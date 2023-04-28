Speculators increase corn net short position-CFTC

News & Insights

April 28, 2023 — 03:30 pm EDT

    April 28 (Reuters) - Large speculators increased their net short position in Chicago Board of Trade corn futures in the week to April 25, regulatory data released on Friday showed.
The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, increased their net short position in CBOT wheat and cut their net long position in soybeans.

 SUPPLEMENTAL      Non-Comm               Indexes                  Comm
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
 Corn               -89,330    -70,100    316,267     -1,574   -166,659     69,467
 Soybeans            58,883    -52,373    131,514     -5,691   -159,603     58,015
 Soyoil             -42,331     -4,976     98,975     -4,751    -55,331     14,429
 CBOT wheat        -100,362    -10,940     73,190     -1,921     18,001     10,218
 KCBT wheat         -12,004     -1,696     40,478     -2,006    -25,970      6,015
 =================================================================================

 FUTURES + OPTS     Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
 Corn               -15,297    -64,730    237,767      7,358   -181,427     65,186
 Soybeans            87,208    -47,573     94,921      7,859   -164,627     50,078
 Soymeal             86,373    -19,309     91,828      1,253   -211,731     22,024
 Soyoil             -19,555     -3,811    107,093       -916    -83,229     13,807
 CBOT wheat        -113,012    -10,030     67,386      2,134     15,994      9,529
 KCBT wheat           7,371     -3,219     32,718       -142    -28,091      6,080
 MGEX wheat          -3,410     -3,448        981       -244       -945      5,366
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat       -109,051    -16,697    101,085      1,748    -13,042     20,975

 Live cattle        107,033      2,692     49,885      2,175   -167,404     -2,854
 Feeder cattle       13,210      2,198      1,282         20     -4,056       -601
 Lean hogs          -20,663      3,907     47,585        709    -28,428     -4,250

                      Other             NonReport                  Open
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
 Corn                19,234    -10,019    -60,278      2,205  1,569,537   -120,725
 Soybeans            13,291    -10,414    -30,794         50    750,013   -105,995
 Soymeal             15,797     -2,009     17,732     -1,959    482,573    -21,975
 Soyoil              -2,995     -4,379     -1,314     -4,701    495,888    -27,363
 CBOT wheat          20,462     -4,276      9,171      2,643    429,579    -29,349
 KCBT wheat          -9,495       -405     -2,503     -2,313    184,479     -6,261
 MGEX wheat           3,104       -876        270       -797     54,972     -6,185
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat         14,071     -5,557      6,938       -467    669,030    -41,795

 Live cattle         25,885     -1,827    -15,397       -186    427,739      7,256
 Feeder cattle        2,011       -524    -12,447     -1,093     78,786      4,532
 Lean hogs           -3,489        826      4,996     -1,194    304,201    -27,777
 =================================================================================

 FUTURES ONLY       Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
 Corn               -10,059    -67,758    236,284      6,727   -201,584     69,217
 Soybeans            87,132    -48,498     92,256      7,240   -168,747     65,760
 Soymeal             86,883    -19,220     91,778       -335   -218,600     20,393
 Soyoil             -20,192     -2,683    106,509       -752    -86,084     14,233
 CBOT wheat        -114,163     -8,877     64,458        497     10,911      9,629
 KCBT wheat           6,586     -3,088     32,245       -380    -28,424      6,128
 MGEX wheat          -3,410     -3,448        985       -280     -1,350      4,795
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat       -110,987    -15,413     97,688       -163    -18,863     20,552

 Live cattle        104,454      3,024     48,775      1,867   -141,225     -1,537
 Feeder cattle       12,421      2,480        705        -21     -3,104     -1,601
 Lean hogs          -25,462      3,095     48,249      2,502    -24,563     -2,259

                      Other             NonReport                  Open
                        Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
 Corn                34,707    -13,230    -59,348      5,044  1,242,943    -76,608
 Soybeans            16,964    -24,916    -27,605        414    630,935    -52,226
 Soymeal             24,369        203     15,570     -1,041    440,917    -13,382
 Soyoil               1,935     -6,123     -2,168     -4,675    469,607    -10,313
 CBOT wheat          30,975     -3,775      7,819      2,526    366,390    -12,141
 KCBT wheat          -7,924       -535     -2,483     -2,125    171,324       -641
 MGEX wheat           3,489       -414        286       -653     52,667     -5,442
                 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
 Total wheat         26,540     -4,724      5,622       -252    590,381    -18,224

 Live cattle         -2,420     -3,062     -9,584       -292    349,485      5,655
 Feeder cattle         -708        163     -9,314     -1,021     59,747      3,124
 Lean hogs           -1,560     -2,960      3,336       -378    227,045     -6,398
 =================================================================================

                        SUPPLEMENTAL        FUTURES + OPTS        FUTURES ONLY
 Corn                 <0#4CFTC002602>     <0#3CFTC002602>     <0#1CFTC002602>
 Soybeans             <0#4CFTC005602>     <0#3CFTC005602>     <0#1CFTC005602>
 Soymeal                                  <0#3CFTC026603>     <0#1CFTC026603>
 Soyoil               <0#4CFTC007601>     <0#3CFTC007601>     <0#1CFTC007601>
 CBOT wheat           <0#4CFTC001602>     <0#3CFTC001602>     <0#1CFTC001602>
 KCBT wheat           <0#4CFTC001612>     <0#3CFTC001612>     <0#1CFTC001612>
 MGEX wheat                               <0#3CFTC001626>     <0#1CFTC001626> 

 Live cattle                              <0#3CFTC057642>     <0#1CFTC057642>
 Feeder cattle                            <0#3CFTC061641>     <0#1CFTC061641>
 Lean hogs                                <0#3CFTC054642>     <0#1CFTC054642>

Additional CFTC data can be found at 0#CFTC or CFTCGUIDE or the CFTC website at 
http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm
Reporting by Mark Weinraub)
((mark.weinraub@thomsonreuters.com)(+1 312 408 8587)(Reuters Messaging: mark.weinraub.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

