs                                <0#3CFTC054642>     <0#1CFTC054642>

Additional CFTC data can be found at 0#CFTC or CFTCGUIDE or the CFTC website at 
http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm
Reporting by Mark Weinraub)
((mark.weinraub@thomsonreuters.com)(+1 312 408 8587)(Reuters Messaging: mark.weinraub.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

