Speculators cut U.S. crude oil net longs-CFTC

Money managers cut their net long U.S. crude futures and options positions in the week to March 15, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said on Friday. The speculator group cut its combined futures and options position in New York and London by 15,904 contracts to 268,751 during the period. The data below exclude trader positions in the NYMEX financial crude oil futures contract, which is normally included in our aggregate calculations. The data were not provided by the CFTC this week. Selected categories from the CFTC weekly Commitment of Traders report: FUTURES + OPTIONS Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg NYMEX Crude 258,739 -18,795 -564,520 16,908 118,326 21,841 ICE WTI crude 10,012 2,891 -103,258 2,137 75,327 -28,259 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 268,751 -15,904 -667,778 19,045 193,653 -6,418 RBOB 55,118 -6,433 36,368 4,835 -85,873 -1,124 Heating oil 11,423 -1,381 62,908 -1,690 -71,770 5,923 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg NYMEX Crude 141,153 -15,271 46,303 -4,682 2,796,010 -146,372 ICE WTI crude 12,263 21,536 5,656 1,695 759,660 -6,999 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 153,416 6,265 51,959 -2,987 3,555,670 -153,371 RBOB -10,964 3,137 5,351 -414 290,256 -23,265 Heating oil -20,128 -1,188 17,567 -1,664 244,277 -8,722 ======================================================================================= FUTURES ONLY Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg NYMEX Crude 223,651 -11,186 -484,477 9,827 101,875 16,380 ICE WTI crude 11,391 3,293 -87,959 -2,999 66,186 -26,451 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 235,042 -7,893 -572,436 6,828 168,061 -10,071 RBOB 55,118 -6,433 36,536 4,765 -85,450 -1,069 Heating oil 11,493 -1,221 63,511 -1,760 -72,119 5,694 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg NYMEX Crude 118,164 -8,664 40,787 -6,357 1,850,794 -46,180 ICE WTI crude 5,235 24,223 5,147 1,934 535,618 10,042 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 123,399 15,559 45,934 -4,423 2,386,412 -36,138 RBOB -11,516 3,135 5,312 -398 288,066 -23,157 Heating oil -20,325 -860 17,440 -1,853 237,476 -8,192 ======================================================================================= FUTURES + OPTS FUTURES ONLY NYMEX Crude <0#3CFTC067651> <0#1CFTC067651> NYMEX Crude financial <0#3CFTC06765I> ICE WTI crude <0#3CFTC067411> <0#1CFTC067411> RBOB <0#3CFTC111659> <0#1CFTC111659> Heating oil <0#3CFTC022651> <0#1CFTC022651> Additional CFTC data can be found at <0#CFTC> or <CFTCGUIDE> or the CFTC website at http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm (Reporting by NY Energy Desk: 646-223-6050)

