Speculators increase corn net short position-CFTC

April 28 (Reuters) - Large speculators increased their net short position in Chicago Board of Trade corn futures in the week to April 25, regulatory data released on Friday showed. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, increased their net short position in CBOT wheat and cut their net long position in soybeans. SUPPLEMENTAL Non-Comm Indexes Comm Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Corn -89,330 -70,100 316,267 -1,574 -166,659 69,467 Soybeans 58,883 -52,373 131,514 -5,691 -159,603 58,015 Soyoil -42,331 -4,976 98,975 -4,751 -55,331 14,429 CBOT wheat -100,362 -10,940 73,190 -1,921 18,001 10,218 KCBT wheat -12,004 -1,696 40,478 -2,006 -25,970 6,015 ================================================================================= FUTURES + OPTS Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Corn -15,297 -64,730 237,767 7,358 -181,427 65,186 Soybeans 87,208 -47,573 94,921 7,859 -164,627 50,078 Soymeal 86,373 -19,309 91,828 1,253 -211,731 22,024 Soyoil -19,555 -3,811 107,093 -916 -83,229 13,807 CBOT wheat -113,012 -10,030 67,386 2,134 15,994 9,529 KCBT wheat 7,371 -3,219 32,718 -142 -28,091 6,080 MGEX wheat -3,410 -3,448 981 -244 -945 5,366 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat -109,051 -16,697 101,085 1,748 -13,042 20,975 Live cattle 107,033 2,692 49,885 2,175 -167,404 -2,854 Feeder cattle 13,210 2,198 1,282 20 -4,056 -601 Lean hogs -20,663 3,907 47,585 709 -28,428 -4,250 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg Corn 19,234 -10,019 -60,278 2,205 1,569,537 -120,725 Soybeans 13,291 -10,414 -30,794 50 750,013 -105,995 Soymeal 15,797 -2,009 17,732 -1,959 482,573 -21,975 Soyoil -2,995 -4,379 -1,314 -4,701 495,888 -27,363 CBOT wheat 20,462 -4,276 9,171 2,643 429,579 -29,349 KCBT wheat -9,495 -405 -2,503 -2,313 184,479 -6,261 MGEX wheat 3,104 -876 270 -797 54,972 -6,185 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat 14,071 -5,557 6,938 -467 669,030 -41,795 Live cattle 25,885 -1,827 -15,397 -186 427,739 7,256 Feeder cattle 2,011 -524 -12,447 -1,093 78,786 4,532 Lean hogs -3,489 826 4,996 -1,194 304,201 -27,777 ================================================================================= FUTURES ONLY Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg Corn -10,059 -67,758 236,284 6,727 -201,584 69,217 Soybeans 87,132 -48,498 92,256 7,240 -168,747 65,760 Soymeal 86,883 -19,220 91,778 -335 -218,600 20,393 Soyoil -20,192 -2,683 106,509 -752 -86,084 14,233 CBOT wheat -114,163 -8,877 64,458 497 10,911 9,629 KCBT wheat 6,586 -3,088 32,245 -380 -28,424 6,128 MGEX wheat -3,410 -3,448 985 -280 -1,350 4,795 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat -110,987 -15,413 97,688 -163 -18,863 20,552 Live cattle 104,454 3,024 48,775 1,867 -141,225 -1,537 Feeder cattle 12,421 2,480 705 -21 -3,104 -1,601 Lean hogs -25,462 3,095 48,249 2,502 -24,563 -2,259 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg Corn 34,707 -13,230 -59,348 5,044 1,242,943 -76,608 Soybeans 16,964 -24,916 -27,605 414 630,935 -52,226 Soymeal 24,369 203 15,570 -1,041 440,917 -13,382 Soyoil 1,935 -6,123 -2,168 -4,675 469,607 -10,313 CBOT wheat 30,975 -3,775 7,819 2,526 366,390 -12,141 KCBT wheat -7,924 -535 -2,483 -2,125 171,324 -641 MGEX wheat 3,489 -414 286 -653 52,667 -5,442 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total wheat 26,540 -4,724 5,622 -252 590,381 -18,224 Live cattle -2,420 -3,062 -9,584 -292 349,485 5,655 Feeder cattle -708 163 -9,314 -1,021 59,747 3,124 Lean hogs -1,560 -2,960 3,336 -378 227,045 -6,398 ================================================================================= SUPPLEMENTAL FUTURES + OPTS FUTURES ONLY Corn <0#4CFTC002602> <0#3CFTC002602> <0#1CFTC002602> Soybeans <0#4CFTC005602> <0#3CFTC005602> <0#1CFTC005602> Soymeal <0#3CFTC026603> <0#1CFTC026603> Soyoil <0#4CFTC007601> <0#3CFTC007601> <0#1CFTC007601> CBOT wheat <0#4CFTC001602> <0#3CFTC001602> <0#1CFTC001602> KCBT wheat <0#4CFTC001612> <0#3CFTC001612> <0#1CFTC001612> MGEX wheat <0#3CFTC001626> <0#1CFTC001626> Live cattle <0#3CFTC057642> <0#1CFTC057642> Feeder cattle <0#3CFTC061641> <0#1CFTC061641> Lean hogs <0#3CFTC054642> <0#1CFTC054642> Additional CFTC data can be found at 0#CFTC or CFTCGUIDE or the CFTC website at http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm Reporting by Mark Weinraub) ((mark.weinraub@thomsonreuters.com)(+1 312 408 8587)(Reuters Messaging: mark.weinraub.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

