Speculators increase corn net short position-CFTC

Credit: REUTERS/Daniel Acker

July 14, 2023

Written by Reuters 

    July 14 (Reuters) - Large speculators increased their net short position in Chicago Board of Trade corn futures in the week to July 11, regulatory data released on Friday showed.
The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, trimmed their net short position in CBOT wheat and cut their net long position in soybeans.

 SUPPLEMENTAL      Non-Comm               Indexes                  Comm
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
 Corn               -85,795    -42,142    286,503    -21,836   -147,659     54,803
 Soybeans            44,854     -1,789    143,152     -2,416   -174,292     -1,335
 Soyoil              14,753      6,489    114,203       -795   -137,275     -6,695
 CBOT wheat         -59,924      2,796     86,578       -241    -22,177     -3,080
 KCBT wheat          -4,891       -576     45,050        -40    -37,534     -1,057
 =================================================================================

 FUTURES + OPTS     Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
 Corn               -63,052    -44,843    221,272     -7,932   -160,533     48,959
 Soybeans            82,748     -6,393     71,451     -3,803   -146,287      1,239
 Soymeal             54,199      1,378     90,109      2,535   -197,825     -7,003
 Soyoil              49,572      7,653    105,123       -286   -163,790     -8,986
 CBOT wheat         -52,128      1,878     69,976        428    -23,300     -3,717
 KCBT wheat          14,584        825     31,740     -1,816    -39,167     -1,460
 MGEX wheat           4,233      2,241        886       -307     -7,144     -2,145
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat        -33,311      4,944    102,602     -1,695    -69,611     -7,322

 Live cattle        117,708      5,794     49,973       -884   -171,922     -3,736
 Feeder cattle       16,697       -630        631        -89     -4,483         12
 Lean hogs           25,014     10,129     42,128     -6,889    -70,731     -9,717

                      Other             NonReport                  Open
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
 Corn                55,361     -5,358    -53,049      9,174  1,754,033    -19,016
 Soybeans             5,801      3,417    -13,715      5,541    811,792     21,268
 Soymeal             35,457        659     18,060      2,430    525,326      1,988
 Soyoil                 778        617      8,318      1,002    603,767     22,931
 CBOT wheat           9,932        886     -4,479        525    362,152      2,646
 KCBT wheat          -4,531        778     -2,626      1,672    169,015      7,239
 MGEX wheat           1,939       -366         85        577     50,068      4,312
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat          7,340      1,298     -7,020      2,774    581,235     14,197

 Live cattle         25,412          9    -21,170     -1,185    436,305      1,682
 Feeder cattle         -690       -207    -12,155        913     79,035     -1,221
 Lean hogs            6,545      4,776     -2,957      1,701    301,421      7,673
 =================================================================================

 FUTURES ONLY       Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
 Corn               -56,167    -48,808    201,985     -9,064   -166,770     43,755
 Soybeans            84,244     -5,949     74,108     -2,770   -151,288     -2,486
 Soymeal             54,013      1,423     89,787      2,116   -204,938     -8,255
 Soyoil              51,338      6,103    104,573       -972   -161,715     -8,142
 CBOT wheat         -54,409      1,990     68,579        -44    -23,073     -5,503
 KCBT wheat          15,168        666     31,557     -2,018    -39,459     -1,565
 MGEX wheat           4,198      2,206        907       -192     -7,309     -2,249
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat        -35,043      4,862    101,043     -2,254    -69,841     -9,317

 Live cattle        117,145      4,988     48,606     -1,141   -143,074     -1,308
 Feeder cattle       15,761       -580        135        -91     -2,485        186
 Lean hogs           25,812     10,085     44,902     -6,091    -40,635     -4,489

                      Other             NonReport                  Open
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
 Corn                63,978     10,216    -43,026      3,901  1,241,940     -5,043
 Soybeans             6,619      5,839    -13,683      5,366    622,509     12,157
 Soymeal             45,808      2,400     15,330      2,316    478,857     -2,146
 Soyoil              -3,119      1,307      8,923      1,704    492,309      9,923
 CBOT wheat          13,998      3,063     -5,095        494    297,146       -787
 KCBT wheat          -4,442      1,380     -2,824      1,537    155,574      6,251
 MGEX wheat           2,239       -258        -35        493     46,238      2,759
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat         11,795      4,185     -7,954      2,524    498,958      8,223

 Live cattle         -8,644     -1,930    -14,033       -609    349,172      3,489
 Feeder cattle       -4,408       -270     -9,003        755     60,156       -933
 Lean hogs          -30,501     -2,200        422      2,695    197,827     -1,651
 =================================================================================

                        SUPPLEMENTAL        FUTURES + OPTS        FUTURES ONLY
 Corn                 <0#4CFTC002602>     <0#3CFTC002602>     <0#1CFTC002602>
 Soybeans             <0#4CFTC005602>     <0#3CFTC005602>     <0#1CFTC005602>
 Soymeal                                  <0#3CFTC026603>     <0#1CFTC026603>
 Soyoil               <0#4CFTC007601>     <0#3CFTC007601>     <0#1CFTC007601>
 CBOT wheat           <0#4CFTC001602>     <0#3CFTC001602>     <0#1CFTC001602>
 KCBT wheat           <0#4CFTC001612>     <0#3CFTC001612>     <0#1CFTC001612>
 MGEX wheat                               <0#3CFTC001626>     <0#1CFTC001626> 

 Live cattle                              <0#3CFTC057642>     <0#1CFTC057642>
 Feeder cattle                            <0#3CFTC061641>     <0#1CFTC061641>
 Lean hogs                                <0#3CFTC054642>     <0#1CFTC054642>

Additional CFTC data can be found at 0#CFTC or CFTCGUIDE or the CFTC website at 
http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm
Reporting by Mark Weinraub)
((mark.weinraub@thomsonreuters.com)(+1 312 408 8587)(Reuters Messaging: mark.weinraub.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

