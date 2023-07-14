Speculators increase corn net short position-CFTC

July 14 (Reuters) - Large speculators increased their net short position in Chicago Board of Trade corn futures in the week to July 11, regulatory data released on Friday showed. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, trimmed their net short position in CBOT wheat and cut their net long position in soybeans. SUPPLEMENTAL Non-Comm Indexes Comm Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Corn -85,795 -42,142 286,503 -21,836 -147,659 54,803 Soybeans 44,854 -1,789 143,152 -2,416 -174,292 -1,335 Soyoil 14,753 6,489 114,203 -795 -137,275 -6,695 CBOT wheat -59,924 2,796 86,578 -241 -22,177 -3,080 KCBT wheat -4,891 -576 45,050 -40 -37,534 -1,057 ================================================================================= FUTURES + OPTS Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Corn -63,052 -44,843 221,272 -7,932 -160,533 48,959 Soybeans 82,748 -6,393 71,451 -3,803 -146,287 1,239 Soymeal 54,199 1,378 90,109 2,535 -197,825 -7,003 Soyoil 49,572 7,653 105,123 -286 -163,790 -8,986 CBOT wheat -52,128 1,878 69,976 428 -23,300 -3,717 KCBT wheat 14,584 825 31,740 -1,816 -39,167 -1,460 MGEX wheat 4,233 2,241 886 -307 -7,144 -2,145 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat -33,311 4,944 102,602 -1,695 -69,611 -7,322 Live cattle 117,708 5,794 49,973 -884 -171,922 -3,736 Feeder cattle 16,697 -630 631 -89 -4,483 12 Lean hogs 25,014 10,129 42,128 -6,889 -70,731 -9,717 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg Corn 55,361 -5,358 -53,049 9,174 1,754,033 -19,016 Soybeans 5,801 3,417 -13,715 5,541 811,792 21,268 Soymeal 35,457 659 18,060 2,430 525,326 1,988 Soyoil 778 617 8,318 1,002 603,767 22,931 CBOT wheat 9,932 886 -4,479 525 362,152 2,646 KCBT wheat -4,531 778 -2,626 1,672 169,015 7,239 MGEX wheat 1,939 -366 85 577 50,068 4,312 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat 7,340 1,298 -7,020 2,774 581,235 14,197 Live cattle 25,412 9 -21,170 -1,185 436,305 1,682 Feeder cattle -690 -207 -12,155 913 79,035 -1,221 Lean hogs 6,545 4,776 -2,957 1,701 301,421 7,673 ================================================================================= FUTURES ONLY Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Corn -56,167 -48,808 201,985 -9,064 -166,770 43,755 Soybeans 84,244 -5,949 74,108 -2,770 -151,288 -2,486 Soymeal 54,013 1,423 89,787 2,116 -204,938 -8,255 Soyoil 51,338 6,103 104,573 -972 -161,715 -8,142 CBOT wheat -54,409 1,990 68,579 -44 -23,073 -5,503 KCBT wheat 15,168 666 31,557 -2,018 -39,459 -1,565 MGEX wheat 4,198 2,206 907 -192 -7,309 -2,249 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat -35,043 4,862 101,043 -2,254 -69,841 -9,317 Live cattle 117,145 4,988 48,606 -1,141 -143,074 -1,308 Feeder cattle 15,761 -580 135 -91 -2,485 186 Lean hogs 25,812 10,085 44,902 -6,091 -40,635 -4,489 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg Corn 63,978 10,216 -43,026 3,901 1,241,940 -5,043 Soybeans 6,619 5,839 -13,683 5,366 622,509 12,157 Soymeal 45,808 2,400 15,330 2,316 478,857 -2,146 Soyoil -3,119 1,307 8,923 1,704 492,309 9,923 CBOT wheat 13,998 3,063 -5,095 494 297,146 -787 KCBT wheat -4,442 1,380 -2,824 1,537 155,574 6,251 MGEX wheat 2,239 -258 -35 493 46,238 2,759 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat 11,795 4,185 -7,954 2,524 498,958 8,223 Live cattle -8,644 -1,930 -14,033 -609 349,172 3,489 Feeder cattle -4,408 -270 -9,003 755 60,156 -933 Lean hogs -30,501 -2,200 422 2,695 197,827 -1,651 ================================================================================= SUPPLEMENTAL FUTURES + OPTS FUTURES ONLY Corn <0#4CFTC002602> <0#3CFTC002602> <0#1CFTC002602> Soybeans <0#4CFTC005602> <0#3CFTC005602> <0#1CFTC005602> Soymeal <0#3CFTC026603> <0#1CFTC026603> Soyoil <0#4CFTC007601> <0#3CFTC007601> <0#1CFTC007601> CBOT wheat <0#4CFTC001602> <0#3CFTC001602> <0#1CFTC001602> KCBT wheat <0#4CFTC001612> <0#3CFTC001612> <0#1CFTC001612> MGEX wheat <0#3CFTC001626> <0#1CFTC001626> Live cattle <0#3CFTC057642> <0#1CFTC057642> Feeder cattle <0#3CFTC061641> <0#1CFTC061641> Lean hogs <0#3CFTC054642> <0#1CFTC054642> Additional CFTC data can be found at 0#CFTC or CFTCGUIDE or the CFTC website at http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm Reporting by Mark Weinraub) ((mark.weinraub@thomsonreuters.com)(+1 312 408 8587)(Reuters Messaging: mark.weinraub.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.