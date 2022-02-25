US Markets

Speculators cut U.S. crude oil net longs-CFTC

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Thomas White

Money managers cut their net long U.S. crude futures and options positions in the week to February 22, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said on Friday.

    Money managers cut their net long U.S. crude futures and options positions in the week to February 22, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said on Friday.
The speculator group cut its combined futures and options position in New York and London by 21,204 contracts to 274,132 during the period.
The data below exclude trader positions in the NYMEX financial crude oil futures contract, which is normally included in our aggregate calculations. The data were not provided by the CFTC this week.

  Selected categories from the CFTC weekly Commitment of Traders report:

FUTURES + OPTIONS        Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
NYMEX Crude              272,360    -19,021   -545,201      9,107     94,960      9,846
ICE WTI crude              1,772     -2,183   -105,414     -1,514     97,486        336
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    274,132    -21,204   -650,615      7,593    192,446     10,182

RBOB                      80,990       -150     29,172      1,499   -104,752     -3,557
Heating oil               22,447     -1,810     73,487        358   -101,718        170

                           Other             NonReport                  Open
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
NYMEX Crude              128,219     -1,168     49,663      1,235  2,814,499   -161,575
ICE WTI crude                169      2,694      5,987        667    682,851    -52,351
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    128,388      1,526     55,650      1,902  3,497,350   -213,926

RBOB                     -16,618      1,234     11,207        974    392,552    -12,643
Heating oil              -14,701      4,379     20,485     -3,097    345,806    -28,989
=======================================================================================
FUTURES ONLY             Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
NYMEX Crude              233,237    -20,218   -465,971     -3,282     83,080     12,391
ICE WTI crude              2,337     -1,684    -91,045     -1,411     88,099      1,069
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    235,574    -21,902   -557,016     -4,693    171,179     13,460
RBOB                      81,064       -148     29,661      1,673   -104,370     -3,640
Heating oil               22,480     -1,869     74,017       -104   -101,258         37

                           Other             NonReport                  Open
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
NYMEX Crude              105,804     11,166     43,850        -57  2,058,132    -64,626
ICE WTI crude             -5,451      1,689      6,060        337    505,662    -22,030
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    100,353     12,855     49,910        280  2,563,794    -86,656
RBOB                     -17,477      1,139     11,122        976    389,407    -12,807
Heating oil              -15,056      5,132     19,817     -3,196    334,202    -28,953
=======================================================================================


                        FUTURES + OPTS      FUTURES ONLY
NYMEX Crude            <0#3CFTC067651>     <0#1CFTC067651>
NYMEX Crude financial  <0#3CFTC06765I>
ICE WTI crude          <0#3CFTC067411>     <0#1CFTC067411>
RBOB                   <0#3CFTC111659>     <0#1CFTC111659>
Heating oil            <0#3CFTC022651>     <0#1CFTC022651>


 Additional CFTC data can be found at <0#CFTC> or <CFTCGUIDE>
or the CFTC website at
 http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm
 (Reporting by NY Energy Desk: 646-223-6050)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Oil

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular