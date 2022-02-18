Speculators cut U.S. crude oil net longs-CFTC

Money managers cut their net long U.S. crude futures and options positions in the week to February 15, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said on Friday. The speculator group cut its combined futures and options position in New York and London by 52 contracts to 295,336 during the period. The data below exclude trader positions in the NYMEX financial crude oil futures contract, which is normally included in our aggregate calculations. The data were not provided by the CFTC this week. Selected categories from the CFTC weekly Commitment of Traders report: FUTURES + OPTIONS Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg NYMEX Crude 291,381 -4,769 -554,308 6,210 85,114 13,596 ICE WTI crude 3,955 4,717 -103,901 -1,578 97,150 11,283 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 295,336 -52 -658,209 4,632 182,264 24,879 RBOB 81,140 930 27,673 -168 -101,195 -79 Heating oil 24,256 314 73,129 250 -101,888 6,486 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg NYMEX Crude 129,387 -10,524 48,427 -4,512 2,976,075 -13,198 ICE WTI crude -2,525 -13,694 5,321 -727 735,201 26,103 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 126,862 -24,218 53,748 -5,239 3,711,276 12,905 RBOB -17,852 -980 10,233 297 405,195 15,596 Heating oil -19,080 -4,091 23,583 -2,958 374,795 12,305 ======================================================================================= FUTURES ONLY Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg NYMEX Crude 253,455 -7,189 -462,689 8,612 70,689 11,532 ICE WTI crude 4,021 3,282 -89,634 -3,884 87,030 10,051 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 257,476 -3,907 -552,323 4,728 157,719 21,583 RBOB 81,212 905 27,988 -70 -100,730 -77 Heating oil 24,349 311 74,121 -1,258 -101,295 6,518 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg NYMEX Crude 94,638 -8,101 43,907 -4,854 2,122,758 -47,923 ICE WTI crude -7,140 -8,711 5,723 -738 527,692 17,995 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total 87,498 -16,812 49,630 -5,592 2,650,450 -29,928 RBOB -18,616 -1,061 10,146 303 402,214 15,461 Heating oil -20,188 -2,605 23,013 -2,966 363,155 13,537 ======================================================================================= FUTURES + OPTS FUTURES ONLY NYMEX Crude <0#3CFTC067651> <0#1CFTC067651> NYMEX Crude financial <0#3CFTC06765I> ICE WTI crude <0#3CFTC067411> <0#1CFTC067411> RBOB <0#3CFTC111659> <0#1CFTC111659> Heating oil <0#3CFTC022651> <0#1CFTC022651> Additional CFTC data can be found at <0#CFTC> or <CFTCGUIDE> or the CFTC website at http://www.cftc.gov/marketreports/commitmentsoftraders/index.htm (Reporting by NY Energy Desk: 646-223-6050)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.