Speculators increase corn net short position-CFTC

May 05, 2023 — 03:28 pm EDT

    May 5 (Reuters) - Large speculators increased their net short position in Chicago Board of Trade corn futures in the week to May 2, regulatory data released on Friday showed.
The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, increased their net short position in CBOT wheat and cut their net long position in soybeans.

 SUPPLEMENTAL      Non-Comm               Indexes                  Comm
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
 Corn              -153,429    -64,099    285,294    -30,973    -78,324     88,335
 Soybeans            36,874    -22,009    123,910     -7,603   -131,445     28,158
 Soyoil             -43,883     -1,553     96,808     -2,167    -51,706      3,624
 CBOT wheat        -108,099     -7,737     68,887     -4,303     30,535     12,534
 KCBT wheat         -20,269     -8,264     37,214     -3,263    -17,371      8,599
 =================================================================================

 FUTURES + OPTS     Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
 Corn              -118,146   -102,849    245,054      7,289    -99,053     82,375
 Soybeans            56,373    -30,835     99,873      4,952   -140,220     24,408
 Soymeal             60,557    -25,816     93,808      1,979   -187,706     24,025
 Soyoil             -23,734     -4,179    102,298     -4,795    -75,648      7,582
 CBOT wheat        -126,324    -13,311     66,626       -760     27,064     11,070
 KCBT wheat          -5,464    -12,835     31,510     -1,207    -18,336      9,755
 MGEX wheat          -8,206     -4,796        902        -79      1,658      2,604
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat       -139,994    -30,942     99,038     -2,046     10,386     23,429

 Live cattle        107,551        518     50,737        853   -168,949     -1,545
 Feeder cattle       14,587      1,378        810       -472     -4,375       -319
 Lean hogs           -6,823     13,839     46,994       -591    -36,371     -7,942

                      Other             NonReport                  Open
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
 Corn                25,685      6,449    -53,540      6,736  1,619,667     50,130
 Soybeans            13,313         22    -29,340      1,454    733,018    -16,995
 Soymeal             16,975      1,177     16,368     -1,365    473,433     -9,139
 Soyoil              -1,699      1,296     -1,218         96    508,660     12,772
 CBOT wheat          23,958      3,496      8,677       -494    462,482     32,903
 KCBT wheat          -8,136      1,360        425      2,928    202,728     18,250
 MGEX wheat           2,435       -670      3,211      2,941     58,032      3,060
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat         18,257      4,186     12,313      5,375    723,242     54,213

 Live cattle         27,789      1,905    -17,128     -1,731    426,486     -1,253
 Feeder cattle        1,184       -827    -12,206        241     77,686     -1,100
 Lean hogs           -5,604     -2,115      1,805     -3,191    309,981      5,780
 =================================================================================

 FUTURES ONLY       Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
 Corn              -111,784   -101,725    242,012      5,728   -128,753     72,831
 Soybeans            54,990    -32,142     98,105      5,849   -146,621     22,126
 Soymeal             60,976    -25,907     93,650      1,872   -196,655     21,945
 Soyoil             -24,724     -4,532    101,878     -4,631    -79,342      6,742
 CBOT wheat        -127,856    -13,693     64,161       -297     19,209      8,298
 KCBT wheat          -6,470    -13,056     31,000     -1,245    -19,114      9,310
 MGEX wheat          -8,206     -4,796        896        -89        973      2,323
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat       -142,532    -31,545     96,057     -1,631      1,068     19,931

 Live cattle        106,144      1,690     49,377        602   -143,009     -1,784
 Feeder cattle       14,173      1,752        294       -411     -3,627       -523
 Lean hogs          -11,835     13,627     48,349        100    -29,548     -4,985

                      Other             NonReport                  Open
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
 Corn                51,151     16,444    -52,626      6,722  1,223,954    -18,989
 Soybeans            20,130      3,166    -26,604      1,001    601,051    -29,884
 Soymeal             27,906      3,537     14,123     -1,447    428,013    -12,904
 Soyoil               4,668      2,733     -2,480       -312    472,547      2,940
 CBOT wheat          37,653      6,678      6,833       -986    373,634      7,244
 KCBT wheat          -5,765      2,159        349      2,832    187,544     16,220
 MGEX wheat           3,064       -425      3,273      2,987     55,135      2,468
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat         34,952      8,412     10,455      4,833    616,313     25,932

 Live cattle         -1,358      1,062    -11,154     -1,570    347,280     -2,205
 Feeder cattle       -1,298       -590     -9,542       -228     60,960      1,213
 Lean hogs           -7,859     -6,299        893     -2,443    230,279      3,234
 =================================================================================

                        SUPPLEMENTAL        FUTURES + OPTS        FUTURES ONLY
 Corn                 <0#4CFTC002602>     <0#3CFTC002602>     <0#1CFTC002602>
 Soybeans             <0#4CFTC005602>     <0#3CFTC005602>     <0#1CFTC005602>
 Soymeal                                  <0#3CFTC026603>     <0#1CFTC026603>
 Soyoil               <0#4CFTC007601>     <0#3CFTC007601>     <0#1CFTC007601>
 CBOT wheat           <0#4CFTC001602>     <0#3CFTC001602>     <0#1CFTC001602>
 KCBT wheat           <0#4CFTC001612>     <0#3CFTC001612>     <0#1CFTC001612>
 MGEX wheat                               <0#3CFTC001626>     <0#1CFTC001626> 

 Live cattle                              <0#3CFTC057642>     <0#1CFTC057642>
 Feeder cattle                            <0#3CFTC061641>     <0#1CFTC061641>
 Lean hogs                                <0#3CFTC054642>     <0#1CFTC054642>

Additional CFTC data can be found at 0#CFTC or CFTCGUIDE or the CFTC website at 
http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm
Reporting by Mark Weinraub)
((mark.weinraub@thomsonreuters.com)(+1 312 408 8587)(Reuters Messaging: mark.weinraub.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

