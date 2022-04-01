Speculators cut U.S. crude oil net longs-CFTC

Money managers cut their net long U.S. crude futures and options positions in the week to March 29, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said on Friday. The speculator group cut its combined futures and options position in New York and London by 3,641 contracts to 269,874 during the period. The data below exclude trader positions in the NYMEX financial crude oil futures contract, which is normally included in our aggregate calculations. The data were not provided by the CFTC this week. Selected categories from the CFTC weekly Commitment of Traders report: FUTURES + OPTIONS Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg NYMEX Crude 257,908 -5,949 -533,380 25,358 103,506 -5,307 ICE WTI crude 11,966 2,308 -95,902 678 65,212 -3,653 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 269,874 -3,641 -629,282 26,036 168,718 -8,960 RBOB 55,026 -3,311 35,032 -1,024 -82,800 7,586 Heating oil 10,336 1,527 58,226 -1,138 -65,754 -1,772 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg NYMEX Crude 124,748 -15,254 47,218 1,151 2,687,677 -26,600 ICE WTI crude 18,986 2,817 -263 -2,149 735,857 -9,120 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 143,734 -12,437 46,955 -998 3,423,534 -35,720 RBOB -14,778 -5,414 7,520 2,163 286,589 -365 Heating oil -24,337 -2,753 21,530 4,138 219,524 -16,745 ======================================================================================= FUTURES ONLY Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg NYMEX Crude 212,034 -4,590 -448,836 24,086 88,674 -4,168 ICE WTI crude 12,406 1,480 -75,657 965 58,669 -1,743 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 224,440 -3,110 -524,493 25,051 147,343 -5,911 RBOB 55,026 -3,347 35,216 -1,055 -82,991 6,963 Heating oil 10,331 1,546 58,798 -1,142 -66,366 -2,307 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg NYMEX Crude 106,697 -16,648 41,431 1,320 1,795,929 7,718 ICE WTI crude 5,109 1,485 -527 -2,187 508,840 -1,393 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 111,806 -15,163 40,904 -867 2,304,769 6,325 RBOB -14,824 -4,821 7,573 2,260 285,225 660 Heating oil -24,191 -2,307 21,428 4,210 214,110 -14,556 ======================================================================================= FUTURES + OPTS FUTURES ONLY NYMEX Crude <0#3CFTC067651> <0#1CFTC067651> NYMEX Crude financial <0#3CFTC06765I> ICE WTI crude <0#3CFTC067411> <0#1CFTC067411> RBOB <0#3CFTC111659> <0#1CFTC111659> Heating oil <0#3CFTC022651> <0#1CFTC022651> Additional CFTC data can be found at <0#CFTC> or <CFTCGUIDE> or the CFTC website at http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm (Reporting by NY Energy Desk: 646-223-6050)

