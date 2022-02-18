US Markets

Speculators cut U.S. crude oil net longs-CFTC

Credit: REUTERS/David McNew

Money managers cut their net long U.S. crude futures and options positions in the week to February 15, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said on Friday. The speculator group cut its combined futures and options position in New York and London by 52 contracts to 295,336 during the period. 

The data below exclude trader positions in the NYMEX financial crude oil futures contract, which is normally included in our aggregate calculations. The data were not provided by the CFTC this week.

  Selected categories from the CFTC weekly Commitment of Traders report:

FUTURES + OPTIONS        Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
NYMEX Crude              291,381     -4,769   -554,308      6,210     85,114     13,596
ICE WTI crude              3,955      4,717   -103,901     -1,578     97,150     11,283
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    295,336        -52   -658,209      4,632    182,264     24,879

RBOB                      81,140        930     27,673       -168   -101,195        -79
Heating oil               24,256        314     73,129        250   -101,888      6,486

                           Other             NonReport                  Open
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
NYMEX Crude              129,387    -10,524     48,427     -4,512  2,976,075    -13,198
ICE WTI crude             -2,525    -13,694      5,321       -727    735,201     26,103
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    126,862    -24,218     53,748     -5,239  3,711,276     12,905

RBOB                     -17,852       -980     10,233        297    405,195     15,596
Heating oil              -19,080     -4,091     23,583     -2,958    374,795     12,305
=======================================================================================
FUTURES ONLY             Managed                 Swaps              Producer
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg        Net        Chg
NYMEX Crude              253,455     -7,189   -462,689      8,612     70,689     11,532
ICE WTI crude              4,021      3,282    -89,634     -3,884     87,030     10,051
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                    257,476     -3,907   -552,323      4,728    157,719     21,583
RBOB                      81,212        905     27,988        -70   -100,730        -77
Heating oil               24,349        311     74,121     -1,258   -101,295      6,518

                           Other             NonReport                  Open
                             Net        Chg        Net        Chg   Interest        Chg
NYMEX Crude               94,638     -8,101     43,907     -4,854  2,122,758    -47,923
ICE WTI crude             -7,140     -8,711      5,723       -738    527,692     17,995
                      ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------
Total                     87,498    -16,812     49,630     -5,592  2,650,450    -29,928
RBOB                     -18,616     -1,061     10,146        303    402,214     15,461
Heating oil              -20,188     -2,605     23,013     -2,966    363,155     13,537
=======================================================================================


                        FUTURES + OPTS      FUTURES ONLY
NYMEX Crude            <0#3CFTC067651>     <0#1CFTC067651>
NYMEX Crude financial  <0#3CFTC06765I>
ICE WTI crude          <0#3CFTC067411>     <0#1CFTC067411>
RBOB                   <0#3CFTC111659>     <0#1CFTC111659>
Heating oil            <0#3CFTC022651>     <0#1CFTC022651>


 Additional CFTC data can be found at <0#CFTC> or <CFTCGUIDE>
or the CFTC website at
 http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm
 (Reporting by NY Energy Desk: 646-223-6050)

