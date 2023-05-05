Speculators increase corn net short position-CFTC

May 5 (Reuters) - Large speculators increased their net short position in Chicago Board of Trade corn futures in the week to May 2, regulatory data released on Friday showed. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, increased their net short position in CBOT wheat and cut their net long position in soybeans. SUPPLEMENTAL Non-Comm Indexes Comm Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Corn -153,429 -64,099 285,294 -30,973 -78,324 88,335 Soybeans 36,874 -22,009 123,910 -7,603 -131,445 28,158 Soyoil -43,883 -1,553 96,808 -2,167 -51,706 3,624 CBOT wheat -108,099 -7,737 68,887 -4,303 30,535 12,534 KCBT wheat -20,269 -8,264 37,214 -3,263 -17,371 8,599 ================================================================================= FUTURES + OPTS Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Corn -118,146 -102,849 245,054 7,289 -99,053 82,375 Soybeans 56,373 -30,835 99,873 4,952 -140,220 24,408 Soymeal 60,557 -25,816 93,808 1,979 -187,706 24,025 Soyoil -23,734 -4,179 102,298 -4,795 -75,648 7,582 CBOT wheat -126,324 -13,311 66,626 -760 27,064 11,070 KCBT wheat -5,464 -12,835 31,510 -1,207 -18,336 9,755 MGEX wheat -8,206 -4,796 902 -79 1,658 2,604 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat -139,994 -30,942 99,038 -2,046 10,386 23,429 Live cattle 107,551 518 50,737 853 -168,949 -1,545 Feeder cattle 14,587 1,378 810 -472 -4,375 -319 Lean hogs -6,823 13,839 46,994 -591 -36,371 -7,942 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg Corn 25,685 6,449 -53,540 6,736 1,619,667 50,130 Soybeans 13,313 22 -29,340 1,454 733,018 -16,995 Soymeal 16,975 1,177 16,368 -1,365 473,433 -9,139 Soyoil -1,699 1,296 -1,218 96 508,660 12,772 CBOT wheat 23,958 3,496 8,677 -494 462,482 32,903 KCBT wheat -8,136 1,360 425 2,928 202,728 18,250 MGEX wheat 2,435 -670 3,211 2,941 58,032 3,060 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat 18,257 4,186 12,313 5,375 723,242 54,213 Live cattle 27,789 1,905 -17,128 -1,731 426,486 -1,253 Feeder cattle 1,184 -827 -12,206 241 77,686 -1,100 Lean hogs -5,604 -2,115 1,805 -3,191 309,981 5,780 ================================================================================= FUTURES ONLY Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Corn -111,784 -101,725 242,012 5,728 -128,753 72,831 Soybeans 54,990 -32,142 98,105 5,849 -146,621 22,126 Soymeal 60,976 -25,907 93,650 1,872 -196,655 21,945 Soyoil -24,724 -4,532 101,878 -4,631 -79,342 6,742 CBOT wheat -127,856 -13,693 64,161 -297 19,209 8,298 KCBT wheat -6,470 -13,056 31,000 -1,245 -19,114 9,310 MGEX wheat -8,206 -4,796 896 -89 973 2,323 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat -142,532 -31,545 96,057 -1,631 1,068 19,931 Live cattle 106,144 1,690 49,377 602 -143,009 -1,784 Feeder cattle 14,173 1,752 294 -411 -3,627 -523 Lean hogs -11,835 13,627 48,349 100 -29,548 -4,985 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg Corn 51,151 16,444 -52,626 6,722 1,223,954 -18,989 Soybeans 20,130 3,166 -26,604 1,001 601,051 -29,884 Soymeal 27,906 3,537 14,123 -1,447 428,013 -12,904 Soyoil 4,668 2,733 -2,480 -312 472,547 2,940 CBOT wheat 37,653 6,678 6,833 -986 373,634 7,244 KCBT wheat -5,765 2,159 349 2,832 187,544 16,220 MGEX wheat 3,064 -425 3,273 2,987 55,135 2,468 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat 34,952 8,412 10,455 4,833 616,313 25,932 Live cattle -1,358 1,062 -11,154 -1,570 347,280 -2,205 Feeder cattle -1,298 -590 -9,542 -228 60,960 1,213 Lean hogs -7,859 -6,299 893 -2,443 230,279 3,234 ================================================================================= SUPPLEMENTAL FUTURES + OPTS FUTURES ONLY Corn <0#4CFTC002602> <0#3CFTC002602> <0#1CFTC002602> Soybeans <0#4CFTC005602> <0#3CFTC005602> <0#1CFTC005602> Soymeal <0#3CFTC026603> <0#1CFTC026603> Soyoil <0#4CFTC007601> <0#3CFTC007601> <0#1CFTC007601> CBOT wheat <0#4CFTC001602> <0#3CFTC001602> <0#1CFTC001602> KCBT wheat <0#4CFTC001612> <0#3CFTC001612> <0#1CFTC001612> MGEX wheat <0#3CFTC001626> <0#1CFTC001626> Live cattle <0#3CFTC057642> <0#1CFTC057642> Feeder cattle <0#3CFTC061641> <0#1CFTC061641> Lean hogs <0#3CFTC054642> <0#1CFTC054642> Additional CFTC data can be found at 0#CFTC or CFTCGUIDE or the CFTC website at http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm Reporting by Mark Weinraub) ((mark.weinraub@thomsonreuters.com)(+1 312 408 8587)(Reuters Messaging: mark.weinraub.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

