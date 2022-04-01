US Markets

Speculators cut U.S. crude oil net longs-CFTC

Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

Money managers cut their net long U.S. crude futures and options positions in the week to March 29, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said on Friday. 

The speculator group cut its combined futures and options position in New York and London by 3,641 contracts to 269,874 during the period.
The data below exclude trader positions in the NYMEX financial crude oil futures contract, which is normally included in our aggregate calculations. The data were not provided by the CFTC this week.

  Selected categories from the CFTC weekly Commitment of Traders report:

FUTURES + OPTIONS        Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
NYMEX Crude              257,908     -5,949   -533,380     25,358    103,506     -5,307
ICE WTI crude             11,966      2,308    -95,902        678     65,212     -3,653
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    269,874     -3,641   -629,282     26,036    168,718     -8,960

RBOB                      55,026     -3,311     35,032     -1,024    -82,800      7,586
Heating oil               10,336      1,527     58,226     -1,138    -65,754     -1,772

                           Other             NonReport                  Open
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
NYMEX Crude              124,748    -15,254     47,218      1,151  2,687,677    -26,600
ICE WTI crude             18,986      2,817       -263     -2,149    735,857     -9,120
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    143,734    -12,437     46,955       -998  3,423,534    -35,720

RBOB                     -14,778     -5,414      7,520      2,163    286,589       -365
Heating oil              -24,337     -2,753     21,530      4,138    219,524    -16,745
=======================================================================================
FUTURES ONLY             Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
NYMEX Crude              212,034     -4,590   -448,836     24,086     88,674     -4,168
ICE WTI crude             12,406      1,480    -75,657        965     58,669     -1,743
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    224,440     -3,110   -524,493     25,051    147,343     -5,911
RBOB                      55,026     -3,347     35,216     -1,055    -82,991      6,963
Heating oil               10,331      1,546     58,798     -1,142    -66,366     -2,307

                           Other             NonReport                  Open
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
NYMEX Crude              106,697    -16,648     41,431      1,320  1,795,929      7,718
ICE WTI crude              5,109      1,485       -527     -2,187    508,840     -1,393
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    111,806    -15,163     40,904       -867  2,304,769      6,325
RBOB                     -14,824     -4,821      7,573      2,260    285,225        660
Heating oil              -24,191     -2,307     21,428      4,210    214,110    -14,556
=======================================================================================


                        FUTURES + OPTS      FUTURES ONLY
NYMEX Crude            <0#3CFTC067651>     <0#1CFTC067651>
NYMEX Crude financial  <0#3CFTC06765I>
ICE WTI crude          <0#3CFTC067411>     <0#1CFTC067411>
RBOB                   <0#3CFTC111659>     <0#1CFTC111659>
Heating oil            <0#3CFTC022651>     <0#1CFTC022651>


 Additional CFTC data can be found at <0#CFTC> or <CFTCGUIDE>
or the CFTC website at
 http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm
 (Reporting by NY Energy Desk: 646-223-6050)

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

