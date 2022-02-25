Speculators cut U.S. crude oil net longs-CFTC

Money managers cut their net long U.S. crude futures and options positions in the week to February 22, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said on Friday. The speculator group cut its combined futures and options position in New York and London by 21,204 contracts to 274,132 during the period. The data below exclude trader positions in the NYMEX financial crude oil futures contract, which is normally included in our aggregate calculations. The data were not provided by the CFTC this week. Selected categories from the CFTC weekly Commitment of Traders report: FUTURES + OPTIONS Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg NYMEX Crude 272,360 -19,021 -545,201 9,107 94,960 9,846 ICE WTI crude 1,772 -2,183 -105,414 -1,514 97,486 336 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 274,132 -21,204 -650,615 7,593 192,446 10,182 RBOB 80,990 -150 29,172 1,499 -104,752 -3,557 Heating oil 22,447 -1,810 73,487 358 -101,718 170 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg NYMEX Crude 128,219 -1,168 49,663 1,235 2,814,499 -161,575 ICE WTI crude 169 2,694 5,987 667 682,851 -52,351 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 128,388 1,526 55,650 1,902 3,497,350 -213,926 RBOB -16,618 1,234 11,207 974 392,552 -12,643 Heating oil -14,701 4,379 20,485 -3,097 345,806 -28,989 ======================================================================================= FUTURES ONLY Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg NYMEX Crude 233,237 -20,218 -465,971 -3,282 83,080 12,391 ICE WTI crude 2,337 -1,684 -91,045 -1,411 88,099 1,069 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 235,574 -21,902 -557,016 -4,693 171,179 13,460 RBOB 81,064 -148 29,661 1,673 -104,370 -3,640 Heating oil 22,480 -1,869 74,017 -104 -101,258 37 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg NYMEX Crude 105,804 11,166 43,850 -57 2,058,132 -64,626 ICE WTI crude -5,451 1,689 6,060 337 505,662 -22,030 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 100,353 12,855 49,910 280 2,563,794 -86,656 RBOB -17,477 1,139 11,122 976 389,407 -12,807 Heating oil -15,056 5,132 19,817 -3,196 334,202 -28,953 ======================================================================================= FUTURES + OPTS FUTURES ONLY NYMEX Crude <0#3CFTC067651> <0#1CFTC067651> NYMEX Crude financial <0#3CFTC06765I> ICE WTI crude <0#3CFTC067411> <0#1CFTC067411> RBOB <0#3CFTC111659> <0#1CFTC111659> Heating oil <0#3CFTC022651> <0#1CFTC022651> Additional CFTC data can be found at <0#CFTC> or <CFTCGUIDE> or the CFTC website at http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm (Reporting by NY Energy Desk: 646-223-6050)

